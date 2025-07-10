Spammers, private message spam, discussion spam, feedback spam - page 41
Spam comments on the wall
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leontine
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/emzzlee2305
Profile:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pips-gdr
Yep, safe strategies since 2015. Lying.
I only caught one picture, but these "safety" from veltrad with gains of 100-200% per month appear regularly, both from him and others have similar signals, like a copy.
Also spamming. Apparently there are fewer and fewer people who can be fooled by known schemes.
the link leads to his product from another account with an avatar of that product. Doppelganger. The author himself.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/603912
Real Trend EA profile is already blocked, apparently I can't switch. Apparently, the main account is encrypted from bans in this way
Spam comments on the wall
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/inchwormd7
Who's stopping it from being deleted?
Who's stopping you from deleting it?
Thank you. Hadn't noticed such a feature. I see it now.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/maklaren
Spammed the whole page, sick of having to delete his spam
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/abdalla
And here, so you don't have to look at what this or that friend is writing: