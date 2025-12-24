CalendarSections

European Union Consumer Confidence Index

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
European Commission
Sector:
Consumer
Low -14.6 -14.4
-14.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-14.6
-14.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Indicator displays the level of consumer confidence in the euro area's economic activity. The index is calculated monthly based on a survey of about 24 thousand households of the eurozone. The number of participating households per country is selected in accordance with the contribution of a particular country to the economy of the euro area.

Consumers are asked to provide a one year forward outlook for economic conditions in the country and in their households. The index is calculated as the arithmetic mean of summary balances of survey answers to the following questions:

  • How do you expect the financial position of your household to change over the next 12 months? (Get better, Get a little better, Stay the same, Get a little worse, Get a lot worse, Don't know).
  • How do you expect the general economic situation in this country to develop over the next 12 months? (Get better, Get a little better, Stay the same, Get a little worse, Get a lot worse, Don't know).
  • How do you expect the number of people unemployed in this country will change over the next 12 months? (Increase sharply, Increase slightly, Remain the same, Fall slightly, Fall sharply, Don't know).
  • Over the next 12 months, how likely will you be to save any money? (Very likely, Fairly likely, Not likely, Not at all likely, Don't know).

Thus, the consumer confidence index reflects the expectations of households about how the economy in their will develop in the coming year. The survey results are harmonized and compiled to a single index for the eurozone.

This indicator reflects the consumer mood, which is based on the current economic situation. Analysts see it as a leading indicator of consumer activity. Index growth that consumers are in a favorable mood, feel confident, and therefore tend to spend money, which has a favorable effect on the economy of the eurozone.

The index growth can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Consumer Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
-14.6
-14.4
-14.2
Nov 2025
-14.2
-14.2
-14.2
Nov 2025 prelim.
-14.2
-14.5
-14.2
Oct 2025
-14.2
-14.2
-14.2
Oct 2025 prelim.
-14.2
-14.2
-14.9
Sep 2025
-14.9
-14.9
-14.9
Sep 2025 prelim.
-14.9
-14.8
-15.5
Aug 2025
-15.5
-15.5
-15.5
Aug 2025 prelim.
-15.5
-13.5
-14.7
Jul 2025
-14.7
-14.7
-14.7
Jul 2025 prelim.
-14.7
-17.0
-15.3
Jun 2025
-15.3
-15.3
-15.3
Jun 2025 prelim.
-15.3
-14.0
-15.2
May 2025
-15.2
-15.2
May 2025 prelim.
-15.2
-17.0
-16.7
Apr 2025
-16.7
-16.7
-16.7
Apr 2025 prelim.
-16.7
-14.5
-14.5
Mar 2025
-14.5
-14.5
-14.5
Mar 2025 prelim.
-14.5
-14.1
-13.6
Feb 2025
-13.6
-13.6
-13.6
Feb 2025 prelim.
-13.6
-14.2
-14.2
Jan 2025
-14.2
-14.2
-14.2
Jan 2025 prelim.
-14.2
-14.4
-14.5
Dec 2024
-14.5
-14.5
-14.5
Dec 2024 prelim.
-14.5
-13.6
-13.7
Nov 2024
-13.7
-13.7
-13.7
Nov 2024 prelim.
-13.7
-12.6
-12.5
Oct 2024
-12.5
-12.5
-12.5
Oct 2024 prelim.
-12.5
-12.4
-12.9
Sep 2024
-12.9
-12.9
-12.9
Sep 2024 prelim.
-12.9
-12.6
-13.5
Aug 2024
-13.5
-13.4
-13.4
Aug 2024 prelim.
-13.4
-12.5
-13.0
Jul 2024
-13.0
-13.0
-13.0
Jul 2024 prelim.
-13.0
-13.0
-14.0
Jun 2024
-14.0
-14.0
-14.0
Jun 2024 prelim.
-14.0
-13.7
-14.3
May 2024
-14.3
-14.3
-14.3
May 2024 prelim.
-14.3
-14.1
-14.7
Apr 2024
-14.7
-14.7
-14.7
Apr 2024 prelim.
-14.7
-13.6
-14.9
Mar 2024
-14.9
-14.9
-14.9
Mar 2024 prelim.
-14.9
-14.6
-15.5
Feb 2024
-15.5
-15.5
-15.5
Feb 2024 prelim.
-15.5
-17.2
-16.1
Jan 2024
-16.1
-16.1
-16.1
Jan 2024 prelim.
-16.1
-14.1
-15.0
Dec 2023
-15.0
-15.1
-15.1
Dec 2023 prelim.
-15.1
-17.0
-16.9
Nov 2023
-16.9
-16.9
-16.9
123456789
