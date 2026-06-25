MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 38): Adding a Tabbed Settings Window for Editing Object Properties

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 37), we added a floating ribbon for quick property edits. While fast for common tweaks, it exposes only select properties. To handle the full breadth of settings, we need a more comprehensive, tabbed editor. This article covers that upgrade.

We add a tabbed settings window in two new files. It opens from the ribbon's Settings button and binds to the selected object. The window exposes four tabs — Style, Text, Coordinates, and Visibility — driven by the same descriptor system as the ribbon. It also supports scrolling, expands level lists into per-level rows, allows exact price/time entry for anchors, and reuses the ribbon's color/width/style popovers where needed.

This article is written for the intermediate-to-advanced MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developer who is comfortable with the inheritance chain and the property descriptor system we built in the previous parts. The subtopics we will cover are:

By the end, we will be able to select any object, open its settings window, and edit every property the tool exposes from one place — switching tabs, scrolling the rows, editing per-level ratios and colors, typing exact coordinates, and committing or discarding the whole batch of changes when the window closes.





From a Quick Ribbon to a Full Settings Window

The ribbon and the settings window solve the same problem at two different scales, so rather than build a second editor from scratch, we layer the window on top of everything the ribbon already established. Both read the same per-tool descriptor list, both drive the same engine get-and-set API keyed by property identifier, and both open the same color, width, and style popovers. The difference is one of breadth: the ribbon filters that descriptor list down to the few properties worth a one-click tweak, whereas the window takes the descriptors flagged for the fuller view and lays all of them out, organized into tabs by the group each descriptor belongs to.

We add a handful of genuinely new mechanics on top of that shared foundation. The window needs a tab strip to switch between the Style, Text, Coordinates, and Visibility groups, and a scrollable body for when a tab's rows overflow the available height. We tabbed it this way to mirror how the native MetaTrader 5 terminal handles its object properties. It expands the level lists — which the ribbon never showed — into one editable row per level, each carrying its own visibility checkbox, ratio value, color, width, and style. And it adds two kinds of direct text entry the ribbon had no place for: typing an exact price or time for each anchor point on the Coordinates tab, and typing a bounded numeric value into a chip on the Style and Visibility tabs.

We also give the window a clear commit-or-discard lifecycle. When it opens, we lean on the same property snapshot the ribbon takes, so every edit previews live on the chart as we make it; when it closes, we either keep the changes or roll the object back to the snapshot. The window itself sits one layer above the ribbon in the inheritance chain and is opened by the ribbon's Settings button, so the two share state cleanly rather than competing for the selection. Have a look below at a visualization of what we intend to achieve.

In the default MetaTrader 5 setup, we can edit the object name, but we chose not to enable it in our implementation. With that relationship clear, we can move on to building the window's layout and rendering.





Building the Settings Window Layout and Rendering

Declaring the Settings Window Class

To keep the project manageable, we define the settings logic in a new dedicated file. We declare the settings window as "CSettingsWindow", extending "CRibbon" so it sits one layer above the ribbon in the inheritance chain and inherits the descriptor system, the engine property API, and the popover machinery that the ribbon already established.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_SETTINGS_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_SETTINGS_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Ribbon.mqh" class CSettingsWindow : public CRibbon { protected : string m_nameSettings; CCanvas m_canvasSettings; bool m_isSettingsVisible; int m_settingsX; int m_settingsY; int m_settingsWidth; int m_settingsHeight; int m_settingsShadowPad; int m_settingsCornerRadius; int m_savedSettingsX; int m_savedSettingsY; int m_settingsOwnerObjectId; string m_tabGroups[]; string m_tabLabels[]; int m_activeTabIdx; int m_hoveredTabIdx; SToolProperty m_settingsProperties[]; int m_activeTabRowIdxs[]; int m_hoveredRowIdx; SToolProperty m_synthRowDescriptors[]; bool m_hoveredCloseBtn; int m_hoveredFooterBtn; int m_hoveredTextTabCtrl; bool m_textAreaFocused; int m_textAreaScrollPx; bool m_textAreaCaretBlinkOn; uint m_textAreaCaretBlinkLastMs; bool m_textAreaThumbDragging; int m_textAreaThumbGrabOffsetY; bool m_hoveredTextAreaScrollbar; bool m_textAreaAutoScrollPending; int m_taContentL, m_taContentT, m_taContentR, m_taContentB; int m_taTotalContentH; int m_taLineH; int m_taMaxScrollPx; int m_bodyContentH; int m_bodyViewportH; int m_bodyScrollPx; int m_bodyMaxScrollPx; bool m_bodyThumbDragging; int m_bodyThumbGrabOffsetY; bool m_hoveredBodyScrollbar; bool m_textAreaAutoScrollPending_body; int m_coordEditPointIdx; int m_coordEditField; string m_coordEditBuffer; int m_coordEditCaretPos; int m_coordSelectionAnchor; bool m_coordEditCaretBlinkOn; uint m_coordEditCaretBlinkLastMs; int m_coordHoveredRow; int m_coordHoveredField; int m_coordHoveredStepper; string m_floatEditPropId; string m_floatEditBuffer; int m_floatEditCaretPos; int m_floatSelectionAnchor; bool m_floatEditCaretBlinkOn; uint m_floatEditCaretBlinkLastMs; int m_floatEditDecimals; double m_floatEditMinValue; double m_floatEditMaxValue; int m_compactHoveredRow; int m_compactHoveredStepper; int m_compactHoveredSubRow; int m_compactHoveredSubButton; bool m_isDraggingSettings; int m_dragGrabOffsetX; int m_dragGrabOffsetY; int m_settingsHeaderH; int m_settingsTabBarH; int m_settingsTabContainerH; int m_settingsRowH; int m_settingsFooterH; int m_settingsPadX; int m_settingsRowGap; int m_settingsChipW; int m_settingsChipH; protected : bool InitSettingsWindow(); void InitSettingsDefaults(); public : void ShowSettingsForObject( int objectId); void HideSettings(); bool IsSettingsVisible() const { return m_isSettingsVisible; } bool IsDraggingSettings() const { return m_isDraggingSettings || m_textAreaThumbDragging || m_bodyThumbDragging; } void RedrawSettings(); virtual void OpenSettingsWindowForObject( int objId) override { ShowSettingsForObject(objId); } virtual void OnPopoverClosed() override { if (m_isSettingsVisible) RedrawSettings(); } bool SettingsMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY); bool SettingsMouseMove( int mouseX, int mouseY, uint mouseButtons); bool SettingsMouseUp(); bool HitTestOverSettings( int mouseX, int mouseY, int &outLx, int &outLy); protected : void RefreshTabsForObject(); void RefreshActiveTabRows(); bool HasRegisteredProperty( const string propId) { const int n = ArraySize (m_settingsProperties); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) if (m_settingsProperties[i].id == propId) return true ; return false ; } SToolProperty ResolveActiveRowDescriptor( int rowSlot); void RecalcSettingsSize(); void ApplySettingsPosition(); void GetTabContainerRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetTabRect( int tabIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetRowRect( int rowSlot, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetRowChipRect( int rowSlot, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); bool GetCompactValueButtonRect( int rowSlot, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); bool GetCompactStepperRect( int rowSlot, int dir, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void DrawBodyScrollbar(); bool GetBodyThumbRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, bool settingsRelativeOnly); void GetCloseButtonRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetFooterButtonRect( int btnIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); int HitTestTab( int lx, int ly); int HitTestRow( int lx, int ly); int HitTestFooterButton( int lx, int ly); bool HitTestCloseButton( int lx, int ly); bool HitTestHeaderDragArea( int lx, int ly); void DrawSettingsHeader(); void DrawSettingsTabStrip(); void DrawSettingsRows(); void DrawTextTabRows(); int HitTestTextTabControl( int lx, int ly); void GetTextTabColorRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetTextTabFontSizeRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetTextTabBoldRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetTextTabTextInputRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetTextTabVAlignRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetTextTabHAlignRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void DrawSettingsFooter(); void RenderRowChip( int rowSlot, const SToolProperty &prop); void UnfocusTextArea(); void DrawCoordsTabRows(); void GetCoordRowRect( int rowIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetCoordPriceButtonRect( int rowIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetCoordTimeButtonRect( int rowIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); void GetCoordStepperRect( int rowIdx, int field, int dir, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB); bool HitTestCoordsTab( int lx, int ly, int &outRow, int &outField, int &outStepper); void StartCoordEdit( int pointIdx, int field); void CommitCoordEdit(); void CancelCoordEdit(); void ApplyCoordStep( int pointIdx, int field, int dir); void PositionCoordCaretFromClickX( int lx); string FormatPriceForDisplay( double price); string FormatBarForDisplay( datetime time); public : bool HandleCoordKey( uint vk); bool IsEditingCoord() const { return m_coordEditPointIdx >= 0 ; } void BeginFloatEdit( string propId, int decimals, double minValue, double maxValue); void CommitFloatEdit(); void CancelFloatEdit(); bool IsEditingFloat() const { return StringLen (m_floatEditPropId) > 0 ; } bool HandleFloatKey( uint vk); void PositionFloatCaretFromClickX( int lx, int textStartX); void OpenSettingsSubPopover( string propId, int anchorX, int anchorY, int flipBaseTop = - 1 ); void NotifyTextAreaBufferChanged(); bool IsTextAreaFocused() const { return m_textAreaFocused; } bool HitTestOverTextArea( int mouseX, int mouseY); bool HitTestOverSettingsBody( int mouseX, int mouseY); int SettingsBodyMaxScroll() const { return m_bodyMaxScrollPx; } void ScrollSettingsBodyByWheel( int wheelDelta); void ScrollTextAreaByWheel( int wheelDelta); void SettingsTick(); bool GetTextAreaThumbRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, bool settingsRelativeOnly); protected : void CommitSettingsChanges(); void DiscardSettingsChanges(); };

