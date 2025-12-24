Official Reserve Assets are assets denominated in foreign currency and held by the financial authorities of the euro area, who may use them for financing the balance of payments, intervening in exchange markets to affect exchange rates and for other related purposes (e.g., maintaining confidence in the currency and the economy of the eurozone).

Reserve Assets include monetary gold, reserve position in the IMF, special drawing right, derivatives and other financial assets. The indicator reflects monthly data on the value of stocks at market price, transactions, market revaluations and other changes.

The common EU Reserve Assets are calculated based in reserve data provided by the central banks of the EU member states. Along with the common EU value, the ECB report also provides data separately by country.

The influence of this indicator on euro quotes depends in accompanying factors.

Last values: