European Union Industrial Production m/m

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
Eurostat
Sector:
Business
Medium 0.8% 0.1%
0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-0.3%
0.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Industrial Production m/m measures the volumes of manufactured goods and industrial sector activity in the given month compared to the previous one. Growth rates relative to the previous month are based on seasonally adjusted parameters. The index calculation includes manufacturing industry, mining and utilities. Construction is not included.

The index is to reflect a value added change in different industries. This means that prices received by companies at different stages of production must be deducted from the gross price in order to prevent double counting of production. In practice, production data are collected from different sources including deflated turnover, physical production data, intermediate consumption of raw materials and energy, labor input, etc. Most often the basic index calculation is based on the gross value of the output.

The index is benchmarked to a basis of 2010, where the Industrial Production Index for 2010 is set to 100. The Industrial Production Index is one of the most important indicators of short-term economic statistics for the euro area. Analysts use it to evaluate early changes in economic development, as well as to forecast the eurozone's GDP.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Industrial Production m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
0.8%
0.1%
0.2%
Sep 2025
0.2%
-0.1%
-1.1%
Aug 2025
-1.2%
-3.6%
0.5%
Jul 2025
0.3%
0.4%
-0.6%
Jun 2025
-1.3%
0.4%
1.1%
May 2025
1.7%
-2.5%
-2.2%
Apr 2025
-2.4%
1.3%
2.4%
Mar 2025
2.6%
-1.1%
1.1%
Feb 2025
1.1%
1.9%
0.6%
Jan 2025
0.8%
-1.5%
-0.4%
Dec 2024
-1.1%
1.6%
0.4%
Nov 2024
0.2%
-1.3%
0.2%
Oct 2024
0.0%
-0.1%
-1.5%
Sep 2024
-2.0%
1.7%
1.5%
Aug 2024
1.8%
0.3%
-0.5%
Jul 2024
-0.3%
0.1%
0.0%
Jun 2024
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.9%
May 2024
-0.6%
-0.1%
0.0%
Apr 2024
-0.1%
-0.2%
0.5%
Mar 2024
0.6%
0.2%
1.0%
Feb 2024
0.8%
-3.0%
Jan 2024
-3.2%
1.6%
2.6%
Dec 2023
2.6%
0.4%
0.4%
Nov 2023
-0.3%
0.1%
-0.7%
Oct 2023
-0.7%
0.2%
-1.0%
Sep 2023
-1.1%
0.0%
0.6%
Aug 2023
0.6%
-0.2%
-1.3%
Jul 2023
-1.1%
0.0%
0.4%
Jun 2023
0.5%
0.1%
0.0%
May 2023
0.2%
0.1%
1.0%
Apr 2023
1.0%
-0.1%
-3.8%
Mar 2023
-4.1%
-0.1%
1.5%
Feb 2023
1.5%
0.1%
1.0%
Jan 2023
0.7%
0.1%
-1.3%
Dec 2022
-1.0%
0.0%
1.4%
Nov 2022
1.0%
-0.2%
-1.9%
Oct 2022
-2.0%
0.0%
0.8%
Sep 2022
0.9%
0.2%
2.0%
Aug 2022
1.5%
0.0%
-2.3%
Jul 2022
-2.3%
-0.2%
1.1%
Jun 2022
0.7%
-0.1%
2.1%
May 2022
0.8%
0.3%
0.5%
Apr 2022
0.4%
0.3%
-1.4%
Mar 2022
-1.8%
-0.3%
0.5%
Feb 2022
0.7%
-0.5%
-0.7%
Jan 2022
0.0%
0.1%
1.3%
Dec 2021
1.2%
0.7%
2.4%
Nov 2021
2.3%
-0.2%
-1.3%
Oct 2021
1.1%
-0.3%
-0.2%
Sep 2021
-0.2%
0.2%
-1.7%
