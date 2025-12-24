CalendarSections

European Union Current Account n.s.a.

Country:
European Union
EUR, Euro
Source:
European Central Bank
Sector:
Trade
Low N/D
Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
The current account is an important part of a country's balance of payments. The balance of payments systematically records all economic transactions between residents and non-residents over a defined period, usually one year. On the one hand, the current account shows whether the volume of payment flows has increased and whether there is a surplus or deficit in the balance of payments. These are important indicators of an economy and also of the EU.

The current account balance combines four other balances: the trade balance (imports and exports of goods), the services balance (travel, transport and insurance transactions), the transfer balance (remittances from employees, international organizations to or from other countries, development aid) and the income balance (wages, salaries, interest and dividends).

This means that this balance sheet compared to the of the balance of payments, the most comprehensive one of the balance sheets, does not include cash flows from capital imports and capital exports and fluctuations in gold and foreign exchange reserves. In this way, the European Union's current account provides meaningful information on its external economic relations.

A current account surplus increases net external assets and leads to an increase in capital exports in the form of an increase in external assets in the capital account. Some economists interpret this as a sign of weakness, others as its strength. In the case of a current account deficit, this is exactly the opposite. Furthermore, long-lasting, rising external imbalances are seen as causes of financial crises.

These figures are not seasonally and calendar day adjusted, so they show the typical seasonal patterns.

In general, however, values that exceed expectations are regarded as positive for the EUR and negative if they are below expectations.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "European Union Current Account n.s.a." macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
Sep 2025
N/D
€​31.2 B
€​13.0 B
Aug 2025
€​13.0 B
€​21.7 B
€​35.0 B
Jul 2025
€​35.0 B
€​27.9 B
€​38.9 B
Jun 2025
€​38.9 B
€​19.6 B
€​0.0 B
May 2025
€​1.0 B
€​20.6 B
€​18.0 B
Apr 2025
€​19.3 B
€​42.2 B
€​60.1 B
Mar 2025
€​60.1 B
€​42.6 B
€​38.6 B
Feb 2025
€​33.1 B
€​22.9 B
€​18.0 B
Jan 2025
€​13.2 B
€​33.3 B
€​50.5 B
Dec 2024
€​50.5 B
€​49.5 B
€​32.7 B
Nov 2024
€​34.6 B
€​41.2 B
€​36.3 B
Oct 2024
€​32.0 B
€​38.1 B
€​51.5 B
Sep 2024
€​51.5 B
€​37.3 B
€​38.8 B
Aug 2024
€​35.2 B
€​26.1 B
€​49.3 B
Jul 2024
€​48.0 B
€​41.3 B
€​52.4 B
Jun 2024
€​52.4 B
€​20.5 B
€​10.3 B
May 2024
€​9.6 B
€​34.4 B
Apr 2024
€​34.4 B
€​44.5 B
Mar 2024
€​44.5 B
€​31.1 B
Feb 2024
€​31.6 B
€​24.8 B
Jan 2024
€​24.9 B
€​42.7 B
Dec 2023
€​42.7 B
€​31.4 B
Nov 2023
€​31.7 B
€​28.4 B
Oct 2023
€​30.1 B
€​40.8 B
Sep 2023
€​40.8 B
€​33.7 B
Aug 2023
€​30.7 B
€​26.9 B
Jul 2023
€​26.9 B
€​36.8 B
Jun 2023
€​36.8 B
€​-12.5 B
May 2023
€​-11.3 B
€​4.3 B
Apr 2023
€​4.2 B
€​45.0 B
Mar 2023
€​45.0 B
€​21.4 B
Jan 2023
€​21.3 B
€​28.9 B
Dec 2022
€​28.9 B
€​13.3 B
€​12.7 B
Nov 2022
€​13.4 B
€​-9.3 B
€​-4.5 B
Oct 2022
€​-4.4 B
€​-13.8 B
€​3.8 B
Sep 2022
€​3.8 B
€​-7.7 B
€​-20.8 B
Aug 2022
€​-20.2 B
€​-7.5 B
€​-8.6 B
Jul 2022
€​-10.1 B
€​5.8 B
€​3.2 B
Jun 2022
€​3.2 B
€​3.9 B
€​-19.4 B
May 2022
€​-15.4 B
€​-22.4 B
€​-3.6 B
Apr 2022
€​-5.4 B
€​13.6 B
€​8.7 B
Mar 2022
€​8.7 B
€​26.3 B
€​6.5 B
Feb 2022
€​11.4 B
€​11.6 B
€​-2.5 B
Jan 2022
€​-1.7 B
€​16.4 B
€​35.6 B
Dec 2021
€​35.6 B
€​45.3 B
€​25.8 B
Nov 2021
€​26.0 B
€​24.7 B
€​21.8 B
Oct 2021
€​20.5 B
€​34.9 B
€​26.9 B
Sep 2021
€​26.9 B
€​30.2 B
€​21.0 B
Aug 2021
€​17.6 B
€​18.4 B
€​31.2 B
12345