Here, we give the window its own backing canvas and the usual placement fields — visibility, current position, content dimensions, shadow padding, corner radius, and a saved-position cache so reopening restores where we last dragged it — alongside the ID of the drawn object it is bound to. We then hold the tab-strip state as two parallel arrays, one for the group IDs and one for the display labels, plus the active and hovered tab indices.

We keep the property data in three arrays: the full descriptor list for the bound tool, a per-tab row-index mapping that picks out which descriptors belong to the active tab, and a list of synthesized descriptors for the level-list rows we expand at runtime, one per Fibonacci or Gann level. We track hover state separately for the header close button, the footer buttons, and the text-tab controls, since each lights up independently under the cursor.

We then declare four blocks of edit state, one per interactive region that accepts typing or dragging. The text-area block drives the multi-line label editor on the Text tab, with its own scroll offset, caret blink, scrollbar thumb drag, and cached content metrics. The body scrollbar block tracks the main content scroll on the other tabs. The coordinate-edit block holds the buffer, caret, and selection for inline price and time entry on the Coordinates tab, and the float-edit block mirrors it for bounded numeric chips, adding the decimals and the min and max the value clamps to. A small compact-row hover block rounds these out, and the layout constants at the end fix the header, tab bar, row, and footer heights, along with the paddings and chip sizes.

On the public side, we expose the show, hide, and redraw entry points, the override of the ribbon's Settings hook so clicking the ribbon's Settings icon opens this window, the mouse routers that the shell dispatches into, and the keyboard handlers for the two inline edit modes. We keep the layout rectangle helpers, hit testers, draw routines, and the commit and discard handlers protected, since they are internal to the window's own operation. With the surface declared, we move on to the lifecycle that brings the window up for a selected object. Let us define a unified function for this.

Bringing the Window Up for an Object

We bring the window up through "ShowSettingsForObject", which binds it to a drawn object, builds its entire layout from that object's descriptors, positions it, and renders it.

void CSettingsWindow::ShowSettingsForObject( int objectId) { if (objectId <= 0 ) return ; m_settingsOwnerObjectId = objectId; const int idx = FindObjectIndexById(objectId); if (idx < 0 ) return ; const TOOL_TYPE tool = m_drawnObjects[idx].toolType; ArrayResize (m_settingsProperties, 0 ); BuildPropertyListForTool(tool, m_settingsProperties); SnapshotProperties(objectId); RefreshTabsForObject(); m_activeTabIdx = 0 ; RefreshActiveTabRows(); RecalcSettingsSize(); const int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); const int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (m_savedSettingsX >= 0 && m_savedSettingsY >= 0 ) { m_settingsX = m_savedSettingsX; m_settingsY = m_savedSettingsY; if (m_settingsX + m_settingsWidth > chartW) m_settingsX = chartW - m_settingsWidth; if (m_settingsY + m_settingsHeight > chartH) m_settingsY = chartH - m_settingsHeight; if (m_settingsX < 0 ) m_settingsX = 0 ; if (m_settingsY < 0 ) m_settingsY = 0 ; } else { m_settingsX = (chartW - m_settingsWidth) / 2 ; m_settingsY = (chartH - m_settingsHeight) / 2 ; } ApplySettingsPosition(); HideRibbon(); m_isSettingsVisible = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSettings, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); RedrawSettings(); ChartRedraw (); }

We start by rejecting an invalid object ID, then store the owner ID and resolve the object's array index and tool type via "FindObjectIndexById". We then rebuild the full property descriptor list for that tool by clearing the array and calling "BuildPropertyListForTool" — the same dispatcher the ribbon uses, so the window and the ribbon always agree on what a tool exposes.

Next, we take a property snapshot with "SnapshotProperties". This is what makes the whole window undo-safe: every edit from here previews live on the object, and if we cancel on close, we restore the object from this snapshot. Think of this as a backup plan. We then build the tab list and the per-tab row mapping through "RefreshTabsForObject", reset the active tab to the first one, fill its rows with "RefreshActiveTabRows", and size the window to that content with "RecalcSettingsSize".

