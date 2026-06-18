MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 37): Adding a Per-Object Property-Editing Ribbon to the Canvas Drawing Layer

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 36), we added shape and annotation tools with an in-place label editor, so we can now draw filled shapes, drop annotation markers, and type text directly onto chart objects. But once an object is placed, its appearance is locked. The colors, opacities, line widths, dash styles, fonts, and per-level visibility are all baked in at creation time from the tool defaults or the per-tool memory — there is no way to select a rectangle and change its fill color, dim a Fibonacci level, restyle a channel's center line, or thicken a trendline after the fact. The drawing layer can create objects, but it cannot edit them.

This part fixes that with a floating property-editing ribbon. We add four new files that form a descriptor-driven property stack:

A descriptor system that declares what each tool exposes

An engine-side get/set API with snapshot-based live preview

Widget renderers for each control

A ribbon panel that appears next to the current selection and binds widgets to the engine

Selecting any object surfaces its editable properties; changing a value updates the object on the chart in real time, and cancelling rolls it back. This article is written for the intermediate-to-advanced MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developer who is comfortable with the inheritance chain we built up in the previous parts. The subtopics we will cover are:

By the end, every object on the canvas drawing layer will be fully editable through a compact, draggable ribbon, with each tool surfacing only the properties that apply to it and a live preview that updates the chart as the user drags a slider or picks a color.





From Fixed Styles to User-Editable Properties

Every drawn object already carries its full visual state as fields on the object structure — line width, line style, fill color and opacity, text color, font size, the per-level ratio and visibility arrays, the channel band sigmas, the pitchfork tine colors, and so on. Until now, those fields were written once at placement, either from the tool defaults or from the per-tool memory, and never touched again. Exposing them for editing is not a rendering problem, since the draw routines already read these fields on every redraw; it is a user-interface problem of getting a value from a widget into the right field on the right object.

The naive approach would use a bespoke editing panel, hand-built for each of the forty-odd tools. That path leads to enormous duplication and a maintenance nightmare. Instead, we take a descriptor-driven design. Each tool registers a list of property descriptors that declare what it exposes: a fill-color property, a line-width property, and a level-list property. Each descriptor names a type, a label, a value range, and a string identifier. The ribbon reads that list and renders the appropriate widget for each entry. One generic pipeline then drives every tool. Adding a property to a tool becomes a one-line registration rather than a new panel.

This system has four parts. The descriptor layer defines which properties a tool exposes. The widget layer defines how each property is rendered and edited. The engine get/set layer maps a descriptor ID to an object field. Finally, snapshot-and-restore enables live preview: slider changes apply immediately, and canceling restores the snapshot taken when the ribbon opens. With that conceptual map in place, we can move on to the implementation, but first, have a look at the visualized conceptual map below.





Building the Property Descriptor System

The Property Descriptor Model

We begin the property system by declaring the two foundations everything else rests on — the "PROP_TYPE" enumeration that names every kind of editable property, and the "SToolProperty" structure that describes a single property. Together, they let us treat "what a tool exposes" as plain data rather than hand-built code.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_PROPERTIES_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_PROPERTIES_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" enum PROP_TYPE { PROP_COLOR, PROP_LINE_WIDTH, PROP_LINE_STYLE, PROP_FONT_SIZE, PROP_TEXT, PROP_MULTITEXT, PROP_BOOL, PROP_OPACITY, PROP_DROPDOWN_INT, PROP_NUMERIC, PROP_PRICE, PROP_TIME, PROP_FLOAT, PROP_COMPACT_ROW, PROP_LEVEL_LIST, PROP_ACTION }; #define PROP_GROUP_STYLE "Style" #define PROP_GROUP_TEXT "Text" #define PROP_GROUP_COORDS "Coordinates" #define PROP_GROUP_VISIBILITY "Visibility" struct SToolProperty { string id; string label; PROP_TYPE type; string group; bool showInRibbon; bool showInSettings; string tooltip; color defaultColor; int defaultInt; double defaultDouble; string defaultString; bool defaultBool; string options[]; int optionInts[]; double minValue; double maxValue; double stepValue; int decimals; string subVisibleId; string subValueId; string subColorId; string subWidthId; string subStyleId; int levelIdx; bool isAddLevelRow; string levelListPrefix; };

We guard the header with the "TOOLS_PALETTE_PROPERTIES_MQH" include macro and pull in the Tools header so "TOOL_TYPE" and the "DrawnObject" structures are visible. The "PROP_TYPE" enumeration then names each widget kind the ribbon and settings window know how to render — a color picker ("PROP_COLOR"), the line width and style dropdowns ("PROP_LINE_WIDTH" and "PROP_LINE_STYLE"), the font-size dropdown, single- and multi-line text inputs, a checkbox ("PROP_BOOL"), an opacity slider, a generic integer dropdown, numeric and price and time inputs, and a bounded float. Three entries are special: "PROP_COMPACT_ROW" is a composite that packs a checkbox, value stepper, and color/width/style mini-cubes onto a single line; "PROP_LEVEL_LIST" is a meta-descriptor that expands at runtime into one compact row per Fibonacci or Gann level plus an "Add level" row; and "PROP_ACTION" is a sentinel for the ribbon's action buttons like Settings and Remove.

We also define four tab-group name macros ("PROP_GROUP_STYLE", "PROP_GROUP_TEXT", "PROP_GROUP_COORDS", "PROP_GROUP_VISIBILITY") that sort properties into tabs in the settings window. We define this early because we will need it when we integrate the settings window, which will complete the structure. We intend to use the default MQL5 web tools window for this settings palette, though it has no major difference from the native one. See an example below for clarity.

Next, the "SToolProperty" struct is one descriptor entry per editable property. The identity block carries the string id (the key the engine gets/sets API uses to find the underlying field), the display label, the "PROP_TYPE", the tab group, two flags for whether the property shows in the ribbon and in the settings window, and a tooltip. Because a property can hold any of several value kinds, we give it one default slot per type — color, int, double, string, and bool — and the registration code fills whichever slot matches. The dropdown arrays hold the option labels and their backing integer values for "PROP_DROPDOWN_INT", and the numeric block holds the min, max, step, and decimal-place count for "PROP_FLOAT" and the level list.

The last two blocks support the composite types. The sub-property ID fields wire each mini-cube of a compact row to its own underlying property — the row's checkbox, value, color, width, and style each resolve to a separate engine property by ID. And the runtime fields at the bottom — "levelIdx", "isAddLevelRow", and "levelListPrefix" — are left empty in the static descriptors and filled in only when a "PROP_LEVEL_LIST" is expanded into its per-level rows at render time, which is how one level-list descriptor becomes N concrete rows. With the descriptor model declared, we can move on to the registration helpers that build these entries.

The Registration Helpers

We add three small helpers that the per-tool registration functions lean on. Two of them append descriptor entries to a property list, and the third resolves the opacity property that pairs with a given color property.

string ColorToOpacityProp( string colorPropId) { if (colorPropId == "textColor" ) return "textOpacity" ; if (colorPropId == "fillColor" ) return "fillOpacity" ; if (colorPropId == "fillColor2" ) return "fillOpacity2" ; if (colorPropId == "midColor" ) return "midOpacity" ; if (colorPropId == "centerColor" ) return "centerOpacity" ; const int trailLen = StringLen ( ":color" ); const int propLen = StringLen (colorPropId); if (propLen > trailLen && StringSubstr (colorPropId, propLen - trailLen, trailLen) == ":color" ) { return StringSubstr (colorPropId, 0 , propLen - trailLen) + ":opacity" ; } return "lineOpacity" ; } void AddCompactRowDescriptor(SToolProperty &props[], string id, string label, string subVisibleId, string subValueId, string subColorId, string subWidthId, string subStyleId, string group = "Style" , double minValue = 0.0 , double maxValue = 100.0 , double stepValue = 0.1 , int decimals = 2 ) { const int n = ArraySize (props); ArrayResize (props, n + 1 ); props[n].id = id; props[n].label = label; props[n].type = PROP_COMPACT_ROW; props[n].group = group; props[n].showInRibbon = false ; props[n].showInSettings = true ; props[n].tooltip = "" ; props[n].defaultColor = clrBlack ; props[n].defaultInt = 0 ; props[n].defaultDouble = 0.0 ; props[n].defaultString = "" ; props[n].defaultBool = false ; props[n].minValue = minValue; props[n].maxValue = maxValue; props[n].stepValue = stepValue; props[n].decimals = decimals; props[n].subVisibleId = subVisibleId; props[n].subValueId = subValueId; props[n].subColorId = subColorId; props[n].subWidthId = subWidthId; props[n].subStyleId = subStyleId; props[n].levelIdx = - 1 ; props[n].isAddLevelRow = false ; props[n].levelListPrefix = "" ; } void AddPropertyDescriptor(SToolProperty &props[], string id, string label, PROP_TYPE type, string group, bool showInRibbon, bool showInSettings, string tooltip = "" ) { int n = ArraySize (props); ArrayResize (props, n + 1 ); props[n].id = id; props[n].label = label; props[n].type = type; props[n].group = group; props[n].showInRibbon = showInRibbon; props[n].showInSettings = showInSettings; props[n].tooltip = tooltip; props[n].levelIdx = - 1 ; props[n].isAddLevelRow = false ; props[n].levelListPrefix = "" ; }

Here, the "ColorToOpacityProp" function exists because every color in the system has a matching opacity that the color picker edits alongside it — picking a fill color and dragging its opacity slider both write back through the property API, so the picker needs to know which opacity ID goes with the color ID it was opened for. For the five top-level colors (text, fill, second fill, mid-line, center), the mapping is hand-rolled. For per-level colors, whose IDs follow a "prefix:color" convention, we rewrite the trailing ":color" to ":opacity" so a Fibonacci level's color ID resolves to that same level's opacity ID. Anything unrecognized falls back to the main line opacity.

