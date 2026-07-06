Automating Classic Market Methods in MQL5 (Part 3): Stan Weinstein Stage Analysis

Introduction

In Part 1 and Part 2 of this series, we automated Richard Wyckoff's method: detecting accumulation and distribution structures, entering at the optimal moment, and projecting targets from the cause measured within the range. Both articles were concerned with a specific structural event—the Spring, the Sign of Strength—and the precise sequence those events must follow before a trade is valid.

Stan Weinstein's Stage Analysis takes a broader view. Rather than waiting for a specific event within a structure, it asks a prior question: what phase of its lifecycle is this market currently in? Weinstein identified four stages—Base, Advancing, Top, and Declining—and made one central observation: almost all the money in a sustained trend is made in Stage 2, the Advancing phase. Buying in at any other stage is, in his words, playing against the house.

The method was originally developed for stocks on weekly charts. After studying thousands of patterns, Weinstein concluded that the 30-week simple moving average is the most reliable single indicator for identifying a market's stage. When the 30-week MA is rising and the price is above it, the market is in Stage 2. The reverse, when the 30-week MA is falling and price is below it, the market is in Stage 4. When the 30-week MA is flattening after a decline, with price beginning to move sideways above it, Stage 1 is forming. Lastly, when it flattens after an advance with price beginning to oscillate beneath it, Stage 3 is forming.

The entry signal is the Stage 2 breakout: price closing above the Stage 1 resistance level on volume at least twice the recent average. The exit signal is the first sign of Stage 3—price breaking below the 30-week MA on heavy volume, or the MA itself beginning to flatten after a long advance. For shorts, the mirror: Stage 4 breakdowns entered at the Stage 3 support break and exited when Stage 1 began to form.

This article builds that method into a complete MQL5 Expert Advisor. We will cover the following topics:





Understanding the Four Stages

Weinstein's framework treats every market as moving through a cycle. The cycle is not perfectly regular in time—Stage 2 can last months or years, Stage 4 can be brief or extended—but the sequence is consistent. Understanding what each stage looks like is the foundation of coding the detection logic.

Fig. 1. Chart showing Stage 1, Stage 2 (entry), and Stage 3

Stage 1—The Base

Stage 1 follows a downtrend. Price has been declining, the 30-week MA has been falling, and sellers have been in control. At some point, the selling exhausts itself. Price stops making new lows and begins to move sideways. The 30-week MA starts to flatten—it is no longer falling, though it has not yet started to rise. Volume during Stage 1 is generally declining—there is little interest from either buyers or sellers. This is the accumulation phase in Wyckoff terms, though Weinstein did not use that language.

The key characteristic that distinguishes late Stage 1 from mid-Stage 1 is the emergence of increasing volume on up days and drying volume on down days. Institutions are quietly building positions. The 30-week MA has not yet turned up, but the price action around it is changing character.

Stage 2—The Advancing Phase

Stage 2 begins with the breakout. Price closes above the resistance level that has been capping Stage 1 on volume meaningfully above average. The 30-week MA turns upward. This is the only stage where Weinstein says to buy.

The characteristics of Stage 2 are clear: price above the rising 30-week MA, volume expanding on up moves and contracting on pullbacks, higher highs, and higher lows. Pullbacks to the 30-week MA during Stage 2 are buying opportunities, not warnings. The trend is intact as long as the price does not close materially below the 30-week MA on heavy volume.

Stage 3—The Top

Stage 3 forms when the advance runs out of fuel. The price stops making meaningful new highs and begins to oscillate around the 30-week MA. The MA itself flattens—it is no longer rising. Volume on up days begins to dry up while volume on down days starts to expand. This is distribution in Wyckoff terms.

The danger of Stage 3 is that it can look like a continuation pattern. Price is still near its highs. The 30-week MA is still in the same area. Weinstein's warning is explicit: in Stage 3 the risk-reward has shifted. You are no longer playing with the trend—you are playing against an emerging reversal.

Stage 4—The Declining Phase

Stage 4 begins when price breaks below Stage 3 support on heavy volume. The 30-week MA turns downward. From this point, rallies are selling opportunities, not breakouts. Price consistently makes lower highs and lower lows. Volume on down moves expands while volume on rallies contracts.

