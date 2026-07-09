MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 39): Adding a Pinned-Tools Ribbon for Quick Access to Favorite Tools

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 38), we completed a deep, tabbed settings window that gives a full editor for any selected object. That rich, organized sidebar is the right home for discovery and detailed control, but it imposes avoidable friction for repeated actions: in a typical session you reach for the same 3–7 tools (trendlines, Fibonacci, etc.) dozens of times, yet each draw requires three steps — open the sidebar, open a category, find the row. Simply "speeding up" the sidebar is insufficient because the sidebar's purpose is discovery and organization; a different, flat quick-access layer is required for frequent, one-click workflows without corrupting the catalog.

To address this, we add a pinned-tools ribbon — a second floating bar that holds only favorites, one click away, and remains hidden when empty. The implementation introduces three integrated components: an ordered pin set in the engine (append/remove/contains + toggle), a shared anti-aliased pushpin glyph used by the sidebar tile, flyout rows, and ribbon, and a draggable, resizable, horizontally scrollable ribbon with offscreen clipping and a floating scrollbar thumb. The solution is judged ready when it supports pin/unpin from the flyout, shows the Pinned category only when nonempty, preserves pin order, activates tools on click, and offers smooth drag/resize/scroll behavior.

This article is written for the intermediate-to-advanced MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developer comfortable with the inheritance chain and the floating-surface machinery we built up across the previous parts. The subtopics we will cover are:

The sections ahead cover the motivation, the pin model and glyph, the flyout affordance, and the ribbon implementation and visualization.





From a Deep Sidebar to One-Click Favorites

The sidebar and the pinned ribbon answer two different questions. The sidebar answers "what tools exist and how are they organized," so it sorts forty-plus tools into categories behind flyouts — ideal for discovery, but a three-step trip every time we draw. The pinned ribbon answers "what do I reach for constantly," so it is flat, small, and always one click away. Rather than replace the sidebar, we layer the ribbon beside it as a fast lane for the few tools we live in, while the sidebar stays the organized home for everything. This is how the native MetaTrader 5 terminal objects structure handles its pinned/favorite/starred objects and the ordered flyouts, which we want to use as a guide. See below.

In our case, we build this on the same foundation that the property ribbon has already established. The pinned ribbon is a floating bar with its own canvas, shadow, and drag behavior. It sits in the inheritance chain above the settings window, inherits the shared machinery, and receives events through the same shell routing as other floating surfaces. The set of pinned tools lives in the engine as an ordered list, so the order we pin in is the order the icons appear, and a pushpin control on each flyout row toggles a tool in and out of that list. A pinned-tools tile in the sidebar shows or hides the ribbon, and it stays hidden until the list has at least one entry.

A few genuinely new mechanics sit on top of that. We need an ordered pin set (append/remove/contains) and an anti-aliased pushpin glyph shared by the sidebar tile, flyout rows, and the ribbon. We also need the ribbon to behave well when favorites pile up: a user-resizable width, horizontal scrolling with a thumb when the icons overflow, and an offscreen scratch canvas to clip the scrolled icons cleanly against the bar's rounded edges. See our visualized objectives below.

With that relationship clear, we can move on to building the pin model and the pushpin affordance.





Building the Pin Model and the Pushpin Affordance

The Pin Storage and the Pushpin Glyph

We implement the pin model in the Tools file, and the first piece is the storage plus the pushpin glyph that every pin affordance draws — the sidebar tile, the flyout row, and the ribbon all render the same pin through one routine.

class CToolRegistry : public CAnnotationTools { protected : CategoryDefinition m_categories[CAT_COUNT]; TOOL_TYPE m_lastUsedToolPerCategory[CAT_COUNT]; TOOL_TYPE m_pinnedTools[]; protected : void DrawPinGlyphOnCanvas(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int size, uint argb, bool filled); bool PinPointInPoly( const double &px[], const double &py[], int n, double x, double y); void PinBlendAA(CCanvas &canvas, int ix, int iy, uint argb, double cov); int PinnedCount(); TOOL_TYPE GetPinnedTool( int idx); bool IsToolPinned(TOOL_TYPE toolType); void PinTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType); void UnpinTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType); bool ToggleToolPin(TOOL_TYPE toolType); bool IsCategoryVisible(ENUM_CATEGORY cat); void InitAllCategoriesAndTools(); }; bool CToolRegistry::PinPointInPoly( const double &px[], const double &py[], int n, double x, double y) { bool inside = false ; int j = n - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { if (((py[i] > y) != (py[j] > y)) && (x < (px[j] - px[i]) * (y - py[i]) / (py[j] - py[i]) + px[i])) inside = !inside; j = i; } return inside; } void CToolRegistry::PinBlendAA(CCanvas &canvas, int ix, int iy, uint argb, double cov) { if (cov <= 0.0 ) return ; if (cov > 1.0 ) cov = 1.0 ; double sA = ( double )((argb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 * cov; if (sA <= 0.0 ) return ; uint ex = canvas.PixelGet(ix, iy); double dA = ( double )((ex >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double oA = sA + dA * ( 1.0 - sA); if (oA <= 0.0 ) return ; double sR = ( double )((argb >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double sG = ( double )((argb >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double sB = ( double )( argb & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dR = ( double )((ex >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dG = ( double )((ex >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dB = ( double )( ex & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; uchar oR = ( uchar )((sR * sA + dR * dA * ( 1.0 - sA)) / oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ); uchar oG = ( uchar )((sG * sA + dG * dA * ( 1.0 - sA)) / oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ); uchar oB = ( uchar )((sB * sA + dB * dA * ( 1.0 - sA)) / oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ); uchar oAb = ( uchar )(oA * 255.0 + 0.5 ); canvas.PixelSet(ix, iy, (( uint )oAb << 24 ) | (( uint )oR << 16 ) | (( uint )oG << 8 ) | ( uint )oB); } void CToolRegistry::DrawPinGlyphOnCanvas(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int size, uint argb, bool filled) { double lx[ 13 ] = { - 11 , - 11 , - 7 , - 7 , - 11 , - 3.5 , 0 , 3.5 , 11 , 7 , 7 , 11 , 11 }; double ly[ 13 ] = { 0 , 5 , 5 , 16 , 21 , 21 , 35 , 21 , 21 , 16 , 5 , 5 , 0 }; const int n = 13 ; const double pivotX = 0.0 , pivotY = 13.15 ; const double s = ( double )size / 42.0 ; const double ang = 40.0 * 3.14159265358979 / 180.0 ; const double co = MathCos (ang), si = MathSin (ang); double ox[ 13 ], oy[ 13 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { const double dx = (lx[i] - pivotX) * s; const double dy = (ly[i] - pivotY) * s; ox[i] = ( double )cx + dx * co - dy * si; oy[i] = ( double )cy + dx * si + dy * co; } const double strokePx = MathMax ( 1.6 , size * 0.10 ); const double insL = strokePx / s; double qx[ 13 ], qy[ 13 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { const double vx = lx[i] - pivotX, vy = ly[i] - pivotY; const double len = MathSqrt (vx * vx + vy * vy); const double f = (len > 1 e- 6 ) ? MathMax ( 0.0 , len - insL) / len : 0.0 ; const double dx = vx * f * s; const double dy = vy * f * s; qx[i] = ( double )cx + dx * co - dy * si; qy[i] = ( double )cy + dx * si + dy * co; } double minX = ox[ 0 ], maxX = ox[ 0 ], minY = oy[ 0 ], maxY = oy[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < n; i++) { if (ox[i] < minX) minX = ox[i]; if (ox[i] > maxX) maxX = ox[i]; if (oy[i] < minY) minY = oy[i]; if (oy[i] > maxY) maxY = oy[i]; } const int bbL = ( int ) MathFloor (minX) - 1 , bbR = ( int ) MathCeil (maxX) + 1 ; const int bbT = ( int ) MathFloor (minY) - 1 , bbB = ( int ) MathCeil (maxY) + 1 ; const int sub = 4 ; const double step = 1.0 / sub; const double subN = ( double )(sub * sub); for ( int py = bbT; py <= bbB; py++) { for ( int px = bbL; px <= bbR; px++) { int inO = 0 , inI = 0 ; for ( int a = 0 ; a < sub; a++) for ( int b = 0 ; b < sub; b++) { const double sxp = ( double )px + (a + 0.5 ) * step; const double syp = ( double )py + (b + 0.5 ) * step; if (PinPointInPoly(ox, oy, n, sxp, syp)) { inO++; if (!filled && PinPointInPoly(qx, qy, n, sxp, syp)) inI++; } } if (inO == 0 ) continue ; const double cov = filled ? ( double )inO / subN : ( double )(inO - inI) / subN; PinBlendAA(canvas, px, py, argb, cov); } } }

First, we add the storage as an ordered array of tool types on "CToolRegistry", where the array order is the pin order that later drives the ribbon's icon sequence. Alongside it, we declare the glyph trio and the management API — "PinnedCount", "GetPinnedTool", "IsToolPinned", "PinTool", "UnpinTool", and "ToggleToolPin" — whose bodies we cover next; here we focus on the three routines that actually paint the pushpin.

We start at the bottom with "PinPointInPoly", a standard even-odd ray-cast test. We walk each polygon edge and count how many cross the horizontal ray to the right of the query point, and an odd count means the point sits inside. This is what lets us fill an arbitrary silhouette by coverage rather than relying on a built-in shape primitive.

We then composite with "PinBlendAA", a source-over blend that takes a color and a fractional coverage. We fold the coverage into the source alpha, read the destination pixel, and blend the two per channel into an un-premultiplied result, so a partially covered edge pixel mixes smoothly with whatever is already on the canvas instead of producing a hard jagged edge.

Finally, "DrawPinGlyphOnCanvas" renders the pin. It traces a 13-vertex silhouette, scales it to the requested size, and rotates it 40 degrees so the cap sits upper-right and the tip points lower-left. For the outline case, we build a second, inner silhouette by eroding each vertex toward the centroid by the stroke width, and then we walk the bounding box with four-by-four supersampling: a solid pin takes the coverage inside the outer silhouette, while an outline pin takes the ring coverage of the outer minus the inner. The "filled" flag is what switches the same routine between a pinned tool (solid) and an unpinned one (outline). You can use any geometry math you are comfortable with. If you choose the pin glyph as we did, here is its architecture.

With the glyph in hand, we move on to the pin management API that decides when a tool is pinned.

