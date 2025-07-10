Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 4
that's her...
Do you know her personally? )
Sadly (or luckily) no, but Saskia is purely a female name... I know this for sure as I am personally familiar with several Saskia's )
I read sasiska at first.)
I apologize.
I think it's a verified user, so it's really her.
by the way already in the bathhouse
EagleS
Hi there, we present our fee-based courses and video seminars from the most famous and expensive trader-coaches (over 400 positions) for 2% - 5% of their real valueon the trader-businessmen selling websites
EagleS
Wagon88
P./S.: Spammers in personal messages became very active lately. It bothers me a lot.
And it's ok, if they at least knew who they send it to. And then one of spammers (not that, screen which here has laid out), when has expressed to it wish, that I shall be grateful, if will not more send to me in a private advertising without my on that desire, at an answer has named me sir, hypocritically having written, that did not wish to disturb.
EagleS
Spamming again, is there any way to delete posts from the archive at all?
No. The archive is not deleted.
Here's another comrade keeps spamming me in my inbox! :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/shorohov