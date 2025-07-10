Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 63
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/goldmoney2022
Banned
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz, 2022.04.23 14:08
one more spammer...!!
I didn't subscribe to the channel so why should I confirm unsubscribing? Nonsense.
He also doesn't let me write anything on the channel, he can just keep posting whatever he wants to the end.
I have the freedom to change channels even in the TV commercial.
Deleted
Lots of messages (possibly of a bespoke nature):https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ahmedabdellatif
Many messages (possibly to an extent): https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ahmedabdellatif
Some kind of action should be taken.
At the very least, a minimum number of words should be required to evaluate a product.
I have seen many times "bad product" from many sellers. Unless an explanation is required. Ok, bad product, why?
Hi, I want to know if a user buys EAs from different developers but post negative reviews on both at same time and same date, and asking both for refunds in its negative reviews after using the EAs for few days, which sounds so pre planned to me, so tell me does it comes into spam, scam or nothing ?
Please throw some light on this someone.