The Pin Management API

Here, we back the pin set with a small ordered-list API that the flyout affordance and the ribbon both call to read and mutate which tools are pinned.

int CToolRegistry::PinnedCount() { return ArraySize (m_pinnedTools); } TOOL_TYPE CToolRegistry::GetPinnedTool( int idx) { if (idx < 0 || idx >= ArraySize (m_pinnedTools)) return TOOL_NONE; return m_pinnedTools[idx]; } bool CToolRegistry::IsToolPinned(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { const int n = ArraySize (m_pinnedTools); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) if (m_pinnedTools[i] == toolType) return true ; return false ; } void CToolRegistry::PinTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { if (toolType == TOOL_NONE) return ; if (IsToolPinned(toolType)) return ; const int sz = ArraySize (m_pinnedTools); ArrayResize (m_pinnedTools, sz + 1 ); m_pinnedTools[sz] = toolType; } void CToolRegistry::UnpinTool(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { const int n = ArraySize (m_pinnedTools); int found = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) if (m_pinnedTools[i] == toolType) { found = i; break ; } if (found < 0 ) return ; for ( int i = found; i < n - 1 ; i++) m_pinnedTools[i] = m_pinnedTools[i + 1 ]; ArrayResize (m_pinnedTools, n - 1 ); } bool CToolRegistry::ToggleToolPin(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { if (IsToolPinned(toolType)) { UnpinTool(toolType); return false ; } PinTool(toolType); return true ; } bool CToolRegistry::IsCategoryVisible(ENUM_CATEGORY cat) { if (( int )cat < 0 || ( int )cat >= CAT_COUNT) return false ; if (cat == CAT_PINNED) return ( ArraySize (m_pinnedTools) > 0 ); return true ; }

We keep the three queries trivial — "PinnedCount" returns the array size, "GetPinnedTool" returns the tool at an index with a bounds check that falls back to the empty tool, and "IsToolPinned" linear-scans the list for a match. The list is short by nature, so a scan is more than fast enough, and we avoid the overhead of a separate lookup structure.

We mutate the list with "PinTool" and "UnpinTool". In "PinTool", we reject the empty tool and anything already pinned, then grow the array by one and store the new tool at the end, so pinning always appends and the existing pin order stays stable. In "UnpinTool", we find the tool's slot, shift every later entry down one to close the gap, and shrink the array, which preserves the relative order of everything that remains.

We wrap those in "ToggleToolPin", which unpins when the tool is already pinned and pins it otherwise, returning the resulting on or off state so the caller can update its own visuals in one call. We then add "IsCategoryVisible", which reports whether a category tile should draw — every normal category is always visible, but the pinned tile only appears once the list holds at least one tool, which is what keeps it hidden on an empty toolkit. With the model complete, we move on to the pushpin affordance in the sidebar flyout.

The Flyout Pin Affordance

We move to the sidebar file and add the pin affordance to the flyout — a hover field that tracks which row's pin is lit, a hit-tester that maps the cursor to a row's pin icon, and the pushpin that marks the Pinned category tile.

class CFlyoutPanel : public CSidebarLayout { protected : int m_hoveredFlyoutPin; protected : int HitTestFlyoutPin( int lx, int ly); }; int CFlyoutPanel::HitTestFlyoutPin( int lx, int ly) { if (m_flyoutActiveCat == CAT_NONE || IsActionCategory(m_flyoutActiveCat)) return - 1 ; int nTools = ArraySize (m_categories[( int )m_flyoutActiveCat].tools); int titleH = 26 , dispBx = m_flyoutPointerOnLeft ? m_flyoutPointerHeight : 0 ; int visibleTools = MathMin (nTools, m_flyoutMaxVisibleItems); int itemClipTop = titleH + m_flyoutPadding; int itemClipBot = titleH + m_flyoutPadding + visibleTools * m_flyoutItemHeight; if (ly < itemClipTop || ly >= itemClipBot) return - 1 ; int idx = (ly - itemClipTop + m_flyoutScrollPixels) / m_flyoutItemHeight; if (idx < 0 || idx >= nTools) return - 1 ; int pinPad = 3 ; int rowBgR = dispBx + m_flyoutWidth - m_flyoutPadding; int zoneR = rowBgR; int zoneL = rowBgR - pinPad - ( 16 + 2 * pinPad); if (lx < zoneL || lx > zoneR) return - 1 ; return idx; } void CSidebarRenderer::DrawSidebarIconLabels(TOOL_TYPE activeTool) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) { if (IsActionCategory((ENUM_CATEGORY)c)) { color actionIconColor; if ((ENUM_CATEGORY)c == CAT_PINNED) actionIconColor = (IsPinnedTileActive() || m_hoveredCategory == (ENUM_CATEGORY)c) ? m_themeColors.buttonIconActiveColor : m_themeColors.buttonIconColor; else actionIconColor = (isActive || m_hoveredCategory == (ENUM_CATEGORY)c) ? C'255,80,80' : C'220,53,69' ; drewCanvasIcon = DrawActionCategoryIconOnCanvas(tmpIcons, (ENUM_CATEGORY)c, tileCx, tileCy, FlyoutIconSize, actionIconColor); } } }

Here, we add "m_hoveredFlyoutPin" to hold the row index whose pin is under the cursor, which drives both the hover brightening and the unpin slash we overlay when a pinned tool's pin is hovered. We then resolve clicks with "HitTestFlyoutPin". Since only regular tool rows carry a pin, the action categories have none — we bail immediately on an action or empty category. We locate the row under the cursor with the same geometry the item hit-test uses, accounting for the scroll offset and the visible-item clip, then confirm the cursor falls inside the pin's cubicle at the row's trailing edge, a fixed zone sized to the inset and pin width that we keep in sync with the draw side. A hit returns the row index; anything else returns the no-hit sentinel.

