European Union Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
Eurostat
Sector:
Prices
High 2.1% 2.2%
2.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.1%
2.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y reflects changes in prices for goods and services in the euro area, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The CPI is calculated separately for each state in the euro area. Then the obtained data are compiled to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) according to the approved methodology.

The CPI reflects price changes from the perspective of households, i.e. end consumers of goods and services. The index calculation basket includes 12 main categories of goods and services: food, alcohol and tobacco, clothing, housing, household services, health, transportation, communications, recreation and culture, education, hotels and restaurants, and "miscellaneous".

Goods and services which are not part of the final consumer spending of households are excluded from the calculation. The calculation does not include some categories of expenses which cannot be included in the single system, such as gambling, imputed rental of housing, life insurance, state health insurance, financial intermediation services indirectly measured, etc.

The Consumer Price Index as well as the inflation in the euro area, is a measure of price stability used by the Governing Council of the ECB to evaluate the effectiveness of monetary policy. CPI growth against insufficient inflation is seen as positive for the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
2.1%
2.2%
2.2%
Nov 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.1%
2.1%
Oct 2025
2.1%
2.1%
2.1%
Oct 2025 prelim.
2.1%
2.2%
2.2%
Sep 2025
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
Sep 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.1%
2.0%
Aug 2025
2.0%
2.1%
2.1%
Aug 2025 prelim.
2.1%
2.0%
2.0%
Jul 2025
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Jul 2025 prelim.
2.0%
1.9%
2.0%
Jun 2025
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Jun 2025 prelim.
2.0%
1.8%
1.9%
May 2025
1.9%
1.9%
1.9%
May 2025 prelim.
1.9%
2.2%
2.2%
Apr 2025
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
Apr 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.3%
2.2%
Mar 2025
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
Mar 2025 prelim.
2.2%
2.3%
2.3%
Feb 2025
2.3%
2.4%
2.4%
Feb 2025 prelim.
2.4%
2.6%
2.5%
Jan 2025
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
Jan 2025 prelim.
2.5%
2.3%
2.4%
Dec 2024
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Dec 2024 prelim.
2.4%
2.4%
2.2%
Nov 2024
2.2%
2.3%
2.3%
Nov 2024 prelim.
2.3%
1.9%
2.0%
Oct 2024
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Oct 2024 prelim.
2.0%
1.8%
1.7%
Sep 2024
1.7%
1.8%
1.8%
Sep 2024 prelim.
1.8%
2.0%
2.2%
Aug 2024
2.2%
2.2%
2.2%
Aug 2024 prelim.
2.2%
2.6%
2.6%
Jul 2024
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
Jul 2024 prelim.
2.6%
2.5%
2.5%
Jun 2024
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
Jun 2024 prelim.
2.5%
2.6%
2.6%
May 2024
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
May 2024 prelim.
2.6%
2.5%
2.4%
Apr 2024
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Apr 2024 prelim.
2.4%
1.7%
2.4%
Mar 2024
2.4%
2.4%
Mar 2024 prelim.
2.4%
2.6%
Feb 2024
2.6%
2.8%
Feb 2024 prelim.
2.6%
2.8%
Jan 2024
2.8%
2.8%
2.8%
Jan 2024 prelim.
2.8%
2.8%
2.9%
Dec 2023
2.9%
2.9%
2.9%
Dec 2023 prelim.
2.9%
1.9%
2.4%
Nov 2023
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
Nov 2023 prelim.
2.4%
2.4%
2.9%
