MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 36): Adding Shape and Annotation Tools with In-Place Label Editing to the Canvas Drawing Layer

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 35), we extended the canvas drawing layer with seven categories of multi-anchor analytical drawing tools — channels, pitchforks, Gann, and Fibonacci — wired into the same hit testing, selection, reshape, and rubber-band preview pipeline as the basic line tools. The analytical toolkit is now complete, but the canvas is still missing two things that any serious chart annotation workflow depends on: shapes that the trader can fill and reshape (rectangles, triangles, circles, ellipses, arcs, curves, paths, rotated rectangles), and annotation tools that carry editable text (notes, callouts, comments, arrows, price labels). Without these, the canvas is read-only — the trader can mark structure but cannot label it, scribble a comment on a setup, or pin a price note next to a level.

We added seventeen new tools across two categories. The shapes category brings eight tools — Rectangle (now with eight handles), Triangle, Rotated Rectangle, Rotated Ellipse, Path (N-point polyline), Circle, Arc (quadratic Bezier with clamped apex), and Curve (quadratic Bezier with free apex). The annotations category brings the remaining nine: Text, Arrow, Arrow Marker, Arrow Up, Arrow Down, Note, Price Note, Callout, and Comment. Most of these tools have editable labels, so we implement an in-place canvas text editor. It supports a caret-driven edit state machine, multi-line word wrap (binary-search prefix fitting), supersampled text rendering with per-pixel alpha extraction, click-to-caret mapping, Windows virtual-key to Unicode translation, and shift-arrow selection.

This article is written for the intermediate-to-advanced MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developer who is comfortable with the inheritance chain we built up in the previous parts. The subtopics we will cover are:

By the end, the canvas drawing layer will host a full set of shape and annotation tools with editable text labels, and the trader will be able to click any annotation to type directly on the chart with a blinking caret, word wrap, arrow-key navigation, and shift-arrow selection — all rendered as anti-aliased pixels on the canvas without leaning on a single native MetaTrader 5 chart object.





The tools we have added so far all describe structure on the chart. A channel envelopes a trend. A pitchfork frames a swing. A Fibonacci retracement marks key ratios. However, none of them carries the meaning that the trader has authored in their own words. For example, a regression channel cannot say "this is the buy zone if price holds 1.0865." A Gann fan cannot annotate which ray the next reaction came from. The new tools fix this. They add filled shapes for visual emphasis and editable text annotations.

The new tools fall into two categories (shapes and annotations) and share a third architectural layer: in-place text editing. Shapes are filled regions defined by two or three anchor points, with a translucent fill rendered using signed-distance anti-aliasing. This makes the edges look clean even on rotated geometry. Annotations are markers that carry user text. A Note pins a rectangle to an anchor with a connector line. A Callout extends a tail from the rectangle to point at something. A Comment tucks a rounded badge against a click point. An Arrow draws a directional indicator with a filled triangular head. The text editing layer is the most demanding piece. We need a word-wrap that finds the right break point per visual line through binary search prefix measurement. There is a blinking caret driven by a timer. Mouse-click coordinates are translated into character positions. Windows virtual-key capture enables typing. Arrow-key navigation respects visual lines after wrap. Shift-arrow extends selection. A chart keyboard control override ensures typing does not trigger MetaTrader 5's own navigation. We did much of this on the AI series, so we will just refer to it, since the same logic is used here.

To avoid rewriting the inheritance chain, we add two layers. "CFibonacciTools" becomes the base for "CShapeTools", and "CShapeTools" becomes the base for "CAnnotationTools". "CAnnotationTools" then becomes the parent of the tool registry and the drawing engine. Each layer adds draw routines, hit testers, and shared helpers. These include supersampled rounded-rectangle fills, dual-pass black/white alpha extraction for text, point-in-polygon tests for filled silhouettes, two-pass separable box blurs for drop shadows, and shared word-wrap and text-rendering utilities. All this is inspired by the default MQL5 web chart analysis tools, which we went an extra mile to extend. Have a look below at a visualization of our objectives.

With that map in place, we can move on to the implementation.





Declaring the Shape Tools Class

We open the implementation by declaring "CShapeTools", the new layer that extends the Fibonacci tools class with shape drawing primitives. We use it as the protocol layer for the eight new shape tools, declaring every public draw routine and hit tester so the drawing engine has a stable surface to call into.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_SHAPES_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_SHAPES_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Fibonacci.mqh" class CShapeTools : public CFibonacciTools { public : void DrawRectangleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); void DrawTriangleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); bool HitTestTriangle( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold); bool HitTestTriangleInside( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3); void DrawEllipseOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); bool HitTestEllipseRotated( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold); void ComputeRotatedRectHandles( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int &outX[], int &outY[]); void DrawRotatedRectangleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); bool HitTestRotatedRectangle( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold); void DrawPathOn(CCanvas &canvas, const int &xs[], const int &ys[], color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, bool drawArrowhead = true , int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); bool HitTestPath( int mx, int my, const int &xs[], const int &ys[], int threshold); void DrawCircleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int cx, int cy, int bx, int by, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, bool hideCenterHandle, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); bool HitTestCircle( int mx, int my, int cx, int cy, int bx, int by, int threshold); void DrawArcOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ); bool HitTestArc( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold); bool ArcCircumcircle( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, double &apX, double &apY, double &cpX); void DrawCurveOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ); bool HitTestCurve( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold); };

We start by guarding the header with the "TOOLS_PALETTE_SHAPES_MQH" include macro, then we pull in the Fibonacci tools header. To get the alpha-compositing primitives, scanline polygon fill, regression endpoint helper, and dual-pass label renderer from the previous parts, we inherit from "CFibonacciTools" so none of those need re-declaring here.

Next, we declare eight shape tools, each paired with its hit tester. To keep the simplest pair lightweight, we give "DrawRectangleOn" and "DrawTriangleOn" two and three anchors, respectively, with translucent fill and a stroked border. Then we move on to "DrawEllipseOn" and "DrawRotatedRectangleOn", both taking three anchors where the first two define the major axis or length and the third sets the perpendicular extent. To stabilize the rotated rectangle's handle indices regardless of which side of the axis the third anchor sits on, we pair it with the companion helper "ComputeRotatedRectHandles", which we use to resolve the six handle positions in canonical visual order (top-left, top-right, bottom-right, bottom-left, plus the two side midpoints).

Following that, we declare "DrawPathOn" for the N-point polyline tool, taking parallel pixel coordinate arrays rather than the usual P1/P2/P3 signature so the engine can build a path from the object's stored time and price arrays. To handle the two-click circle, we add "DrawCircleOn" where P1 is the center, and P2 sits on the border. Finally, we round out the family with "DrawArcOn" and "DrawCurveOn", two variants of a quadratic Bezier — the arc clamps its third anchor to a chord-perpendicular envelope and fills the enclosed region, while the curve leaves the apex free and skips the fill entirely. To make sure both placement and rendering use identical math when computing the clamped apex and the derived Bezier control point's X coordinate, we share the helper "ArcCircumcircle" between the two paths. With the protocol declared, we move on to the implementations. We will start with the triangle (3 handles); the other tools reuse the same hit-testing and AA border approach.

Drawing and Hit Testing the Triangle

The triangle is the first tool in this part where the border cannot be drawn as a simple axis-aligned scan, since the three edges sit at arbitrary angles. To handle that cleanly, we introduce signed-distance anti-aliasing for the border, which we will then reuse across every rotated and non-axis-aligned shape in this file.

