European Union Consumer Price Expectations

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
European Commission
Sector:
Consumer
High 23.1 21.9
21.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
22.2
23.1
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Since May 2003, the European Commission has been collecting direct quantitative information on consumer perceptions and expectations of inflation in the Euro zone, the European Union (EU) and the accession countries through its consumer survey. It is about consumers' opinions on inflation, which are relevant not only for policy purposes, but also because possible inflation values become available earlier and because they provide information on the expectations of economic agents. The normal consumer price index measures only current inflation, not future ones. While the subjective estimates data of more than 40,000 randomly selected consumers are biased according to education, age, income, region and gender, this error can to some extent be corrected mathematically, making the survey data indispensable for economic surveillance in the EU and for monitoring the economic prospects of Economic and Monetary Union and the economic development of the candidate countries. They are used for the half-yearly economic forecasts and for the analysis of cyclical developments (e.g. identification of turning points) and by several different Commission services, including the ECB and the OECD.

Surveys are collected in the first half of the month and published on the last day of the month. The possible answers are limited to 6 answers to questions on current and expected price developments: strong, moderate or slightly rising, steady, falling or do not know.

The impact of the published figures depends heavily on the current economic environment. Inflation that is too high could induce the ECB to raise interest rates, which in turn could lead to a rise in the currency. In difficult economic times, however, rising inflation could deepen a recession even further, which would depress the currency.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Consumer Price Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
23.1
21.9
21.9
Oct 2025
21.9
25.4
24.0
Sep 2025
24.0
18.9
25.8
Aug 2025
25.9
33.1
25.1
Jul 2025
25.1
18.0
21.3
Jun 2025
21.2
17.0
23.6
May 2025
23.6
34.2
29.4
Apr 2025
29.6
26.4
24.5
Mar 2025
24.4
24.2
21.4
Feb 2025
21.1
21.2
20.2
Jan 2025
20.2
17.8
21.2
Dec 2024
21.0
15.7
17.8
Nov 2024
17.7
12.1
13.5
Oct 2024
13.3
11.7
11.0
Sep 2024
10.9
11.9
11.3
Aug 2024
11.3
12.2
11.3
Jul 2024
11.2
14.4
13.1
Jun 2024
13.1
16.1
12.5
May 2024
12.5
10.3
11.6
Apr 2024
11.6
8.2
12.3
Mar 2024
12.3
15.3
15.4
Feb 2024
15.5
14.7
12.0
Jan 2024
11.9
15.0
10.5
Dec 2023
10.5
18.0
9.3
Nov 2023
9.3
16.8
11.3
Oct 2023
11.4
14.2
12.0
Sep 2023
12.0
10.4
9.1
Aug 2023
9.0
8.6
4.9
Jul 2023
4.8
9.8
6.0
Jun 2023
6.1
11.6
12.1
May 2023
12.2
11.9
15.0
Apr 2023
15.1
12.4
18.8
Mar 2023
18.9
13.2
17.7
Feb 2023
17.7
17.4
17.8
Jan 2023
17.7
24.5
23.2
Dec 2022
23.7
30.4
29.9
Nov 2022
30.1
34.6
37.3
Oct 2022
37.4
36.9
41.2
Sep 2022
41.3
39.0
37.0
Aug 2022
36.8
43.8
42.7
Jul 2022
42.8
45.4
42.6
Jun 2022
42.6
49.5
45.5
May 2022
45.6
57.0
50.0
Apr 2022
50.0
66.7
62.9
Mar 2022
59.8
39.1
37.7
Feb 2022
37.7
35.0
38.4
Jan 2022
38.4
33.2
36.6
Dec 2021
36.6
42.3
39.3
Nov 2021
39.3
40.3
40.0
Oct 2021
40.0
31.8
33.1
