Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

Ahmet Metin Yilmaz, 2022.04.23 14:08

one more spammer...!!

I didn't subscribe to the channel so why should I confirm unsubscribing? Nonsense.

He also doesn't let me write anything on the channel, he can just keep posting whatever he wants to the end.

I have the freedom to change channels even in the TV commercial.


 
Can the moderators clean up the spam free product discussion (the author has already been banned)?
If so, here it is - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/48493#!tab=comments&page=8&comment=33303933
 
It should be deleted, not banned...
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii comment=33303933

Lots of messages (possibly of a bespoke nature):https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ahmedabdellatif


Evgenii Aksenov # :

Many messages (possibly to an extent): https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ahmedabdellatif

Some kind of action should be taken.

At the very least, a minimum number of words should be required to evaluate a product.

I have seen many times "bad product" from many sellers. Unless an explanation is required. Ok, bad product, why?

 

Hi, I want to know if a user buys EAs from different developers but post negative reviews on both at same time and same date, and asking both for refunds in its negative reviews after using the EAs for few days, which sounds so pre planned to me, so tell me does it comes into spam, scam or nothing ?

  • User added 1 star rating and negative review first.
  • After that user changed rating and review 5 star and positive.
  • And again the user changed the rating to 1 star and negative review.
According to me this clearly states that, this is a matter of misleading people for user's personal benefit of using product for sometime and a try of getting refund after buying the product and in case of no refund provided by developer, user is changing review and rating according to their convenience.

Please throw some light on this someone.