"AddCompactRowDescriptor" appends a "PROP_COMPACT_ROW" entry — the one-line composite that packs a checkbox, value stepper, and color, width, and style mini-cubes. The function grows the descriptor array by one and populates the new entry, marking it settings-only (compact rows never appear in the ribbon), setting the numeric stepper bounds for the value cube, and wiring each of the five sub-property IDs so every mini-cube knows which underlying engine property it edits. The level-list runtime fields are left empty here since a static compact row is not itself a per-level pseudo-row.

"AddPropertyDescriptor" is the general-purpose appender for every non-composite property. It grows the array, fills the identity block from its arguments — id, label, type, group, the two visibility flags, and the tooltip — and clears the level-list runtime fields, which a caller can override afterward for the level-list case. Both appenders follow the same grow-by-one-then-populate pattern, so the registration functions in the next steps read as a flat sequence of "AddPropertyDescriptor" calls, one per property a tool exposes. Next, we will define the actual logic to register these tools.

Registering a Tool's Property Set

We now look at a representative registration function, "RegisterLineToolWithLabelProperties", which declares the full property set for the labeled line tools — trendline, ray, extended line, horizontal and vertical lines, info line, and trend angle. Every tool family has one of these functions, and they all read as a flat sequence of "AddPropertyDescriptor" calls.

void RegisterLineToolWithLabelProperties(SToolProperty &props[]) { AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "lineColor" , "Line color" , PROP_COLOR, PROP_GROUP_STYLE, true , true , "Line tool colors" ); AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "textColor" , "Text color" , PROP_COLOR, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, true , true , "Line tool text colors" ); AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "lineWidth" , "Width" , PROP_LINE_WIDTH, PROP_GROUP_STYLE, true , true , "Line tool widths" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 2 ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "lineStyle" , "Style" , PROP_LINE_STYLE, PROP_GROUP_STYLE, true , true , "Style" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 0 ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "lineOpacity" , "Line opacity" , PROP_OPACITY, PROP_GROUP_STYLE, false , true , "" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 100 ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "text" , "Text" , PROP_TEXT, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, false , true , "" ); AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "textOpacity" , "Text opacity" , PROP_OPACITY, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, false , true , "" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 100 ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "fontSize" , "Font size" , PROP_FONT_SIZE, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, false , true , "" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 11 ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "bold" , "Bold" , PROP_BOOL, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, false , true , "" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultBool = false ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "vAlign" , "Vertical alignment" , PROP_DROPDOWN_INT, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, false , true , "" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 0 ; AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "hAlign" , "Horizontal alignment" , PROP_DROPDOWN_INT, PROP_GROUP_TEXT, false , true , "" ); props[ ArraySize (props) - 1 ].defaultInt = 1 ; }

The function appends one descriptor per editable property that the labeled line tools expose. The line color and text color come first, both flagged to appear in the ribbon and the settings window, with the text color sorted into the Text tab. The line width and style follow, also ribbon-visible, and immediately after each call, we reach back into the just-appended entry via "props[ArraySize(props) - 1]" to set its default integer — width defaults to 2 pixels and style to 0 (solid). This back-reference is the idiom for setting a default, since "AddPropertyDescriptor" only fills the identity block and leaves the value slots untouched.

The remaining properties are settings-only — they have their ribbon flag set to false, so they appear in the settings window but not on the compact ribbon. The line opacity defaults to 100, then the label text, its own per-text opacity (also 100), the font size (defaulting to 11), a bold checkbox, and the vertical and horizontal alignment dropdowns round out the Text tab. The alignment dropdowns are "PROP_DROPDOWN_INT" entries whose option labels and values get attached later by the widget layer, with vertical alignment defaulting to Top (0) and horizontal to Center (1).

The order of these calls matters because it is the order in which the settings window renders the rows. Every other registration function in the file follows this same shape — closed shapes, channels, pitchforks, Gann tools, and the annotations each append the descriptors that apply to them and set their defaults the same way, so we will not walk through the rest individually. The one that introduces genuinely new mechanics is the Fibonacci registration, which we cover next.

Registering the Fibonacci Level List

We now reach the level-list mechanism, which is what lets the Fibonacci and Gann tools expose an editable list of ratio levels rather than a fixed set of properties. We define a reusable helper, "AddLevelListDescriptor", and then look at how the Fibonacci retracement registers its own level list.