Stage 4 is the mirror of Stage 2. It is where short traders have the equivalent structural advantage that long traders have in Stage 2.





Adapting Weinstein for Forex

Weinstein designed Stage Analysis for stocks on weekly charts. Three adaptations are needed to apply it correctly in MetaTrader 5 on forex pairs.

Timeframe. The 30-week MA on a weekly chart corresponds to the 150-period MA on the daily chart or approximately the 750-period MA on H4. The EA uses the daily timeframe with a 150-period simple moving average. This captures the same structural information as Weinstein's 30-week MA while remaining practical for MetaTrader 5 backtesting on daily bars.

Volume. Stocks have real exchange volume. Forex pairs have tick volume—a proxy for activity, as established earlier in this series. The same relative volume approach applies here. Volume is compared against a rolling average. A breakout requires volume meaningfully above that average to be considered valid.

No relative strength ranking . Weinstein's original method includes a relative strength filter—he only buys stocks that are outperforming the broader market index. In Forex, there is no single benchmark equivalent to the S&P 500. The relative strength filter is replaced with a momentum confirmation: the 14-period RSI must be above 50 at the time of a Stage 2 breakout entry, confirming that momentum supports the move.



Implementation in MQL5



We build the EA section by section. Each section is explained before the code is shown.

Includes Enumerations and Input Parameters

We need the trade library for order execution, an enumeration for the four stages, and inputs that control the moving average period, volume threshold, RSI filter, and risk settings.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Tola Moses Hector" #property link "https://t.me/tolahector" #property version "1.00" #property description "Automating Classic Market Methods in MQL5 Part 3" #property description "Stan Weinstein Stage Analysis EA" #property description "Trades Stage 2 breakouts long and Stage 4 breakdowns short" #property description "Daily timeframe recommended" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_MARKET_STAGE { STAGE_UNKNOWN = 0 , STAGE_1_BASE = 1 , STAGE_2_ADVANCE = 2 , STAGE_3_TOP = 3 , STAGE_4_DECLINE = 4 }; input group "=== Stage Detection ===" input int InpMAPeriod = 150 ; input int InpSlopeLookback = 10 ; input double InpSlopeThreshold = 0.0001 ; input int InpHighLowLookback = 20 ; input group "=== Breakout Conditions ===" input double InpVolBreakoutMult = 1.8 ; input int InpVolAvgPeriod = 20 ; input int InpRSIPeriod = 14 ; input double InpRSIBullMin = 50.0 ; input double InpRSIBearMax = 50.0 ; input group "=== Entry and Risk ===" input double InpRiskPercent = 1.0 ; input double InpRR = 3.0 ; input int InpATRPeriod = 14 ; input double InpATRMult = 2.0 ; input group "=== Exit Conditions ===" input int InpExitMAPeriod = 150 ; input double InpExitVolMult = 1.5 ; input group "=== General ===" input int InpMagicNumber = 999001 ; input int InpSlippage = 10 ; input bool InpShowLabels = true ; input bool InpTradeShorts = true ;

The "ENUM_MARKET_STAGE" enumeration gives a name to each stage. The code that follows will never use a raw number to refer to a stage—it will always use the enumeration value. This makes the logic readable: if the current stage is "STAGE_2_ADVANCE," it reads exactly as it sounds.

The slope threshold ("InpSlopeThreshold") needs clarification. The MA slope is computed as the per-bar change over the lookback period and then normalized by the current price. A threshold of 0.0001 means the MA must be moving at least 0.01% per bar in either direction to be classified as rising or falling. Below that threshold it is classified as flat—which is the condition that identifies Stage 1 and Stage 3.

Global Variables and Indicator Handles

Three indicator handles cover all the detection needs: the moving average for stage classification, the ATR for stop placement, and the RSI for momentum confirmation on breakouts. The "g_prev_stage" is important—we need to know when a transition happens, not just what the current stage is. A Stage 2 trade is entered at the transition from Stage 1 to Stage 2, not on every bar that is in Stage 2.

