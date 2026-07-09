MQL5 Bootstrap (II): Essential Validators for Robust Trading Systems

Content





Introduction



It takes more than just a trading strategy to build a reliable Expert Advisor (EA). An EA that blindly sends trade requests or repeatedly attempts to modify orders without first validating trading conditions will quickly generate numerous errors and warnings, resulting in poor performance and an unpleasant user experience.

Like most software systems, the MetaTrader 5 platform operates under a set of rules and constraints. Some of these restrictions are imposed by the trading terminal itself, while others are defined by the broker and the type of trading account being used. These constraints are designed to protect both the trading infrastructure and the trader from invalid or risky trading operations.

Some common examples include:

The maximum number of positions or pending orders that may be open simultaneously (for example, 200).

Minimum and maximum trading volumes permitted for a particular symbol.

Minimum distances allowed between the current market price and Stop Loss, Take Profit, or pending order prices.

Margin requirements that must be satisfied before opening a new position.

Trading restrictions based on market sessions, symbol trading permissions, or scheduled economic news events.

If you have ever published an Expert Advisor to the MQL5 Market, you have likely encountered the automatic validation process. Before an EA is accepted for publication, it is executed under various simulated broker environments to verify that it complies with these trading restrictions and handles different account configurations correctly.

Because these validations are essential to every Expert Advisor, repeatedly implementing them in every project quickly becomes tedious and error-prone. In this article, we will continue building our MQL5 Bootstrap library by creating a collection of reusable validators and helper functions that can be shared across multiple trading systems. Again, the goal is not only reduce duplicated code but also to make our Expert Advisors more robust, maintainable, and reliable.





Lot Size Validators



To avoid trade server return code 10014 ("Invalid volume in the request"), ensure the requested volume is within broker's minimum/maximum limits and is a multiple of the volume step. Read more.

That being said, we introduce a function that checks if a given volume is valid.

validators.mqh.

bool isValidLotsize( double volume, string symbol = NULL , bool verbose = false ) { if (symbol == NULL || symbol == "" ) symbol = Symbol (); double min_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); if (volume < min_volume) { if (verbose) printf ( "Volume is less than the minimal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f" , min_volume); return ( false ); } double max_volume = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); if (volume > max_volume) { if (verbose) printf ( "Volume is greater than the maximal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f" , max_volume); return ( false ); } double volume_step = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); int ratio = ( int ) MathRound (volume / volume_step); if ( MathAbs (ratio * volume_step - volume) > 0.0000001 ) { if (verbose) printf ( "Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f" , volume_step, ratio * volume_step); return ( false ); } return true ; }

It returns true if a given volume satisfies all three caveats.

However, more often than not, we want whatever lot size we set manually or calculate automatically in our trading bot to be used regardless. If a value happens to be larger than the maximum, smaller than the minimum, or not a multiple of the volume step, a value closer to it should be applied.

That being said, we need a function to decide (normalize) for the next correct lot size according to a received/initial value.

double NormalizeLotSize( const double volume, string symbol = "" ) { if (symbol == NULL || symbol == "" ) symbol = Symbol (); double min_volume = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_volume = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double step_volume = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (volume < min_volume) return min_volume; if (volume > max_volume) return max_volume; int ratio = ( int ) MathRound (volume / step_volume); double adjusted_volume = ratio * step_volume; if ( MathAbs (adjusted_volume - volume) > 0.0000001 ) return adjusted_volume; return adjusted_volume; }





Stop loss and Take profit Validators



To avoid placing stop loss or take profit values too close to the market, we have to ensure these values respect the SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL threshold.