We then color the Pinned tile's icon in "DrawSidebarIconLabels", where the action categories take a custom canvas glyph rather than a tool icon. We treat the pinned tile as non-destructive, so its pushpin draws white when the tile is active or hovered and in the normal pin color otherwise, while the Delete tile stays danger-red since it clears objects. Both route through the shared action-icon drawer, which dispatches the pinned case to the same pushpin glyph we built in the Tools file.

The per-row pushpin is drawn in the flyout item render, reusing the glyph with a darkened rounded cubicle behind it and a brightening when its row is the hovered pin, keyed off "m_hoveredFlyoutPin". What the pin will do is communicated through a tooltip rather than a painted mark — the shell's mouse-move routing sets the flyout object's tooltip to "Add to Pinned Tools" or "Remove from Pinned Tools" depending on whether the hovered row's tool is already pinned. We removed the dot convention in the flyout items to use that space for the pin cubicle since it was redundant; we had it in the sidebar as well. Also, we updated the flyout category widths so they are dynamic to the maximum item width instead of rendering the entire width as a constant and leaving unused space. See the illustrations below.

Before the update.

After the update.

With the affordance in place — clicking a row's pin toggles it, and the Pinned tile appears once the first tool is pinned — we move on to the pinned-tools ribbon itself.





Declaring the Pinned-Tools Ribbon

We declare the pinned ribbon as "CPinnedRibbon", extending "CSettingsWindow" so it sits at the top of the floating-surface chain and inherits the canvas, theme, and event machinery everything below it provides.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_RIBBON_PINNED_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_RIBBON_PINNED_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Settings.mqh" class CPinnedRibbon : public CSettingsWindow { protected : string m_namePinned; CCanvas m_canvasPinned; CCanvas m_canvasPinnedScratch; bool m_isPinnedVisible; int m_pinnedX; int m_pinnedY; int m_lastPinnedX; int m_lastPinnedY; bool m_lastPinnedValid; int m_pinnedWidth; int m_pinnedHeight; int m_pinnedShadowPad; int m_pinnedCornerRadius; int m_pinnedGripWidth; int m_pinnedIconSize; int m_pinnedIconGap; int m_pinnedIconRowPadX; int m_pinnedIconBandH; int m_pinnedResizeHandleW; int m_pinnedUserWidthPx; int m_pinnedEffViewportW; bool m_pinnedNeedsScroll; bool m_pinnedShowResize; int m_pinnedScrollPixels; int m_hoveredPinnedIdx; bool m_hoveredPinnedScrollbar; bool m_hoveredPinnedThumb; bool m_hoveredPinnedResize; bool m_isPinnedDragging; int m_pinnedDragOffsetX; int m_pinnedDragOffsetY; bool m_isPinnedResizing; int m_pinnedResizeGrabX; int m_pinnedResizeStartPx; bool m_isPinnedThumbDragging; int m_pinnedThumbDragStartX; int m_pinnedThumbDragStartPixels; protected : void RecomputePinnedLayout(); void CalcPinnedDefaultPosition( int &outX, int &outY); void ClampPinnedToChart(); void ApplyPinnedPosition(); int PinnedIconRowLeft() const { return m_pinnedGripWidth + m_pinnedIconRowPadX; } int PinnedIconRowTop() const { return (m_pinnedIconBandH - m_pinnedIconSize) / 2 ; } int PinnedViewportW() const { return m_pinnedEffViewportW; } int PinnedContentW(); int PinnedMaxFitPx(); void EnsurePinnedBitmap(); void CropPinnedCanvas(); int PinnedMaxScrollPx(); void GetPinnedResizeHandleRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); bool GetPinnedThumbRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); bool HitTestPinnedGrip( int lx, int ly); int HitTestPinnedIcon( int lx, int ly); void DrawPinnedToolGlyph(CCanvas &canvas, TOOL_TYPE toolType, int cx, int cy, int size, color glyphColor); public : bool CreatePinnedCanvas(); void DestroyPinnedCanvas(); void ShowPinnedRibbon(); void HidePinnedRibbon(); void TogglePinnedRibbon(); bool IsPinnedRibbonVisible() const { return m_isPinnedVisible; } virtual bool IsPinnedTileActive() override { return m_isPinnedVisible; } bool IsDraggingPinned() const { return m_isPinnedDragging || m_isPinnedResizing || m_isPinnedThumbDragging; } void RefreshPinnedRibbon(); void RedrawPinnedRibbon(); bool HitTestOverPinned( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &outLx, int &outLy); bool PinnedMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY); bool PinnedMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, uint mouseButtons); bool PinnedMouseUp(); void ScrollPinnedByWheel( int wheelDelta); virtual void OnPinnedToolActivated(TOOL_TYPE toolType) { } virtual TOOL_TYPE PinnedActiveTool() { return TOOL_NONE; } };

We give the ribbon two canvases — the visible one it paints to, and a persistent offscreen scratch canvas we use to clip the scrolled icons against the bar's rounded edges. We create that scratch once rather than per frame, since allocating a canvas on every redraw during a scroll would be wasteful. Alongside them, we hold the visibility flag, the logical top-left position that excludes the shadow halo, and a cached last-position so reopening restores where we last left the bar.

