We are completely redesigning the chat system.
We will improve its usability by an order of magnitude and also solve the problem of spam.
No group one planned?
Planned. But the overall design is still being worked on.
Spammers need to make "friends" first. If you're not serious about it. Then of course - you get spam.
A spammer does not have to recruit friends. He may well go through the friends of any forum member. It is my understanding that spam is sent out manually. And if it is, then the amount of spam can't become critical.
In this thread -- spam that arrives in private -- gets moved to this thread with the spam text and its author -- then indexed by search engines, and it goes viral.
And who in this case spreads spam?
One wrote the ad, and the other copied this ad, supposedly "the fighter against spam". What came initially in a private message -- was moved to a separate thread and read by all who have not read it yet.
A forum should know its spammers. As soon as:
P./S.: Many people here on this forum have their own interests, but nevertheless they don't stoop and are unlikely to stoop to spamming private messages.
For example, I find it hard to imagine you, Artem, Andrei (abolk), whatever he says here, and many, many others spamming in the PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's PM's.
