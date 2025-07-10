Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 50
Evening. my EA from Market has been hacked
I don't know the details, but I do know that no EA from the Market can be hacked.
And the fact that someone published an ex4 file (which is an "image" of what is in the Market) is irrelevant (because that "image" is tied by the Market to a specific computer with a specific operating system).
I see what you mean. Can I delete the EA discussion file?
I see what you mean. Can I delete the EA discussion file?
I mean I don't know.
You'd better go to the service desk.
Just tell them the situation, briefly and clearly, and ask for advice on what to do.
We (forum moderators) do not moderate services.
Got it, thanks.
What is the complaint? A channel is like a channel. Are you complaining about the channel?
It's that I don't subscribe to it, but I get messages. I'm interested in customer messages, not channel messages.
The thing is, I didn't subscribe to it, but the messages are coming in. I'm interested in messages from buyers and not any channels.
Please unsubscribe. If you are subscribed again after unsubscribing please let me know. I'll have to check if it's a site error or you were forced to sign up again.
I understand you. If there are repeated messages, I will write to you.
Please unsubscribe. If you are subscribed again after being unsubscribed, please let me know. We'll need to check if it's a site error or if you were forced to subscribe again.
Am I right in assuming that another user can subscribe to the channel? Why not make a suggestion that "you have been invited to the group" and if rejected, you can no longer be invited to the same group.
In all other cases, every single case where a user is suddenly subscribed without his consent can already be regarded as spam.
Of course I don't care, I read all the spam and don't complain on anyone), but if you do that, then at least it will be calmer for many participants.
And notification that you were "invited to the group" will be equal to the "friend request" functionality and everyone will be happy.
I don't know, honestly, if anyone (not even a channel admin) can sign anyone. Need to check ...
In the same way I was added to another channel, myself never subscribed to this one or the other from which I came out, then I did not pay much attention, only there was already a channel with advertisements for a top product, why I have no idea he is already in 1st place.