bool isValidStoploss_Takeprofit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double SL, double TP, string symbol = "" , bool verbose = false ) { if (symbol == NULL || symbol == "" ) symbol = Symbol (); int stops_level = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); if (stops_level != 0 ) { if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d: StopLoss and TakeProfit must" + " not be nearer than %d points from the closing price" , stops_level, stops_level); } MqlTick ticks; if (! SymbolInfoTick (symbol, ticks)) { printf ( "Failed to obtain ticks from %s. Error = %d" , symbol, GetLastError ()); return false ; } double ask = ticks.ask, bid = ticks.bid; double point = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); bool SL_check = false , TP_check = false ; switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : { SL_check = (bid - SL > stops_level * point); if (!SL_check) if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "For order %s StopLoss=%.5f must be less than %.5f" + " (bid=%.5f - SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)" , EnumToString (type), SL, bid - stops_level * point, bid, stops_level); TP_check = (TP - bid > stops_level * point); if (!TP_check) if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "For order %s TakeProfit=%.5f must be greater than %.5f" + " (bid=%.5f + SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)" , EnumToString (type), TP, bid + stops_level * point, bid, stops_level); return (SL_check && TP_check); } case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : { SL_check = (SL - ask > stops_level * point); if (!SL_check) if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "For order %s StopLoss=%.5f must be greater than %.5f " + " (ask=%.5f + SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)" , EnumToString (type), SL, ask + stops_level * point, ask, stops_level); TP_check = (ask - TP > stops_level * point); if (!TP_check) if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "For order %s TakeProfit=%.5f must be less than %.5f " + " (ask=%.5f - SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d points)" , EnumToString (type), TP, ask - stops_level * point, ask, stops_level); return (TP_check && SL_check); } break ; } return false ; }

Because SL/TP levels may be derived from risk settings, manual input, or indicators, their next values cannot be predicted reliably. The above function ensures bad values aren't sent to a broker server, and the verbose argument is there to let us know about it. When the verbose argument is set to true, the function prints information about the state of both SL and TP the moment an invalid value is detected.





Price Normalizer



Despite being less common nowadays, trade server return code 10015 (Invalid price in the request) is one of the most annoying error codes you can encounter.

The error occurs when you send a raw price in the request. For example, 1.3425 is not equal to 1.34251. This tiny distinction is enough to cause a rejection when trying to open positions or orders in a 4-digit instrument.

To avoid this, a simple function to normalize raw prices to suit the instrument's digits becomes handy:

double NormalizePrice( double price, string symbol = NULL ) { if (symbol == NULL || symbol == "" ) symbol = Symbol (); int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return NormalizeDouble (price, digits); }





Freeze Level Check in Orders



Before trying to modify an order, you have to ensure a new entry price isn't too tight to the current ask or bid price, depending on the order type. The threshold is SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL.

The SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL parameter shows the distance of freezing the trade operations for pending orders and open positions in points. For example, when an instrument is processed by an external trading system, a Buy Limit order may become too close to the Ask price. If a modification request is sent at that moment, the order may already have been executed and cannot be modified. Therefore, the symbol specifications for pending orders and open positions may have a freeze distance specified, within which they cannot be modified. In general, before attempting to send a modification request, it is necessary to perform a check with consideration of the SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL: Type of order/position

Activation price

Check

Buy Limit order

Ask

Ask-OpenPrice >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

Buy Stop order Ask OpenPrice-Ask >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Sell Limit order Bid OpenPrice-Bid >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Sell Stop order Bid Bid-OpenPrice >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Buy position

Bid TakeProfit-Bid >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

Bid-StopLoss >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL Sell position

Ask Ask-TakeProfit >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

StopLoss-Ask >= SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

We compile this logic in a function named OrderFreezeLevelCheck:

bool OrderFreezeLevelCheck( ulong order_ticket, double new_price, bool verbose = true ) { COrderInfo order; if (!order.Select(order_ticket)) { printf ( "Failed to select an order with ticket %I64u. LastError = %d" , order_ticket, GetLastError ()); return false ; } string symbol = order. Symbol (); MqlTick ticks; if (! SymbolInfoTick (symbol, ticks)) { printf ( "Failed to obtain ticks from %s. Error = %d" , symbol, GetLastError ()); return false ; } double ask = ticks.ask, bid = ticks.bid; int freeze_level = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type = order.OrderType(); bool check = false ; switch (order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : { if (!(ask - new_price) > freeze_level * point) { if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "Order %s #%d cannot be modified: ask-Open=%d points < SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL=%d points" , EnumToString (order_type), order_ticket, ( int )((ask - new_price) / point), freeze_level); return false ; } } break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : { if (!(new_price - bid) > freeze_level * point) { if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "Order %s #%d cannot be modified: Open-bid=%d points < SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL=%d points" , EnumToString (order_type), order_ticket, ( int )((new_price - bid) / point), freeze_level); return false ; } } break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : { if (!(new_price - ask) > freeze_level * point) { if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "Order %s #%d cannot be modified: ask-Open=%d points < SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL=%d points" , EnumToString (order_type), order_ticket, ( int )((new_price - ask) / point), freeze_level); return false ; } } break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : { if (!(bid - new_price) > freeze_level * point) { if (verbose) PrintFormat ( "Order %s #%d cannot be modified: bid-Open=%d points < SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL=%d points" , EnumToString (order_type), order_ticket, ( int )((bid - new_price) / point), freeze_level); return false ; } } break ; } return true ; }





