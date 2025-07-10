Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 60

Ivan Rubtsov #:

Advertises his service for reselling signals in reviews.

Vladimir Karputov #:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/belbaraka

Belbaraka Nadir
  • 2021.12.17
  • www.mql5.com
A testimonial advertising a signal resale channel.


 

Spam profile, advertising medical services:


 
Hello!
Maybe someone knows or can share their experiences on how to avoid spam. The situation is this, I've asked in a weekend chat how the EA was last week and I got the answers on Monday morning. I just want to thank you for the answers. If I send a thank you in one minute to 10 people, won't the system consider it as spam?
 
Just don't ask to be let out of the ban afterwards.

 
Thank you, so he'll consider it after all. I got it.

 
What's stopping me from answering in 30-40 minutes instead of a minute?