void AddLevelListDescriptor(SToolProperty &props[], string id, string label, double minR, double maxR, double stepR, int dec) { const int n = ArraySize (props); ArrayResize (props, n + 1 ); props[n].id = id; props[n].label = label; props[n].type = PROP_LEVEL_LIST; props[n].group = PROP_GROUP_STYLE; props[n].showInRibbon = false ; props[n].showInSettings = true ; props[n].tooltip = "" ; props[n].defaultColor = clrBlack ; props[n].defaultInt = 0 ; props[n].defaultDouble = 0.0 ; props[n].defaultString = "" ; props[n].defaultBool = false ; props[n].minValue = minR; props[n].maxValue = maxR; props[n].stepValue = stepR; props[n].decimals = dec; props[n].subVisibleId = "" ; props[n].subValueId = "" ; props[n].subColorId = "" ; props[n].subWidthId = "" ; props[n].subStyleId = "" ; props[n].levelIdx = - 1 ; props[n].isAddLevelRow = false ; props[n].levelListPrefix = "" ; } void RegisterFibonacciRetracementProperties(SToolProperty &props[]) { AddPropertyDescriptor(props, "lineColor" , "Default level color" , PROP_COLOR, PROP_GROUP_STYLE, true , false , "Default color for new levels" ); const int n = ArraySize (props); ArrayResize (props, n + 1 ); props[n].id = "fibo" ; props[n].label = "Levels" ; props[n].type = PROP_LEVEL_LIST; props[n].group = PROP_GROUP_STYLE; props[n].showInRibbon = false ; props[n].showInSettings = true ; props[n].tooltip = "" ; props[n].defaultColor = clrBlack ; props[n].defaultInt = 0 ; props[n].defaultDouble = 0.0 ; props[n].defaultString = "" ; props[n].defaultBool = false ; props[n].minValue = - 10.0 ; props[n].maxValue = 10.0 ; props[n].stepValue = 0.01 ; props[n].decimals = 3 ; props[n].subVisibleId = "" ; props[n].subValueId = "" ; props[n].subColorId = "" ; props[n].subWidthId = "" ; props[n].subStyleId = "" ; props[n].levelIdx = - 1 ; props[n].isAddLevelRow = false ; props[n].levelListPrefix = "" ; }

We use "AddLevelListDescriptor" to append a single "PROP_LEVEL_LIST" entry. We grow the array by one and populate it much like the other appenders, marking it settings-only and storing the caller-supplied per-level ratio bounds — the min, max, step, and decimal-place count that each level's value cube will respect when we edit a ratio. We deliberately leave all five sub-property ID fields empty here, because unlike a static compact row, the per-level rows of a level list do not exist yet — we synthesize them at runtime from the object's actual level data, so there is nothing to wire up at registration time. We need these levels to be the same as the native terminal does. See below.

In "RegisterFibonacciRetracementProperties", we first add a "lineColor" descriptor labeled "Default level color". We flag it ribbon-visible but settings-hidden, and we treat it as a cascade control — when the user changes it from the ribbon, that color flows onto every per-level color. We then append the level-list descriptor itself. This one we populate by hand rather than calling the helper, since this registration predates the helper, but the result is identical: a "PROP_LEVEL_LIST" entry with id "fibo", settings-only visibility, and ratio bounds of -10 to 10 with a 0.01 step and three decimal places.

What makes this descriptor different from everything we have registered so far is that it is a meta-descriptor — it does not describe one row, it describes a family of rows. When the settings window renders it, we expand the single "fibo" entry into one compact row per level the object currently holds, plus a trailing "Add level" row, filling in the "levelIdx" and "levelListPrefix" runtime fields on each synthesized row so the widget layer knows which level it edits. We handle that expansion in the widget and ribbon layers, so for now we just register the one descriptor and move on. The Gann fan and Gann box register their level lists the same way through "AddLevelListDescriptor", and the master dispatcher routes each tool type to the registration function that applies to it. Next, in a new file, we will describe the logic to get and set the object properties in the drawing engine as follows.

Reading a Property by String ID

We now cross over to the engine side, where the descriptors actually reach the object's fields. We define "GetObjectProperty", the read half of the property API, and walk through its color overload — the int, bool, double, and string overloads and the whole setter family all follow this same id-dispatch shape, so this is the only snippet we need from this file.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_PROPERTIES_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_PROPERTIES_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" bool CDrawingEngine::GetObjectProperty( int objId, string propId, color &outValue) { int idx = FindObjectIndexById(objId); if (idx < 0 ) return false ; if (propId == "lineColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].objColor; return true ; } if (propId == "textColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].textColor; return true ; } if (propId == "fillColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fillColor; return true ; } if (propId == "midColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].midColor; return true ; } if (propId == "fillColor2" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fillColor2; return true ; } if (propId == "centerColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].centerColor; return true ; } if (propId == "medianColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].medianColor; return true ; } if (propId == "outerColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].outerColor; return true ; } if (propId == "innerColor" ) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].innerColor; return true ; } { string pfx; int li; string fld; if (ParseLevelPropId(propId, pfx, li, fld) && fld == "color" ) { if (pfx == "fibo" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].fiboLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fiboLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "fibex" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].fibexLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fibexLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "fibch" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].fibchLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fibchLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "fibtz" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].fibtzLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fibtzLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "fibfan" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].fibfanLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fibfanLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "fibarc" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].fibarcLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].fibarcLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "gannfan" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].gannfanLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].gannfanLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } else if (pfx == "gannbox" ) { if (li < ArraySize (m_drawnObjects[idx].gannboxLevelColor)) { outValue = m_drawnObjects[idx].gannboxLevelColor[li]; return true ; } } return false ; } } return false ; }

We start by resolving the object's array index from its id via "FindObjectIndexById", bailing out if the id is unknown. From there, we match the incoming "propId" string against each color the object can expose and write the matching field into the output parameter. We handle the top-level colors first — "lineColor" reads the object's primary stroke color, "textColor" the label color, "fillColor" and "fillColor2" the two fill colors, "midColor" the channel mid-line, and "centerColor" the regression center line. We then handle the three pitchfork tine colors ("medianColor", "outerColor", "innerColor") on single lines since they are simple field reads.

