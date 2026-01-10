CalendarSections

Employment Level shows the number of employed people in the European Union. The employed are defined as persons over 15 years of age, who have worked in gainful employment for at least one hour in the previous week, as well as those who had a job but were absent from work due to illness, vacation, strikes, etc. Eurostat publishes quarterly and annual employment data.

The indicator is calculated based on the EU Labour Force Survey. The survey is conducted among private households, excluding collective households, such as long-term care homes, boarding houses, nursing homes, etc. The main purpose of the survey is to classify the population into three mutually exclusive groups: employed, unemployed and economically inactive population (students, pensioners and housewives).

In addition to the general employment level and employment rate, Eurostat publishes separate employment statistics among men and women, as well as age-based separation.

A change in the employment level directly affects household incomes and, accordingly, purchasing power of the population. Therefore, higher indicator readings are seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025 prelim.
172.049 M
171.840 M
2 Q 2025 prelim.
171.695 M
171.536 M
1 Q 2025 prelim.
171.791 M
171.266 M
4 Q 2024 prelim.
171.166 M
170.981 M
3 Q 2024 prelim.
170.877 M
170.571 M
2 Q 2024 prelim.
170.184 M
169.809 M
1 Q 2024
169.861 M
169.842 M
1 Q 2024 prelim.
169.842 M
169.323 M
4 Q 2023
167.534 M
167.479 M
4 Q 2023 prelim.
167.479 M
168.734 M
3 Q 2023
168.734 M
168.720 M
3 Q 2023 prelim.
168.720 M
168.252 M
2 Q 2023
168.462 M
168.494 M
2 Q 2023 prelim.
168.494 M
168.162 M
1 Q 2023
168.181 M
167.817 M
1 Q 2023 prelim.
167.817 M
165.063 M
4 Q 2022
165.042 M
165.073 M
4 Q 2022 prelim.
165.073 M
164.488 M
3 Q 2022
164.500 M
164.475 M
3 Q 2022 prelim.
164.475 M
164.105 M
2 Q 2022
164.098 M
163.413 M
2 Q 2022 prelim.
163.413 M
162.978 M
1 Q 2022
162.875 M
162.551 M
1 Q 2022 prelim.
162.551 M
161.799 M
4 Q 2021
161.858 M
161.758 M
4 Q 2021 prelim.
161.758 M
160.976 M
3 Q 2021
160.974 M
160.758 M
3 Q 2021 prelim.
160.758 M
159.269 M
2 Q 2021
158.953 M
158.447 M
2 Q 2021 prelim.
158.447 M
157.683 M
1 Q 2021
157.619 M
157.441 M
1 Q 2021 prelim.
157.441 M
157.972 M
4 Q 2020
157.948 M
157.927 M
4 Q 2020 prelim.
157.927 M
157.389 M
3 Q 2020
157.387 M
157.346 M
3 Q 2020 prelim.
157.346 M
155.893 M
2 Q 2020
155.597 M
155.895 M
2 Q 2020 prelim.
155.895 M
160.439 M
1 Q 2020
160.371 M
160.363 M
1 Q 2020 prelim.
160.363 M
160.756 M
4 Q 2019
160.746 M
160.585 M
4 Q 2019 prelim.
160.585 M
160.148 M
3 Q 2019
160.128 M
160.170 M
3 Q 2019 prelim.
160.170 M
159.956 M
2 Q 2019
160.006 M
159.930 M
2 Q 2019 prelim.
159.930 M
159.555 M
1 Q 2019
159.500 M