Checking if there are Sufficient Funds to Open a Trade

Before opening a position or placing an order, you should ensure that your account has sufficient funds to support the trade. Attempting to open a trade without enough margin or available funds may result in the order being rejected and is generally considered poor risk management.

bool isEnoughMoneyForTrade( string symb, double lots, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool verbosity = false ) { MqlTick ticks; if (! SymbolInfoTick (symb, ticks)) printf ( "Failed to get tick information on %s. Error = %d" , symb, GetLastError ()); double price = ticks.ask; if (type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) price = ticks.bid; double margin, free_margin = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); if (! OrderCalcMargin (type, symb, lots, price, margin)) { Print ( "Failed to calculate margin Error= " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } if (margin > free_margin) { if (verbosity) printf ( "Not enough money for %s(%s, %.3f). Error = %d" , EnumToString (type), symb, lots, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }





Checking to Ensure New Modification Levels are Given



When sending requests to modify orders and positions, a request sent might have the same levels (SL, TP, entry price) as the order you are trying to modify. When this happens, the terminal will throw a trade server return code TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES. The error lets you know that nothing is happening.

To prevent unnecessary modification attempts, we have to ensure that at least a single new value is received in the request.

For Orders:

bool isOrderModificationSameLevels( ulong ticket, double new_price, double new_sl, double new_tp, bool verbosity = false ) { COrderInfo order; if (order.Select(ticket)) { string symbol = order. Symbol (); double point = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); bool PriceOpenChanged = ( MathAbs (order.PriceOpen() - new_price) > point); bool StopLossChanged = ( MathAbs (order.StopLoss() - new_sl) > point); bool TakeProfitChanged = ( MathAbs (order.TakeProfit() - new_tp) > point); if (PriceOpenChanged || StopLossChanged || TakeProfitChanged) return ( true ); else { if (verbosity) PrintFormat ( "Order #%d already has levels of Open=%.5f SL=%.5f TP=%.5f" , ticket, order.PriceOpen(), order.StopLoss(), order.TakeProfit()); } } return ( false ); }

For Positions:

bool isPositionModificationSameLevels( ulong ticket, double new_sl, double new_tp, bool verbosity = false ) { CPositionInfo pos; if (pos.SelectByTicket(ticket)) { string symbol = pos. Symbol (); double point = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); bool StopLossChanged = ( MathAbs (pos.StopLoss() - new_sl) > point); bool TakeProfitChanged = ( MathAbs (pos.TakeProfit() - new_tp) > point); if (StopLossChanged || TakeProfitChanged) return ( true ); else { if (verbosity) PrintFormat ( "Position #%d already has levels of Open=%.5f SL=%.5f TP=%.5f" , ticket, pos.PriceOpen(), pos.StopLoss(), pos.TakeProfit()); } } return ( false ); }

To make this more convenient, we introduce two functions on top of all orders and position modification validators, respectively.

bool OrderModificationCheck( ulong ticket, double new_price, double new_sl, double new_tp, bool verbosity = false ) { if (!OrderFreezeLevelCheck(ticket, new_price, verbosity)) return false ; if (!isOrderModificationSameLevels(ticket, new_price, new_sl, new_tp, verbosity)) return false ; return true ; } bool PositionModificationCheck( ulong ticket, double new_sl, double new_tp, bool verbosity = false ) { if (!isPositionModificationSameLevels(ticket, new_sl, new_tp, verbosity)) return false ; return true ; }





Checking if a New Order is Allowed



Some instruments limit the number of active orders that can be placed simultaneously on the account. We have to ensure this rule is respected in our programs every time before trying to place a new pending order.

bool isNewOrderAllowed() { int max_allowed_orders = ( int ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); if (max_allowed_orders == 0 ) return ( true ); int orders = OrdersTotal (); return (orders < max_allowed_orders); }





Checking if a New Bar Has Emerged



Detecting the formation of a new bar is one of the most common techniques used to improve the efficiency of an Expert Advisor. Instead of executing computationally expensive logic on every incoming tick, you can perform calculations only once whenever a new bar opens, significantly reducing unnecessary processing.