We then declare the layout state in a few groups. The dimensions and styling fields carry the current width and height, the shadow padding, and the corner radius that matches the properties ribbon. The layout constants fix the grip strip width, the icon size and gap, the row padding, the icon band height, and the trailing resize-handle width. A small set of cached layout results — the effective viewport width, the needs-scroll flag, the resize-visible flag, and the pixel scroll offset — are recomputed each layout pass so the render and hit-test paths read them rather than recompute them.

We keep three blocks of interaction state, one per gesture the ribbon supports. The hover block tracks which icon, the scrollbar, the thumb, and the resize grip are under the cursor, each driving its own color. The drag block holds the whole-ribbon move offsets, the resize block holds the grab anchor, the starting width for the trailing-grip resize, and the thumb block holds the scrollbar-thumb drag anchors. We also expose a handful of small inline helpers for the icon-row origin and the viewport width, so the geometry routines stay terse.

On the public side, we declare the canvas lifecycle, the show, hide, and toggle entry points, the refresh and full-redraw routines, the hit-test and mouse routers the shell dispatches into, and the wheel scroll handler. We override "IsPinnedTileActive" so the sidebar's Pinned tile renders in its active color while the ribbon is showing, and we leave two hooks — "OnPinnedToolActivated" and "PinnedActiveTool" — as no-ops here for the shell to override, one to activate a clicked tool and one to report the active tool so its icon renders highlighted. With the surface declared, we move on to the canvas lifecycle and layout.

Layout, the Resize Clamp, and the Handle Rectangle

We recompute the ribbon's geometry in "RecomputePinnedLayout", and the resize-aware width math is the new piece here — the rest of the layout follows the same shape as the property ribbon, and the scroll thumb mirrors the sidebar's.

void CPinnedRibbon::RecomputePinnedLayout() { const int total = PinnedCount(); m_pinnedShowResize = (total >= 2 ); const int contentW = PinnedContentW(); const int maxFit = PinnedMaxFitPx(); int eff = m_pinnedUserWidthPx; if (eff > contentW) eff = contentW; if (eff > maxFit) eff = maxFit; if (eff < m_pinnedIconSize) eff = (contentW < m_pinnedIconSize) ? contentW : m_pinnedIconSize; if (eff < 0 ) eff = 0 ; m_pinnedEffViewportW = eff; m_pinnedNeedsScroll = (eff < contentW); const int maxPx = PinnedMaxScrollPx(); if (m_pinnedScrollPixels > maxPx) m_pinnedScrollPixels = maxPx; if (m_pinnedScrollPixels < 0 ) m_pinnedScrollPixels = 0 ; int w = m_pinnedGripWidth + m_pinnedIconRowPadX + m_pinnedEffViewportW + m_pinnedIconRowPadX; if (m_pinnedShowResize) w += m_pinnedResizeHandleW; m_pinnedWidth = w; m_pinnedHeight = m_pinnedIconBandH; EnsurePinnedBitmap(); } void CPinnedRibbon::EnsurePinnedBitmap() { const int maxViewport = PinnedMaxFitPx(); const int maxBody = m_pinnedGripWidth + 2 * m_pinnedIconRowPadX + maxViewport + m_pinnedResizeHandleW; const int cw = maxBody + 2 * m_pinnedShadowPad; const int ch = m_pinnedIconBandH + 2 * m_pinnedShadowPad; if (m_canvasPinned.Width() >= cw && m_canvasPinned.Height() >= ch) return ; const int gw = MathMax (cw, m_canvasPinned.Width()); const int gh = MathMax (ch, m_canvasPinned.Height()); m_canvasPinned.Resize(gw, gh); m_canvasPinnedScratch.Resize(gw, gh); } int CPinnedRibbon::PinnedMaxFitPx() { const int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); const int chrome = m_pinnedGripWidth + 2 * m_pinnedIconRowPadX + m_pinnedResizeHandleW + 2 * m_pinnedShadowPad + 16 ; int fit = chartW - chrome; if (fit < m_pinnedIconSize) fit = m_pinnedIconSize; return fit; } void CPinnedRibbon::GetPinnedResizeHandleRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { outR = m_pinnedWidth; outL = m_pinnedWidth - m_pinnedResizeHandleW; outT = 0 ; outB = m_pinnedIconBandH; } bool CPinnedRibbon::GetPinnedThumbRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { outL = outT = outR = outB = 0 ; if (!m_pinnedNeedsScroll) return false ; const int trackL = PinnedIconRowLeft(); const int trackR = m_pinnedWidth - m_pinnedIconRowPadX - (m_pinnedShowResize ? m_pinnedResizeHandleW : 0 ); const int trackW = trackR - trackL; if (trackW <= 8 ) return false ; const int contentW = PinnedContentW(); if (contentW <= 0 ) return false ; int thumbW = ( int )(( double )trackW * ( double )PinnedViewportW() / ( double )contentW); if (thumbW < 16 ) thumbW = 16 ; if (thumbW > trackW) thumbW = trackW; const int maxPx = PinnedMaxScrollPx(); const int travel = trackW - thumbW; const int thumbX = (maxPx > 0 ) ? trackL + ( int )(( double )travel * ( double )m_pinnedScrollPixels / ( double )maxPx) : trackL; const int pillH = 3 ; outL = thumbX; outR = thumbX + thumbW; outB = m_pinnedIconBandH - 1 ; outT = outB - pillH; return true ; }

We drive everything from "RecomputePinnedLayout". We enable the trailing resize grip only from two pinned tools upward, since a single-icon bar has nothing to resize toward. We then resolve the effective viewport width by taking the user's chosen width and capping it twice — first at the full content width so a wide drag leaves no dead space past the last icon, then at the largest width the chart can hold so an over-wide drag turns into scrolling instead of spilling off-screen. From that, we set the needs-scroll flag, clamp the scroll offset into its new range, and compute the body width as the grip plus pads plus viewport, adding the resize-handle width only when the grip is shown.

