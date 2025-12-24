CalendarSections

European Union Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
Eurostat
Sector:
Prices
Low 129.33
129.35
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
129.33
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
EU Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a change in prices for a fixed basket of goods and services from the consumer perspective, in the reported month compared to the previous month. This is an important indicator of inflation in the European Union.

Price changes are calculated using a representative sample of goods and services, i.e. the so-called "consumer basket". The sample aims to cover the main household consumption items, including food and beverages, personal care products, periodicals, utility costs, health care, education and entertainment costs, among others. Most of these products and services are purchased frequently or daily.

The CPI is used in monetary policy decision making, wage and social benefits indexing, and as a tool for calculating changes in consumption and in living standards. The CPI is calculated separately for each state in the euro area. Then the obtained data is compiled to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) according to the approved methodology.

If other factors (such as wages) remain unchanged, CPI and inflationary growth mean a decrease in the purchasing power of the population. CPI growth against insufficient inflation is seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Consumer Price Index (CPI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
129.33
129.35
Nov 2025 prelim.
129.35
129.70
Oct 2025
129.70
129.70
Oct 2025 prelim.
129.70
129.43
Sep 2025
129.43
129.42
Sep 2025 prelim.
129.42
129.31
Aug 2025
129.31
129.32
Aug 2025 prelim.
129.32
129.12
Jul 2025
129.12
129.10
Jul 2025 prelim.
129.10
129.10
Jun 2025
129.10
129.07
Jun 2025 prelim.
129.07
128.71
May 2025
128.71
128.73
May 2025 prelim.
128.73
128.77
Apr 2025
128.77
128.76
Apr 2025 prelim.
128.76
128.04
Mar 2025
128.04
128.04
Mar 2025 prelim.
128.04
127.26
Feb 2025
127.26
127.32
Feb 2025 prelim.
127.32
126.72
Jan 2025
126.72
126.71
Jan 2025 prelim.
126.71
127.07
Dec 2024
127.07
127.08
Dec 2024 prelim.
127.08
126.62
Nov 2024
126.62
126.67
Nov 2024 prelim.
126.67
127.03
Oct 2024
127.03
127.03
Oct 2024 prelim.
127.03
126.60
Sep 2024
126.60
126.63
Sep 2024 prelim.
126.63
126.72
Aug 2024
126.72
126.74
Aug 2024 prelim.
126.74
126.54
Jul 2024
126.54
126.56
Jul 2024 prelim.
126.56
126.58
Jun 2024
126.58
126.58
Jun 2024 prelim.
126.58
126.31
May 2024
126.31
126.32
May 2024 prelim.
126.32
126.04
Apr 2024
126.04
126.05
Apr 2024 prelim.
126.05
125.31
Mar 2024
125.31
125.33
Mar 2024 prelim.
125.33
124.38
Feb 2024
124.38
124.37
Feb 2024 prelim.
124.37
123.60
Jan 2024
123.60
123.58
Jan 2024 prelim.
123.58
124.05
Dec 2023
124.05
124.04
Dec 2023 prelim.
124.04
123.85
Nov 2023
123.85
123.86
Nov 2023 prelim.
123.86
124.54
1234