void CShapeTools::DrawTriangleOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ) { if (lineWidth < 1 ) lineWidth = 1 ; if (lineWidth > 4 ) lineWidth = 4 ; if (lineStyle < 0 ) lineStyle = 0 ; if (lineStyle > 3 ) lineStyle = 3 ; color fc = (fillColor == clrNONE ) ? objColor : fillColor; const int thick = lineWidth; const uint fillArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(fc, fillOpacity); FillTriangleHR(canvas, x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, fillArgb); const uint borderFullArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(objColor, lineOpacity); if (lineStyle != 0 ) { int pat[]; const int n = BuildLineStylePattern(lineStyle, thick, pat); if (n > 0 ) { WidgetDashedLineAA(canvas, x1, y1, x2, y2, thick, borderFullArgb, pat); WidgetDashedLineAA(canvas, x2, y2, x3, y3, thick, borderFullArgb, pat); WidgetDashedLineAA(canvas, x3, y3, x1, y1, thick, borderFullArgb, pat); if (selected || hovered) { if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x1, y1, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x2, y2, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 2 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x3, y3, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 2 ); } return ; } } uint borderRGBmask = borderFullArgb & 0x00FFFFFF ; const uchar borderAlpha = ( uchar )((borderFullArgb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); int xLo = x1; if (x2 < xLo) xLo = x2; if (x3 < xLo) xLo = x3; int xHi = x1; if (x2 > xHi) xHi = x2; if (x3 > xHi) xHi = x3; int yLo = y1; if (y2 < yLo) yLo = y2; if (y3 < yLo) yLo = y3; int yHi = y1; if (y2 > yHi) yHi = y2; if (y3 > yHi) yHi = y3; int cWT = canvas.Width(), cHT = canvas.Height(); xLo -= 1 ; yLo -= 1 ; xHi += 1 ; yHi += 1 ; if (xLo < 0 ) xLo = 0 ; if (yLo < 0 ) yLo = 0 ; if (xHi >= cWT) xHi = cWT - 1 ; if (yHi >= cHT) yHi = cHT - 1 ; double halfThick = ( double )thick * 0.5 ; for ( int yy = yLo; yy <= yHi; yy++) { for ( int xx = xLo; xx <= xHi; xx++) { double d1 = PointToSegmentDistance(xx, yy, x1, y1, x2, y2); double d2 = PointToSegmentDistance(xx, yy, x2, y2, x3, y3); double d3 = PointToSegmentDistance(xx, yy, x3, y3, x1, y1); double dMin = d1; if (d2 < dMin) dMin = d2; if (d3 < dMin) dMin = d3; double cov = halfThick + 0.5 - dMin; if (cov <= 0.0 ) continue ; if (cov > 1.0 ) cov = 1.0 ; uchar aCov = ( uchar )(( double )borderAlpha * cov + 0.5 ); uint covArgb = (( uint )aCov << 24 ) | borderRGBmask; ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, covArgb); } } if (selected || hovered) { if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x1, y1, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x2, y2, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 2 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x3, y3, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 2 ); } } bool CShapeTools::HitTestTriangleInside( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3) { double d1 = ( double )(mx - x2) * ( double )(y1 - y2) - ( double )(x1 - x2) * ( double )(my - y2); double d2 = ( double )(mx - x3) * ( double )(y2 - y3) - ( double )(x2 - x3) * ( double )(my - y3); double d3 = ( double )(mx - x1) * ( double )(y3 - y1) - ( double )(x3 - x1) * ( double )(my - y1); bool hasNeg = (d1 < 0 ) || (d2 < 0 ) || (d3 < 0 ); bool hasPos = (d1 > 0 ) || (d2 > 0 ) || (d3 > 0 ); return !(hasNeg && hasPos); } bool CShapeTools::HitTestTriangle( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold) { if (HitTestTriangleInside(mx, my, x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3)) return true ; if (PointToSegmentDistance(mx, my, x1, y1, x2, y2) <= threshold) return true ; if (PointToSegmentDistance(mx, my, x2, y2, x3, y3) <= threshold) return true ; if (PointToSegmentDistance(mx, my, x3, y3, x1, y1) <= threshold) return true ; return false ; }

We define "DrawTriangleOn" to take three anchors and render the interior fill, the border, and the three vertex handles in that order. After clamping the line width and style, we resolve the fill color (defaulting to the object color if the caller passed clrNONE) and render the interior at "fillOpacity" percent alpha via the inherited "FillTriangleHR" helper.

For dashed borders, we walk the three edges in order and stroke each one with "WidgetDashedLineAA", passing a pattern built by "BuildLineStylePattern". To avoid double-drawing the handles on this path, we render them in-line and return immediately. If the pattern build fails for any reason, we fall through to the solid SDF border path below as a safety net.

For solid borders, we use signed-distance anti-aliasing. The idea is straightforward: instead of rasterizing each edge separately and worrying about how to join them at the vertices, we compute the bounding box of all three vertices, walk every pixel in that box, and find each pixel's distance to the nearest of the three triangle edges via "PointToSegmentDistance". From that minimum distance, we derive a sub-pixel coverage value — pixels at the centerline get full coverage, pixels exactly half the border thickness away get zero, and anything between gets a linearly falling fraction. This coverage scales the source alpha before we blend the pixel via "ChannelBlendPixelSet". Because every pixel goes through the same minimum-distance calculation, the three vertex joins close naturally with no overlap seams.

For hit testing, "HitTestTriangleInside" does the point-in-triangle test using the sign-of-cross-product technique — for each edge we compute the cross product of the edge vector with the vector from the edge's start point to the cursor, and the cursor is inside if all three signs agree. The outer "HitTestTriangle" wrapper combines this interior test with edge-proximity tests via "PointToSegmentDistance" on each of the three edges, so a click on the border just outside the interior still registers as a hit within the threshold. This is the same logic we use to implement the other shapes like rectangles. The ellipse uses the same approach as the circle, so we will define the ellipse logic.

Drawing and Hit Testing the Rotated Ellipse

The rotated ellipse uses three anchor points — P1 and P2 mark the ends of the major axis, and P3 sits anywhere in the plane to set the perpendicular semi-minor distance. Rendering reuses the same signed-distance anti-aliasing idea from the triangle, but applied to an implicit ellipse equation instead of three line segments.

void CShapeTools::DrawEllipseOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 30 ) { if (lineWidth < 1 ) lineWidth = 1 ; if (lineWidth > 4 ) lineWidth = 4 ; color fc = (fillColor == clrNONE ) ? objColor : fillColor; const int thick = lineWidth; double cx = (x1 + x2) * 0.5 ; double cy = (y1 + y2) * 0.5 ; double dxM = ( double )(x2 - x1); double dyM = ( double )(y2 - y1); double lenM = MathSqrt (dxM * dxM + dyM * dyM); if (lenM < 2.0 ) return ; double a = lenM * 0.5 ; double cosT = dxM / lenM; double sinT = dyM / lenM; double dx3 = ( double )x3 - cx; double dy3 = ( double )y3 - cy; double b = MathAbs (-dx3 * sinT + dy3 * cosT); if (b < 1.0 ) b = 1.0 ; const uint fillArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(fc, fillOpacity); int cWE = canvas.Width(); int cHE = canvas.Height(); double halfW = MathSqrt (a * a * cosT * cosT + b * b * sinT * sinT); double halfH = MathSqrt (a * a * sinT * sinT + b * b * cosT * cosT); int bxLo = ( int ) MathFloor (cx - halfW) - 1 ; int bxHi = ( int ) MathCeil (cx + halfW) + 1 ; int byLo = ( int ) MathFloor (cy - halfH) - 1 ; int byHi = ( int ) MathCeil (cy + halfH) + 1 ; if (bxLo < 0 ) bxLo = 0 ; if (byLo < 0 ) byLo = 0 ; if (bxHi >= cWE) bxHi = cWE - 1 ; if (byHi >= cHE) byHi = cHE - 1 ; double aSq = a * a; double bSq = b * b; for ( int yy = byLo; yy <= byHi; yy++) { for ( int xx = bxLo; xx <= bxHi; xx++) { double dxp = ( double )xx - cx; double dyp = ( double )yy - cy; double u = dxp * cosT + dyp * sinT; double v = -dxp * sinT + dyp * cosT; double F = (u * u) / aSq + (v * v) / bSq; if (F <= 1.0 ) ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, fillArgb); } } uint borderFullArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(objColor, lineOpacity); uint borderRGBmask = borderFullArgb & 0x00FFFFFF ; const uchar borderAlpha = ( uchar )((borderFullArgb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); double halfThick = ( double )thick * 0.5 ; double safety = halfThick + 1.5 ; for ( int yy = byLo; yy <= byHi; yy++) { for ( int xx = bxLo; xx <= bxHi; xx++) { double dxp = ( double )xx - cx; double dyp = ( double )yy - cy; double u = dxp * cosT + dyp * sinT; double v = -dxp * sinT + dyp * cosT; double absU = MathAbs (u); double absV = MathAbs (v); if (absU > a + safety || absV > b + safety) continue ; double F = (u * u) / aSq + (v * v) / bSq; double sqrtF = MathSqrt (F); if (sqrtF < 1 e- 9 ) continue ; double gu = u / aSq; double gv = v / bSq; double gmag = MathSqrt (gu * gu + gv * gv); if (gmag < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double dist = MathAbs ((sqrtF - 1.0 ) / gmag); if (absV > b + halfThick + 1.0 && sqrtF > 1.0 ) continue ; if (absU > a + halfThick + 1.0 && sqrtF > 1.0 ) continue ; double cov = halfThick + 0.5 - dist; if (cov <= 0.0 ) continue ; if (cov > 1.0 ) cov = 1.0 ; uchar aCov = ( uchar )(( double )borderAlpha * cov + 0.5 ); uint covArgb = (( uint )aCov << 24 ) | borderRGBmask; ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, covArgb); } } if (selected || hovered) { double perpSide = -dx3 * sinT + dy3 * cosT; double signP3 = (perpSide >= 0.0 ) ? 1.0 : - 1.0 ; double perpX = -sinT * signP3; double perpY = cosT * signP3; int h0x = x1, h0y = y1; int h1x = x2, h1y = y2; int h2x = ( int ) MathRound (cx + perpX * b); int h2y = ( int ) MathRound (cy + perpY * b); int h3x = ( int ) MathRound (cx - perpX * b); int h3y = ( int ) MathRound (cy - perpY * b); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, h0x, h0y, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, h1x, h1y, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 2 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, h2x, h2y, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 2 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 3 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, h3x, h3y, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 3 ); } } bool CShapeTools::HitTestEllipseRotated( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold) { double cx = (x1 + x2) * 0.5 ; double cy = (y1 + y2) * 0.5 ; double dxM = ( double )(x2 - x1); double dyM = ( double )(y2 - y1); double lenM = MathSqrt (dxM * dxM + dyM * dyM); if (lenM < 2.0 ) return false ; double a = lenM * 0.5 ; double cosT = dxM / lenM; double sinT = dyM / lenM; double dx3 = ( double )x3 - cx; double dy3 = ( double )y3 - cy; double b = MathAbs (-dx3 * sinT + dy3 * cosT); if (b < 1.0 ) b = 1.0 ; double dxp = ( double )mx - cx; double dyp = ( double )my - cy; double u = dxp * cosT + dyp * sinT; double v = -dxp * sinT + dyp * cosT; double F = (u * u) / (a * a) + (v * v) / (b * b); if (F <= 1.0 ) return true ; double sqrtF = MathSqrt (F); if (sqrtF < 1 e- 9 ) return true ; double gu = u / (a * a); double gv = v / (b * b); double gmag = MathSqrt (gu * gu + gv * gv); if (gmag < 1 e- 12 ) return true ; double dist = MathAbs ((sqrtF - 1.0 ) / gmag); return (dist <= ( double )threshold); }

We open "DrawEllipseOn" by computing the center as the midpoint of P1 and P2 and deriving the semi-major axis (a) as half the distance between them. The rotation angle's cosine and sine fall out of the major-axis direction vector divided by its length, so there is no need to call MathAtan2 and then "MathCos" and "MathSin" separately. To get the semi-minor axis (b), we project the P3 offset onto the perpendicular direction via the dot product, take its absolute value, and clamp to one pixel so degenerate ellipses still render something visible.