For example, if your trading strategy relies on indicator values calculated from the closing price of the previous bar, there is no need to recalculate those values on every tick while the current bar is still forming. You can compute them once when a new bar opens and reuse the results throughout the lifetime of that bar.

There are several ways to implement a new-bar detector in MQL5. The implementation presented below is intentionally simple, lightweight, and suitable for most trading systems. Don't hesitate to adapt it to your preferred approach if you find this lacking.

bool isNewBar( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf) { int tf_seconds = PeriodSeconds (tf); int current_time_seconds = ( int ) TimeCurrent (); return current_time_seconds % tf_seconds == 0 ; }





Checking if a Symbol is Tradable



To prevent unnecessary logs in the experts tab caused by working with prohibited instruments for whatever reason, we have to check if an instrument trade mode isn't SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED (disabled instrument).

A symbol can be disabled to trade for several reasons, including:

Reason Example Symbol is informational only Volatility indexes, sentiment, and custom broker indexes. Market is permanently closed. Delisted stock, expired futures contract. Investor/read-only account You can't trade on a read-only account. Custom symbol Custom symbols created locally are not tradable.

bool isSymbolTradable( string symbol = NULL ) { if (symbol == NULL || symbol == "" ) symbol = _Symbol ; long trade_mode = SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); return trade_mode != SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ; }





Checking if there is News Nearby



Many trading strategies avoid opening positions immediately before or after major economic news releases.

High-impact events such as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), Interest Rate Decisions, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) can cause sudden spikes in volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and unexpected market movements. It is recommend that you close your positions or halt your trading activities during such a window unless that is what you want.

Since the terminal provides access to the built-in economic calendar that allows us to query upcoming news events, we can make a universal function for the task:

bool isNewsTime( string currency, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE importance, uint period_minutes = 60 ) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) return false ; long current_time_seconds = ( long ) TimeCurrent (); long next_time_seconds = current_time_seconds + (period_minutes * 60 ); static MqlCalendarValue values[]; ResetLastError (); int all_news = CalendarValueHistory (values, datetime (current_time_seconds), datetime (next_time_seconds), NULL , currency); if (all_news <= 0 ) { if ( GetLastError () > 0 ) printf ( "Failed to get the news for %s. Error=%d" , currency, GetLastError ()); else return false ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < all_news; i++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id, event); MqlCalendarCountry country; CalendarCountryById (event.country_id, country); if (event.importance == importance) { if (( long ) MathAbs (current_time_seconds - values[i].time) <= (period_minutes * 60 )) return true ; } } return false ; }

The IsNewsTime() helper function checks whether there is an upcoming economic event for a specific currency within a given time window (60 minutes by default).

The function filters events by their importance level, making it possible to detect low, medium, or high impact news.

Keep in mind, the above function doesn't work in backtesting and optimization environments, since the current way of querying news is meant for live trading; read more.

For example, if we want to avoid opening trades one hour before or after a high-impact USD news event, we can write:

if (IsNewsTime( "USD" , CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH , 60 )) { Print ( "High-impact USD news detected. Trading suspended." ); return ; }





Trading Session Detectors

Being able to identify the current trading session in the market can be crucial in some trading strategies and for analysis purposes. Yet, despite this functionality being crucial, there is no built-in or reusable function that traders can refer to for such a simple task. This leads to the tiresome implementation of the function.

Forex sessions UTC:

Forex Session Opens (UTC) Closes (UTC) Sydney 22:00 07:00 Tokyo 00:00 09:00 London 08:00 16:00 New York 13:00 22:00

enum ENUM_TRADING_SESSION { SESSION_SYDNEY, SESSION_TOKYO, SESSION_LONDON, SESSION_NEWYORK, SESSION_UNKNOWN }; ENUM_TRADING_SESSION GetTradingSession( datetime utc_time= 0 ) { if (utc_time == 0 ) utc_time = TimeGMT (); MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (utc_time, dt); int hour = dt.hour; if (hour >= 22 || hour < 7 ) return SESSION_SYDNEY; if (hour >= 0 && hour < 9 ) return SESSION_TOKYO; if (hour >= 8 && hour < 17 ) return SESSION_LONDON; if (hour >= 13 && hour < 22 ) return SESSION_NEWYORK; return SESSION_UNKNOWN; }

The function GetTradingSession() returns the current session value. We can derive specific helper functions for detecting each session using the above function.

bool isSydneySession( datetime utc_time= 0 ) { return GetTradingSession(utc_time) == SESSION_SYDNEY; } bool isTokyoSession( datetime utc_time= 0 ) { return GetTradingSession(utc_time) == SESSION_TOKYO; } bool isLondonSession( datetime utc_time= 0 ) { return GetTradingSession(utc_time) == SESSION_LONDON; } bool isNewYorkSession( datetime utc_time= 0 ) { return GetTradingSession(utc_time) == SESSION_NEWYORK; }



Connecting the Dots



With all these helper functions in place, together with those introduced in the previous article of this series, let us build a simple volatility breakout trading robot.