Utility Functions

"PipSize()" and "CalcLots()" are the same instrument-agnostic functions introduced in Part 1 and Part 2. They are not reproduced here—include them at the top of the file exactly as written in the previous articles.

double PipSize() { int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return (digits == 3 || digits == 5 ) ? _Point * 10.0 : _Point ; } double CalcLots( double sl_pips) { double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double risk_money = balance * InpRiskPercent / 100.0 ; double tick_val = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); double pip_size = PipSize(); if (tick_size <= 0 || tick_val <= 0 || sl_pips <= 0 ) return 0 ; double pip_value = (pip_size / tick_size) * tick_val; double lots = risk_money / (sl_pips * pip_value); double step = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); lots = MathFloor (lots / step) * step; return MathMax (min_lot, MathMin (max_lot, lots)); }

Chart Drawing

void DrawLabel( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color clr) { if (!InpShowLabels) return ; string obj = "WST_" + name; ObjectDelete ( 0 , obj); ObjectCreate ( 0 , obj, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void ClearLabels() { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i); if ( StringFind (name, "WST_" ) == 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

This is the core of the EA. The "ClassifyStage()" function reads the moving average values, measures the slope, checks price position relative to the MA, and checks whether recent price action shows higher highs or lower lows. It returns the current stage as an "ENUM_MARKET_STAGE" value.

The slope measurement works as follows. We take the MA value at bar 1 and the MA value at bar "InpSlopeLookback + 1." The difference divided by the lookback gives the slope per bar. We normalize this by dividing by the current price to make the threshold instrument-agnostic—a threshold of 0.0001 means the same thing on EURUSD at 1.08 and on gold at 2400.

ENUM_MARKET_STAGE ClassifyStage() { double ma_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (ma_buf, true ); int bars_needed = InpSlopeLookback + InpHighLowLookback + 5 ; if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma_handle, 0 , 1 , bars_needed, ma_buf) < bars_needed) return STAGE_UNKNOWN; double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double ma_now = ma_buf[ 0 ]; double ma_past = ma_buf[InpSlopeLookback]; double slope = (ma_now - ma_past) / InpSlopeLookback / close1; bool ma_rising = slope > InpSlopeThreshold; bool ma_falling= slope < -InpSlopeThreshold; bool ma_flat = !ma_rising && !ma_falling; bool price_above_ma = close1 > ma_now; bool price_below_ma = close1 < ma_now; double high_recent = 0 , high_older = 0 ; int half = InpHighLowLookback / 2 ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= half; i++) high_recent = MathMax (high_recent, iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , i)); for ( int i = half + 1 ; i <= InpHighLowLookback; i++) high_older = MathMax (high_older, iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , i)); bool higher_highs = high_recent > high_older; double low_recent = DBL_MAX , low_older = DBL_MAX ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= half; i++) low_recent = MathMin (low_recent, iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , i)); for ( int i = half + 1 ; i <= InpHighLowLookback; i++) low_older = MathMin (low_older, iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , i)); bool lower_lows = low_recent < low_older; if (ma_rising && price_above_ma && higher_highs) return STAGE_2_ADVANCE; if (ma_falling && price_below_ma && lower_lows) return STAGE_4_DECLINE; if (ma_flat && price_above_ma) return STAGE_1_BASE; if (ma_flat && price_below_ma) return STAGE_3_TOP; if (ma_rising && price_below_ma) return STAGE_3_TOP; if (ma_falling && price_above_ma) return STAGE_1_BASE; return STAGE_UNKNOWN; }

Reading through the classification: if the MA is rising, the price is above it, and recent highs exceed older highs, we are in Stage 2. Then if the MA is falling, the price is below it, and recent lows are below older lows, we are in Stage 4. If the MA is flat with the price above it, Stage 1. Then if the MA is flat with the price below it, Stage 3. The two additional cases—rising MA with the price below it and falling MA with the price above it—represent transitional moments that Weinstein would classify as late Stage 3 and early Stage 1, respectively.

