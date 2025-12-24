CalendarSections

European Union Business Climate Indicator

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
European Commission
Sector:
Business
Low -0.66 -0.43
-0.47
Last release: Actual -0.53, Forecast -0.66, Previous -0.47
Previous
-0.53
-0.66
Next release: Actual, Forecast, Previous
Previous
Business Climate Indicator (BCI) evaluates development conditions of the manufacturing sector in the euro area every month. The indicator is based on factor analysis involving surveys among the leading industry representatives. The sample size for the eurozone is about 20 thousand companies representing all sectors of the manufacturing industry in the eurozone. The number of companies per country is selected in accordance with the contribution of a particular country to the economy of the euro area.

Unlike the Industrial Confidence Index, which is calculated based on three values, the BCI is calculated using five variables. The calculation includes the results of a survey on production volumes, number of new orders for domestic consumption and for export, inventories for the last three months and outlook for production volumes.

Respondents are asked to provide a qualitative evaluation of the above variables: whether situation has improved, deteriorated or remained unchanged.

The Business Climate Index is an indicator of the eurozone's manufacturing sector development. Due to its generalized nature, it reflects a relative picture of business conditions in the euro area. Economists consider it as one of the composite indicators of economic development. The BCI growth speaks of improvements in manufacturing sector conditions and is a leading indicator of production output. Investors interpret the index growth as a signal to increase investment. Index changes usually have a weak and short-term effect on euro quotes. However, sharp movements of the index chart are usually seen as a serious indicator of changing economic conditions.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Business Climate Indicator" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-0.66
-0.43
-0.47
Oct 2025
-0.46
-0.70
-0.73
Sep 2025
-0.76
-0.71
-0.72
Aug 2025
-0.72
-0.68
-0.71
Jul 2025
-0.72
-0.62
-0.78
Jun 2025
-0.78
-0.46
-0.57
May 2025
-0.55
-0.57
-0.66
Apr 2025
-0.67
-0.63
-0.72
Mar 2025
-0.73
-0.73
-0.75
Feb 2025
-0.74
-0.85
-0.92
Jan 2025
-0.94
-0.82
-0.91
Dec 2024
-0.91
-0.87
-0.78
Nov 2024
-0.77
-0.86
-0.93
Oct 2024
-0.96
-0.69
-0.76
Sep 2024
-0.76
-0.66
-0.62
Aug 2024
-0.62
-0.44
-0.61
Jul 2024
-0.61
-0.47
Jun 2024
-0.46
-0.40
May 2024
-0.39
-0.51
Apr 2024
-0.53
-0.32
Mar 2024
-0.30
-0.41
Feb 2024
-0.42
-0.42
Jan 2024
-0.40
-0.50
Dec 2023
-0.45
-0.39
Nov 2023
-0.39
-0.33
Oct 2023
-0.33
-0.35
Sep 2023
-0.36
-0.41
Aug 2023
-0.33
-0.09
Jul 2023
-0.09
0.06
Jun 2023
0.06
0.19
May 2023
0.19
0.51
Apr 2023
0.54
0.70
Mar 2023
0.70
0.71
Feb 2023
0.72
0.70
Jan 2023
0.69
0.57
Dec 2022
0.54
0.54
Nov 2022
0.54
0.74
Oct 2022
0.76
0.82
Sep 2022
0.81
0.83
Aug 2022
0.83
1.11
Jul 2022
1.14
1.45
Jun 2022
1.47
1.28
May 2022
1.26
1.59
Apr 2022
1.98
1.68
Mar 2022
1.67
1.79
Feb 2022
1.79
1.80
Jan 2022
1.81
1.78
Dec 2021
1.84
1.79
Nov 2021
1.80
1.75
Oct 2021
1.76
1.71
1234
