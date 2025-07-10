Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 26

New comment
 

Good morning!

author,

I get spammed all the time, too.

How do you do it?

 
Alexander Ivanov:

Good morning!

author,

I get spammed all the time, too.

How do you do it?

  1. You have to give the URL of the spammer (link to the spammer's profile)
  2. You need to put in the message a proof - a screenshot that shows exactly what the spammer writes to you and what he does.

 
Sebostyan:

ban him completely.

Where is the URL to the spammer's profile? It's a prerequisite. You also need a screenshot showing that the correspondence is between YOU and the spammer, not just a piece of his text.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Where is the URL to the spammer's profile? This is an essential prerequisite. You also need a screenshot showing that the correspondence is between YOU and the spammer, not just a piece of his text.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/loraelfx2020

David Schum
David Schum
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
Files:
303puj.PNG  122 kb
 

@Simone Prospato


 
Sebostyan:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/loraelfx2020

Removed the spammer

 
Dmitriy Skub:

@Simone Prospato


Blocked the signal for starters. Won't get it - delete it too

[Deleted]  
Rashid Umarov:

Blocked signal for starters. If it doesn't get it - delete it too

Good afternoon. Please advise me of a question that I think many people are interested in. Signals, EAs, indicators etc that are blocked, are they blocked completely, or are there cases of partial blocking (temporary)?

 
Dzmitry Urbanovich:

Good afternoon. Please advise me of a question that I think many people are interested in. Signals, EAs, indicators, etc. that are blocked, are they blocked completely, or are there cases of partial blocking (temporary)?


They are blocked permanently due to spam.

Spamming is not allowed

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Andruschenko:


are blocked permanently due to spam.

You can't spam.

OK. What if the product is subsequently reposted? Is this allowed? I.e. it loses its rating, etc. and is re-posted from scratch.

1...192021222324252627282930313233...64
New comment