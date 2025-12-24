CalendarSections

European Union Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
Eurostat
Sector:
Prices
-0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
-1.5%
-0.5%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y characterizes a change in prices for goods manufactured in the eurozone and sold on the domestic market, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is calculated from the producer perspective. The value reflects basic prices not including VAT and similar taxes directly related to products turnover. Actual amounts of transactions are used in the calculation to reflect the real price movement.

Eurostat calculates and publishes aggregate data for all Member States. The data are obtained from a survey of several thousand manufacturing enterprises. Manufacturers are divided into three groups: mining companies, industrial companies and suppliers of electricity, gas and water. The price change is estimated in comparison with the base period. The base period is revised every 5 years and is currently set to 2010. Relative weights of Member States in the calculation of the aggregate index are also revised from time to time.

The PPI registers price movements at the production level, before products appear on the retail market. Therefore, it allows predicting further changes in prices at the consumer level. The PPI is used as a leading indicator of inflationary pressures. The data is used when preparing the monetary policy.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-0.5%
0.1%
-0.2%
Sep 2025
-0.2%
-1.9%
-0.6%
Aug 2025
-0.6%
0.6%
0.2%
Jul 2025
0.2%
1.9%
0.6%
Jun 2025
0.6%
0.4%
0.3%
May 2025
0.3%
0.2%
0.7%
Apr 2025
0.7%
1.5%
1.9%
Mar 2025
1.9%
3.3%
3.0%
Feb 2025
3.0%
3.9%
1.7%
Jan 2025
1.8%
1.1%
0.1%
Dec 2024
0.0%
-2.2%
-1.2%
Nov 2024
-1.2%
-3.3%
-3.3%
Oct 2024
-3.2%
-2.8%
-3.4%
Sep 2024
-3.4%
-2.6%
-2.3%
Aug 2024
-2.3%
-0.3%
-2.2%
Jul 2024
-2.1%
-1.7%
-3.3%
Jun 2024
-3.2%
-3.8%
-4.1%
May 2024
-4.2%
-5.6%
-5.7%
Apr 2024
-5.7%
-6.2%
-7.8%
Mar 2024
-7.8%
-5.6%
-8.5%
Feb 2024
-8.3%
-8.6%
Jan 2024
-8.6%
-3.2%
-10.6%
Dec 2023
-10.6%
-7.9%
-8.8%
Nov 2023
-8.8%
-4.7%
-9.4%
Oct 2023
-9.4%
-13.3%
-12.4%
Sep 2023
-12.4%
-14.9%
-11.5%
Aug 2023
-11.5%
-11.4%
-7.6%
Jul 2023
-7.6%
-8.9%
-3.4%
Jun 2023
-3.4%
-6.9%
-1.6%
May 2023
-1.5%
6.1%
0.9%
Apr 2023
1.0%
0.8%
5.5%
Mar 2023
5.9%
8.8%
13.3%
Feb 2023
13.2%
10.6%
15.1%
Jan 2023
15.0%
28.6%
24.5%
Dec 2022
24.5%
30.2%
26.9%
Nov 2022
27.1%
28.2%
30.5%
Oct 2022
30.8%
39.3%
41.9%
Sep 2022
41.9%
45.9%
43.4%
Aug 2022
43.3%
40.2%
38.0%
Jul 2022
37.9%
33.5%
36.0%
Jun 2022
35.8%
38.1%
36.2%
May 2022
36.3%
35.4%
37.2%
Apr 2022
37.2%
38.7%
36.9%
Mar 2022
36.8%
33.2%
31.5%
Feb 2022
31.4%
30.8%
30.6%
Jan 2022
30.6%
27.9%
26.3%
Dec 2021
26.2%
24.3%
23.7%
Nov 2021
23.7%
23.3%
21.9%
Oct 2021
21.9%
17.4%
16.1%
Sep 2021
16.0%
14.8%
13.4%