After that, we position the window. When a saved position exists from a previous open, we restore it and clamp it to the chart bounds so the window never lands off-screen; on the first open, we center it in the chart. We push that position to the chart object with "ApplySettingsPosition".

Finally, we hide the ribbon so the two editors do not overlap (closing the window restores it), flip the visibility flag, attach the window's chart object across all timeframes so it never disappears on a timeframe switch, and render it with "RedrawSettings" followed by ChartRedraw. With the window on screen, we move on to how it builds its tabs and maps each descriptor to a row, but first, let's define the logic to help discard or commit the changes.

void CSettingsWindow::CommitSettingsChanges() { if (m_textAreaFocused) UnfocusTextArea(); if (m_coordEditPointIdx >= 0 ) CommitCoordEdit(); DiscardSnapshot(); HideSettings(); } void CSettingsWindow::DiscardSettingsChanges() { if (m_textAreaFocused) { if (m_isEditingLabel) CancelLabel(); m_textAreaFocused = false ; m_textAreaCaretBlinkOn = false ; } if (m_coordEditPointIdx >= 0 ) CancelCoordEdit(); RestoreProperties(); RedrawAllObjects(); HideSettings(); }

We start "CommitSettingsChanges" by force-committing any edit still in progress, since the user can hit Ok while a text area or a coordinate field is mid-edit — we unfocus the text area and commit the coordinate edit so their buffers reach the object before we close. We then call "DiscardSnapshot", which sounds backwards but is exactly right: the live edits have been previewing on the object the whole time, so dropping the snapshot simply makes those previewed values permanent and leaves nothing to roll back to. We close with "HideSettings".

We handle the opposite case in "DiscardSettingsChanges". Here we cancel any in-progress edits rather than commit them — if a label edit is live, we cancel it and clear the text-area focus, and we cancel a coordinate edit the same way. We then call "RestoreProperties" to copy the snapshot values back onto the object, which undoes every live-preview change in one move, and we follow with "RedrawAllObjects" so the chart repaints with the restored values before we close the window with "HideSettings".

The asymmetry between the two is the whole point. Because every edit previews directly on the object, committing is the cheap path — we just stop holding the safety copy — while cancelling is the path that has to actively restore. With the lifecycle in place, we move on to how the window builds its tabs and maps each descriptor to a row now.

Building the Tabs and Mapping the Rows

Here, we turn the descriptor list into the window's visible structure through three methods. "RefreshTabsForObject" collects the tabs, "RefreshActiveTabRows" fills the active tab with rows, and "ResolveActiveRowDescriptor" resolves a row slot back to the descriptor that drives it.

void CSettingsWindow::RefreshTabsForObject() { ArrayResize (m_tabGroups, 0 ); ArrayResize (m_tabLabels, 0 ); const int n = ArraySize (m_settingsProperties); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { if (m_settingsProperties[i].type == PROP_ACTION) continue ; if (!m_settingsProperties[i].showInSettings) continue ; const string g = m_settingsProperties[i].group; bool found = false ; const int t = ArraySize (m_tabGroups); for ( int k = 0 ; k < t; k++) if (m_tabGroups[k] == g) { found = true ; break ; } if (found) continue ; const int sz = t + 1 ; ArrayResize (m_tabGroups, sz); ArrayResize (m_tabLabels, sz); m_tabGroups[sz - 1 ] = g; string lbl = g; if (g == PROP_GROUP_STYLE) lbl = "Style" ; else if (g == PROP_GROUP_TEXT) lbl = "Text" ; else if (g == PROP_GROUP_COORDS) lbl = "Coordinates" ; else if (g == PROP_GROUP_VISIBILITY) lbl = "Visibility" ; m_tabLabels[sz - 1 ] = lbl; } const int pointCount = GetObjectPointCount(m_settingsOwnerObjectId); if (pointCount > 0 ) { bool hasCoordTab = false ; const int tCount = ArraySize (m_tabGroups); for ( int k = 0 ; k < tCount; k++) if (m_tabGroups[k] == PROP_GROUP_COORDS) { hasCoordTab = true ; break ; } if (!hasCoordTab) { const int sz = tCount + 1 ; ArrayResize (m_tabGroups, sz); ArrayResize (m_tabLabels, sz); m_tabGroups[sz - 1 ] = PROP_GROUP_COORDS; m_tabLabels[sz - 1 ] = "Coordinates" ; } } } void CSettingsWindow::RefreshActiveTabRows() { ArrayResize (m_activeTabRowIdxs, 0 ); ArrayResize (m_synthRowDescriptors, 0 ); m_hoveredRowIdx = - 1 ; m_compactHoveredRow = - 1 ; m_compactHoveredStepper = 0 ; m_compactHoveredSubRow = - 1 ; m_compactHoveredSubButton = 0 ; if (m_activeTabIdx < 0 || m_activeTabIdx >= ArraySize (m_tabGroups)) return ; const string activeGroup = m_tabGroups[m_activeTabIdx]; const int n = ArraySize (m_settingsProperties); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { const SToolProperty p = m_settingsProperties[i]; if (p.type == PROP_ACTION) continue ; if (!p.showInSettings) continue ; if (p.group != activeGroup) continue ; if (p.type == PROP_LEVEL_LIST) { int levelCount = 0 ; GetObjectProperty(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, p.id + ":count" , levelCount); for ( int li = 0 ; li < levelCount; li++) { const string idxs = IntegerToString (li); SToolProperty row; row.id = p.id + ":" + idxs; row.label = "" ; row.type = PROP_COMPACT_ROW; row.group = p.group; row.showInRibbon = false ; row.showInSettings = true ; row.tooltip = "" ; row.defaultColor = clrBlack ; row.defaultInt = 0 ; row.defaultDouble = 0.0 ; row.defaultString = "" ; row.defaultBool = false ; row.minValue = p.minValue; row.maxValue = p.maxValue; row.stepValue = p.stepValue; row.decimals = p.decimals; row.subVisibleId = p.id + ":" + idxs + ":visible" ; row.subValueId = p.id + ":" + idxs + ":ratio" ; row.subColorId = p.id + ":" + idxs + ":color" ; row.subWidthId = p.id + ":" + idxs + ":width" ; row.subStyleId = p.id + ":" + idxs + ":style" ; row.levelIdx = li; row.isAddLevelRow = false ; row.levelListPrefix = p.id; const int sySz = ArraySize (m_synthRowDescriptors); ArrayResize (m_synthRowDescriptors, sySz + 1 ); m_synthRowDescriptors[sySz] = row; const int rsz = ArraySize (m_activeTabRowIdxs); ArrayResize (m_activeTabRowIdxs, rsz + 1 ); m_activeTabRowIdxs[rsz] = -(sySz + 1 ); } continue ; } if (p.type != PROP_COLOR && p.type != PROP_LINE_WIDTH && p.type != PROP_LINE_STYLE && p.type != PROP_COMPACT_ROW && p.type != PROP_BOOL && p.type != PROP_FLOAT) continue ; const int sz = ArraySize (m_activeTabRowIdxs); ArrayResize (m_activeTabRowIdxs, sz + 1 ); m_activeTabRowIdxs[sz] = i; } } SToolProperty CSettingsWindow::ResolveActiveRowDescriptor( int rowSlot) { SToolProperty empty; if (rowSlot < 0 || rowSlot >= ArraySize (m_activeTabRowIdxs)) return empty; const int code = m_activeTabRowIdxs[rowSlot]; if (code >= 0 ) { if (code >= ArraySize (m_settingsProperties)) return empty; return m_settingsProperties[code]; } const int synthIdx = -(code + 1 ); if (synthIdx < 0 || synthIdx >= ArraySize (m_synthRowDescriptors)) return empty; return m_synthRowDescriptors[synthIdx]; }

