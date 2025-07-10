Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good morning!
author,
I get spammed all the time, too.
How do you do it?
Good morning!
author,
I get spammed all the time, too.
How do you do it?
ban him completely.
Where is the URL to the spammer's profile? It's a prerequisite. You also need a screenshot showing that the correspondence is between YOU and the spammer, not just a piece of his text.
Where is the URL to the spammer's profile? This is an essential prerequisite. You also need a screenshot showing that the correspondence is between YOU and the spammer, not just a piece of his text.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/loraelfx2020
@Simone Prospato
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/loraelfx2020
Removed the spammer
@Simone Prospato
Blocked the signal for starters. Won't get it - delete it too
Blocked signal for starters. If it doesn't get it - delete it too
Good afternoon. Please advise me of a question that I think many people are interested in. Signals, EAs, indicators etc that are blocked, are they blocked completely, or are there cases of partial blocking (temporary)?
Good afternoon. Please advise me of a question that I think many people are interested in. Signals, EAs, indicators, etc. that are blocked, are they blocked completely, or are there cases of partial blocking (temporary)?
They are blocked permanently due to spam.
Spamming is not allowed
are blocked permanently due to spam.
You can't spam.
OK. What if the product is subsequently reposted? Is this allowed? I.e. it loses its rating, etc. and is re-posted from scratch.