The interesting branch is the per-level color path, which we reach for any tool that carries a level list. We call "ParseLevelPropId" to split a level color id into its prefix, level index, and field name, and when the field is "color," we dispatch on the prefix to the matching tool's level-color array — "fibo" reads "fiboLevelColor", "gannfan" reads "gannfanLevelColor", and so on across all eight level-list tools. We bounds-check the level index against the array size before reading, so a stale ID pointing past the end of a shrunk level list fails cleanly rather than reading out of range. Anything we do not recognize returns false, which tells the caller the property does not apply to this object.

The rest of the objects repeat this pattern. We provide a "GetObjectProperty" overload per value type and a matching "SetObjectProperty" per type, where the setters take the same ID and an extra "preview" flag and write the field instead of reading it. Since every one of these follows the id-dispatch we just walked through, we move on to the widgets that drive these calls.





Rendering the Property-Editing Widgets

The Transparency-Checker Helpers

We open the widget file with two small painting helpers that lay down the checkerboard pattern behind any color we are editing. We need this because a swatch showing a semi-transparent color has to sit on a checker backdrop for the transparency to read visually — a flat backdrop would make a 40%-opacity red look like a solid pale pink instead of a see-through one. Here is what a transparency checker looks like in context for reference.

Any colors can be used for the checker pattern.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_PROPERTY_WIDGETS_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_PROPERTY_WIDGETS_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Sidebar.mqh" void WidgetCheckerFillPill(CCanvas &canvas, int l, int t, int r, int b, int checkerSize) { const int h = b - t; if (h <= 0 || r <= l) return ; const int radius = h / 2 ; const uint checkerA = ColorToARGB ( C'200,200,200' , 255 ); const uint checkerB = ColorToARGB ( C'232,232,232' , 255 ); const int yMid = (t + b) / 2 ; for ( int y = t; y < b; y++) { const int dyFromMid = MathAbs (y - yMid); if (dyFromMid >= radius) continue ; const double rr = ( double )radius; const double extent = MathSqrt (rr * rr - ( double )dyFromMid * ( double )dyFromMid); const int rowInset = ( int )(rr - extent); const int xStart = l + rowInset; const int xEnd = r - rowInset; for ( int x = xStart; x < xEnd; x++) { const bool dark = (((x - l) / checkerSize) + ((y - t) / checkerSize)) % 2 == 0 ; canvas.PixelSet(x, y, dark ? checkerA : checkerB); } } } void WidgetCheckerFillRect(CCanvas &canvas, int l, int t, int r, int b, int checkerSize) { if (r <= l || b <= t) return ; const uint checkerA = ColorToARGB ( C'200,200,200' , 255 ); const uint checkerB = ColorToARGB ( C'232,232,232' , 255 ); for ( int y = t; y < b; y++) { for ( int x = l; x < r; x++) { const bool dark = (((x - l) / checkerSize) + ((y - t) / checkerSize)) % 2 == 0 ; canvas.PixelSet(x, y, dark ? checkerA : checkerB); } } }

We guard the header with the "TOOLS_PALETTE_PROPERTY_WIDGETS_MQH" macro and pull in the Sidebar header, which transitively brings along the primitives and the Tools layer that the widgets draw on top of.

We paint the pill-clipped version in "WidgetCheckerFillPill". After rejecting degenerate rectangles, we treat the shape as a rectangle with semicircular caps whose radius is half the height. We iterate over rows and compute each row's distance from the vertical centerline. Rows beyond the radius lie outside the caps and are skipped. For the remaining rows, we use the circle equation to compute the half-width and inset the row accordingly. Within each row's clipped span, we pick the checker color by adding the cell's column and row indices and testing the sum's parity, which gives the familiar alternating two-tone grid. We use the two light grays so the pattern stays subtle behind whatever color we lay over it.

We paint the simpler version in "WidgetCheckerFillRect", which fills a plain rectangle with no rounding. We walk every pixel in the rectangle and pick the checker color with the same parity test on the cell indices. We reach for this rectangular variant wherever a swatch or preview area is square-cornered, and the pill variant wherever the control has rounded ends. Next, we will do the color picker swatch and the rendering pipeline.

The Color Picker Palette

We begin the color picker — the richest widget in the ribbon — by laying down the layout constants that fix its geometry and the preset palette it offers.