We build the tab strip in "RefreshTabsForObject" by walking every settings-eligible property and collecting the distinct group each one belongs to, skipping action sentinels and anything not flagged for the settings view. For each new group we have not seen yet, we append it and map its ID to a friendly display label — Style, Text, Coordinates, or Visibility. We then auto-inject the Coordinates tab when the object has anchor points, even if no coordinate properties were registered, since every object with points should let us edit those points regardless of what its descriptor list declares.

We fill the active tab in "RefreshActiveTabRows". After resetting the row mappings and clearing stale hover state, we walk the descriptors again and keep only the ones belonging to the active group. A level list gets special treatment here: rather than render as one row, we query the engine for the actual level count and synthesize one compact-row descriptor per level, naming each sub-widget by the convention of the list id, the level index, and the field — visible, ratio, color, width, or style. We store these synthesized descriptors in their own array and reference them from the row list through a negative-encoded index, so a real descriptor sits at its own array position while a synthesized one is encoded as the negative of its synth-array slot.

We untangle that encoding in "ResolveActiveRowDescriptor". Given a row slot, we read its code from the row list: a non-negative code is a direct index into the real descriptor list, and a negative code is a synthesized row whose actual position we recover by undoing the negative encoding. This is the single point every render and hit-test path goes through to get a row's descriptor, so neither side has to know or care whether a row is a real property or a synthesized level. With the tabs and rows mapped, we move on to sizing the window and the rect helpers that lay each component out.

Sizing and Positioning the Window

We recompute the window's size whenever its content changes through "RecalcSettingsSize", and we push its logical position to the chart object through "ApplySettingsPosition".

void CSettingsWindow::RecalcSettingsSize() { const string activeGroup = (m_activeTabIdx >= 0 && m_activeTabIdx < ArraySize (m_tabGroups)) ? m_tabGroups[m_activeTabIdx] : "" ; int contentH = 0 ; if (activeGroup == PROP_GROUP_TEXT) { contentH = 32 + 8 + 90 + 8 + 32 ; } else if (activeGroup == PROP_GROUP_COORDS) { const int pointCount = GetObjectPointCount(m_settingsOwnerObjectId); const int rows = MathMax ( 1 , pointCount); const int rowH = 32 ; const int rowGap = 8 ; contentH = rows * rowH + (rows - 1 ) * rowGap; } else { int rows = ArraySize (m_activeTabRowIdxs); if (rows < 1 ) rows = 1 ; contentH = rows * (m_settingsRowH + m_settingsRowGap); } m_settingsWidth = 360 ; const int idealH = m_settingsHeaderH + m_settingsTabBarH + contentH + m_settingsFooterH; const int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); const int chartCap = MathMax ( 160 , chartH - 16 ); const int actualH = (idealH < chartCap) ? idealH : chartCap; m_settingsHeight = actualH; const int bodyChromeH = m_settingsHeaderH + m_settingsTabBarH + m_settingsFooterH; m_bodyContentH = contentH; m_bodyViewportH = actualH - bodyChromeH; if (m_bodyViewportH < 0 ) m_bodyViewportH = 0 ; m_bodyMaxScrollPx = MathMax ( 0 , m_bodyContentH - m_bodyViewportH); if (m_bodyScrollPx > m_bodyMaxScrollPx) m_bodyScrollPx = m_bodyMaxScrollPx; if (m_bodyScrollPx < 0 ) m_bodyScrollPx = 0 ; const int canvasW = m_settingsWidth + 2 * m_settingsShadowPad; const int canvasH = m_settingsHeight + 2 * m_settingsShadowPad; if (m_canvasSettings.Width() != canvasW || m_canvasSettings.Height() != canvasH) m_canvasSettings.Resize(canvasW, canvasH); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSettings, OBJPROP_XSIZE , canvasW); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSettings, OBJPROP_YSIZE , canvasH); } void CSettingsWindow::ApplySettingsPosition() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSettings, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , m_settingsX - m_settingsShadowPad); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , m_nameSettings, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , m_settingsY - m_settingsShadowPad); }

Here, we start "RecalcSettingsSize" by resolving the active group, then computing the content height for whichever tab is showing. The Text tab is fixed at three stacked rows — the color-font-bold row, the text-area row, and the alignment row — so we sum their known heights and gaps. The Coordinates tab gives one row per anchor point on the object, so we query the point count and multiply by the row height plus gaps. Every other tab is a row-per-descriptor, so we count the active tab's rows and multiply by the standard row height plus gap.

We then turn that content height into the window size. The width is fixed at 360 pixels, and the ideal height is the content plus the chrome — header, tab bar, and footer. You can alter the fixed width; this is just an arbitrary one we used to standardize the implementation. Then, we clamp that ideal height to the chart so a tall property list never overflows the screen, keeping a minimum so the window never collapses. From the clamped height, we derive the body viewport (the actual height minus the chrome) and the maximum scroll (the content height minus the viewport, or zero when everything fits), then clamp the current scroll offset into that new range so a shrink does not leave us scrolled past the end.

We finish by resizing the backing canvas, but only when the computed size actually differs from the current one, since reallocating a canvas every redraw would be wasteful. We push the new size to the chart object so the terminal knows the new bounds.

We keep "ApplySettingsPosition" simple — it writes the window's logical position to the chart object, subtracting the shadow halo padding on both axes so the chart object's top-left lands at our logical top-left minus the halo. This keeps the soft shadow we draw around the window from shifting the window's apparent position. With the sizing and placement settled, we move on to the rect helpers that lay each interactive component out within these bounds.