Detecting the stage transition is not enough. Weinstein requires volume confirmation on the breakout. The "IsValidBreakout()" function checks whether the last bar's volume meets the threshold.

bool IsValidBreakout() { long vol_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (vol_buf, true ); if ( CopyTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpVolAvgPeriod + 1 , vol_buf) < InpVolAvgPeriod + 1 ) return false ; long breakout_vol = vol_buf[ 0 ]; double avg_vol = 0 ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= InpVolAvgPeriod; i++) avg_vol += ( double )vol_buf[i]; avg_vol /= InpVolAvgPeriod; bool vol_ok = (( double )breakout_vol > avg_vol * InpVolBreakoutMult); Print ( StringFormat ( "Weinstein: BreakoutVol:%I64d AvgVol:%.0f Ratio:%.2f Required:%.1fx Valid:%s" , breakout_vol, avg_vol, ( double )breakout_vol / avg_vol, InpVolBreakoutMult, vol_ok ? "YES" : "NO" )); return vol_ok; } bool RSIConfirmsBreakout( bool is_long) { double rsi_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rsi_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_rsi_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , rsi_buf) < 1 ) return false ; double rsi = rsi_buf[ 0 ]; bool ok = is_long ? rsi >= InpRSIBullMin : rsi <= InpRSIBearMax; Print ( StringFormat ( "Weinstein: RSI:%.1f Required:%s%.1f Valid:%s" , rsi, is_long ? ">=" : "<=" , is_long ? InpRSIBullMin : InpRSIBearMax, ok ? "YES" : "NO" )); return ok; }

"IsValidBreakout()" computes the average volume of the prior "InpVolAvgPeriod" bars and checks whether the breakout bar's volume exceeds 1.8 times that average. Weinstein specified two to three times the average volume as the ideal confirmation. The default of 1.8 is slightly below that to account for the generally lower tick volume on forex pairs compared to exchange-traded equities. "RSIConfirmsBreakout()" adds the momentum filter: for a long entry, the RSI must be at or above 50, confirming that momentum supports the breakout direction.

Trade Execution

The entry function is called only when a stage transition is detected. It validates the breakout conditions, sizes the position, places the stop below the MA for longs and above it for shorts, and sets the take profit at the configured risk-reward multiple.

void OpenLong() { if (!IsValidBreakout()) { Print ( "Weinstein: Stage 2 breakout — volume insufficient. Skipping." ); return ; } if (!RSIConfirmsBreakout( true )) { Print ( "Weinstein: Stage 2 breakout — RSI not confirming. Skipping." ); return ; } double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; double atr = atr_buf[ 0 ]; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double sl = ask - atr * InpATRMult; double sl_pip = (ask - sl) / PipSize(); double tp = ask + sl_pip * InpRR * PipSize(); double lots = CalcLots(sl_pip); if (lots <= 0 ) return ; long stop_lv = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double min_dist = stop_lv * _Point ; if (ask - sl < min_dist) sl = ask - min_dist - _Point ; if (tp - ask < min_dist) tp = ask + min_dist + _Point ; CTrade trade; trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpSlippage); if (trade.Buy(lots, _Symbol , ask, sl, tp, "Weinstein Stage 2 Long" )) { datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "S2ENTRY" , t1, iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - PipSize() * 5 , "STAGE 2" , clrDodgerBlue ); Print ( StringFormat ( "Weinstein: LONG opened | Lots:%.2f | Ask:%.5f | SL:%.5f | TP:%.5f" , lots, ask, sl, tp)); g_in_trade = true ; } } void OpenShort() { if (!InpTradeShorts) return ; if (!IsValidBreakout()) { Print ( "Weinstein: Stage 4 breakdown — volume insufficient. Skipping." ); return ; } if (!RSIConfirmsBreakout( false )) { Print ( "Weinstein: Stage 4 breakdown — RSI not confirming. Skipping." ); return ; } double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; double atr = atr_buf[ 0 ]; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double sl = bid + atr * InpATRMult; double sl_pip = (sl - bid) / PipSize(); double tp = bid - sl_pip * InpRR * PipSize(); double lots = CalcLots(sl_pip); if (lots <= 0 ) return ; long stop_lv = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double min_dist = stop_lv * _Point ; if (sl - bid < min_dist) sl = bid + min_dist + _Point ; if (bid - tp < min_dist) tp = bid - min_dist - _Point ; CTrade trade; trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpSlippage); if (trade.Sell(lots, _Symbol , bid, sl, tp, "Weinstein Stage 4 Short" )) { datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "S4ENTRY" , t1, iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) + PipSize() * 5 , "STAGE 4" , clrCrimson ); Print ( StringFormat ( "Weinstein: SHORT opened | Lots:%.2f | Bid:%.5f | SL:%.5f | TP:%.5f" , lots, bid, sl, tp)); g_in_trade = true ; } }

The stop is placed at ATR × 2.0 from the entry rather than at the MA itself. The MA is the exit signal—if the price closes below the MA on heavy volume during Stage 2, the trade is reviewed for early exit. But the initial stop must absorb normal volatility without being hit by routine pullbacks to the MA.

