CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global European Union Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D 53.3
53.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Markit Service PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in the eurozone's service sector in the specified month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in private companies of the service sector.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's service production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work:

  • Business activity
  • New orders received
  • Backlogs
  • Prices received for produced services
  • Prices paid (for materials and services purchased in the production process)
  • Employment
  • Near-term business activity

The survey participants provide relative estimates: whether figures have increased, decreased or remain unchanged. Individual subindexes are calculated based on these answers. These subindexes characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

Service sector PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by economists. It provides operational information covering the entire service sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of service sector activity and inflation in the eurozone. Service PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global European Union Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
53.3
53.6
Nov 2025
53.6
53.1
53.1
Nov 2025 prelim.
53.1
52.0
53.0
Oct 2025
53.0
52.6
52.6
Oct 2025 prelim.
52.6
50.6
51.3
Sep 2025
51.3
51.4
Sep 2025 prelim.
51.4
50.9
50.5
Aug 2025
50.5
50.7
50.7
Aug 2025 prelim.
50.7
51.1
51.0
Jul 2025
51.0
51.2
51.2
Jul 2025 prelim.
51.2
50.2
50.5
Jun 2025
50.5
50.0
50.0
Jun 2025 prelim.
50.0
50.7
49.7
May 2025
49.7
48.9
48.9
May 2025 prelim.
48.9
51.0
50.1
Apr 2025
50.1
49.7
49.7
Apr 2025 prelim.
49.7
51.1
51.0
Mar 2025
51.0
50.4
50.4
Mar 2025 prelim.
50.4
51.5
50.6
Feb 2025
50.6
50.7
50.7
Feb 2025 prelim.
50.7
50.6
51.3
Jan 2025
51.3
51.4
51.4
Jan 2025 prelim.
51.4
50.5
51.6
Dec 2024
51.6
51.4
51.4
Dec 2024 prelim.
51.4
50.2
49.5
Nov 2024
49.5
49.2
49.2
Nov 2024 prelim.
49.2
51.3
51.6
Oct 2024
51.6
51.2
51.2
Oct 2024 prelim.
51.2
49.7
51.4
Sep 2024
51.4
50.5
50.5
Sep 2024 prelim.
50.5
53.4
52.9
Aug 2024
52.9
53.3
53.3
Aug 2024 prelim.
53.3
51.5
51.9
Jul 2024
51.9
51.9
51.9
Jul 2024 prelim.
51.9
52.3
52.8
Jun 2024
52.8
52.6
52.6
Jun 2024 prelim.
52.6
52.4
53.2
May 2024
53.2
53.3
53.3
May 2024 prelim.
53.3
53.3
53.3
Apr 2024
53.3
52.9
52.9
Apr 2024 prelim.
52.9
50.8
51.5
Mar 2024
51.5
51.1
51.1
Mar 2024 prelim.
51.1
49.8
50.2
Feb 2024
50.2
50.0
50.0
Feb 2024 prelim.
50.0
48.4
48.4
Jan 2024
48.4
48.4
48.4
Jan 2024 prelim.
48.4
49.6
48.8
Dec 2023
48.8
48.1
48.1
Dec 2023 prelim.
48.1
48.7
48.7
Nov 2023
48.7
48.2
48.2
123456789
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code