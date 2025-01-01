Y_Offset (Get Method)
Gets the value of "Y_Offset" property (the upper left corner) of the CChartObjectBitmap graphical object.
|
int Y_Offset() const
Return Value
Value of "Y_Offset" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.
Y_Offset (Set Method)
Sets new value for "Y_Offset" property (the upper left corner) of the CChartObjectBitmap graphical object. The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image.
|
bool Y_Offset(
Parameters
Y
[in] New value for "Y_Offset" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.