#define COLORPICKER_GRID_COLS 10 #define COLORPICKER_GRID_ROWS 8 #define COLORPICKER_SWATCH_SIZE 18 #define COLORPICKER_SWATCH_GAP 5 #define COLORPICKER_SWATCH_RADIUS 4 #define COLORPICKER_PAD_X 11 #define COLORPICKER_PAD_Y_TOP 11 #define COLORPICKER_PAD_Y_BOTTOM 11 #define COLORPICKER_GRID_TO_DIVIDER 10 #define COLORPICKER_DIVIDER_TO_OPACITY 10 #define COLORPICKER_OPACITY_LABEL_H 14 #define COLORPICKER_OPACITY_LABEL_GAP 6 #define COLORPICKER_OPACITY_STRIP_H 10 #define COLORPICKER_OPACITY_BOX_W 46 #define COLORPICKER_OPACITY_BOX_H 22 #define COLORPICKER_OPACITY_BOX_GAP 8 #define COLORPICKER_RING_OFFSET 2 #define COLORPICKER_RING_THICKNESS 2 #define COLORPICKER_WHITE_BORDER_COLOR_R 220 #define COLORPICKER_WHITE_BORDER_COLOR_G 220 #define COLORPICKER_WHITE_BORDER_COLOR_B 220 color GetColorPickerSwatch( int idx) { static color s_palette[ 80 ] = { C'255,255,255' , C'232,232,232' , C'209,209,209' , C'186,186,186' , C'163,163,163' , C'140,140,140' , C'117,117,117' , C'94,94,94' , C'47,47,47' , C'0,0,0' , C'255,205,210' , C'255,224,178' , C'255,249,196' , C'200,230,201' , C'178,235,242' , C'179,229,252' , C'197,202,233' , C'209,196,233' , C'225,190,231' , C'248,187,208' , C'255,154,162' , C'255,196,148' , C'255,236,139' , C'165,214,167' , C'128,222,234' , C'129,212,250' , C'159,168,218' , C'179,157,219' , C'206,147,216' , C'244,143,177' , C'255,138,128' , C'255,167, 38' , C'255,213, 0' , C'129,199,132' , C' 77,208,225' , C' 79,195,247' , C'121,134,203' , C'149,117,205' , C'186,104,200' , C'240,98 ,146' , C'244, 67, 54' , C'255,152, 0' , C'255,193, 7' , C' 76,175, 80' , C' 0,188,212' , C' 33,150,243' , C' 63, 81,181' , C'103, 58,183' , C'156, 39,176' , C'233, 30, 99' , C'229, 57, 53' , C'251,140, 0' , C'251,177, 0' , C' 56,142, 60' , C' 0,151,167' , C' 30,136,229' , C' 57, 73,171' , C' 94, 53,177' , C'142, 36,170' , C'216, 27, 96' , C'198, 40, 40' , C'239,108, 0' , C'245,127, 23' , C' 46,125, 50' , C' 0,121,107' , C' 21,101,192' , C' 48, 63,159' , C' 81, 45,168' , C'123, 31,162' , C'194, 24, 91' , C'183, 28, 28' , C'230, 81, 0' , C'191, 54, 12' , C' 27, 94, 32' , C' 0, 96, 100' , C' 13, 71,161' , C' 26, 35,126' , C' 49, 27,146' , C' 74, 20,140' , C'136, 14, 79' }; if (idx < 0 || idx >= 80 ) return clrNONE ; return s_palette[idx]; } int FindColorPickerSwatchIndex( color c) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 80 ; i++) { if (GetColorPickerSwatch(i) == c) return i; } return - 1 ; }

We start with a block of "#define" constants that pin down every dimension of the picker — ten columns by eight rows of eighteen-pixel swatches with a five-pixel gap and a four-pixel corner radius, plus the padding, the divider spacing, the opacity strip height, the opacity box size, and the selection ring offset and thickness. We keep these as named constants in one place so the layout math in the render and hit-test routines stays readable, and so a single edit here shifts the whole picker consistently.

Next, we define "GetColorPickerSwatch", which returns one of eighty preset colors by index from a static array arranged as that ten-by-eight grid. We run the first row grayscale from white to black, then sweep the seven rows below from the lightest pastels down to the darkest saturated tones, keeping each column in one hue family so we can scan down for a darker shade or across for a different hue. We hand back clrNONE for an out-of-range index so callers can treat it as a missing entry.

Finally, we add "FindColorPickerSwatchIndex" to go the other way, linear-scanning the palette for a color value and returning its index, or -1 when the color is not a preset. We call this when the picker opens on an existing object — it tells us which swatch matches the object's current color, so we can ring it, and the -1 result tells us the object is holding a custom color outside the preset grid. We chose these colors for flexibility in case one wants to expand the palette in the future. Feel free to add more columns or rows. We prioritized the black and white to be at the top row since it is the one most used. When rendered, this will give us the following outcome.

To render the line-property popovers, we use the following approach.

