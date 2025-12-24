Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y characterizes a change in prices for goods manufactured in the eurozone and sold on the domestic market, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is calculated from the producer perspective. The value reflects basic prices not including VAT and similar taxes directly related to products turnover. Actual amounts of transactions are used in the calculation to reflect the real price movement.

Eurostat calculates and publishes aggregate data for all Member States. The data are obtained from a survey of several thousand manufacturing enterprises. Manufacturers are divided into three groups: mining companies, industrial companies and suppliers of electricity, gas and water. The price change is estimated in comparison with the base period. The base period is revised every 5 years and is currently set to 2010. Relative weights of Member States in the calculation of the aggregate index are also revised from time to time.

The PPI registers price movements at the production level, before products appear on the retail market. Therefore, it allows predicting further changes in prices at the consumer level. The PPI is used as a leading indicator of inflationary pressures. The data is used when preparing the monetary policy.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

Last values: