Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 50): Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweeps

Introduction

Obvious breaks of recent N-bar highs or lows look like reliable continuation signals, yet they frequently prove to be liquidity grabs: price pokes past the extreme, triggers clustered stop orders, and then snaps back — leaving traders short at the bottom or long at the top. For an algo developer, this ambiguity cannot be resolved by feel; we need precise, testable rules.

This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders who want to fade these false breakouts with clear, mechanical rules rather than judgment. In our previous article (Part 49), we automated the Quasimodo reversal pattern from a zig-zag of swing pivots. In this article, we reframe the Turtle Soup problem as a formal detection-and-action contract: how to define a sweep (absolute depth in points and as a percent of the lookback range), how to confirm rejection (number of consecutive closes back inside, optional reversal body), how old the reference extreme must be, what sweep window to use, and what operational constraints the program must obey — working on bar close, avoiding duplicate signals, enforcing per-direction position limits, and respecting broker stop-level constraints. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have an automated MQL5 program that marks the N-bar liquidity pools, detects and confirms sweeps, and executes trades with configurable stops, targets, and optional trailing — ready for Strategy Tester runs and further customization.





Understanding the Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep Strategy

The Turtle Soup strategy began as a fade of the classic Turtle breakout system. The Turtles bought new twenty-bar highs and sold new twenty-bar lows, expecting the breakout to run; Turtle Soup does the opposite, fading the breakout when it fails. The reasoning rests on where liquidity sits. A prominent N-bar high is an obvious place for buy stops to rest above it, and a prominent N-bar low is where sell stops rest below. We call the area above the high the buy-side liquidity (the high-liquidity area), and the area below the low the sell-side liquidity (the low-liquidity area). Price is often drawn to these pools, sweeping just beyond the level to trigger the resting orders, and then snapping back inside the range once that liquidity is taken. Turtle Soup trades that snap-back: when price sweeps above the N-bar high and then closes back below it, we fade the move and sell; when price sweeps below the N-bar low and closes back above it, we buy. A general setup looks as follows.

Profitability depends on the applied filters. A real sweep should push a meaningful distance beyond the level, not merely tag it, so we require a minimum sweep depth measured both in absolute points and as a share of the range. The swept extreme should also be old enough to matter; a level only a bar or two back is not a meaningful pool, so we require a minimum age. Most importantly, we wait for confirmation: one or more bars that close back inside the level, optionally with a reversal candle body in our trade direction, so we are fading a rejection rather than guessing mid-sweep. The stop sits just beyond the sweep extreme, where the idea is wrong if price pushes through again, and the target is either a fixed reward-to-risk multiple or the opposite side of the range.

In live trading, use the N-bar high and low as your liquidity reference and let the sweep do the work. Mark the recent extreme, wait for the price to spike beyond it, and watch for the close back inside rather than acting on the wick alone. Sell failed breaks of the high and buy failed breaks of the low. Place the stop beyond the sweep extreme so a true continuation exits the trade quickly. Favor sweeps that are deep and clean against an older level, and stand aside when price merely hovers at the level without a decisive rejection. For targets, a measured reward-to-risk multiple keeps the math consistent, while the opposite side of the range suits ranging conditions where price tends to travel pool to pool. By the end, we will create a system that resembles the one visualized below.





Implementation in MQL5

Configuration: Enumerations, Inputs, and Globals

We open the program by pulling in the trade library and laying out its configuration: the enumerations for the mode choices, the user inputs grouped by concern, and the globals that carry state between bars.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_SLTP_METHOD { SLTP_Dynamic = 0 , SLTP_Static = 1 }; enum ENUM_TRAILING_TYPE { Trail_None = 0 , Trail_Points = 1 }; enum ENUM_TP_MODE { TP_RiskReward = 0 , TP_OppositeRange = 1 }; input group "Setup Detection" input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSignalTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpLookbackBars = 20 ; input int InpMinExtremeAgeBars = 4 ; input int InpSweepWindowBars = 1 ; input int InpConfirmCloseBars = 1 ; input bool InpRequireBearBullBody = true ; input group "Sweep Depth Filter" input bool InpUseSweepDepthFilter = true ; input double InpMinSweepDepthPoints = 30.0 ; input double InpMinSweepDepthPctRange = 2.0 ; input group "Risk / Orders" input double InpLotSize = 0.01 ; input ENUM_SLTP_METHOD InpSLTPMethod = SLTP_Dynamic; input ENUM_TP_MODE InpTPMode = TP_RiskReward; input double InpRiskRewardRatio = 1.0 ; input int InpStaticSLPoints = 5000 ; input double InpSLBufferPoints = 3000.0 ; input int InpMaxPositionsPerDirection = 1 ; input int InpMagicNumber = 1107 ; input group "Trailing" input ENUM_TRAILING_TYPE InpTrailingType = Trail_None; input double InpTrailingStopPoints = 300.0 ; input double InpMinProfitToActivateTrail = 1000.0 ; input group "Visuals" input bool InpShowVisuals = true ; input color InpNBarHighColor = clrOrange ; input color InpNBarLowColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color InpSellSetupColor = clrCrimson ; input color InpBuySetupColor = C'0,150,0' ; CTrade g_trade; datetime g_lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime g_lastSellSignalTime = 0 ; datetime g_lastBuySignalTime = 0 ; double g_cachedRefHigh = 0.0 ; double g_cachedRefLow = 0.0 ; string OBJ_PREFIX = "TSOUP_" ;

We begin by including the standard trade library, which gives us the CTrade class for sending and modifying orders. We then define three enumerations that turn the program's mode switches into named choices. The "ENUM_SLTP_METHOD" enumeration selects between a dynamic stop placed beyond the sweep extreme and a static stop of fixed points. Alongside it, the "ENUM_TRAILING_TYPE" enumeration toggles the trailing stop between off and a points-based trail, and the "ENUM_TP_MODE" enumeration chooses between a fixed reward-to-risk target and the opposite side of the lookback range.

Next, we expose the inputs in labeled groups so the settings window stays organized. The setup-detection group controls the signal timeframe, the N-bar lookback, and how a sweep is detected and confirmed. The remaining groups cover the sweep-depth filter, the risk and order settings, the trailing options, and the chart visuals. Grouping them this way lets us tune the program by concern rather than scan a flat list.

Finally, we declare the globals that tie everything together. We create the trade object from the library, keep guard timestamps that stop the same signal bar from firing twice, and cache the most recent N-bar high and low. We also hold a shared object-name prefix so we can clean up all our chart drawings in one call. We will proceed to define utility helpers that we will use throughout the program to make it modular.

Counting Our Positions and Confirming the Closes

Two small checks support the detection logic: one counts how many of our positions are open in a direction, and the other verifies that the price has closed back inside the swept level.

int CountActivePositions( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType) { int count = 0 ; for ( int pos = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; pos >= 0 ; pos--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (pos); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == InpMagicNumber && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == positionType) count++; } return count; } bool AllConfirmClosesInsideLevel( bool checkBelowLevel, double referenceLevel, int barsToConfirm) { for ( int barIdx = 1 ; barIdx <= barsToConfirm; barIdx++) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, barIdx); if (checkBelowLevel) { if (!(closePrice < referenceLevel)) return false ; } else { if (!(closePrice > referenceLevel)) return false ; } } return true ; }

First, we define the "CountActivePositions" function to count how many of our positions are open in a given direction. We pass it a position type, then loop through the open positions with the PositionsTotal function and fetch each ticket with the PositionGetTicket function. We count only those that match our symbol, magic number, and the requested direction. This keeps the program honest about its exposure, so we never exceed the per-direction limit.

Next, we create the "AllConfirmClosesInsideLevel" function to confirm that the price has been rejected back inside the swept level. We pass it a flag for which side we are checking, the reference level, and the number of bars that must confirm. We then walk that many closed bars back from the most recent one, reading each close with the iClose function. For a sell, every checked close must sit below the swept high; for a buy, every close must sit above the swept low. The moment one bar closes on the wrong side, we return false, since a single failed close means the rejection is not clean. Only when every confirmation bar closes on the correct side do we accept the setup. For visualization, we define some utility functions too.

Drawing Helpers: Segments, Boxes, Arrows, and Levels

To put each setup on the chart, we add a set of helpers that draw bounded segments, filled risk and reward boxes, a labeled signal arrow, and the dotted N-bar level lines.

void DrawHorizontalSegment( string objName, datetime startTime, double price, datetime endTime, color lineColor, ENUM_LINE_STYLE lineStyle, int lineWidth) { ObjectDelete ( ChartID (), objName); ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), objName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, price, endTime, price); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , lineStyle); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , lineWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); } void DrawFilledTradeBox( string objName, datetime startTime, double priceA, datetime endTime, double priceB, color fillColor) { ObjectDelete ( ChartID (), objName); ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , startTime, priceA, endTime, priceB); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , fillColor); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); } void DrawSignalArrowAndLabel( string baseName, datetime signalTime, double anchorPrice, bool isBuy, string labelText, color signalColor) { int arrowCode = isBuy ? 217 : 218 ; double labelAngle = isBuy ? - 90.0 : 90.0 ; string arrowObjName = baseName + "_ARW" ; string textObjName = baseName + "_TXT" ; ObjectDelete ( ChartID (), arrowObjName); ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , signalTime, anchorPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , arrowCode); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR , signalColor); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isBuy ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), arrowObjName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectDelete ( ChartID (), textObjName); ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , signalTime, anchorPrice); ObjectSetString ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_TEXT , " " + labelText); ObjectSetString ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Calibri Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_COLOR , signalColor); ObjectSetDouble ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_ANGLE , labelAngle); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), textObjName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); } void RenderHorizontalLevel( string objName, double levelPrice, color levelColor, string tooltipText) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (), objName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), objName, OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , levelPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetString ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , tooltipText); } ObjectSetDouble ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_PRICE , levelPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , levelColor); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); } void RenderPriceLabel( string objName, datetime labelTime, double labelPrice, string labelText, color textColor, int anchorType) { ObjectDelete ( ChartID (), objName); ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), objName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , labelTime, labelPrice); ObjectSetString ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , labelText); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchorType); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 10 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

We begin with two simple shape helpers. We define the "DrawHorizontalSegment" function to draw a bounded horizontal line between two points. We pass it a name, the two anchor coordinates, and the line's visual properties. We delete any prior object of the same name with the ObjectDelete function, create a trend line with the ObjectCreate function, and turn off the rightward ray so the segment stays bounded. We build the "DrawFilledTradeBox" function the same way, but as a filled rectangle that we render behind the candles, so price action stays readable.

Next, we add the "DrawSignalArrowAndLabel" function to mark the signal bar. We pass it a base name, the signal coordinate, a buy flag, and the label text and color. We place a Wingdings arrow pointing up for a buy and down for a sell, then add a text label rotated ninety degrees with the ObjectSetDouble function, so it reads upright alongside the arrow rather than running across the candles.

For the persistent N-bar levels, we create the "RenderHorizontalLevel" function. We pass it a name, a price, a color, and a tooltip. Unlike the other helpers, we build the line once and then only update its price and color on later calls, so the level glides as the lookback range shifts. Finally, we add the "RenderPriceLabel" function to place a text label at a given coordinate, deleting and recreating it each time to guarantee the position is exact. We will now concatenate these functions in a main helper to composite the setup.

Composing the Full Trade Annotation

We bring the helpers together in one function that draws the entire setup: the sweep zone, the risk and reward boxes, the entry line, the signal arrow, and the price labels.

void DrawTradeSetupVisuals( bool isBuy, double sweptLevel, double sweepExtreme, double entryPrice, double stopLoss, double takeProfit, datetime signalBarTime) { string timeSuffix = IntegerToString (( long )signalBarTime); color setupColor = isBuy ? InpBuySetupColor : InpSellSetupColor; int sweepWindowSize = MathMax (InpSweepWindowBars, 1 ); datetime sweepStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, sweepWindowSize); datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 0 ); datetime tradeBoxEndTime = currentBarTime + ( datetime )( PeriodSeconds (InpSignalTimeframe) * 8 ); color slBorderColor = clrCrimson ; color tpBorderColor = C'0,140,0' ; color entryLineColor = C'40,40,40' ; color riskBoxFill = C'255,200,200' ; color rewardBoxFill = C'200,235,200' ; color buyArrowColor = C'0,150,0' ; color sellArrowColor = clrCrimson ; double rectTop = MathMax (sweptLevel, sweepExtreme); double rectBot = MathMin (sweptLevel, sweepExtreme); string sweepRectName = OBJ_PREFIX + "Sweep_" + timeSuffix; ObjectCreate ( ChartID (), sweepRectName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , sweepStartTime, rectTop, currentBarTime, rectBot); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), sweepRectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , setupColor); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), sweepRectName, OBJPROP_FILL , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), sweepRectName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), sweepRectName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( ChartID (), sweepRectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); double sweepBoxMidPrice = (rectTop + rectBot) * 0.5 ; RenderPriceLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "SwTxt_" + timeSuffix, sweepStartTime, sweepBoxMidPrice, "Turtle Soup (sweep) " , setupColor, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); DrawFilledTradeBox(OBJ_PREFIX + "RiskBox_" + timeSuffix, signalBarTime, entryPrice, tradeBoxEndTime, stopLoss, riskBoxFill); DrawFilledTradeBox(OBJ_PREFIX + "RewBox_" + timeSuffix, signalBarTime, entryPrice, tradeBoxEndTime, takeProfit, rewardBoxFill); DrawHorizontalSegment(OBJ_PREFIX + "EnLine_" + timeSuffix, signalBarTime, entryPrice, tradeBoxEndTime, entryLineColor, STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); double signalArrowPrice = isBuy ? iLow ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 ) : iHigh ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 ); DrawSignalArrowAndLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "Sig_" + timeSuffix, signalBarTime, signalArrowPrice, isBuy, isBuy ? " Buy" : " Sell" , isBuy ? buyArrowColor : sellArrowColor); double slDistancePoints = MathAbs (entryPrice - stopLoss) / _Point ; double achievedRMultiple = ( MathAbs (entryPrice - stopLoss) > 0.0 ) ? MathAbs (takeProfit - entryPrice) / MathAbs (entryPrice - stopLoss) : 0.0 ; int slLabelAnchor = isBuy ? ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER : ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ; int tpLabelAnchor = isBuy ? ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ; RenderPriceLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "EnTxt_" + timeSuffix, tradeBoxEndTime, entryPrice, "Entry " + DoubleToString (entryPrice, _Digits ) + " " , entryLineColor, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); RenderPriceLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "SlTxt_" + timeSuffix, tradeBoxEndTime, stopLoss, "SL " + DoubleToString (stopLoss, _Digits ) + " (" + DoubleToString (slDistancePoints, 0 ) + " pts) " , slBorderColor, slLabelAnchor); RenderPriceLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "TpTxt_" + timeSuffix, tradeBoxEndTime, takeProfit, "TP " + DoubleToString (takeProfit, _Digits ) + " (" + DoubleToString (achievedRMultiple, 2 ) + "R) " , tpBorderColor, tpLabelAnchor); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Here, we define the "DrawTradeSetupVisuals" function to render a single setup. It draws the sweep zone, the risk/reward boxes, the entry line, the signal arrow, and price labels. We pass it the direction and the two sweep levels, the swept level, and the sweep extreme. We also pass the entry, stop, and target prices along with the signal bar time. We build a unique name suffix from that bar time so each setup's objects stay separate, then pick the direction color. We first draw the sweep zone as a dotted rectangle spanning the sweep window with the ObjectCreate function, and label it as a Turtle Soup sweep with the "RenderPriceLabel" function.

