Spam comments on the wall

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leontine


Ammar Mousa
Ammar Mousa
Profile:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pips-gdr


Aleksandr Tarasenko
Aleksandr Tarasenko
Trader's profile
 
Mikhail Zhitnev:

Profile:https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pips-gdr


Yep, safe strategies since 2015. Lying.

I only caught one picture, but these "safety" from veltrad with gains of 100-200% per month appear regularly, both from him and others have similar signals, like a copy.

Also spamming. Apparently there are fewer and fewer people who can be fooled by known schemes.

Files:
safely.png  84 kb
the link leads to his product from another account with an avatar of that product. Doppelganger. The author himself.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/603912

Real Trend EA profile is already blocked, apparently I can't switch. Apparently, the main account is encrypted from bans in this way

 
Volha Loyeva:

Spam comments on the wall

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/inchwormd7

Who's stopping it from being deleted?


Vitaly Muzichenko:

Who's stopping you from deleting it?


Thank you. Hadn't noticed such a feature. I see it now.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/maklaren


Yuri Koshelev
Yuri Koshelev
Spammed the whole page, sick of having to delete his spam

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/abdalla

 
Volha Loyeva:

Thank you. Hadn't noticed such a feature. I see it now.

And here, so you don't have to look at what this or that friend is writing:


