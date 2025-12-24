CalendarSections

European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
European Commission
Sector:
Business
Medium 97.0 95.8
96.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
96.5
97.0
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Economic Sentiment Indicator is calculated monthly based on five market confidence indices, which are: the Industrial Confidence Indicator (40%), the Service Confidence Indicator (30%), the Consumer Confidence Indicator (20%), the Construction Confidence Indicator (5%) and Retail Trade Confidence Indicator (5%). The weights of the indices in the resulting calculation are determined in accordance with two criteria: the representativeness of the sector and its share in the GDP calculation.

All components of the indicator are calculated based on factor analysis involving surveys among the leading industry representatives. The sample size for the eurozone is about 55 thousand companies representing all sectors of the manufacturing industry and 24 thousand households in the eurozone. The number of companies and households per country is selected in accordance with the contribution of a particular country to the economy of the euro area.

Companies evaluate current business conditions (number of orders, production output, inventories, consumer activity) and provide an outlook for the next three months. Interviewed households evaluate their personal financial conditions, the possibility of savings, employment and the overall situation in the economy of the eurozone (country).

The index is seasonally adjusted. Respondents are asked to provide a qualitative evaluation of the above variables (whether situation has improved, deteriorated or remained unchanged).

The indicator is used to evaluate the current euro area economy and forecast its further development. The growth of the Economic Sentiment Indicator points to an improvement in the situation both at the industry level and at the consumer level. This may lead to a short-term growth in euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
97.0
95.8
96.8
Oct 2025
96.8
95.1
95.6
Sep 2025
95.5
94.8
95.3
Aug 2025
95.2
94.5
95.8
Jul 2025
95.8
96.0
94.2
Jun 2025
94.0
93.5
94.8
May 2025
94.8
94.4
93.6
Apr 2025
93.6
95.5
95.0
Mar 2025
95.2
95.1
96.3
Feb 2025
96.3
96.0
95.3
Jan 2025
95.2
95.0
93.7
Dec 2024
93.7
96.1
95.6
Nov 2024
95.8
96.5
95.7
Oct 2024
95.6
97.2
96.3
Sep 2024
96.2
96.9
96.5
Aug 2024
96.6
95.5
96.0
Jul 2024
95.8
95.3
95.9
Jun 2024
95.9
96.6
96.1
May 2024
96.0
94.9
95.6
Apr 2024
95.6
94.9
96.2
Mar 2024
96.3
94.2
95.5
Feb 2024
95.4
97.1
96.1
Jan 2024
96.2
97.4
96.3
Dec 2023
96.4
93.4
94.0
Nov 2023
93.8
93.2
93.5
Oct 2023
93.3
93.2
93.4
Sep 2023
93.3
93.8
93.6
Aug 2023
93.3
94.8
94.5
Jul 2023
94.5
95.8
95.3
Jun 2023
95.3
97.8
96.4
May 2023
96.5
99.2
99.0
Apr 2023
99.3
99.4
99.2
Mar 2023
99.3
99.7
99.6
Feb 2023
99.7
97.8
99.8
Jan 2023
99.9
94.6
97.1
Dec 2022
95.8
93.0
94.0
Nov 2022
93.7
93.0
92.7
Oct 2022
92.5
95.5
93.6
Sep 2022
93.7
98.2
97.3
Aug 2022
97.6
101.4
98.9
Jul 2022
99.0
104.4
103.5
Jun 2022
104.0
105.0
105.0
May 2022
105.0
106.7
104.9
Apr 2022
105.0
111.2
106.7
Mar 2022
108.5
113.4
113.9
Feb 2022
114.0
114.0
112.7
Jan 2022
112.7
116.5
113.8
Dec 2021
115.3
118.1
117.6
Nov 2021
117.5
118.3
118.6
Oct 2021
118.6
117.7
117.8