We keep the bitmap ahead of the content in "EnsurePinnedBitmap", sizing it to the largest window the chart can hold rather than to the current content. This is what lets a resize drag stay smooth — because the backing canvas is already chart-max wide, widening the ribbon never reallocates the bitmap mid-drag, and reallocation is what would flicker. We grow it only when the chart itself widens. The ceiling for both the bitmap and the resize comes from "PinnedMaxFitPx", which subtracts the ribbon's chrome — grip, pads, resize handle, shadow halo, and a margin — from the chart width and floors the result at one icon, so the resize can never drag the bar past the chart edge.

We place the grab zone in "GetPinnedResizeHandleRect" as a vertical strip on the trailing edge, the handle is wide and spans the icon band, which the mouse-down test checks against to start a resize. We position the scroll thumb in "GetPinnedThumbRect" using the same proportional-thumb math as the sidebar and flyout scrollbars — thumb width as the visible fraction of the track, thumb position from the scroll fraction — so we will not walk through it in detail. With the layout and the handle rect settled, we move on to the mouse handling that drives the resize.

Driving the Resize from the Mouse Routers

We route every ribbon gesture through the three mouse handlers, and the resize is the new behavior worth walking — the grip drag, thumb drag, and icon activation mirror the property ribbon and sidebar we already covered.

bool CPinnedRibbon::HitTestPinnedGrip( int lx, int ly) { return (lx >= 0 && lx < m_pinnedGripWidth && ly >= 0 && ly < m_pinnedIconBandH); } bool CPinnedRibbon::HitTestOverPinned( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &outLx, int &outLy) { if (!m_isPinnedVisible) return false ; outLx = mouseX - m_pinnedX; outLy = mouseY - m_pinnedY; return (outLx >= 0 && outLx < m_pinnedWidth && outLy >= 0 && outLy < m_pinnedHeight); } bool CPinnedRibbon::PinnedMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (!m_isPinnedVisible) return false ; int lx, ly; if (!HitTestOverPinned(mouseX, mouseY, lx, ly)) return false ; if (HitTestPinnedGrip(lx, ly)) { m_isPinnedDragging = true ; m_pinnedDragOffsetX = lx; m_pinnedDragOffsetY = ly; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); return true ; } if (m_pinnedShowResize) { int hL, hT, hR, hB; GetPinnedResizeHandleRect(hL, hT, hR, hB); if (lx >= hL && lx < hR && ly >= hT && ly < hB) { m_isPinnedResizing = true ; m_pinnedResizeGrabX = mouseX; m_pinnedResizeStartPx = m_pinnedEffViewportW; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); return true ; } } if (m_pinnedNeedsScroll) { int tL, tT, tR, tB; if (GetPinnedThumbRect(tL, tT, tR, tB) && lx >= tL && lx < tR && ly >= tT - 6 && ly <= tB + 2 ) { m_isPinnedThumbDragging = true ; m_pinnedThumbDragStartX = mouseX; m_pinnedThumbDragStartPixels = m_pinnedScrollPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); return true ; } } const int pinIdx = HitTestPinnedIcon(lx, ly); if (pinIdx >= 0 ) { const TOOL_TYPE tool = GetPinnedTool(pinIdx); if (tool != TOOL_NONE) OnPinnedToolActivated(tool); return true ; } return true ; } bool CPinnedRibbon::PinnedMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, uint mouseButtons) { if (m_isPinnedDragging) { if ((mouseButtons & 1 ) == 0 ) { PinnedMouseUp(); return false ; } m_pinnedX = mouseX - m_pinnedDragOffsetX; m_pinnedY = mouseY - m_pinnedDragOffsetY; ClampPinnedToChart(); ApplyPinnedPosition(); m_lastPinnedX = m_pinnedX; m_lastPinnedY = m_pinnedY; m_lastPinnedValid = true ; ChartRedraw (); return true ; } if (m_isPinnedResizing) { if ((mouseButtons & 1 ) == 0 ) { PinnedMouseUp(); return false ; } const int delta = mouseX - m_pinnedResizeGrabX; int newPx = m_pinnedResizeStartPx + delta; const int maxFit = PinnedMaxFitPx(); if (newPx < m_pinnedIconSize) newPx = m_pinnedIconSize; if (newPx > maxFit) newPx = maxFit; if (newPx != m_pinnedUserWidthPx) { const int oldWidth = m_pinnedWidth; m_pinnedUserWidthPx = newPx; RecomputePinnedLayout(); ClampPinnedToChart(); ApplyPinnedPosition(); if (m_pinnedWidth > oldWidth) CropPinnedCanvas(); RedrawPinnedRibbon(); ChartRedraw (); } return true ; } if (m_isPinnedThumbDragging) { if ((mouseButtons & 1 ) == 0 ) { PinnedMouseUp(); return false ; } const int trackL = PinnedIconRowLeft(); const int trackR = m_pinnedWidth - m_pinnedIconRowPadX - (m_pinnedShowResize ? m_pinnedResizeHandleW : 0 ); const int trackW = trackR - trackL; const int contentW = PinnedContentW(); int thumbW = (contentW > 0 ) ? ( int )(( double )trackW * ( double )PinnedViewportW() / ( double )contentW) : 16 ; if (thumbW < 16 ) thumbW = 16 ; if (thumbW > trackW) thumbW = trackW; const int travel = trackW - thumbW; const int maxPx = PinnedMaxScrollPx(); if (travel > 0 ) { const int dx = mouseX - m_pinnedThumbDragStartX; int newPx = m_pinnedThumbDragStartPixels + ( int ) MathRound (( double )dx / travel * maxPx); if (newPx < 0 ) newPx = 0 ; if (newPx > maxPx) newPx = maxPx; if (newPx != m_pinnedScrollPixels) { m_pinnedScrollPixels = newPx; RedrawPinnedRibbon(); ChartRedraw (); } } return true ; } if (!m_isPinnedVisible) return false ; int lx, ly; const bool over = HitTestOverPinned(mouseX, mouseY, lx, ly); const int newHover = over ? HitTestPinnedIcon(lx, ly) : - 1 ; const bool newSbHover = (over && m_pinnedNeedsScroll); bool newThumbHover = false ; if (over && m_pinnedNeedsScroll) { int tL, tT, tR, tB; if (GetPinnedThumbRect(tL, tT, tR, tB) && lx >= tL && lx < tR && ly >= tT - 6 && ly <= tB + 2 ) newThumbHover = true ; } bool newResizeHover = false ; if (over && m_pinnedShowResize) { int hL, hT, hR, hB; GetPinnedResizeHandleRect(hL, hT, hR, hB); if (lx >= hL && lx < hR && ly >= hT && ly < hB) newResizeHover = true ; } if (newHover != m_hoveredPinnedIdx || newSbHover != m_hoveredPinnedScrollbar || newThumbHover != m_hoveredPinnedThumb || newResizeHover != m_hoveredPinnedResize) { m_hoveredPinnedIdx = newHover; m_hoveredPinnedScrollbar = newSbHover; m_hoveredPinnedThumb = newThumbHover; m_hoveredPinnedResize = newResizeHover; string tip = "" ; if (newHover >= 0 ) { const TOOL_TYPE t = GetPinnedTool(newHover); if (t != TOOL_NONE) tip = GetToolLabel(t); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , m_namePinned, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tip); RedrawPinnedRibbon(); ChartRedraw (); } return over; } bool CPinnedRibbon::PinnedMouseUp() { bool consumed = false ; if (m_isPinnedDragging) { m_isPinnedDragging = false ; consumed = true ; } if (m_isPinnedResizing) { m_isPinnedResizing = false ; consumed = true ; } if (m_isPinnedThumbDragging) { m_isPinnedThumbDragging = false ; consumed = true ; } if (consumed) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); RedrawPinnedRibbon(); ChartRedraw (); } return consumed; }

