Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 60
Advertises his service for reselling signals in reviews.
Advertises reselling signals service in reviews.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/belbaraka
Citizen sends spam
Fedor Arkhipov, 2022.01.09 08:59
Here's the link to his profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/narfal
I'm sick and tired of these spammers
Spam profile, advertising medical services:
Maybe someone knows or can share their experiences on how to avoid spam. The situation is this, I've asked in a weekend chat how the EA was last week and I got the answers on Monday morning. I just want to thank you for the answers. If I send a thank you in one minute to 10 people, won't the system consider it as spam?
Hello!
Maybe someone knows or can share their experiences on how to avoid spam. The situation is as follows, I have asked in a chat on the weekend how was the work of the EA last week and got the answers on Monday morning. I just want to thank you for the answers. If I send a thank you in one minute to 10 people, won't the system consider it as spam?
Just don't ask to be let out of the ban afterwards.
Thank you, so he'll consider it after all. I got it.