Exit Management

Weinstein's exit criteria for Stage 2 longs are price closing below the rising 30-week MA on heavy volume or the MA itself beginning to flatten (Stage 3 forming). We check these conditions on each new bar for open positions.

void CheckExit() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; long pos_type = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double ma_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (ma_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_ma_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , ma_buf) < 1 ) continue ; double ma_now = ma_buf[ 0 ]; double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); long vol_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (vol_buf, true ); bool vol_ok = false ; if ( CopyTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , InpVolAvgPeriod + 1 , vol_buf) >= InpVolAvgPeriod + 1 ) { double avg_vol = 0 ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= InpVolAvgPeriod; j++) avg_vol += ( double )vol_buf[j]; avg_vol /= InpVolAvgPeriod; vol_ok = (( double )vol_buf[ 0 ] > avg_vol * InpExitVolMult); } bool exit_long = (pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && close1 < ma_now && vol_ok); bool exit_short = (pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && close1 > ma_now && vol_ok); if (exit_long || exit_short) { CTrade trade; trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpSlippage); if (trade.PositionClose(ticket)) { string dir = (pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? "LONG" : "SHORT" ; Print ( StringFormat ( "Weinstein: %s closed — MA breach on volume. Ticket:%I64u" , dir, ticket)); g_in_trade = false ; } } } }

The exit requires both conditions: price closing on the wrong side of the MA and volume above the exit threshold. A close below the MA on low volume during Stage 2 is a normal pullback—Weinstein explicitly warned against exiting on every minor MA touch. Only when the close is accompanied by meaningful volume does the exit trigger.

OnInit, OnDeinit, and OnTick

int OnInit () { g_ma_handle = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpMAPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); g_atr_handle = iATR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpATRPeriod); g_rsi_handle = iRSI ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpRSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (g_ma_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_atr_handle == INVALID_HANDLE || g_rsi_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "WeinsteinStageEA: Indicator handle creation failed." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } g_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); g_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpSlippage); g_prev_stage = STAGE_UNKNOWN; g_in_trade = false ; g_last_bar = 0 ; Print ( "WeinsteinStageEA initialized | Symbol:" , _Symbol , " | TF:" , EnumToString ( Period ()), " | MA Period:" , InpMAPeriod); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { IndicatorRelease (g_ma_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_atr_handle); IndicatorRelease (g_rsi_handle); ClearLabels(); } void OnTick () { datetime current_bar = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (current_bar == g_last_bar) return ; g_last_bar = current_bar; CheckExit(); ENUM_MARKET_STAGE current_stage = ClassifyStage(); if (current_stage == STAGE_UNKNOWN) { g_prev_stage = STAGE_UNKNOWN; return ; } if (current_stage != g_prev_stage) { string stage_names[] = { "Unknown" , "Stage 1 Base" , "Stage 2 Advance" , "Stage 3 Top" , "Stage 4 Decline" }; Print ( StringFormat ( " Weinstein: Stage transition: %s " , stage_names[current_stage])); datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); color stage_colors[] = { clrGray , clrYellow , clrDodgerBlue , clrOrange , clrCrimson }; DrawLabel( "STAGE" + IntegerToString (( int )current_stage), t1, iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) + PipSize() * 8 , stage_names[current_stage], stage_colors[current_stage]); } if (!g_in_trade) { if (current_stage == STAGE_2_ADVANCE && g_prev_stage == STAGE_1_BASE) OpenLong(); else if (current_stage == STAGE_4_DECLINE && g_prev_stage == STAGE_3_TOP) OpenShort(); } g_prev_stage = current_stage; }

The entry logic in "OnTick()" is worth reading carefully. The trade is only entered on a stage transition—specifically when the stage changes from Stage 1 to Stage 2 for longs and from Stage 3 to Stage 4 for shorts. If the EA has been running for several bars and the market is already deep in Stage 2, no trade is entered—the transition already happened and the optimal entry price has passed. This enforces Weinstein's discipline: you do not chase a trend that is already well established.