The strategy is straightforward. Whenever there are no existing pending orders, the Expert Advisor places both a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop order. The Buy Stop order is positioned above the current Ask price, while the Sell Stop order is positioned below the current Bid price. The distance of each pending order from the current market price is determined by the Average True Range (ATR), allowing the strategy to automatically adapt to changing market volatility. if (isNewOrderAllowed() && desired_trading_sessions) { uint buy_positions = PositionCount(user_symbol, magic_number, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ), sell_positions = PositionCount(user_symbol, magic_number, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); if (!OrderExists(user_symbol, magic_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP )) { double sl = upper_entry-atr_value*sl_multiplier, tp = upper_entry+atr_value*tp_multiplier; LOTS = NormalizeLotSize(lotsize, user_symbol); if (isEnoughMoneyForTrade(user_symbol, LOTS, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP , true ) && buy_positions<max_open_positions) { m_trade.BuyStop(LOTS, upper_entry, user_symbol, sl, tp); } } if (!OrderExists(user_symbol, magic_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )) { double sl = lower_entry+atr_value*sl_multiplier, tp = lower_entry-atr_value*tp_multiplier; LOTS = NormalizeLotSize(lotsize, user_symbol); if (isEnoughMoneyForTrade(user_symbol, LOTS, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP , true ) && sell_positions<max_open_positions) { m_trade.SellStop(LOTS, lower_entry, user_symbol, sl, tp); } } As the market moves, these pending orders might become obsolete. We introduce code to reposition these orders to remain approximately one ATR away from the current price until they are triggered into positions. if (isNewBar( Period ())) { for ( int i = OrdersTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (m_order.SelectByIndex(i)) if (m_order.Magic() == magic_number && m_order. Symbol () == user_symbol) { ulong ticket = m_order.Ticket(); switch (m_order.OrderType()) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if (ask < upper_entry) { double new_sl = upper_entry - atr_value * sl_multiplier, new_tp = upper_entry + atr_value * tp_multiplier; if (OrderModificationCheck(ticket, upper_entry, new_sl, new_tp)) m_trade.OrderModify(ticket, upper_entry, new_sl, new_tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 ); } break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if (bid > lower_entry) { double new_sl = lower_entry + atr_value * sl_multiplier, new_tp = lower_entry - atr_value * tp_multiplier; if (OrderModificationCheck(ticket, lower_entry, new_sl, new_tp)) m_trade.OrderModify(ticket, lower_entry, new_sl, new_tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 ); } break ; default : printf ( "Unsupported order type" ); break ; } } } } To prevent frequent modification attempts, we modify orders only at the opening of a new bar. Notice that the trading logic is executed only when the correct trading session is detected and when a new order is eligible. Not to mention, trading is disabled during a news release window; all open positions and pending orders are terminated. datetime utc_time = MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) ? TimeCurrent () : TimeGMT (); bool desired_trading_sessions = (isNewYorkSession(utc_time) || isLondonSession(utc_time)); if (nearby_news_found) { CancelOrders(user_symbol, magic_number); PositionClose(slippage, user_symbol, magic_number); return ; } if (isNewOrderAllowed() && desired_trading_sessions) {

With just a few lines of code, we can implement a solid trading strategy.

Below is backtesting progress and tester outcome from July, 2025 to February, 2026.

Tester graph:

Report:





Conclusion



The addition of checkers/validators to the bootstrap project introduces crucial functions to ensure your trading strategies execute smoothly as you want them to and provide the best possible outcome.

Beyond making your code cleaner and easier to maintain, these utilities help prevent many of the common issues that lead to failed order requests or unintended trading behavior.

As the Bootstrap project continues to grow throughout this series, these foundational building blocks will allow us to focus on implementing trading strategies instead of repeatedly solving the same infrastructure problems. In the next article, we will continue expanding the library with additional reusable components that further simplify the development of professional-grade trading systems in MQL5.

Stay tuned!





Attachments Table