Rendering the Line-Width and Line-Style Popovers

We render both the line-width popover and the line-style popover from a single function, "RenderLinePopoverRows", since the two dropdowns share an identical row layout and differ only in which axis changes down the rows.

void RenderLinePopoverRows(CCanvas &canvas, int originX, int originY, int bodyW, int activeOptionIdx, int hoveredIdx, int lineWidthOption, int lineStyleOption, color strokeColor, const ThemeColorSet &theme) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < LINEPOPOVER_NUM_OPTIONS; i++) { int rL, rT, rR, rB; GetLinePopoverRowRect(i, originX, originY, bodyW, rL, rT, rR, rB); if (i == activeOptionIdx) { const uint actArgb = ColorToARGB (theme.flyoutTextColor, 55 ); for ( int yy = rT; yy < rB; yy++) for ( int xx = rL; xx < rR; xx++) WidgetBlendPixel(canvas, xx, yy, actArgb); } else if (i == hoveredIdx) { const uint hovArgb = ColorToARGB (theme.flyoutTextColor, 25 ); for ( int yy = rT; yy < rB; yy++) for ( int xx = rL; xx < rR; xx++) WidgetBlendPixel(canvas, xx, yy, hovArgb); } const int w = (lineWidthOption >= 0 ) ? lineWidthOption : (i + 1 ); const int s = (lineStyleOption >= 0 ) ? lineStyleOption : i; const int sL = rL + LINEPOPOVER_PAD_X; const int sR = sL + LINEPOPOVER_STROKE_W; StrokeLinePreview(canvas, sL, rT, sR, rB, w, s, ColorToARGB (strokeColor, 255 )); string label = "" ; if (lineWidthOption < 0 ) label = IntegerToString (i + 1 ) + "px" ; else if (lineStyleOption < 0 ) label = GetLineStyleLabel(i); const int textX = sR + LINEPOPOVER_STROKE_LABEL_GAP; const int textY = (rT + rB) / 2 - 7 ; canvas.FontSet( "Arial" , - 100 ); canvas. TextOut (textX, textY, label, ColorToARGB (theme.flyoutTextColor, 240 )); } }

We start by looping over the four fixed rows, fetching each row's rectangle from "GetLinePopoverRowRect" and painting its highlight — a stronger tint when the row is the active option matching the object's current value, and a subtler tint when the row is merely under the cursor. We then work out the width and style this row should preview: when the caller fixes "lineWidthOption", the style varies down the rows as "i" while the width stays put, which gives us the style popover, and when it fixes "lineStyleOption", the width varies as "i + 1" while the style stays put, which gives us the width popover.

Next, we draw a short stroke preview at the left of the row through "StrokeLinePreview" using that resolved width and style, so we see the exact line we are about to choose. Finally, we build the row label — "Xpx" for the width popover, or the style name from "GetLineStyleLabel" for the style popover, and an empty string on whichever axis does not vary — and we paint it just to the right of the preview, vertically centered in the row. To assemble the property ribbon, we house the logic in a new file, so maintenance can be easy.





Assembling the Property Ribbon

Declaring the Ribbon Class

We declare the ribbon itself as "CRibbon", extending "CSidebarRenderer" so it slots into the same inheritance chain as the sidebar and inherits its canvas and theme machinery.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_RIBBON_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_RIBBON_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Sidebar.mqh" #include "ToolsPalette_Properties.mqh" #include "ToolsPalette_PropertyWidgets.mqh" class CRibbon : public CSidebarRenderer { protected : string m_nameRibbon; CCanvas m_canvasRibbon; CCanvas m_canvasRibbonHighRes; int m_ribbonWidth; int m_ribbonHeight; int m_ribbonCornerRadius; int m_ribbonShadowPad; int m_ribbonX; int m_ribbonY; int m_lastRibbonX; int m_lastRibbonY; bool m_lastRibbonValid; bool m_isRibbonVisible; int m_ribbonOwnerObjectId; bool m_isRibbonDragging; int m_ribbonDragOffsetX; int m_ribbonDragOffsetY; int m_ribbonGripWidth; int m_ribbonIconSize; int m_ribbonIconGap; int m_ribbonIconRowPadX; int m_hoveredRibbonIconIdx; SToolProperty m_ribbonProperties[]; string m_namePopover; CCanvas m_canvasPopover; CCanvas m_canvasPopoverHighRes; bool m_isPopoverVisible; string m_activePopoverPropId; int m_popoverX; int m_popoverY; int m_popoverWidth; int m_popoverHeight; int m_popoverShadowPad; int m_popoverCornerRadius; bool m_popoverSnapshotIsExternal; bool m_isOpacityDragging; int m_opacityValuePct; int m_hoveredPopoverSwatchIdx; bool m_isEditingBoxOpacity; string m_boxEditBuffer; int m_boxCaretPos; bool m_boxCaretOn; ulong m_boxBlinkTickAt; public : bool CreateRibbonCanvases(); void DestroyRibbonCanvases(); void ShowRibbonFor( int objId); void HideRibbon(); bool IsRibbonVisible() const { return m_isRibbonVisible; } virtual void OpenSettingsWindowForObject( int objId) { } void RedrawRibbon(); bool HitTestOverRibbon( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &lx, int &ly); bool HitTestOverRibbonGrip( int lx, int ly); bool RibbonMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, uint mouseButtons); bool RibbonMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY); bool RibbonMouseUp(); bool CreatePopoverCanvas(); void DestroyPopoverCanvas(); void ShowPopoverForProperty( string propId, int anchorX, int anchorY, int flipBaseTop = - 1 ); void HidePopover(); bool IsPopoverVisible() const { return m_isPopoverVisible; } void RedrawPopover(); bool HitTestOverPopover( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &lx, int &ly); bool PopoverMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY); bool PopoverMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, uint mouseButtons); bool PopoverMouseUp(); bool PopoverKeyDown( uint keyCode); void RibbonTick(); virtual void OnSelectionChanged( int objId) { if (objId >= 0 ) ShowRibbonFor(objId); else HideRibbon(); } virtual void OnPopoverClosed() { } protected : void CalcRibbonDefaultPosition( int &outX, int &outY); void ClampRibbonToChart(); void ApplyRibbonPosition(); void DrawGripDots(CCanvas &canvas, int hrScale); void RefreshRibbonProperties(); int CalcRibbonContentWidth(); void DrawRibbonIcons(); int HitTestRibbonIcon( int lx, int ly); void GetRibbonIconBounds( int idx, int &outX, int &outY, int &outSize); int GetRibbonIconWidthForType(PROP_TYPE t); void ApplyPopoverPosition(); void ClampPopoverToChart(); void CalcPopoverPositionForAnchor( int anchorX, int anchorY, int popoverW, int popoverH, int &outX, int &outY, int flipBaseTop = - 1 ); void CommitBoxEditToOpacity(); };