The interior fill walks the bounding box of the rotated ellipse (computed from the extremum formula so we cover the full extent regardless of rotation), and for each pixel we translate to the center origin and inverse-rotate into the ellipse's local frame. The standard ellipse equation "F = u^2/a^2 + v^2/b^2" then tells us whether the pixel sits inside — anything with "F <= 1.0" gets blended via "ChannelBlendPixelSet" at the fill alpha. Let us visualize an ellipse geometry so we can follow closely.

For the border, we use the same signed-distance approach we established for the triangle, except the distance to the boundary now comes from an implicit curve rather than line segments. Instead of computing the exact perpendicular distance (which would need an iterative solve for the closest point on the ellipse), we approximate it from the gradient magnitude of the ellipse equation — "(sqrt(F) - 1) / |gradient|" gives a signed distance that is accurate to first order near the boundary, which is exactly where the AA band lives. A pair of edge-case rejects keeps the AA from leaking into pixels that sit far outside the ellipse, and the same coverage formula then converts distance into a sub-pixel alpha for the blend.

When the ellipse is selected or hovered, we render four handles — two at the stored P1 and P2 positions for the major-axis ends, and two derived ones at the center plus or minus the perpendicular vector scaled by b. The sign of the P3 projection tells us which side of the major axis the original P3 was on, and we use that sign to flip the perpendicular vector, so the third handle (index 2) always lands on the same side P3 was placed.

"HitTestEllipseRotated" reuses the same coordinate transform and ellipse equation. If the cursor's "F" value is at or below 1.0, the cursor is inside; otherwise, we run the gradient-magnitude distance estimate and treat the cursor as a hit when it falls within the threshold pixels of the boundary. Next, we define the path tool; the key new piece here is the arrowhead algorithm, since the line logic has been covered multiple times already.

Drawing and Hit Testing the Path Tool

The path tool is the N-point polyline — instead of fixed P1/P2/P3 anchors, it stores an arbitrary number of vertices in parallel coordinate arrays, renders the connecting segments as a single stroked polyline, and optionally tips the final segment with an arrowhead.

void CShapeTools::DrawPathOn(CCanvas &canvas, const int &xs[], const int &ys[], color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, bool drawArrowhead, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 , int lineStyle = 0 ) { int N = ArraySize (xs); if (N < 2 ) return ; if (lineWidth < 1 ) lineWidth = 1 ; if (lineWidth > 4 ) lineWidth = 4 ; if (lineStyle < 0 ) lineStyle = 0 ; if (lineStyle > 3 ) lineStyle = 3 ; const int thick = lineWidth; const uint borderFullArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(objColor, lineOpacity); uint borderRGBmask = borderFullArgb & 0x00FFFFFF ; const uchar borderAlpha = ( uchar )((borderFullArgb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); double halfThick = ( double )thick * 0.5 ; int cW = canvas.Width(); int cH = canvas.Height(); for ( int s = 0 ; s < N - 1 ; s++) { int ax = xs[s], ay = ys[s]; int bx = xs[s + 1 ], by = ys[s + 1 ]; if (lineStyle != 0 ) { int pat[]; const int n = BuildLineStylePattern(lineStyle, thick, pat); if (n > 0 ) { WidgetDashedLineAA(canvas, ax, ay, bx, by, thick, borderFullArgb, pat); continue ; } } int xLo = (ax < bx) ? ax : bx; int xHi = (ax < bx) ? bx : ax; int yLo = (ay < by) ? ay : by; int yHi = (ay < by) ? by : ay; xLo -= 2 ; xHi += 2 ; yLo -= 2 ; yHi += 2 ; if (xLo < 0 ) xLo = 0 ; if (yLo < 0 ) yLo = 0 ; if (xHi >= cW) xHi = cW - 1 ; if (yHi >= cH) yHi = cH - 1 ; for ( int yy = yLo; yy <= yHi; yy++) { for ( int xx = xLo; xx <= xHi; xx++) { double d = PointToSegmentDistance(xx, yy, ax, ay, bx, by); double cov = halfThick + 0.5 - d; if (cov <= 0.0 ) continue ; if (cov > 1.0 ) cov = 1.0 ; uchar aCov = ( uchar )(( double )borderAlpha * cov + 0.5 ); uint covArgb = (( uint )aCov << 24 ) | borderRGBmask; ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, covArgb); } } } if (drawArrowhead && N >= 2 ) { int ex = xs[N - 1 ]; int ey = ys[N - 1 ]; int px = xs[N - 2 ]; int py = ys[N - 2 ]; double dxS = ( double )(ex - px); double dyS = ( double )(ey - py); double lenS = MathSqrt (dxS * dxS + dyS * dyS); if (lenS >= 1.0 ) { double ux = dxS / lenS; double uy = dyS / lenS; double wingLen = 12.0 ; double wingAng = 25.0 * 3.14159265358979 / 180.0 ; double cA = MathCos (wingAng); double sA = MathSin (wingAng); double w1dx = -(ux * cA - uy * sA); double w1dy = -(uy * cA + ux * sA); double w2dx = -(ux * cA + uy * sA); double w2dy = -(uy * cA - ux * sA); int w1x = ( int ) MathRound (( double )ex + w1dx * wingLen); int w1y = ( int ) MathRound (( double )ey + w1dy * wingLen); int w2x = ( int ) MathRound (( double )ex + w2dx * wingLen); int w2y = ( int ) MathRound (( double )ey + w2dy * wingLen); int wxs[ 2 ] = {w1x, w2x}; int wys[ 2 ] = {w1y, w2y}; for ( int w = 0 ; w < 2 ; w++) { int wxLo = (ex < wxs[w]) ? ex : wxs[w]; int wxHi = (ex < wxs[w]) ? wxs[w] : ex; int wyLo = (ey < wys[w]) ? ey : wys[w]; int wyHi = (ey < wys[w]) ? wys[w] : ey; wxLo -= 2 ; wxHi += 2 ; wyLo -= 2 ; wyHi += 2 ; if (wxLo < 0 ) wxLo = 0 ; if (wyLo < 0 ) wyLo = 0 ; if (wxHi >= cW) wxHi = cW - 1 ; if (wyHi >= cH) wyHi = cH - 1 ; for ( int yy = wyLo; yy <= wyHi; yy++) { for ( int xx = wxLo; xx <= wxHi; xx++) { double d = PointToSegmentDistance(xx, yy, ex, ey, wxs[w], wys[w]); double cov = halfThick + 0.5 - d; if (cov <= 0.0 ) continue ; if (cov > 1.0 ) cov = 1.0 ; uchar aCov = ( uchar )(( double )borderAlpha * cov + 0.5 ); uint covArgb = (( uint )aCov << 24 ) | borderRGBmask; ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, covArgb); } } } } } if (selected || hovered) { for ( int hi = 0 ; hi < N; hi++) if (m_hideHandleIdx != hi) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, xs[hi], ys[hi], selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == hi); } } bool CShapeTools::HitTestPath( int mx, int my, const int &xs[], const int &ys[], int threshold) { int N = ArraySize (xs); if (N < 2 ) return false ; for ( int s = 0 ; s < N - 1 ; s++) { if (PointToSegmentDistance(mx, my, xs[s], ys[s], xs[s + 1 ], ys[s + 1 ]) <= threshold) return true ; } return false ; }

We define "DrawPathOn" to take parallel "xs" and "ys" arrays of canvas coordinates, plus a flag for the arrowhead. Anything with fewer than two points has no segments to render, so we bail out early. After clamping the line width and style, we pre-compute the border alpha and RGB mask once outside the segment loop, then walk every consecutive pair of vertices to draw "N - 1" segments.

For dashed styles, we delegate each segment to "WidgetDashedLineAA" with a pattern from "BuildLineStylePattern". For solid strokes, we reuse the same signed-distance anti-aliasing approach already established for the triangle — bounding box around the segment, walk every pixel in it, compute the distance to the segment via "PointToSegmentDistance", derive sub-pixel coverage from the linear falloff, and blend through "ChannelBlendPixelSet". Each segment is drawn independently, but because the SDF coverage falloff is symmetric and continuous, consecutive segments sharing a vertex blend cleanly without overlap seams.

The arrowhead at the final vertex is the new geometric piece worth calling out, since the Arrow annotation tool in the next subtopic will reuse this exact construction. We derive the unit direction vector of the final segment, then rotate it by plus and minus 25 degrees and negate it so the two wing vectors point back along the shaft. Multiplying each rotated unit vector by a fixed wing length of 12 pixels and adding it to the end vertex gives us the two wing endpoints. Each wing is then rendered as its own SDF AA segment using the same loop body as the main shaft, so the wings carry the same thickness, anti-aliasing, and opacity as the rest of the polyline.

