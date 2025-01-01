MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectBitmapBmpFile CreateBmpFileX_OffsetY_OffsetSaveLoadType BmpFile (Get Method) Gets the value of "BmpFile" property. string BmpFile() const Return Value Value of "BmpFile" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. BmpFile (Set Method) Sets new value for "BmpFile" property. bool BmpFile( string name // property value ) Parameters name [in] New value for "BmpFile" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Create X_Offset