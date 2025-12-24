CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

European Union Sentix Investor Confidence

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
Sentix GmbH
Sector:
Business
Low -6.2 -6.3
-7.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-6.2
-6.2
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

sentix conducts a weekly standardized survey among the interested parties who have voluntarily registered for it on the expectations for the next 6 months of the stock indices, the markets of bonds, foreign exchange and commodities and changing current topics. Respondents usually have four answers to express their price expectations: bullish, neutral, bearish and no opinion.

From these survey results, sentix then calculates and publishes various indices, including the economic index for Euro zone. The sentiment is calculated by dividing the difference of bull - bears by the number of survey participants.

sentix itself suggests the use of its indices for short and medium-term investment decisions. Whereby sentix considers it more sensible to act against the trend or the mood if the value of the sentiment reaches extreme values. As a "rule of thumb", they state, a value above 0.4, equivalent to 40% more bulls than bears, is considered a sign of imminent weakening, and -0.3, which means 30 more bears than bulls for a possible price increase. However, slightly different values apply to different markets. An analysis of the divergences can also be helpful, i.e. if a new high in prices is not accompanied by a new high in sentiment, this could also indicate a trend reversal.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Sentix Investor Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
-6.2
-6.3
-7.4
Nov 2025
-7.4
-6.7
-5.4
Oct 2025
-5.4
-9.2
Sep 2025
-9.2
-7.3
-3.7
Aug 2025
-3.7
-7.7
4.5
Jul 2025
4.5
-6.9
0.2
Jun 2025
-5.9
-6.8
-19.3
May 2025
-19.3
-6.7
-19.5
Apr 2025
-19.5
-7.1
-2.9
Mar 2025
-2.9
-7.7
-12.7
Feb 2025
-12.7
-1.0
-17.7
Jan 2025
7.6
-9.2
-17.5
Dec 2024
-17.5
-13.3
-12.8
Nov 2024
-12.8
-5.4
-13.8
Oct 2024
-13.8
-4.2
-15.4
Sep 2024
-15.4
-7.1
-13.9
Aug 2024
-13.9
-3.4
-7.3
Jul 2024
-7.3
-2.0
3.0
Jun 2024
3.0
5.8
-3.6
May 2024
-3.6
9.6
-5.9
Apr 2024
-5.9
-4.1
-27.9
Mar 2024
-27.9
-13.9
-12.9
Feb 2024
-12.9
-17.0
-15.8
Jan 2024
-15.8
-25.0
-25.5
Dec 2023
-25.5
-15.2
-18.6
Nov 2023
-18.6
-22.6
-21.9
Oct 2023
-21.9
-18.2
-21.5
Sep 2023
-21.5
-16.8
-18.9
Aug 2023
-18.9
-23.4
-22.5
Jul 2023
-22.5
-17.9
-17.0
Jun 2023
-17.0
-9.2
-13.1
May 2023
-13.1
-9.2
-8.7
Apr 2023
-8.7
-10.1
-9.6
Mar 2023
-9.6
-8.6
-8.0
Feb 2023
-8.0
-11.8
-17.5
Jan 2023
-17.5
-11.1
-21.0
Dec 2022
-21.0
-27.1
-30.9
Nov 2022
-30.9
-42.4
-38.3
Oct 2022
-38.3
-30.8
-31.8
Sep 2022
-31.8
-29.0
-25.2
Aug 2022
-25.2
-28.2
-26.4
Jul 2022
-26.4
-1.2
-15.8
Jun 2022
-15.8
-21.7
-22.6
May 2022
-22.6
-33.9
-18.0
Apr 2022
-18.0
-16.3
-7.0
Mar 2022
-7.0
17.0
16.6
Feb 2022
16.6
9.9
14.9
Jan 2022
14.9
11.2
13.5
Dec 2021
13.5
21.1
18.3
Nov 2021
18.3
17.6
16.9
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code