When the path is selected or hovered, we render one handle per stored vertex by iterating from index zero to "N - 1" and calling "DrawHandleOnCanvas" for each, honoring the hide and halo indices set by the engine.

"HitTestPath" is straightforward — we walk every segment and test the cursor distance via "PointToSegmentDistance". A hit on any segment returns true immediately. There is no interior test since paths are open polylines, not closed regions. When added to the engine, this gives us the following outcome.

With that done, we will define the arc tool logic, which introduces a Bezier sampling approach, a thing worth noting for easier future reference.

Drawing and Hit Testing the Arc

The arc is a three-click quadratic Bezier with a chord-enclosed fill — P1 and P2 define the chord endpoints, and the third anchor sets the apex height above the chord. We clamp the apex to sit exactly on the chord's perpendicular bisector so the curve is always symmetric, then render the enclosed region between the chord and the curve as a translucent fill with an anti-aliased curve stroke on top.

bool CShapeTools::ArcCircumcircle( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, double &apX, double &apY, double &cpX) { double chx = ( double )(x2 - x1); double chy = ( double )(y2 - y1); double chordLen = MathSqrt (chx * chx + chy * chy); if (chordLen < 2.0 ) return false ; double ux = chx / chordLen; double uy = chy / chordLen; double nx = -uy; double ny = ux; double dx3 = ( double )x3 - ( double )x1; double dy3 = ( double )y3 - ( double )y1; double perp = dx3 * nx + dy3 * ny; double midCX = 0.5 * (( double )x1 + ( double )x2); double midCY = 0.5 * (( double )y1 + ( double )y2); apX = midCX + perp * nx; apY = midCY + perp * ny; cpX = 2.0 * apX - midCX; return true ; } void ArcBezierEval( double p1x, double p1y, double cpX, double cpY, double p2x, double p2y, double t, double &outX, double &outY) { double u = 1.0 - t; outX = u * u * p1x + 2.0 * u * t * cpX + t * t * p2x; outY = u * u * p1y + 2.0 * u * t * cpY + t * t * p2y; } double ArcDistToBezier( double px, double py, double p1x, double p1y, double cpX, double cpY, double p2x, double p2y) { const int N = 64 ; double prevX, prevY; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, 0.0 , prevX, prevY); double dMin = 1 e18; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= N; i++) { double t = ( double )i / ( double )N; double cx, cy; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, t, cx, cy); double sdx = cx - prevX; double sdy = cy - prevY; double slen2 = sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy; double tSeg = 0.0 ; if (slen2 > 1 e- 12 ) tSeg = ((px - prevX) * sdx + (py - prevY) * sdy) / slen2; if (tSeg < 0.0 ) tSeg = 0.0 ; if (tSeg > 1.0 ) tSeg = 1.0 ; double qx = prevX + tSeg * sdx; double qy = prevY + tSeg * sdy; double dx = px - qx, dy = py - qy; double d2 = dx * dx + dy * dy; if (d2 < dMin) dMin = d2; prevX = cx; prevY = cy; } return MathSqrt (dMin); } void CShapeTools::DrawArcOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth, int lineOpacity, int lineStyle, color fillColor, int fillOpacity) { if (lineWidth < 1 ) lineWidth = 1 ; if (lineWidth > 4 ) lineWidth = 4 ; color fc = (fillColor == clrNONE ) ? objColor : fillColor; const int thick = lineWidth; double apX = 0 , apY = 0 , cpX = 0 ; bool ok = ArcCircumcircle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, apX, apY, cpX); if (!ok) { if (selected || hovered) { if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x1, y1, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x2, y2, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 2 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x3, y3, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 2 ); } return ; } double cpY = 2.0 * apY - 0.5 * (( double )y1 + ( double )y2); double p1x = ( double )x1, p1y = ( double )y1; double p2x = ( double )x2, p2y = ( double )y2; double chx = p2x - p1x; double chy = p2y - p1y; double sideApex = chx * (apY - p1y) - chy * (apX - p1x); if ( MathAbs (sideApex) < 1 e- 9 ) sideApex = 1.0 ; double signApex = (sideApex >= 0.0 ) ? 1.0 : - 1.0 ; double bMinX = MathMin (p1x, p2x); double bMaxX = MathMax (p1x, p2x); double bMinY = MathMin (p1y, p2y); double bMaxY = MathMax (p1y, p2y); const int samp = 16 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i <= samp; i++) { double t = ( double )i / ( double )samp; double cx_, cy_; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, t, cx_, cy_); if (cx_ < bMinX) bMinX = cx_; if (cx_ > bMaxX) bMaxX = cx_; if (cy_ < bMinY) bMinY = cy_; if (cy_ > bMaxY) bMaxY = cy_; } int xLo = ( int ) MathFloor (bMinX) - 2 ; int xHi = ( int ) MathCeil (bMaxX) + 2 ; int yLo = ( int ) MathFloor (bMinY) - 2 ; int yHi = ( int ) MathCeil (bMaxY) + 2 ; int cW = canvas.Width(), cH = canvas.Height(); if (xLo < 0 ) xLo = 0 ; if (yLo < 0 ) yLo = 0 ; if (xHi >= cW) xHi = cW - 1 ; if (yHi >= cH) yHi = cH - 1 ; const uint fillArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(fc, fillOpacity); const uint borderFullArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(objColor, lineOpacity); const uint borderRGBmask = borderFullArgb & 0x00FFFFFF ; const uchar borderBaseA = ( uchar )((borderFullArgb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); double halfThick = ( double )thick * 0.5 ; double ux_c, uy_c, nx_c, ny_c; { double cLen = MathSqrt (chx * chx + chy * chy); ux_c = chx / cLen; uy_c = chy / cLen; nx_c = -uy_c; ny_c = ux_c; } const int N = 64 ; double segAx[ 64 ], segAy[ 64 ], segBx[ 64 ], segBy[ 64 ]; { double prevX, prevY; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, 0.0 , prevX, prevY); for ( int si = 0 ; si < N; si++) { double t = ( double )(si + 1 ) / ( double )N; double cx_, cy_; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, t, cx_, cy_); segAx[si] = prevX; segAy[si] = prevY; segBx[si] = cx_; segBy[si] = cy_; prevX = cx_; prevY = cy_; } } for ( int yy = yLo; yy <= yHi; yy++) { for ( int xx = xLo; xx <= xHi; xx++) { double rx = ( double )xx - p1x; double ry = ( double )yy - p1y; double alongPx = rx * ux_c + ry * uy_c; double perpPx = (rx * nx_c + ry * ny_c) * signApex; double depthChord = perpPx; double dMin2 = 1 e18; for ( int si = 0 ; si < N; si++) { double sdx = segBx[si] - segAx[si]; double sdy = segBy[si] - segAy[si]; double slen2 = sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy; double tSeg = 0.0 ; if (slen2 > 1 e- 12 ) tSeg = ((( double )xx - segAx[si]) * sdx + (( double )yy - segAy[si]) * sdy) / slen2; if (tSeg < 0.0 ) tSeg = 0.0 ; if (tSeg > 1.0 ) tSeg = 1.0 ; double qx = segAx[si] + tSeg * sdx; double qy = segAy[si] + tSeg * sdy; double ddx = ( double )xx - qx, ddy = ( double )yy - qy; double d2 = ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy; if (d2 < dMin2) dMin2 = d2; } double distCurve = MathSqrt (dMin2); double curvePerp = 0.0 ; bool found = false ; for ( int si = 0 ; si < N; si++) { double ax_ = segAx[si], ay_ = segAy[si]; double bx_ = segBx[si], by_ = segBy[si]; double aA = (ax_ - p1x) * ux_c + (ay_ - p1y) * uy_c; double aB = (bx_ - p1x) * ux_c + (by_ - p1y) * uy_c; double lo = MathMin (aA, aB), hi = MathMax (aA, aB); if (alongPx >= lo && alongPx <= hi) { double rng = aB - aA; double tt = ( MathAbs (rng) > 1 e- 9 ) ? (alongPx - aA) / rng : 0.0 ; double cxs = ax_ + tt * (bx_ - ax_); double cys = ay_ + tt * (by_ - ay_); double rxc = cxs - p1x; double ryc = cys - p1y; double perpC = (rxc * nx_c + ryc * ny_c) * signApex; if (perpC > curvePerp) curvePerp = perpC; found = true ; } } double cLen2 = MathSqrt (chx * chx + chy * chy); bool alongInRange = (alongPx >= 0.0 && alongPx <= cLen2); bool insideCurveSide = found && alongInRange && (perpPx <= curvePerp); double depthCurve = insideCurveSide ? distCurve : -distCurve; double depthInside = (depthChord < depthCurve) ? depthChord : depthCurve; double fillCov = 0.5 + depthInside; if (fillCov > 1.0 ) fillCov = 1.0 ; if (fillCov > 0.0 ) { const uchar fillBaseA = ( uchar )((fillArgb >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar aFill = ( uchar )(( double )fillBaseA * fillCov + 0.5 ); uint argb = (( uint )aFill << 24 ) | (fillArgb & 0x00FFFFFF ); ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, argb); } if (distCurve <= halfThick + 0.5 ) { double cov = halfThick + 0.5 - distCurve; if (cov > 1.0 ) cov = 1.0 ; if (cov > 0.0 ) { uchar aCov = ( uchar )(( double )borderBaseA * cov + 0.5 ); uint covArgb = (( uint )aCov << 24 ) | borderRGBmask; ChannelBlendPixelSet(canvas, xx, yy, covArgb); } } } } if (selected || hovered) { int iApX = ( int ) MathRound (apX); int iApY = ( int ) MathRound (apY); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x1, y1, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, x2, y2, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 2 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, iApX, iApY, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 2 ); } } bool CShapeTools::HitTestArc( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int x3, int y3, int threshold) { double apX = 0 , apY = 0 , cpX = 0 ; if (!ArcCircumcircle(x1, y1, x2, y2, x3, y3, apX, apY, cpX)) return false ; double cpY = 2.0 * apY - 0.5 * (( double )y1 + ( double )y2); double p1x = ( double )x1, p1y = ( double )y1; double p2x = ( double )x2, p2y = ( double )y2; double d = ArcDistToBezier(( double )mx, ( double )my, p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y); if (d <= threshold) return true ; double chx = p2x - p1x; double chy = p2y - p1y; double sideApex = chx * (apY - p1y) - chy * (apX - p1x); if ( MathAbs (sideApex) < 1 e- 9 ) return false ; double signApex = (sideApex >= 0.0 ) ? 1.0 : - 1.0 ; double sideM = chx * (( double )my - p1y) - chy * (( double )mx - p1x); if (sideM * signApex < 0.0 ) return false ; double cLen = MathSqrt (chx * chx + chy * chy); if (cLen < 1 e- 9 ) return false ; double ux_c = chx / cLen, uy_c = chy / cLen; double nx_c = -uy_c, ny_c = ux_c; double alongPx = (( double )mx - p1x) * ux_c + (( double )my - p1y) * uy_c; double perpPx = ((( double )mx - p1x) * nx_c + (( double )my - p1y) * ny_c) * signApex; if (alongPx < 0.0 || alongPx > cLen) return false ; const int N = 64 ; double prevX, prevY; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, 0.0 , prevX, prevY); double curvePerp = 0.0 ; for ( int si = 0 ; si < N; si++) { double t = ( double )(si + 1 ) / ( double )N; double cx_, cy_; ArcBezierEval(p1x, p1y, cpX, cpY, p2x, p2y, t, cx_, cy_); double aA = (prevX - p1x) * ux_c + (prevY - p1y) * uy_c; double aB = (cx_ - p1x) * ux_c + (cy_ - p1y) * uy_c; double lo = MathMin (aA, aB), hi = MathMax (aA, aB); if (alongPx >= lo && alongPx <= hi) { double rng = aB - aA; double tt = ( MathAbs (rng) > 1 e- 9 ) ? (alongPx - aA) / rng : 0.0 ; double cxs = prevX + tt * (cx_ - prevX); double cys = prevY + tt * (cy_ - prevY); double perpC = ((cxs - p1x) * nx_c + (cys - p1y) * ny_c) * signApex; if (perpC > curvePerp) curvePerp = perpC; } prevX = cx_; prevY = cy_; } return (perpPx >= 0.0 && perpPx <= curvePerp); }

