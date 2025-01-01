文档部分
CChartObjectBitmap

CChartObjectBitmap 类用于简便地访问 "位图" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectBitmap 类可供访问 "位图" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectBitmap : public CChartObject

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectBitmap

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "位图"

属性

 

BmpFile

获取/设置 "位图" 文件名

X_Offset

获取/设置 属性 "X_偏移"

Y_Offset

获取/设置 属性 "Y_偏移"

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