The Layout Rect Helpers

We lay each interactive component out with a family of rect helpers that return a component's bounds in window-local pixels. They all share one structure — derive a sub-rectangle from the window's dimensions and the layout constants — so we walk through two representative ones, and the rest follow the same pattern.

void CSettingsWindow::GetTabContainerRect( int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { outL = m_settingsPadX; outR = m_settingsWidth - m_settingsPadX; const int barT = m_settingsHeaderH; outT = barT + (m_settingsTabBarH - m_settingsTabContainerH) / 2 ; outB = outT + m_settingsTabContainerH; } void CSettingsWindow::GetTabRect( int tabIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { const int n = ArraySize (m_tabLabels); if (n <= 0 || tabIdx < 0 || tabIdx >= n) { outL = outT = outR = outB = 0 ; return ; } int cL, cT, cR, cB; GetTabContainerRect(cL, cT, cR, cB); const int containerW = cR - cL; const int segW = containerW / n; const bool isLast = (tabIdx == n - 1 ); outL = cL + tabIdx * segW; outR = isLast ? cR : (outL + segW); outT = cT; outB = cB; }

First, we compute the tab container in "GetTabContainerRect", the strip that holds all the tabs. We inset its left and right edges by the window padding, set its top just below the header, and center it vertically inside the tab bar by splitting the leftover height above and below. This gives us the box every individual tab is placed within.

We then carve out a single tab in "GetTabRect". After rejecting an empty or out-of-range index, we fetch the container, divide its width into equal segments, and place the requested tab at its segment offset. We hand any leftover width from the integer division to the last tab so the strip always extends cleanly to the container's right edge rather than leaving a one- or two-pixel gap.

Every other rectangle helper in the window follows this same shape — "GetRowRect", "GetRowChipRect", the compact-row sub-widget rects, the close button, the footer buttons, and the per-control rects on the Text and Coordinates tabs all derive their bounds from the window origin, the layout constants, and in some cases the row index or scroll offset. Since the construction is identical, we will not walk through each one. The drawing and hit testing of the window follows the same pattern as we did with other objects. When wired, the window looks as follows.

With that done, we can implement the settings window interaction logic, which takes a similar path to the other objects we have constructed already. We created its logic in a new file to keep the flow maintainable.





Implementing the Settings Window Interaction

Routing Clicks Through the Window

Here, we move to the interaction file, which holds the "CSettingsWindow" method bodies that handle input. The hub is "SettingsMouseDown", the click router every press inside the window flows through, paired with "SettingsMouseUp" that ends any active drag.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_SETTINGS_INTERACT_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_SETTINGS_INTERACT_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Settings.mqh" bool CSettingsWindow::SettingsMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY) { int lx, ly; if (!HitTestOverSettings(mouseX, mouseY, lx, ly)) return false ; const bool isTextTabActive = (m_activeTabIdx >= 0 && m_activeTabIdx < ArraySize (m_tabGroups) && m_tabGroups[m_activeTabIdx] == PROP_GROUP_TEXT); const int textCtrlClicked = isTextTabActive ? HitTestTextTabControl(lx, ly) : 0 ; if (m_textAreaFocused && textCtrlClicked != 5 ) UnfocusTextArea(); const bool isCoordsTabActive = (m_activeTabIdx >= 0 && m_activeTabIdx < ArraySize (m_tabGroups) && m_tabGroups[m_activeTabIdx] == PROP_GROUP_COORDS); if (IsEditingCoord() && isCoordsTabActive) { int hitRow, hitField, hitStepper; const bool overCoords = HitTestCoordsTab(lx, ly, hitRow, hitField, hitStepper); const bool clickingSameField = overCoords && hitRow == m_coordEditPointIdx && hitField == m_coordEditField && hitStepper == 0 ; if (!clickingSameField) CommitCoordEdit(); } else if (IsEditingCoord() && !isCoordsTabActive) { CommitCoordEdit(); } if (IsEditingFloat()) { bool clickingSameField = false ; const int rn = ArraySize (m_activeTabRowIdxs); for ( int rr = 0 ; rr < rn; rr++) { const SToolProperty pp = ResolveActiveRowDescriptor(rr); string thisValueId = "" ; if (pp.type == PROP_FLOAT) thisValueId = pp.id; else if (pp.type == PROP_COMPACT_ROW) thisValueId = pp.subValueId; if (thisValueId != m_floatEditPropId) continue ; int bL, bT, bR, bB; if (!GetCompactValueButtonRect(rr, bL, bT, bR, bB)) break ; int sUL, sUT, sUR, sUB; GetCompactStepperRect(rr, 0 , sUL, sUT, sUR, sUB); int sDL, sDT, sDR, sDB; GetCompactStepperRect(rr, 1 , sDL, sDT, sDR, sDB); const bool onUp = (lx >= sUL && lx < sUR && ly >= sUT && ly < sUB); const bool onDown = (lx >= sDL && lx < sDR && ly >= sDT && ly < sDB); const bool inBtn = (lx >= bL && lx < bR && ly >= bT && ly < bB); if (inBtn && !onUp && !onDown) clickingSameField = true ; break ; } if (!clickingSameField) CommitFloatEdit(); } if (HitTestCloseButton(lx, ly)) { DiscardSettingsChanges(); return true ; } const int btn = HitTestFooterButton(lx, ly); if (btn == 1 ) { DiscardSettingsChanges(); return true ; } if (btn == 2 ) { CommitSettingsChanges(); return true ; } if (btn == 3 ) { if (m_textAreaFocused) { if (m_isEditingLabel) CancelLabel(); m_textAreaFocused = false ; m_textAreaCaretBlinkOn = false ; } if (m_coordEditPointIdx >= 0 ) CancelCoordEdit(); if (IsEditingFloat()) CancelFloatEdit(); ApplyToolDefaults(m_settingsOwnerObjectId); RefreshActiveTabRows(); RecalcSettingsSize(); ApplySettingsPosition(); RedrawSettings(); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } const int tabIdx = HitTestTab(lx, ly); if (tabIdx >= 0 ) { if (tabIdx != m_activeTabIdx) { m_activeTabIdx = tabIdx; RefreshActiveTabRows(); m_bodyScrollPx = 0 ; RecalcSettingsSize(); ApplySettingsPosition(); RedrawSettings(); ChartRedraw (); } return true ; } if (HitTestHeaderDragArea(lx, ly)) { m_isDraggingSettings = true ; m_dragGrabOffsetX = lx; m_dragGrabOffsetY = ly; return true ; } } bool CSettingsWindow::SettingsMouseUp() { bool consumed = false ; if (m_isDraggingSettings) { m_isDraggingSettings = false ; consumed = true ; } if (m_textAreaThumbDragging) { m_textAreaThumbDragging = false ; consumed = true ; } if (m_bodyThumbDragging) { m_bodyThumbDragging = false ; consumed = true ; } if (consumed) { RedrawSettings(); ChartRedraw (); } return consumed; }

We open "SettingsMouseDown" by rejecting clicks outside the window, returning false so the engine can route them elsewhere. Before we act on the click target, we settle any edit already in progress. A click anywhere but the text input itself unfocuses the text area. A coordinate edit commits when we click outside its own field or switch away from the Coordinates tab, though re-clicking the same field just repositions the caret rather than committing. A float edit commits the same way — we scan the rows to find the value button matching the property being edited, and treat the click as staying in the same field only when it lands inside that button but not on its stepper chevrons.

We then dispatch on what was actually clicked. The close button discards changes and closes, mirroring Cancel. The footer buttons split three ways — Cancel discards, Ok commits, and Apply Defaults cancels any in-progress edits, resets the object to its type defaults, and rebuilds the layout. A tab click switches the active tab, rebuilds its row list, resets the body scroll, and resizes the window, but only repaints when the tab actually changed. A click in the header drag area begins a window move, capturing the grab offset for the duration of the drag.

We let the remaining targets — the property rows, the compact-row sub-widgets, and the scrollbar thumb — follow this same structure, each hit-tested through its rectangle helper and dispatched to its handler. We close out with "SettingsMouseUp", which ends whichever of the three drags was active — the window move, the text-area thumb, or the body thumb — and repaints once if any drag was running so the thumb returns to its idle color. With the routing in place, we move on to the coordinate editing of the Coordinates tab drives. The coordinates we are talking about are the x and y axes, or rather the date time and price axes in the MetaTrader 5 chart. We used its convention. See below.

In the terminal, the date and price scale are used. You can edit the date from the dropdown, but in the web version, only the price is editable. See below.

In the MQL5 web version, the date coordinate is simplified and represented as bar time. In our implementation, rendering a calendar UI like the native terminal would be cumbersome, and direct date entry is error-prone. Therefore, we display and edit the bar index instead of a full date-time value. We use a price-and-bar coordinate system and provide steppers for both fields, consistent with the native UI.

Laying Out and Hit-Testing the Coordinates Tab

Here, we lay out the Coordinates tab as one row per anchor point, each row carrying a price button and a time button, and we place those with a set of rectangle helpers, and map clicks back to them with "HitTestCoordsTab".

#define COORDS_ROW_H 32 #define COORDS_ROW_GAP 8 #define COORDS_LABEL_W 100 #define COORDS_BTN_GAP 6 #define COORDS_BTN_H 24 #define COORDS_STEPPER_W 16 void CSettingsWindow::GetCoordRowRect( int rowIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { const int rowsTop = m_settingsHeaderH + m_settingsTabBarH; outL = m_settingsPadX; outR = m_settingsWidth - m_settingsPadX; outT = rowsTop + rowIdx * (COORDS_ROW_H + COORDS_ROW_GAP) - m_bodyScrollPx; outB = outT + COORDS_ROW_H; } void CSettingsWindow::GetCoordPriceButtonRect( int rowIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { int rL, rT, rR, rB; GetCoordRowRect(rowIdx, rL, rT, rR, rB); const int btnsL = rL + COORDS_LABEL_W; const int btnsR = rR; const int btnW = (btnsR - btnsL - COORDS_BTN_GAP) / 2 ; outL = btnsL; outR = outL + btnW; outT = rT + (COORDS_ROW_H - COORDS_BTN_H) / 2 ; outB = outT + COORDS_BTN_H; } void CSettingsWindow::GetCoordTimeButtonRect( int rowIdx, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { int rL, rT, rR, rB; GetCoordRowRect(rowIdx, rL, rT, rR, rB); const int btnsL = rL + COORDS_LABEL_W; const int btnsR = rR; const int btnW = (btnsR - btnsL - COORDS_BTN_GAP) / 2 ; outR = btnsR; outL = outR - btnW; outT = rT + (COORDS_ROW_H - COORDS_BTN_H) / 2 ; outB = outT + COORDS_BTN_H; } void CSettingsWindow::GetCoordStepperRect( int rowIdx, int field, int dir, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { int bL, bT, bR, bB; if (field == 1 ) GetCoordPriceButtonRect(rowIdx, bL, bT, bR, bB); else GetCoordTimeButtonRect(rowIdx, bL, bT, bR, bB); outR = bR - 2 ; outL = outR - COORDS_STEPPER_W; const int halfH = (bB - bT) / 2 ; if (dir == 0 ) { outT = bT + 2 ; outB = bT + halfH; } else { outT = bT + halfH; outB = bB - 2 ; } } bool CSettingsWindow::HitTestCoordsTab( int lx, int ly, int &outRow, int &outField, int &outStepper) { outRow = - 1 ; outField = 0 ; outStepper = 0 ; const int viewportT = m_settingsHeaderH + m_settingsTabBarH; const int viewportB = viewportT + m_bodyViewportH; if (ly < viewportT || ly >= viewportB) return false ; const int pointCount = GetObjectPointCount(m_settingsOwnerObjectId); for ( int r = 0 ; r < pointCount; r++) { int rL, rT, rR, rB; GetCoordRowRect(r, rL, rT, rR, rB); if (ly < rT || ly >= rB) continue ; outRow = r; int sL, sT, sR, sB; for ( int f = 1 ; f <= 2 ; f++) { GetCoordStepperRect(r, f, 0 , sL, sT, sR, sB); if (lx >= sL && lx < sR && ly >= sT && ly < sB) { outField = f; outStepper = (f == 1 ) ? 1 : 3 ; return true ; } GetCoordStepperRect(r, f, 1 , sL, sT, sR, sB); if (lx >= sL && lx < sR && ly >= sT && ly < sB) { outField = f; outStepper = (f == 1 ) ? 2 : 4 ; return true ; } } int pL, pT, pR, pB; GetCoordPriceButtonRect(r, pL, pT, pR, pB); if (lx >= pL && lx < pR && ly >= pT && ly < pB) { outField = 1 ; return true ; } GetCoordTimeButtonRect(r, pL, pT, pR, pB); if (lx >= pL && lx < pR && ly >= pT && ly < pB) { outField = 2 ; return true ; } return true ; } return false ; }

We start with a block of constants fixing the row height, label width, button gap, button height, and stepper width, then place each row with "GetCoordRowRect" by indexing down from below the tab bar and offsetting by the body scroll. We carve the label width off the left of the row in "GetCoordPriceButtonRect" and split the remaining space into two equal buttons, taking the left one for price, and we mirror that in "GetCoordTimeButtonRect" by anchoring to the right edge for the time button. We then place the up and down steppers with "GetCoordStepperRect", which resolves whichever parent button the field names and sits the chevrons on its right edge, the upper half incrementing and the lower half decrementing — the same convention we use for the compact-row stepper.

We map a click in "HitTestCoordsTab" by first rejecting anything outside the body viewport, then walking each point's row to find the one containing the click's Y. Once we have the row, we test the steppers first so the chevrons take priority over the field behind them, returning a distinct stepper key for price-up, price-down, time-up, and time-down. We then test the price text area and the time text area, and if the click landed on the row but on neither field — the label area — we still return a hit with the field left at zero so the caller knows which row was clicked. With the geometry and hit-testing settled, we move on to the coordinate-edit lifecycle that these rows drive.

