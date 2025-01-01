문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトオブジェクト制御CChartObjectBitmap 

CChartObjectBitmap

CChartObjectBitmap은 "비트맵" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CChartObjectBitmap 클래스는 "비트맵" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectBitmap : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectBitmap

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

"비트맵" 그래픽 객체를 생성합니다

Properties

 

BmpFile

"BMP Flename" 속성 가져오기/설정

X_Offset

"X_Offset" 속성 가져오기/설정

Y_Offset

"Y_Offset" 속성 가져오기/설정

입/출력

 

virtual Save

파일에 쓰기 위한 가상 방법

virtual Load

파일에서 읽기 위한 가상 메서드

virtual Type

가상식별방법

객체 유형, 객체 속성, 그래픽 객체