We start with "ArcCircumcircle", the shared helper that converts the three-click input into the clamped apex and the derived Bezier control point's X coordinate. The chord vector and its perpendicular unit vector come straight from the P1-P2 difference, and we project the P3 offset onto the perpendicular to get the signed distance from the chord midpoint. The clamped apex then lives on the perpendicular bisector at exactly that signed distance, and the Bezier control point's X coordinate is the reflection of the chord midpoint through the apex's X — this reflection is what guarantees the curve passes through the apex at parameter t=0.5.

Next come two small free helpers that the arc and the curve both depend on. "ArcBezierEval" is the textbook quadratic Bezier formula expanded out at a given parameter t. "ArcDistToBezier" approximates the distance from a point to the curve by sampling the curve into 64 line segments, projecting the point onto each segment, and taking the minimum perpendicular distance. 64 segments are enough for the curve to look smooth at any reasonable zoom level while keeping the per-pixel inner loop cheap. It is an arbitrary value we used as our standard; feel free to increase or decrease it.

Then, inside "DrawArcOn", we compute the apex and control point via the helper and then derive the control point's Y coordinate as the reflection of the chord midpoint Y through the apex Y. The bounding box of the curve comes from a 16-step sample of the Bezier, so the AABB covers the full curve sweep, not just the three endpoints. We then unpack the chord's unit-along and unit-perpendicular vectors and pre-sample the curve into 64 segment endpoints stored in parallel arrays — the inner per-pixel loop scans these arrays instead of re-evaluating the Bezier formula for every pixel.

Fill rendering uses a signed-distance approach similar to the ellipse. We combine two fields: distance to the chord and distance to the sampled Bezier curve. A pixel is inside when it lies within the chord range and between the chord and the curve on the apex side. To get the curve-depth, we walk the 64 sampled segments looking for one whose along-chord range contains the pixel's along-chord coordinate, interpolate to find the curve's perpendicular depth at that exact along-chord position, and take the maximum across matches. The smaller of the two depths gives us the signed distance to the region boundary, which we convert into sub-pixel fill coverage with the standard "0.5 + depth" smoothing.

The border rendering rides on the same per-pixel loop. The minimum distance to any of the 64 sampled segments is already computed for the curve-depth lookup, so we reuse it for the SDF AA stroke — pixels within half the line thickness of the curve get coverage-weighted alpha and blend through "ChannelBlendPixelSet". When the arc is selected or hovered, three handles are rendered: two at the stored P1 and P2 positions and a third at the clamped apex, which always lands on the visible midpoint of the curve.

"HitTestArc" reuses the same geometry. We compute the curve distance via "ArcDistToBezier", and a cursor within the threshold of the curve registers as a hit. For cursors that miss the curve, we run the same chord-side, along-chord-range, and curve-depth checks to determine whether the cursor sits in the enclosed region. A cursor inside that region also counts as a hit. The Curve tool reuses the exact same Bezier sampling and SDF stroke logic — it just skips the apex clamp (leaving P3 free in both axes) and renders only the curve stroke with no fill, so we will not walk through its draw routine separately. However, the curve we draw is not just the standard one; it is a parametric curve, so we have more freedom to define our range. Here is what we get from the arc and curve tools.

The next thing we will do is implement the annotation tools.





Declaring the Annotation Tools Class

We now move to the annotation tools by declaring "CAnnotationTools", the next layer in the inheritance chain. This is the protocol layer for the nine annotation tools — Text, Arrow, Arrow Marker, Arrow Up, Arrow Down, Note, Price Note, Callout, and Comment — and it inherits from "CShapeTools" so every shape primitive, channel helper, and dual-pass label renderer we set up earlier is already on hand.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_ANNOTATIONS_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_ANNOTATIONS_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Shapes.mqh" enum ENUM_CALLOUT_ATTACH { CA_E, CA_NE, CA_N, CA_NW, CA_W, CA_SW, CA_S, CA_SE }; const double ARROW_UPDOWN_TOTAL_H = 28.0 ; const double ARROW_UPDOWN_HEAD_LEN = 13.0 ; const double ARROW_UPDOWN_SHAFT_HW = 4.0 ; const double ARROW_UPDOWN_HEAD_HW = 9.0 ; class CAnnotationTools : public CShapeTools { public : void DrawTextAnnotationOn(CCanvas &canvas, int ax, int ay, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int caretPos, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, int fontSize = 12 , bool bold = false , int vAlign = 0 , int hAlign = 0 , int textOpacityPct = 100 ); bool HitTestTextAnnotation( int mx, int my, int ax, int ay, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int fontSize = 12 , bool bold = false ); void ComputeTextAnnotationBox( int ax, int ay, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, int fontSize = 12 , bool bold = false ); void DrawArrowOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int lineWidth = 2 , int lineOpacity = 100 ); bool HitTestArrow( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int threshold); void DrawArrowMarkerOn(CCanvas &canvas, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, bool outlineOnly = false , int lineOpacity = 100 ); bool HitTestArrowMarker( int mx, int my, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, int threshold); void DrawArrowUpDownOn(CCanvas &canvas, int ax, int ay, bool pointsUp, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, bool outlineOnly = false , int lineOpacity = 100 ); bool HitTestArrowUpDown( int mx, int my, int ax, int ay, bool pointsUp, int threshold); void ComputeArrowUpDownVerts( int ax, int ay, bool pointsUp, double &vx[], double &vy[]); void DrawNoteOn(CCanvas &canvas, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int caretPos, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int &outBoxL, int &outBoxT, int &outBoxR, int &outBoxB, int lineOpacity = 100 , int fontSize = 12 , bool bold = false , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 100 , color textColor = clrNONE , int textOpacity = 100 ); bool HitTestNote( int mx, int my, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int fontSize = 12 ); void ComputeNoteBox( int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, int fontSize = 12 ); void DrawPriceNoteOn(CCanvas &canvas, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, double anchorPrice, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int &outBoxL, int &outBoxT, int &outBoxR, int &outBoxB, int lineOpacity = 100 , int fontSize = 10 , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 100 , color textColor = clrNONE , int textOpacity = 100 ); bool HitTestPriceNote( int mx, int my, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, double anchorPrice, int fontSize = 10 ); void ComputeCalloutGeometry( int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int &outBoxL, int &outBoxT, int &outBoxR, int &outBoxB, int &outA1x, int &outA1y, int &outA2x, int &outA2y, ENUM_CALLOUT_ATTACH &outCase, int fontSize = 12 ); void DrawCalloutOn(CCanvas &canvas, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int caretPos, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int &outBoxL, int &outBoxT, int &outBoxR, int &outBoxB, int lineOpacity = 100 , int fontSize = 12 , bool bold = false , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 100 , color textColor = clrNONE , int textOpacity = 100 ); bool HitTestCallout( int mx, int my, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string text, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int fontSize = 12 ); void DrawCommentOn(CCanvas &canvas, int p1x, int p1y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int caretPos, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int &outBoxL, int &outBoxT, int &outBoxR, int &outBoxB, int lineOpacity = 100 , int fontSize = 12 , bool bold = false , color fillColor = clrNONE , int fillOpacity = 100 , color textColor = clrNONE , int textOpacity = 100 ); void ComputeCommentBox( int p1x, int p1y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, int fontSize = 12 ); bool HitTestComment( int mx, int my, int p1x, int p1y, const string text, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int fontSize = 12 ); void ComputeArrowMarkerVerts( int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, double &vx[], double &vy[]); };

The header is guarded with the "TOOLS_PALETTE_ANNOTATIONS_MQH" include macro, and we pull in the shape tools header to inherit the full surface. Before the class itself, we define two file-scope helpers that the implementations need to see. The first is "ENUM_CALLOUT_ATTACH", an enum naming the eight possible attach points on the Callout's border — four edge midpoints (E, N, W, S) and four corners (NE, NW, SW, SE) — which we use to classify where the shaft tail joins the rectangle. We adapt this from MQL5's TextOut alignment anchors for text.

The second is a small group of fixed-pixel constants for the Arrow Up and Arrow Down markers (total height, head length, shaft half-width, head half-width) so the silhouette stays a consistent size regardless of zoom level.

The class declares each annotation tool with its draw routine and matching hit tester. The Text annotation also has a "ComputeTextAnnotationBox" helper so the renderer and the hit tester both derive the bounding box from the same source. The Arrow takes two anchors (tail at P1, tip at P2) and renders a stroked shaft with a filled triangular head. The Arrow Marker is a six-vertex filled dart silhouette where "ComputeArrowMarkerVerts" generates the polygon vertices that draw and hit testing both consume. The Arrow Up and Arrow Down markers are single-click fixed-size variants, with "ComputeArrowUpDownVerts" producing their seven-vertex silhouettes.

The Note, Price Note, Callout, and Comment all carry editable text, so their signatures expose "committedText", "isEditing", "editBuffer", and "caretPos" parameters that the drawing engine threads through from its label edit state. Each one also exposes its bounding box via output parameters so the engine can store the rect for later hit testing of the text region during edit. The Note and Price Note share the edge-midpoint attach behavior — their "ComputeNoteBox" helper picks which edge of the rectangle sits at P2 based on the dominant axis from P1 to P2. The Callout is more involved because the shaft tail attaches at one of eight points on the rectangle border, so its geometry resolver "ComputeCalloutGeometry" returns both the rectangle bounds and the two shaft attach points along with the chosen attach case. The Comment is the simplest of the four — a single-click rectangle with P1 as the bottom-left corner — with its own "ComputeCommentBox" helper that sizes the box to the text content. With the protocol declared, we move on to the implementations. We will start with the Note tool, which uses a fill algorithm with drop shadow, and use the same approach for the other annotation tools.

Supersampled Rounded Rectangle and Drop Shadow

We define two shared rendering helpers that the Note, Price Note, and Callout all build on top of. "FillNoteRoundRect" produces the smooth-cornered rectangle body using a supersample-then-downsample technique, and "DrawNoteDropShadow" produces the soft drop shadow underneath it via a two-pass separable box blur.

void FillNoteRoundRect(CCanvas &canvas, int boxL, int boxT, int boxR, int boxB, int cornerRadius, uint argb) { int w = boxR - boxL; int h = boxB - boxT; if (w <= 0 || h <= 0 ) return ; const int SS = 4 ; int wHR = w * SS; int hHR = h * SS; int crHR = cornerRadius * SS; CCanvas tmpHR; if (!tmpHR.Create( "NoteRectHR_tmp" , wHR, hHR, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { int radius = cornerRadius; if (radius > w / 2 ) radius = w / 2 ; if (radius > h / 2 ) radius = h / 2 ; if (radius <= 0 ) { canvas.FillRectangle(boxL, boxT, boxR - 1 , boxB - 1 , argb); return ; } canvas.FillCircle(boxL + radius, boxT + radius, radius, argb); canvas.FillCircle(boxR - radius - 1 , boxT + radius, radius, argb); canvas.FillCircle(boxL + radius, boxB - radius - 1 , radius, argb); canvas.FillCircle(boxR - radius - 1 , boxB - radius - 1 , radius, argb); canvas.FillRectangle(boxL + radius, boxT, boxR - radius - 1 , boxB - 1 , argb); canvas.FillRectangle(boxL, boxT + radius, boxR - 1 , boxB - radius - 1 , argb); return ; } tmpHR.Erase( 0x00000000 ); int radiusHR = crHR; if (radiusHR > wHR / 2 ) radiusHR = wHR / 2 ; if (radiusHR > hHR / 2 ) radiusHR = hHR / 2 ; if (radiusHR <= 0 ) { tmpHR.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , wHR - 1 , hHR - 1 , argb); } else { tmpHR.FillCircle(radiusHR, radiusHR, radiusHR, argb); tmpHR.FillCircle(wHR - radiusHR - 1 , radiusHR, radiusHR, argb); tmpHR.FillCircle(radiusHR, hHR - radiusHR - 1 , radiusHR, argb); tmpHR.FillCircle(wHR - radiusHR - 1 , hHR - radiusHR - 1 , radiusHR, argb); tmpHR.FillRectangle(radiusHR, 0 , wHR - radiusHR - 1 , hHR - 1 , argb); tmpHR.FillRectangle( 0 , radiusHR, wHR - 1 , hHR - radiusHR - 1 , argb); } int ss2 = SS * SS; int cW = canvas.Width(), cH = canvas.Height(); for ( int py = 0 ; py < h; py++) { int targetY = boxT + py; if (targetY < 0 || targetY >= cH) continue ; for ( int px = 0 ; px < w; px++) { int targetX = boxL + px; if (targetX < 0 || targetX >= cW) continue ; int sumA = 0 , sumR = 0 , sumG = 0 , sumB = 0 , wc = 0 ; for ( int dy = 0 ; dy < SS; dy++) { for ( int dx = 0 ; dx < SS; dx++) { int sx = px * SS + dx; int sy = py * SS + dy; uint p = tmpHR.PixelGet(sx, sy); uchar pa = ( uchar )((p >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); sumA += pa; if (pa > 0 ) { sumR += ( int )((p >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); sumG += ( int )((p >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); sumB += ( int )( p & 0xFF ); wc++; } } } uchar fa = ( uchar )(sumA / ss2); if (fa == 0 || wc == 0 ) continue ; uchar fr = ( uchar )(sumR / wc); uchar fg = ( uchar )(sumG / wc); uchar fb = ( uchar )(sumB / wc); uint outArgb = (( uint )fa << 24 ) | (( uint )fr << 16 ) | (( uint )fg << 8 ) | ( uint )fb; BlendPxNote(canvas, targetX, targetY, outArgb); } } tmpHR.Destroy(); } void DrawNoteDropShadow(CCanvas &canvas, int boxL, int boxT, int boxR, int boxB, int cornerRadius) { int offX = 1 ; int offY = 1 ; int blurR = 3 ; int baseAlpha = 80 ; int shL = boxL + offX; int shT = boxT + offY; int shR = boxR + offX; int shB = boxB + offY; int padLeft = blurR + (offX < 0 ? -offX : 0 ); int padTop = blurR + (offY < 0 ? -offY : 0 ); int padRight = blurR + (offX > 0 ? offX : 0 ); int padBottom = blurR + (offY > 0 ? offY : 0 ); int bufL = boxL - padLeft; int bufT = boxT - padTop; int bufR = boxR + padRight; int bufB = boxB + padBottom; int bufW = bufR - bufL; int bufH = bufB - bufT; if (bufW <= 0 || bufH <= 0 ) return ; uchar silhouette[]; ArrayResize (silhouette, bufW * bufH); ArrayInitialize (silhouette, 0 ); double cr = ( double )cornerRadius; double innerL = ( double )shL + cr; double innerR = ( double )shR - cr; double innerT = ( double )shT + cr; double innerB = ( double )shB - cr; for ( int yy = 0 ; yy < bufH; yy++) { double py = ( double )(yy + bufT) + 0.5 ; for ( int xx = 0 ; xx < bufW; xx++) { double px = ( double )(xx + bufL) + 0.5 ; double ddx = MathMax ( MathMax (innerL - px, px - innerR), 0.0 ); double ddy = MathMax ( MathMax (innerT - py, py - innerB), 0.0 ); double dist = MathSqrt (ddx * ddx + ddy * ddy); if (dist <= cr) silhouette[yy * bufW + xx] = ( uchar )baseAlpha; } } uchar tempH[]; ArrayResize (tempH, bufW * bufH); int kernelSize = 2 * blurR + 1 ; for ( int yy = 0 ; yy < bufH; yy++) { int rowBase = yy * bufW; int runSum = 0 ; for ( int k = -blurR; k <= blurR; k++) { int sx = k; if (sx < 0 ) sx = 0 ; if (sx >= bufW) sx = bufW - 1 ; runSum += ( int )silhouette[rowBase + sx]; } for ( int xx = 0 ; xx < bufW; xx++) { tempH[rowBase + xx] = ( uchar )(runSum / kernelSize); int subX = xx - blurR; if (subX < 0 ) subX = 0 ; int addX = xx + blurR + 1 ; if (addX >= bufW) addX = bufW - 1 ; runSum -= ( int )silhouette[rowBase + subX]; runSum += ( int )silhouette[rowBase + addX]; } } for ( int xx = 0 ; xx < bufW; xx++) { int runSum = 0 ; for ( int k = -blurR; k <= blurR; k++) { int sy = k; if (sy < 0 ) sy = 0 ; if (sy >= bufH) sy = bufH - 1 ; runSum += ( int )tempH[sy * bufW + xx]; } for ( int yy = 0 ; yy < bufH; yy++) { silhouette[yy * bufW + xx] = ( uchar )(runSum / kernelSize); int subY = yy - blurR; if (subY < 0 ) subY = 0 ; int addY = yy + blurR + 1 ; if (addY >= bufH) addY = bufH - 1 ; runSum -= ( int )tempH[subY * bufW + xx]; runSum += ( int )tempH[addY * bufW + xx]; } } int cW = canvas.Width(), cH = canvas.Height(); for ( int yy = 0 ; yy < bufH; yy++) { int canvasY = yy + bufT; if (canvasY < 0 || canvasY >= cH) continue ; for ( int xx = 0 ; xx < bufW; xx++) { int canvasX = xx + bufL; if (canvasX < 0 || canvasX >= cW) continue ; uchar a = silhouette[yy * bufW + xx]; if (a == 0 ) continue ; uint shadowArgb = (( uint )a << 24 ) | 0x00000000 ; BlendPxNote(canvas, canvasX, canvasY, shadowArgb); } } }