First, we guard the header and pull in three includes — the Sidebar base class, the property descriptor system, and the widget renderers — so the ribbon has both the descriptors that tell it what to show and the widgets that draw each control.

Then, we give the ribbon two backing canvases, a visible one and a high-resolution supersample canvas behind it, alongside the fields that track its dimensions, its current and last-known position (so we can restore it after a hide and show), its visibility, and the ID of the drawn object it currently edits. We also hold the drag state for moving the ribbon by its grip, the icon-row geometry, the hovered icon index, and the filtered descriptor list — the ribbon-eligible subset of what "BuildPropertyListForTool" returns.

We also define a second field set for the popover: its canvases, visibility, active property ID, and screen rectangle. Additional fields track opacity-slider dragging, the hovered item, and inline opacity-box editing (buffer, caret position, blink state). This allows exact opacity input, not only slider dragging.

On the public side, we declare the canvas lifecycle, the show and hide bound to an object ID, the ribbon mouse routing, the popover lifecycle with its mouse and keyboard handlers, and the "RibbonTick" caret-blink driver. We override "OnSelectionChanged" — the hook inherited from the sidebar — to show the ribbon for a positive object ID and hide it otherwise, which is what makes the ribbon appear and disappear as the selection changes.

Finally, we keep the internals protected — the position calculation and clamp-to-chart logic, the grip-dot drawing, the descriptor-list rebuild and content-width math, the icon layout and hit-testing, the popover positioning with its flip-when-clipped logic, and the commit of the opacity-box text back to the live property. The ribbon implementation follows the same approach as the sidebar and tool flyouts, since it is mainly rendering and registry work. That marks the end of the implementation. What remains is testing the new features when wired into the shell, and that is handled in the next section.





Visualization

We compile the program, attach it to the chart, and select objects one at a time to confirm the ribbon surfaces the right controls and edits them live.

During testing, the ribbon popped up beside each selection and showed only the properties that applied to that tool, and clicking an icon opened the matching popover — the swatch grid for colors, the preview rows for width and style. Picking a color or dragging the opacity slider updated the object on the chart in real time, typing an exact value into the opacity box worked the same way, and dragging the ribbon by its grip moved it without disturbing the selection underneath.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we added a per-object property-editing ribbon to the canvas drawing layer in MQL5, built on four new files: a descriptor system that declares what each tool exposes, an engine-side get/set API with snapshot-based live preview, widget renderers for the color picker, dropdowns, and compact rows, and the floating ribbon itself that binds to the current selection. We wired it into the event loop through the inheritance chain. Selecting an object shows only the applicable properties. Clicking an icon opens the matching popover. Changing a value updates the object in real time, and canceling restores the snapshot taken when the ribbon opened. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Build a descriptor-driven property system where each tool registers what it exposes as plain data, and one generic pipeline renders and edits every tool.

Implement an engine-side get and set API keyed by string property IDs, with snapshot and restore that makes a dragged-slider preview live yet undo-safe.

Assemble a floating, draggable ribbon that binds to the current selection, lays out per-property icons, and opens color, width, and style popovers wired to the engine.

In the next part of the series, we will build the full tabbed settings window that the ribbon's Settings button opens, with Style, Text, Coordinates, and Visibility tabs, editable per-level rows, and direct coordinate and numeric input for the selected object. Stay tuned.





Attachments

