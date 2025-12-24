CalendarSections

European Union Industry Selling Price Expectations

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
European Commission
Sector:
Business
Low 9.9 10.5
7.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
8.7
9.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Since May 2003, the European Commission has been collecting direct quantitative information on entrepreneurs' perceptions and expectations of inflation in the Euro zone, in the European Union (EU) and in the accession countries through its business survey. It is about entrepreneurs' views on inflation, which are relevant for policy purposes, in particular because they are readily available and provide information on the expectations of economic agents.

The normal producer price index (also called PPI) measures only the current inflation of producer prices, not future ones. Although the data of subjective estimates of more than 100,000 firms are biased, this error can to some extent be corrected mathematically, making survey data indispensable for economic surveillance in the EU and for monitoring the economic prospects of Economic and Monetary Union and the economic development of the candidate countries. They are used for the half-yearly economic forecasts and for the analysis of cyclical developments (e.g. identification of turning points) and by several different Commission services, including the ECB and the OECD.

Surveys are collected in the first half of the month and published on the last day of the month. The possible answers to the two questions on current and expected price developments are limited to 6 answers: strong, moderate or slightly rising, steady, falling or do not know.

The impact of the published figures depends heavily on the current economic environment. Inflation that is too high could induce the ECB to raise interest rates, which in turn could lead to a rise in the currency. In difficult economic times, however, rising inflation could deepen a recession even further, which would depress the currency.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Industry Selling Price Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
9.9
10.5
7.8
Oct 2025
7.5
4.3
7.1
Sep 2025
6.9
7.6
6.8
Aug 2025
6.7
9.8
8.9
Jul 2025
9.2
3.6
6.2
Jun 2025
5.6
6.7
7.7
May 2025
7.9
11.6
10.6
Apr 2025
11.0
12.2
11.3
Mar 2025
11.4
10.4
10.2
Feb 2025
9.8
8.5
8.8
Jan 2025
8.7
7.4
7.5
Dec 2024
7.6
6.8
7.1
Nov 2024
7.1
6.4
6.7
Oct 2024
6.5
6.2
6.3
Sep 2024
6.2
6.5
6.2
Aug 2024
6.1
6.5
6.7
Jul 2024
6.8
6.3
6.2
Jun 2024
6.1
6.5
6.5
May 2024
6.4
6.1
5.6
Apr 2024
5.4
6.0
5.5
Mar 2024
5.6
4.8
3.9
Feb 2024
3.8
7.6
4.4
Jan 2024
4.6
4.0
3.6
Dec 2023
3.2
1.6
2.4
Nov 2023
2.3
3.5
3.5
Oct 2023
3.6
3.7
3.4
Sep 2023
3.6
1.0
3.1
Aug 2023
3.6
2.0
3.4
Jul 2023
3.4
0.6
4.3
Jun 2023
4.4
0.1
6.5
May 2023
6.6
5.7
11.6
Apr 2023
12.0
11.3
18.1
Mar 2023
18.7
14.7
23.5
Feb 2023
23.8
27.9
31.3
Jan 2023
31.9
41.3
37.8
Dec 2022
38.4
31.1
40.4
Nov 2022
40.4
37.0
44.8
Oct 2022
45.4
54.2
49.1
Sep 2022
50.3
41.8
44.6
Aug 2022
43.7
45.9
45.3
Jul 2022
45.1
48.0
50.1
Jun 2022
50.4
47.8
55.5
May 2022
56.1
58.2
60.0
Apr 2022
60.8
65.8
57.2
Mar 2022
58.1
55.5
49.8
Feb 2022
49.8
43.6
47.4
Jan 2022
47.7
43.2
48.0
Dec 2021
48.3
54.7
49.1
Nov 2021
49.0
43.6
42.3
Oct 2021
42.2
37.9
38.3