The supersampling approach in "FillNoteRoundRect" is the same idea we used for our text rendering in the AI-powered trading systems article — render the shape at four times the resolution into a temporary canvas, then downsample by averaging each four-by-four block. The high-resolution render uses the native FillCircle and FillRectangle primitives to paint four corner discs plus two cross strips that compose the rounded shape, and the averaging step turns the discs' jagged edges into a smooth anti-aliased curve. A non-supersampled fallback path covers the case where the temp canvas allocation fails — it paints the same four-corner-discs-plus-cross-strips construction directly onto the target canvas without the smoothing.

For "DrawNoteDropShadow", the new technique worth explaining is the two-pass separable box blur. A naive 2D blur convolves each output pixel with every pixel in a square kernel, which costs roughly "kernelSize^2" operations per pixel. The separable variant exploits the fact that a box kernel can be decomposed into two one-dimensional passes — a horizontal blur followed by a vertical blur — bringing the cost down to "2 * kernelSize" operations per pixel.

We start by building the rounded-rectangle silhouette into a single-channel alpha buffer using the same SDF-style inner-rect distance test we use elsewhere — every pixel within the rounded boundary gets the base shadow alpha (80) and everything else stays at zero. The horizontal pass then walks every row with a sliding-window sum: we seed the sum with the kernel placed at the leftmost column, then for each output column we write the average and update the sum by subtracting the leftmost pixel and adding the rightmost pixel that just entered the window. This keeps the per-pixel cost constant regardless of kernel size. The vertical pass does the same thing along columns, reading from the horizontal pass's output and writing back into the original silhouette buffer.

The final compositing step walks the blurred alpha buffer and blends each pixel onto the canvas according to the buffer's per-pixel alpha. The small one-pixel offset on both axes biases the shadow toward the bottom-right while the blur halo still spreads on all sides, which gives the rectangle the subtle directional lift typical of real drop shadows. The Note tool drawing technique is the same as that of other tools.

Note Geometry, Drawing, and Hit Testing

The Note annotation combines several of the helpers we have already set up. We compute its rectangle bounds with the edge-midpoint attach rule so the connector line enters the rectangle naturally, render the drop shadow and rounded fill on top, then drop the text inside via the universal "RenderEditableTextBlockAA" helper.

void CAnnotationTools::ComputeNoteBox( int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB, int fontSize) { string content = isEditing ? editBuffer : committedText; bool hasContent = ( StringLen (content) > 0 ); string measure; if (isEditing && !hasContent) measure = "Add text" ; else if ( StringLen (content) > 0 ) measure = content; else measure = " " ; int textW = 0 , textH = 0 , lineH = 0 ; MeasureTextBlock(measure, "Arial" , fontSize, textW, textH, lineH); if (textW < 1 ) textW = 1 ; if (textH < 1 ) textH = lineH; int cursorReserve = 2 ; int padX = 10 ; int padY = 6 ; int boxW = textW + cursorReserve + 2 * padX; int boxH = textH + 2 * padY; int dx = p2x - p1x; int dy = p2y - p1y; bool horizontalDominant = ( MathAbs (dx) >= MathAbs (dy)); if (horizontalDominant) { if (dx >= 0 ) { outL = p2x; outR = p2x + boxW; } else { outR = p2x; outL = p2x - boxW; } outT = p2y - boxH / 2 ; outB = outT + boxH; } else { if (dy >= 0 ) { outT = p2y; outB = p2y + boxH; } else { outB = p2y; outT = p2y - boxH; } outL = p2x - boxW / 2 ; outR = outL + boxW; } } void CAnnotationTools::DrawNoteOn(CCanvas &canvas, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int caretPos, color objColor, bool selected, bool hovered, int &outBoxL, int &outBoxT, int &outBoxR, int &outBoxB, int lineOpacity, int fontSize, bool bold, color fillColor, int fillOpacity, color textColor, int textOpacity) { if (lineOpacity < 0 ) lineOpacity = 0 ; if (lineOpacity > 100 ) lineOpacity = 100 ; if (fillOpacity < 0 ) fillOpacity = 0 ; if (fillOpacity > 100 ) fillOpacity = 100 ; if (textOpacity < 0 ) textOpacity = 0 ; if (textOpacity > 100 ) textOpacity = 100 ; if (fontSize < 6 ) fontSize = 6 ; if (fontSize > 32 ) fontSize = 32 ; color effFillColor = (fillColor == clrNONE ) ? ( color ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ) : fillColor; color effTextColor = (textColor == clrNONE ) ? objColor : textColor; uint connectorArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(objColor, lineOpacity); int boxL= 0 , boxT= 0 , boxR= 0 , boxB= 0 ; ComputeNoteBox(p1x, p1y, p2x, p2y, committedText, isEditing, editBuffer, boxL, boxT, boxR, boxB, fontSize); outBoxL = boxL; outBoxT = boxT; outBoxR = boxR; outBoxB = boxB; int boxW = boxR - boxL; int boxH = boxB - boxT; int radius = 4 ; DrawNoteDropShadow(canvas, boxL, boxT, boxR, boxB, radius); DrawNoteConnectorLine(canvas, ( double )p1x, ( double )p1y, ( double )p2x, ( double )p2y, connectorArgb); uint rectFillArgb = ColorWithPercentOpacity(effFillColor, fillOpacity); FillNoteRoundRect(canvas, boxL, boxT, boxR, boxB, radius, rectFillArgb); string labelPart = isEditing ? editBuffer : committedText; bool hasContent = ( StringLen (labelPart) > 0 ); bool usePlaceholder = isEditing && !hasContent; string renderText = usePlaceholder ? "Add text" : labelPart; int effectiveCaret = usePlaceholder ? 0 : caretPos; int textL = boxL + 10 ; int textT = boxT + 6 ; int textR = boxR - 10 ; int textB = boxB - 6 ; if ( StringLen (renderText) > 0 ) { int measW = 0 , measH = 0 , measLineH = 0 ; MeasureTextBlock(renderText, "Arial" , fontSize, measW, measH, measLineH); int avail = (boxB - boxT) - 12 ; if (measH < avail) textT = boxT + 6 + (avail - measH) / 2 ; int availW = (boxB - boxT > 0 ) ? (boxR - boxL) - 20 : 0 ; if (availW > 0 && measW < availW) textL = boxL + 10 + (availW - measW) / 2 ; } if ( StringLen (renderText) > 0 || isEditing) { RenderEditableTextBlockAA(canvas, renderText, isEditing, effectiveCaret, textL, textT, boxL + 10 , boxT + 6 , boxR - 10 , boxB - 6 , "Arial" , fontSize, effTextColor, effTextColor, 0 , bold, 0 , 0 , textOpacity); } if (!(selected || hovered)) { int dotR = 3 ; for ( int dy = -dotR; dy <= dotR; dy++) { for ( int dx = -dotR; dx <= dotR; dx++) { double sub = 4.0 ; int inside = 0 , tot = 0 ; for ( int sy = 0 ; sy < 4 ; sy++) for ( int sx = 0 ; sx < 4 ; sx++) { double sdx = dx - 0.5 + (sx + 0.5 ) / sub; double sdy = dy - 0.5 + (sy + 0.5 ) / sub; if (sdx * sdx + sdy * sdy <= ( double )dotR * dotR) inside++; tot++; } if (inside == 0 ) continue ; uchar aCov = ( uchar )( 255 * inside / tot); uint dotArgb = (( uint )aCov << 24 ) | (connectorArgb & 0x00FFFFFF ); int px = p1x + dx, py = p1y + dy; if (px >= 0 && py >= 0 && px < canvas.Width() && py < canvas.Height()) BlendPxNote(canvas, px, py, dotArgb); } } } if (selected || hovered) { if (m_hideHandleIdx != 0 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, p1x, p1y, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 0 ); if (m_hideHandleIdx != 1 ) DrawHandleOnCanvas(canvas, p2x, p2y, selected, objColor, m_haloHandleIdx == 1 ); } } bool CAnnotationTools::HitTestNote( int mx, int my, int p1x, int p1y, int p2x, int p2y, const string committedText, bool isEditing, const string editBuffer, int fontSize) { int boxL= 0 , boxT= 0 , boxR= 0 , boxB= 0 ; ComputeNoteBox(p1x, p1y, p2x, p2y, committedText, isEditing, editBuffer, boxL, boxT, boxR, boxB, fontSize); if (mx >= boxL && mx <= boxR && my >= boxT && my <= boxB) return true ; double dotR = 4.0 ; double dxP = mx - p1x, dyP = my - p1y; if (dxP * dxP + dyP * dyP <= dotR * dotR) return true ; double dx = p2x - p1x, dy = p2y - p1y; double len2 = dx * dx + dy * dy; if (len2 > 1 e- 6 ) { double t = ((mx - p1x) * dx + (my - p1y) * dy) / len2; if (t < 0 ) t = 0 ; else if (t > 1 ) t = 1 ; double qx = p1x + t * dx, qy = p1y + t * dy; double d = MathSqrt ((mx - qx)*(mx - qx) + (my - qy)*(my - qy)); if (d <= 4.0 ) return true ; } return false ; }