The Coordinate-Edit Lifecycle

We drive the inline price and time editing through a small lifecycle — "StartCoordEdit" opens a field, "CommitCoordEdit" parses the buffer and writes it back to the object, and "CancelCoordEdit" drops the buffer untouched — backed by two formatting helpers for turning raw values into editable text.

string CSettingsWindow::FormatPriceForDisplay( double price) { const int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return DoubleToString (price, digits); } string CSettingsWindow::FormatBarForDisplay( datetime time) { int bar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , time, false ); if (bar < 0 ) bar = 0 ; return IntegerToString (bar); } void CSettingsWindow::StartCoordEdit( int pointIdx, int field) { if (m_coordEditPointIdx >= 0 ) CommitCoordEdit(); string buf = "" ; if (field == 1 ) { double p = 0.0 ; if (GetObjectPointPrice(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, pointIdx, p)) buf = FormatPriceForDisplay(p); } else if (field == 2 ) { datetime t = 0 ; if (GetObjectPointTime(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, pointIdx, t)) buf = FormatBarForDisplay(t); } m_coordEditPointIdx = pointIdx; m_coordEditField = field; m_coordEditBuffer = buf; m_coordEditCaretPos = StringLen (buf); m_coordSelectionAnchor = - 1 ; m_coordEditCaretBlinkOn = true ; m_coordEditCaretBlinkLastMs = ( uint ) GetTickCount (); BeginKeyboardOverride(); } void CSettingsWindow::CommitCoordEdit() { if (m_coordEditPointIdx < 0 ) return ; const int pIdx = m_coordEditPointIdx; const int field = m_coordEditField; const string buf = m_coordEditBuffer; if (field == 1 ) { string trimmed = buf; StringTrimLeft (trimmed); StringTrimRight (trimmed); StringReplace (trimmed, "," , "." ); const double newPrice = StringToDouble (trimmed); if ( StringLen (trimmed) > 0 ) SetObjectPointPrice(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, pIdx, newPrice, false ); } else if (field == 2 ) { string trimmed = buf; StringTrimLeft (trimmed); StringTrimRight (trimmed); const int newBar = ( int ) StringToInteger (trimmed); const int clamped = (newBar < 0 ) ? 0 : newBar; const datetime newTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , clamped); if (newTime > 0 ) SetObjectPointTime(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, pIdx, newTime, false ); } m_coordEditPointIdx = - 1 ; m_coordEditField = 0 ; m_coordEditBuffer = "" ; m_coordEditCaretPos = 0 ; m_coordSelectionAnchor = - 1 ; EndKeyboardOverride(); if (m_isSettingsVisible) RedrawSettings(); } void CSettingsWindow::CancelCoordEdit() { if (m_coordEditPointIdx < 0 ) return ; m_coordEditPointIdx = - 1 ; m_coordEditField = 0 ; m_coordEditBuffer = "" ; m_coordEditCaretPos = 0 ; m_coordSelectionAnchor = - 1 ; EndKeyboardOverride(); if (m_isSettingsVisible) RedrawSettings(); }

We format the two field kinds with "FormatPriceForDisplay" and "FormatBarForDisplay". The price helper renders the value to the symbol's own digit precision, so a five-digit symbol shows five decimals. The time helper converts a timestamp into a bar index relative to the current chart period via iBarShift, clamping a future time to zero, so we edit time as a whole-number bar offset rather than a raw date string.

We open a field in "StartCoordEdit" by first committing any edit already running, then seeding the edit buffer from the field's current value — a formatted price for the price field, a formatted bar index for the time field. We place the caret at the end of the buffer with no selection, prime the blink state, and call "BeginKeyboardOverride" to take keyboard input away from the chart so our typing does not trigger the chart's own shortcuts.

We close a field in "CommitCoordEdit" by caching the edit state locally and parsing the buffer per field. For a price, we trim it, swap a comma for a dot so a Euro-locale decimal still parses, convert to a double, and push it through "SetObjectPointPrice" — but only when the trimmed buffer is non-empty, so an accidental clear preserves the original value. For a time, we trim, parse the bar index, clamp it to zero or above, convert it back to a timestamp with iTime, and push it through "SetObjectPointTime" only when that timestamp is valid, which guards against unloaded history. We then clear the edit state, release the keyboard with "EndKeyboardOverride", and repaint to drop the focus border and caret.

We keep "CancelCoordEdit" as the escape hatch — it clears the same edit state and releases the keyboard without parsing or writing anything, leaving the object's coordinate exactly as it was. With the coordinate lifecycle in place, we move on to rendering the coordinates tab.

Rendering the Coordinates Tab

We render the whole Coordinates tab in "DrawCoordsTabRows", which pulls together the rectangle helpers, the live coordinate values, and the edit state into one pass — one row per anchor point, each with a price field and a time field side by side.