First, we resolve the two containment tests — "HitTestPinnedGrip" checks the leading grip strip and "HitTestOverPinned" translates screen coordinates to ribbon-local and tests the body bounds. In "PinnedMouseDown", after confirming the click is on the body, we check the targets in priority order. The resize branch is the one to note: when the grip is showing and the click lands in the handle rect, we set the resizing flag, cache the cursor's screen X as the grab point, snapshot the current effective viewport width as the starting width, and lock chart scrolling so the chart does not slide under us mid-resize. The grip drag, the scroll-thumb drag, and the icon click that routes the pinned tool through "OnPinnedToolActivated" all follow the same shape we have used before.

We handle the live resize in "PinnedMouseMove". We take the cursor delta from the grab X and add it to the starting width so the trailing edge follows the cursor one-for-one, then clamp the result to between one icon and the largest width the chart can hold from "PinnedMaxFitPx". We rebuild only when the width actually changed — we write the new user width, re-run "RecomputePinnedLayout", reclamp and reapply the position, crop the visible canvas when the ribbon grew, and repaint. The whole-ribbon drag, the thumb drag, and the hover pass are the familiar patterns; the only resize-specific bit in the hover pass is the branch that lights the resize grip when the cursor is over its handle rect.

We end every gesture in "PinnedMouseUp", which clears whichever of the move, resize, and thumb flags was set, restores chart wheel scrolling, and repaints once so the grip and thumb return to their idle colors. When wired to the shell, we get the following outcome.

This completes the objectives for this part. What remains now is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Visualization

We compile the program, attach it to the chart, pin a few tools from the sidebar flyout, and toggle the pinned ribbon to confirm that the icons, dragging, resizing, and scrolling all behave.

During testing, clicking a row's pushpin in the flyout toggled the tool in and out of the pinned set, with the tooltip naming the action and the Pinned tile appearing once the first tool was pinned. The ribbon toggled from that tile, rendered the pinned icons in pin order, and activated the matching tool on a single click. Dragging the grip moved the whole bar, dragging the trailing handle resized its width pixel-for-pixel up to the chart edge, and once the icons overflowed the bar, a floating scrollbar appeared that scrolled them by thumb drag and by mouse wheel.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we turned the three-step draw flow into a one-click path by adding a pinned-tools ribbon that coexists with the sidebar: discovery remains in the deep catalog, while your most-used tools sit immediately at hand. The article delivers an integrated, testable feature set that matches the readiness criteria we set out at the start:

Engine API: an ordered pin store with "PinnedCount", "GetPinnedTool", "IsToolPinned", "PinTool", "UnpinTool", and "ToggleToolPin", preserving pin order and exposing simple queries.