"ComputeNoteBox" is the single source of truth for the Note's rectangle bounds. We pick the sizing text — the edit buffer when editing, the committed text otherwise, or the "Add text" placeholder when editing an empty buffer — and measure it via "MeasureTextBlock". The total box dimensions add padding on both axes, plus a small horizontal slack, so the caret can sit at the end of a line without being clipped by the rectangle border.

The edge-midpoint attach logic decides which side of the rectangle sits exactly at P2. We compare the absolute X and Y components of the P1-to-P2 vector — if the horizontal component dominates, the rectangle extends left or right of P2 based on the sign of "dx", with the rectangle vertically centered on P2's Y. If the vertical component dominates, the rectangle extends above or below P2 based on the sign of "dy", with the rectangle horizontally centered on P2's X. The result is that the connector line from P1 always enters the rectangle through the closest edge midpoint instead of piercing the fill.

"DrawNoteOn" orchestrates the layered render. We clamp every opacity to its valid range, resolve the effective fill and text colors (falling back to the chart background and object color when the user passed "clrNONE"), and compute the rectangle bounds via the geometry helper. The render order matters here — the drop shadow goes down first via "DrawNoteDropShadow" so the rectangle paints on top of it; the connector line follows via "DrawNoteConnectorLine"; then the rounded fill via "FillNoteRoundRect" covers the line where it enters the rectangle; and finally the text goes on top.

The text path resolves which content to render (edit buffer, committed text, or "Add text" placeholder) and measures the wrapped block via "MeasureTextBlock" to compute centering offsets within the rectangle interior. We then call "RenderEditableTextBlockAA" with the inner text region and the host's clip rect — the helper handles the caret rendering, word-wrap layout, and supersampled glyph compositing internally. When the Note is idle (not selected, not hovered), we paint a small AA-filled anchor dot at P1 using a sub-sampled disc inside-test. When the Note is selected or hovered, the dot gives way to the selection handles at P1 and P2.

"HitTestNote" tests three things in order: cursor inside the rectangle bounds, cursor inside a small disc around the anchor dot at P1, and cursor near the connector line via a clamped projection onto the segment. A hit on any of the three returns true. The Price Note tool is built on the same geometry and the same rect-fill path — it just swaps the editable text for a DoubleToString of the anchor price formatted to the symbol's digit precision, drops the drop shadow, and uses a fixed blue fill. We will not walk through its draw routine separately. The rest of the tools use the existing approach. For text edits and rendering, we define in the next section.





Implementing the In-Place Label Editing System

Label Selection Model

The label edit subsystem lives in its own file, "ToolsPalette_Engine_Edit.mqh", which holds every "CDrawingEngine" method body that drives the in-place text editor. The selection model is the foundational layer — every typing operation, every backspace, every shift-arrow extension consults this code to know what range of the buffer is currently selected. We define three small methods that together form the entire selection API.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_EDIT_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_ENGINE_EDIT_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" bool CDrawingEngine::HasLabelSelection() { if (m_labelSelectionAnchor < 0 ) return false ; if (m_labelSelectionAnchor == m_labelCaretPos) return false ; return true ; } bool CDrawingEngine::GetLabelSelectionRange( int &outStart, int &outEnd) { if (!HasLabelSelection()) { outStart = outEnd = 0 ; return false ; } outStart = (m_labelSelectionAnchor < m_labelCaretPos) ? m_labelSelectionAnchor : m_labelCaretPos; outEnd = (m_labelSelectionAnchor > m_labelCaretPos) ? m_labelSelectionAnchor : m_labelCaretPos; const int len = StringLen (m_labelEditBuffer); if (outStart < 0 ) outStart = 0 ; if (outEnd > len) outEnd = len; if (outStart > outEnd) outStart = outEnd; return outEnd > outStart; } bool CDrawingEngine::DeleteLabelSelection() { int s, e; if (!GetLabelSelectionRange(s, e)) return false ; const int len = StringLen (m_labelEditBuffer); const string before = (s > 0 ) ? StringSubstr (m_labelEditBuffer, 0 , s) : "" ; const string after = (e < len) ? StringSubstr (m_labelEditBuffer, e, len - e) : "" ; m_labelEditBuffer = before + after; m_labelCaretPos = s; m_labelSelectionAnchor = - 1 ; return true ; }

The selection state is represented by two integer fields on the engine: "m_labelSelectionAnchor" (the position where the selection started) and "m_labelCaretPos" (the current caret position). When the anchor is -1 or equal to the caret, there is no active selection — "HasLabelSelection" is the predicate that encodes this rule for every caller. "GetLabelSelectionRange" reads the ordered start and end of the selection. We order anchor and caret so the start is always less than or equal to the end, regardless of which direction the user dragged the selection, and we clamp both values defensively against the buffer length in case the buffer was mutated by some concurrent operation.

"DeleteLabelSelection" performs the atomic delete that backspace, the delete key, and any character insertion (when typing over a selection) all dispatch through. We grab the selection range, slice the buffer into the part before the start and the part after the end, concatenate them, then park the caret at the deleted region's start and clear the anchor so the selection becomes inactive.

This is the only snippet we cover from this file. The remaining methods in "ToolsPalette_Engine_Edit.mqh" — keyboard override, edit lifecycle ("StartLabelEdit", "CommitLabel", "CancelLabel"), caret operations (insert, delete, backspace, arrow navigation, home, end, page up, page down), shift-extend selection, and click-to-caret resolution via the rotated label frame — follow the same pattern: small, targeted updates to "m_labelEditBuffer" and "m_labelCaretPos" driven by chart key events. The deepest mechanical part (dual-pass black-and-white alpha extraction for glyph rendering, supersampled text composite, caret blink) is implemented inside "RenderEditableTextBlockAA", which we already covered when we introduced the universal text helpers, and the underlying technique is the same one we walked through in detail in the AI-powered trading systems series article on text rendering. Readers who want the deep dive on the supersampling math, the black-and-white background trick, and the per-pixel alpha extraction should reference that article — the implementation here applies the same logic to an editable buffer with caret tracking instead of a static label string. Testing and visualization are covered in the next section.





Visualization

We compile the program, attach it to the chart, and exercise every new tool — placing each shape, dropping each annotation, and typing into the editable text labels.

During testing, the shape tools placed cleanly with the rubber-band preview tracking the cursor between clicks, the annotation tools opened straight into edit mode with the blinking caret inside the rectangle, and word-wrap kicked in automatically inside the Rectangle, Circle, and Ellipse labels when the typed content exceeded the host width. Arrow-key navigation moved the caret by visual line, shift-arrow extended the selection, and committing an empty annotation buffer discarded the object as designed.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have extended the Canvas drawing layer with eight new shape tools — Rectangle, Triangle, Rotated Rectangle, Rotated Ellipse, Path, Circle, Arc, and Curve — and nine annotation tools — Text, Arrow, Arrow Marker, Arrow Up, Arrow Down, Note, Price Note, Callout, and Comment. We also wired up a complete in-place label editing system with caret-driven keyboard navigation, word-wrap that respects visual lines, shift-arrow selection extension, mouse-click-to-caret positioning through the rotated label frame, and a chart keyboard control override so typing does not trigger MetaTrader 5's own navigation. Each new tool plugs into the same hit testing, selection, reshape, and rubber-band preview pipeline established earlier in the series, and the editable annotations share a single set of text helpers — so behavior stays consistent across every tool that carries a buffer. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Implement filled shape tools on a custom canvas layer with signed-distance anti-aliased borders and quadratic Bezier curves with chord-enclosed fills.

Render annotation tools with edge-midpoint attach, eight-way callout shafts, supersampled rounded rectangles, and two-pass separable box blur drop shadows.

Build a complete in-place text editor on a canvas with multi-line word wrap, blinking caret, shift-arrow selection, and mouse-click-to-caret positioning through a rotated label frame.

In the next part of the series, we will add a per-object property-editing ribbon that pops up next to the current selection, letting the user tweak colors, opacities, line widths, dash styles, font sizes, per-level visibility, and every other per-tool property via dedicated widgets, with a live preview that updates as values change, just like the terminal's object behavior. Stay tuned.





Attachments

