European Union Retail Sales m/m

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
Eurostat
Sector:
Consumer
Low 0.0% 0.0%
0.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.0%
0.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Retail Sales m/m indicator reflects a change in the retail sales in the eurozone, in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation is inflationary adjusted through the use of a special deflator. The indicator is also seasonally adjusted (for example, to exclude the effect of Christmas sales or the summer tourist season).

Retail turnover reflects the sum of all invoices issued by registered statistical units for the reported period. All payments including packaging and transportation costs are included. The calculation takes into account prices with all applicable discounts and bonuses, i.e. the actual amount received by the seller, not nominal prices from the catalog. VAT and similar taxes, rent costs, income from personnel (for example, contributions or donations), sales of company's own real estate and capital goods, interest payments and similar expenses are excluded.

Retail Sales change is considered to be one of the key indicators of consumer spending and consumer activity. The latter ones affect the level of inflation in the eurozone. Higher consumer spending leads to a higher inflation and a more active economy growth. Thus, an increase in retail sales in the eurozone can be seen as favorable for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Retail Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
Sep 2025
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Aug 2025
0.1%
0.0%
-0.4%
Jul 2025
-0.5%
0.0%
0.6%
Jun 2025
0.3%
-0.3%
-0.3%
May 2025
-0.7%
-0.1%
0.3%
Apr 2025
0.1%
0.0%
0.4%
Mar 2025
-0.1%
0.0%
0.2%
Feb 2025
0.3%
0.0%
0.0%
Jan 2025
-0.3%
0.1%
0.0%
Dec 2024
-0.2%
-0.1%
0.0%
Nov 2024
0.1%
-0.1%
-0.3%
Oct 2024
-0.5%
0.3%
0.5%
Sep 2024
0.5%
0.0%
1.1%
Aug 2024
0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
Jul 2024
0.1%
0.0%
-0.4%
Jun 2024
-0.3%
0.0%
0.1%
May 2024
0.1%
-1.9%
-0.2%
Apr 2024
-0.5%
0.1%
0.7%
Mar 2024
0.8%
0.0%
-0.3%
Feb 2024
-0.5%
0.1%
Jan 2024
0.1%
0.1%
-1.1%
Dec 2023
-1.1%
0.3%
0.3%
Nov 2023
-0.3%
0.1%
0.4%
Oct 2023
0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Sep 2023
-0.3%
-0.1%
-0.7%
Aug 2023
-1.2%
0.2%
-0.1%
Jul 2023
-0.2%
-0.1%
0.2%
Jun 2023
-0.3%
0.0%
0.6%
May 2023
0.0%
0.2%
0.0%
Apr 2023
0.0%
0.1%
-0.4%
Mar 2023
-1.2%
0.1%
-0.2%
Feb 2023
-0.8%
0.1%
0.8%
Jan 2023
0.3%
-0.4%
-1.7%
Dec 2022
-2.7%
0.3%
1.2%
Nov 2022
0.8%
0.1%
-1.5%
Oct 2022
-1.8%
-0.6%
0.8%
Sep 2022
0.4%
0.3%
0.0%
Aug 2022
-0.3%
0.1%
-0.4%
Jul 2022
0.3%
-0.7%
-1.0%
Jun 2022
-1.2%
0.3%
0.4%
May 2022
0.2%
0.3%
-1.4%
Apr 2022
-1.3%
-0.8%
0.3%
Mar 2022
-0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2022
0.3%
0.4%
0.2%
Jan 2022
0.2%
-1.5%
-2.7%
Dec 2021
-3.0%
0.3%
1.0%
Nov 2021
1.0%
0.5%
0.3%
Oct 2021
0.2%
-1.5%
-0.4%
Sep 2021
-0.3%
-0.2%
1.0%