void CSettingsWindow::DrawCoordsTabRows() { const int boxL = m_settingsShadowPad; const int boxT = m_settingsShadowPad; const int objId = m_settingsOwnerObjectId; const int pointCount = GetObjectPointCount(objId); const int viewportT = m_settingsHeaderH + m_settingsTabBarH; const int viewportB = viewportT + m_bodyViewportH; for ( int r = 0 ; r < pointCount; r++) { int rcL, rcT, rcR, rcB; GetCoordRowRect(r, rcL, rcT, rcR, rcB); if (rcB <= viewportT) continue ; if (rcT >= viewportB) continue ; double price = 0.0 ; datetime t = 0 ; GetObjectPointPrice(objId, r, price); GetObjectPointTime(objId, r, t); int rL, rT, rR, rB; GetCoordRowRect(r, rL, rT, rR, rB); m_canvasSettings.FontSet( "Arial" , - 100 ); const string lbl = "#" + IntegerToString (r + 1 ) + " (price, bar)" ; const int lLH = m_canvasSettings.TextHeight(lbl); m_canvasSettings. TextOut (boxL + rL, boxT + rT + (COORDS_ROW_H - lLH) / 2 , lbl, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 220 )); for ( int field = 1 ; field <= 2 ; field++) { int bL, bT, bR, bB; if (field == 1 ) GetCoordPriceButtonRect(r, bL, bT, bR, bB); else GetCoordTimeButtonRect(r, bL, bT, bR, bB); const bool isEditing = (m_coordEditPointIdx == r && m_coordEditField == field); const bool isHov = (m_coordHoveredRow == r && m_coordHoveredField == field); const uint focusArgb = ColorToARGB ( clrDodgerBlue , 255 ); const uint normalArgb = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.separatorColor, 255 ); const uint fillArgb = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutBackground, 255 ); WidgetStrokeRoundRect(m_canvasSettings, boxL + bL, boxT + bT, boxL + bR, boxT + bB, 4 , 1 , isEditing ? focusArgb : normalArgb, fillArgb); if (isEditing) WidgetStrokeRoundRect(m_canvasSettings, boxL + bL + 1 , boxT + bT + 1 , boxL + bR - 1 , boxT + bB - 1 , 3 , 1 , focusArgb, fillArgb); if (isHov && !isEditing) { const uint tintArgb = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 28 ); FillNoteRoundRect(m_canvasSettings, boxL + bL + 1 , boxT + bT + 1 , boxL + bR - 1 , boxT + bB - 1 , 3 , tintArgb); } m_canvasSettings.FontSet( "Arial" , - 100 ); string displayText; if (isEditing) displayText = m_coordEditBuffer; else if (field == 1 ) displayText = FormatPriceForDisplay(price); else displayText = FormatBarForDisplay(t); const bool showSteppers = (isHov || isEditing); const int textLH = m_canvasSettings.TextHeight(displayText); const int textY = boxT + bT + (COORDS_BTN_H - textLH) / 2 ; const int textX = boxL + bL + 6 ; if (isEditing && m_coordSelectionAnchor >= 0 && m_coordSelectionAnchor != m_coordEditCaretPos) { const int selS = (m_coordSelectionAnchor < m_coordEditCaretPos) ? m_coordSelectionAnchor : m_coordEditCaretPos; const int selE = (m_coordSelectionAnchor > m_coordEditCaretPos) ? m_coordSelectionAnchor : m_coordEditCaretPos; const string preSel = StringSubstr (m_coordEditBuffer, 0 , selS); const string inSel = StringSubstr (m_coordEditBuffer, selS, selE - selS); const int preW = ( StringLen (preSel) > 0 ) ? m_canvasSettings.TextWidth(preSel) : 0 ; const int selW = ( StringLen (inSel) > 0 ) ? m_canvasSettings.TextWidth(inSel) : 0 ; const uint selArgb = ColorToARGB ( clrDodgerBlue , 90 ); for ( int yy = boxT + bT + 3 ; yy < boxT + bB - 3 ; yy++) for ( int xx = textX + preW; xx < textX + preW + selW; xx++) WidgetBlendPixel(m_canvasSettings, xx, yy, selArgb); } m_canvasSettings. TextOut (textX, textY, displayText, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 230 )); if (isEditing && m_coordEditCaretBlinkOn) { const string seg = StringSubstr (m_coordEditBuffer, 0 , m_coordEditCaretPos); const int caretX = textX + m_canvasSettings.TextWidth(seg); const uint caretArgb = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 255 ); WidgetThickLineAA(m_canvasSettings, caretX, boxT + bT + 4 , caretX, boxT + bB - 4 , 1 , caretArgb); } if (showSteppers) { for ( int dir = 0 ; dir <= 1 ; dir++) { int sL, sT, sR, sB; GetCoordStepperRect(r, field, dir, sL, sT, sR, sB); const int stepperKey = (field == 1 ) ? ((dir == 0 ) ? 1 : 2 ) : ((dir == 0 ) ? 3 : 4 ); const bool stepHov = (m_coordHoveredRow == r && m_coordHoveredStepper == stepperKey); if (stepHov) { const uint stepBgArgb = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 45 ); FillNoteRoundRect(m_canvasSettings, boxL + sL, boxT + sT, boxL + sR, boxT + sB, 2 , stepBgArgb); } const int cx = boxL + (sL + sR) / 2 ; const int cy = boxT + (sT + sB) / 2 ; const uint chevArgb = ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 230 ); if (dir == 0 ) { WidgetThickLineAA(m_canvasSettings, cx- 3 ,cy+ 1 ,cx,cy- 1 , 2 ,chevArgb); WidgetThickLineAA(m_canvasSettings, cx,cy- 1 ,cx+ 3 ,cy+ 1 , 2 ,chevArgb); } else { WidgetThickLineAA(m_canvasSettings, cx- 3 ,cy- 1 ,cx,cy+ 1 , 2 ,chevArgb); WidgetThickLineAA(m_canvasSettings, cx,cy+ 1 ,cx+ 3 ,cy- 1 , 2 ,chevArgb); } } } } } if (m_bodyMaxScrollPx > 0 ) DrawBodyScrollbar(); }

We walk one row per point and skip any row that scrolls fully above or below the viewport, so a long point list only paints what is visible. For each row, we read the live price and time from the engine, then draw the row label as the point number with a "price, bar" hint, left-aligned and vertically centered.

We then render the two fields in a small loop, fetching each field's button rect and resolving two state flags — whether this field is the one being edited and whether the cursor is hovering over it. We paint the button outline and fill, switching the border to a focus blue and adding a second inner border when the field is in edit mode, and we lay a subtle tint behind it on hover when it is not being edited. The display text is the live edit buffer when editing, and the formatted price or bar index otherwise, so the field shows exactly what we are typing mid-edit and the committed value at rest.

We layer the edit decorations on top only while editing. When an active selection range exists, we measure the buffer slice before the selection and the slice inside it, then paint a translucent highlight band across the selected span. We draw the caret as a thin anti-aliased vertical line at the caret column whenever the blink phase is on, positioning it by measuring the buffer up to the caret.

We finish each field by drawing its steppers when the field is hovered or being edited, looping the up and down directions, tinting whichever chevron the cursor is over, and stroking the chevron glyph itself. Once every row is drawn, we paint the body scrollbar on top when the content overflows. When we wire this logic to the engine and shell states, we get the following outcome.

We can see everything is wired and rendered correctly. That completes the settings window implementation. What remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Visualization

We compile the program, attach it to the chart, select an object, and open its settings window from the ribbon's Settings button to confirm that every tab edits the object correctly.

During testing, the window opened centered on the chart and showed only the tabs that applied to the selected tool, and switching tabs rebuilt the rows and resized the window to fit. Editing a value previewed live on the chart — dragging a slider, typing a bounded number into a chip, editing a Fibonacci level's ratio in a compact row, and typing an exact price or bar index on the Coordinates tab all updated the object immediately. The body scrolled when the rows overflowed, the window dragged by its header, and closing with Ok kept the changes while Cancel rolled the object back to where it stood when the window opened.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we added a tabbed settings window to the canvas drawing layer. It opens from the ribbon's Settings button, binds to the selected object, and renders properties using the same descriptor system as the ribbon. Tabs include Style, Text, Coordinates, and Visibility. We worked through the window's layout and rendering on one side and its interaction on the other, covering the tab building and row mapping that expands level lists into editable per-level rows, the size and position math, the scrollable body, and the inline coordinate and float editing with a blinking caret. Every edit previews live on the chart, and closing the window either keeps the batch with Ok or rolls the object back to the snapshot with Cancel. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Build a tabbed, scrollable settings window over a descriptor system, sorting properties into tabs and expanding level lists into synthesized per-level rows.

Implement a commit-and-discard lifecycle backed by a property snapshot, so live edits preview on the chart yet roll back cleanly on cancel.

Drive inline text entry — exact prices, bar indices, and bounded numbers — through a caret-and-buffer edit machine with selection, keyboard override, and per-field parsing.

In the next part of the series, we will add a second, pinned-tools ribbon — a floating, scrollable, resizable bar that holds the user's favorite tool icons for one-click access without reopening the sidebar. Stay tuned.





Attachments