Unified glyph: an anti-aliased pushpin renderer that draws outline or solid states, so the same visual is reused across the sidebar tile, flyout rows, and the ribbon.

Flyout affordance: per-row pushpins with hover feedback and a context tooltip, and a Pinned category tile that appears only when the pin list is nonempty.

Pinned ribbon: a floating surface built on the existing settings-window foundation that supports dragging, pixel-for-pixel trailing-edge resize clamped to the chart, horizontal scrolling with a proportional thumb, and a persistent offscreen scratch canvas to cleanly clip scrolled icons without reallocating during interaction.

Integration hooks: "OnPinnedToolActivated" and "PinnedActiveTool" for the shell to wire activation and to highlight the active tool.

These pieces close the gap from problem to solution: frequent tools are accessible in one click, pin order is preserved, and the ribbon scales ergonomically as favorites accumulate. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Build an ordered pin set with an append, remove, and query API, backed by an anti-aliased pushpin glyph that one routine renders as outline or solid across every surface that shows it.

Add a pin affordance to a sidebar flyout — a per-row pushpin with hover feedback and an add-or-remove tooltip — plus a category tile that stays hidden until the set has at least one entry.

Implement a floating, draggable, user-resizable, horizontally scrollable ribbon with offscreen icon clipping and a smooth pixel-for-pixel resize handle.

From here, you can extend the toolkit by adding more tools, persisting the pin list across sessions, or slimming the implementation for environments with tighter resource budgets. Good luck.





Attachments

S/N

Name

Type

Description

1 Tools Palette Part 10.mq5 Expert Advisor Main entry point that owns the global sidebar instance and forwards initialization, deinitialization, chart event, and timer callbacks to it. 2 ToolsPalette_Annotations.mqh Include File Annotation tools covering Text, Arrow, Arrow Marker, Arrow Up, Arrow Down, Note, Price Note, Callout, and Comment, plus the shared word-wrap and editable text rendering helpers. 3 ToolsPalette_Channels.mqh Include File Channels, pitchforks, and Gann tools library carrying every channel, pitchfork, and Gann draw routine and hit tester. 4 ToolsPalette_Crosshair.mqh Include File Crosshair manager that owns the reticle, magnifier, cross-line, and measurement canvases plus their axis labels. 5 ToolsPalette_Engine_Edit.mqh Include File Drawing engine method bodies for the in-place label editing subsystem covering edit lifecycle, caret operations, selection model, and chart keyboard override. 6 ToolsPalette_Engine_Interact.mqh Include File Drawing engine method bodies for pointer-mode interaction covering hit testing dispatch, handle reshape logic, drag move and release, and selection management. 7 ToolsPalette_Engine_Properties.mqh Include File Drawing engine method bodies for the property get and set API, snapshot and restore for live preview, and per-level add and remove. 8 ToolsPalette_Engine_Render.mqh Include File Drawing engine method bodies for the render pipeline covering full-redraw dispatch, rubber-band preview, label rendering, and permanent axis labels. 9 ToolsPalette_Fibonacci.mqh Include File Fibonacci tools library covering retracement, expansion, channel, time zone, speed resistance fan, and speed resistance arcs. 10 ToolsPalette_Lines.mqh Include File Base line tools class providing every line drawing routine plus the shared handle renderer and tool icon dispatch. 11 ToolsPalette_Primitives.mqh Include File Foundational pixel primitives covering alpha-compositing pixel set, anti-aliased thick line, supersampled fills, theme manager, and the input parameter declarations. 12 ToolsPalette_Properties.mqh Include File Property descriptor system defining the property type enum, the descriptor struct, the per-tool registration functions, and the build dispatcher. 13 ToolsPalette_PropertyWidgets.mqh Include File Property-editing widget renderers covering the color picker, the line width and style popovers, the compact rows, and the ribbon icons. 14 ToolsPalette_RibbonPinned.mqh Include File Pinned-tools ribbon: a floating, draggable, user-resizable, horizontally scrollable bar of pinned tool icons with offscreen icon clipping. 15 ToolsPalette_RibbonProperties.mqh Include File Per-object property-editing ribbon that pops up beside the selection and opens the color, width, and style popovers wired to the engine. 16 ToolsPalette_Settings.mqh Include File Tabbed settings window layout and rendering covering the tab strip, property rows, chips, scrollbars, and the Text tab. 17 ToolsPalette_Settings_Interact.mqh Include File Settings window interaction covering mouse routing, inline coordinate and float editing, and the sub-popover dispatch. 18 ToolsPalette_Shapes.mqh Include File Shape tools library covering Rectangle, Triangle, Rotated Rectangle, Rotated Ellipse, Path, Circle, Arc, and Curve. 19 ToolsPalette_Shell.mqh Include File Sidebar shell that routes chart events, dispatches keyboard input, drives the caret blink timer, and wires both ribbons into the event loop. 20 ToolsPalette_Sidebar.mqh Include File Sidebar renderer and flyout panel, now carrying the per-row pushpin affordance and the Pinned category tile that appears once a tool is pinned. 21 ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh Include File Tool registry plus the drawing engine class, now holding the ordered pinned-tools set, its management API, and the anti-aliased pushpin glyph. 22 Tools Palette Part 10.zip Archive A ready-to-extract archive containing all 21 project files in a single folder. Unzip it into your MetaTrader 5 terminal data folder; the files will be placed under MQL5/Experts/ with every file in its correct location, ready to compile.