Backtesting



To test the EA, open the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and set: Symbol—EURUSD; Timeframe—Daily; Modeling—Every tick based on real ticks; Initial deposit—$10,000; Test period—2019.01.01–2024.12.31. Then apply the following inputs: InpMAPeriod=150, InpSlopeLookback=10, InpSlopeThreshold=0.0001, InpHighLowLookback=20, InpVolBreakoutMult=1.8, InpVolAvgPeriod=20, InpRSIPeriod=14, InpRSIBullMin=50, InpRSIBearMax=50, InpRiskPercent=1.0, InpRR=3.0, InpATRPeriod=14, and InpATRMult=2.0.

A longer test period is used here than in Parts 1 and 2 because the daily timeframe generates fewer signals. Stage transitions on daily bars occur less frequently than bar-by-bar detections on H4. A five-year test provides a statistically meaningful sample.

What to Expect

Stage transitions will be logged in the journal with the stage name and the time. Volume and RSI confirmations are logged for every breakout check, allowing you to see exactly why each signal was or was not accepted. Entries will be labeled on the chart in blue (Stage 2) and red (Stage 4). Stage labels appear at each transition point.

The win rate will be modest—Weinstein designed this as a system where winners run significantly longer than losers. A win rate of 35 to 45 percent with a 3R average winner is a healthy outcome. The risk-reward multiple of 3.0 means that even winning only one trade in three produces a flat result; anything above that is a profitable expectancy.

Demonstration and Test Results

Fig. 2. Demonstration input parameters





Fig. 3. Demonstration





Fig. 4. Balance and equity graph





Fig. 5. Test results





Fig. 6. Test results—entries





Known Limitations



The 150-period daily MA requires a substantial data history before producing reliable readings. In the tester, confirm that the EA has at least 300 bars of history before the test start date. The first 150 bars are consumed by the MA calculation itself.

The stage classification can flip between stages within a short time period during choppy market conditions. The slope threshold "InpSlopeThreshold" is the primary control for this. If the log shows frequent stage changes within a few bars, increase the threshold to require a more decisive slope before changing stage classification.

The method was designed for stocks with real exchange volume. On Forex pairs, tick volume is the proxy. The volume confirmation threshold may need adjustment per broker and per symbol. Run initial tests and observe the volume log output before drawing performance conclusions.

This EA enters only on the first stage transition it detects. It does not re-enter after a trade is closed unless a new stage transition occurs. This means that if a Stage 2 advance is interrupted by a brief Stage 3 signal and then resumes, the EA will re-enter on the new Stage 1 to Stage 2 transition only if one forms. This is intentional and conservative.

The exit based on MA breach with volume is one of several valid Weinstein exit approaches. He also described exits at the 30-week MA during strong Stage 2 advances as inappropriate—the stock should be held through normal pullbacks. The volume requirement on the exit attempts to enforce this distinction, but it is imperfect on daily bar data.





Conclusion



Stan Weinstein's core insight is deceptively simple: most markets spend most of their time in Stage 1, Stage 3, or transitioning between stages. Stage 2 and Stage 4 are the only phases where price moves in a sustained, directional way. Trading in any other stage is fighting the structure of the market rather than working with it.

The EA in this article enforces that discipline mechanically. It will not enter a Stage 2 long unless volume confirms the breakout and momentum supports the direction. Furthermore, it will not enter during Stage 1, Stage 3, or Stage 4 for longs. Lastly, it exits when the first signs of stage deterioration appear—a close below the MA on meaningful volume—rather than waiting for the full Stage 3 formation.

What makes Stage Analysis different from a simple moving average crossover system is the multi-condition classification. The MA alone does not determine the stage. The slope of the MA, the position of price relative to the MA, the pattern of highs and lows, and the volume behavior at transitions all contribute to the classification. A moving average crossover system enters whenever price crosses the MA. This EA enters only when all the structural conditions Weinstein specified are present simultaneously.

All code was compiled and tested in MetaTrader 5. The complete "WeinsteinStageEA.mq5" source file is attached to this article. Copy to "MQL5\Experts\" and compile in MetaEditor with no additional dependencies. Recommended for EURUSD on the daily timeframe. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.