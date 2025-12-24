CalendarSections

ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator is calculated monthly by the Center of European Economic Research (Mannheim, Germany) on the basis of the surveys of up to 350 analysts from banks, insurance companies and financial departments of corporations.

Experts are asked to express an assessment of actual economic conditions and six-month expectations concerning economic conditions, inflation rates, near-term and long-term interest rates, stock markets, exchange rates of euro against other major currencies, and oil prices. Questions concern separately situations in Germany, France, Italy and the eurozone as a whole. The indicator is also calculated for the US, Japan and the UK.

The survey participants provide the qualitative rather than quantitative evaluation, i.e. whether the parameter may grow, fall or remain unchanged. The index is calculated as the difference between positive and negative forecasts. For example, if 30% of participants expect the economic situation to improve, and 40% expect it to deteriorate, then ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator would take a value of -10. The positive value means that the share of optimists is higher than the share of pessimists, and vice versa.

The index reflects the sentiment of institutional investors. Index growth means favorable expectations. This allows forecasting growth of investments made into the economy of the eurozone. This may affect euro quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ZEW European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
33.7
Nov 2025
N/D
16.2
22.7
Oct 2025
22.7
16.5
26.1
Sep 2025
26.1
17.6
25.1
Aug 2025
25.1
18.3
36.1
Jul 2025
36.1
16.4
35.3
Jun 2025
35.3
16.6
11.6
May 2025
11.6
0.7
-18.5
Apr 2025
-18.5
27.1
39.8
Mar 2025
39.8
36.1
24.2
Feb 2025
24.2
-5.3
18.0
Jan 2025
18.0
39.0
17.0
Dec 2024
17.0
-15.9
12.5
Nov 2024
12.5
31.3
20.1
Oct 2024
20.1
21.3
9.3
Sep 2024
9.3
7.5
17.9
Aug 2024
17.9
41.1
43.7
Jul 2024
43.7
49.5
51.3
Jun 2024
51.3
49.2
47.0
May 2024
47.0
-0.8
43.9
Apr 2024
43.9
6.0
33.5
Mar 2024
33.5
25.0
Feb 2024
25.0
22.7
Jan 2024
22.7
23.0
Dec 2023
23.0
8.0
13.8
Nov 2023
13.8
-3.3
2.3
Oct 2023
2.3
-7.2
-8.9
Sep 2023
-8.9
-8.8
-5.5
Aug 2023
-5.5
-11.1
-12.2
Jul 2023
-12.2
-9.7
-10.0
Jun 2023
-10.0
-1.5
-9.4
May 2023
-9.4
8.2
6.4
Apr 2023
6.4
19.8
10.0
Mar 2023
10.0
23.2
29.7
Feb 2023
29.7
-29.7
16.7
Jan 2023
16.7
-61.5
-23.6
Dec 2022
-23.6
-67.2
-38.7
Nov 2022
-38.7
-67.0
-59.7
Oct 2022
-59.7
-60.6
-60.7
Sep 2022
-60.7
-52.0
-54.9
Aug 2022
-54.9
-42.5
-51.1
Jul 2022
-51.1
-32.8
-28.0
Jun 2022
-28.0
-24.3
-29.5
May 2022
-29.5
-41.0
-43.0
Apr 2022
-43.0
0.2
-38.7
Mar 2022
-38.7
49.3
48.6
Feb 2022
48.6
38.4
49.4
Jan 2022
49.4
26.4
26.8
Dec 2021
26.8
23.5
25.9
Nov 2021
25.9
26.1
21.0
