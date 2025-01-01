ECB Monetary Policy Statement contains the decisions made during the ECB monetary policy meetings. The statement usually covers the bank's key rates, decision on asset purchases and may contain commentary about the economic conditions that influenced the ECB's decision.

The ECB's official statement is usually announced by the bank president. The statement records are published on the regulator's official YouTube channel. The regulator carefully selects topics to be covered in the statement: the bank's activities should be open, but at the same time, the regulator seeks to maintain independence from possible political interference.

The ECB statements are usually closely monitored by analysts, as the behavior of the euro largely depends on the decision taken by the regulator. If the Statement suggest that the ECB may tighten the monetary policy in the future, this is seen as positive for the euro. If both the decision and the ECB President's statement are within expected ranges, the press conference will hardly have a serious impact on currency markets.