Next, we lay out the trade itself. We draw a filled risk box from entry to stop, and a reward box from entry to target with the "DrawFilledTradeBox" function, both projected a few bars into the future for readability. We add the entry reference line across the same span with the "DrawHorizontalSegment" function, then place the signal arrow at the signal bar's low for a buy or its high for a sell with the "DrawSignalArrowAndLabel" function.

Finally, we label the prices. We compute the stop distance in points and the achieved reward-to-risk multiple, then render entry, stop, and target labels at the right edge of the boxes. The stop label carries its distance in points and the target label its R multiple, so the trade's risk and reward read straight off the chart. We finish by repainting with the ChartRedraw function. We can now define the logic to find the setups and trade them, but we will create a function to place orders first, as follows.

Building the Stops and Targets and Sending the Order

This is where a confirmed setup is converted into a live order. We compute the stop and target, enforce the broker's stop-level constraints, send the market order, log it, and draw the annotation.

bool OpenTurtleSoupTrade( bool isBuy, double sweptLevel, double sweepExtreme, double oppositeRangeLevel, double lookbackRange, int extremeAgeBars, double sweepDepth, datetime signalBarTime) { double askPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double bidPrice = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double pointSize = _Point ; int priceDigits = ( int ) _Digits ; long brokerStopsLevel = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double minStopDistance = ( double )brokerStopsLevel * pointSize; double entryPrice, stopLoss, takeProfit, riskDistance; if (isBuy) { entryPrice = askPrice; if (InpSLTPMethod == SLTP_Dynamic) stopLoss = sweepExtreme - InpSLBufferPoints * pointSize; else stopLoss = entryPrice - (InpStaticSLPoints + InpSLBufferPoints) * pointSize; riskDistance = entryPrice - stopLoss; if (riskDistance < minStopDistance || riskDistance <= 0.0 ) { riskDistance = minStopDistance; stopLoss = entryPrice - riskDistance; } if (InpTPMode == TP_OppositeRange) { takeProfit = oppositeRangeLevel; if (takeProfit - entryPrice < minStopDistance) takeProfit = entryPrice + riskDistance * InpRiskRewardRatio; } else { takeProfit = entryPrice + riskDistance * InpRiskRewardRatio; } if (entryPrice - stopLoss < minStopDistance) stopLoss = entryPrice - minStopDistance; if (takeProfit - entryPrice < minStopDistance) takeProfit = entryPrice + minStopDistance; stopLoss = NormalizeDouble (stopLoss, priceDigits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble (takeProfit, priceDigits); if (!g_trade.Buy(InpLotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Turtle Soup Buy" )) { Print ( "Buy failed: " , g_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return false ; } if (g_trade.ResultRetcode() != TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return false ; Print ( "BUY (Turtle Soup): swept " , DoubleToString (InpLookbackBars), "-bar low " , DoubleToString (sweptLevel, priceDigits), " by " , DoubleToString (sweepDepth / pointSize, 0 ), " pts (" , DoubleToString (sweepDepth / lookbackRange * 100.0 , 1 ), "% of range). Low was " , extremeAgeBars, " bars old. Entry " , DoubleToString (entryPrice, priceDigits), " SL " , DoubleToString (stopLoss, priceDigits), " TP " , DoubleToString (takeProfit, priceDigits)); } else { entryPrice = bidPrice; if (InpSLTPMethod == SLTP_Dynamic) stopLoss = sweepExtreme + InpSLBufferPoints * pointSize; else stopLoss = entryPrice + (InpStaticSLPoints + InpSLBufferPoints) * pointSize; riskDistance = stopLoss - entryPrice; if (riskDistance < minStopDistance || riskDistance <= 0.0 ) { riskDistance = minStopDistance; stopLoss = entryPrice + riskDistance; } if (InpTPMode == TP_OppositeRange) { takeProfit = oppositeRangeLevel; if (entryPrice - takeProfit < minStopDistance) takeProfit = entryPrice - riskDistance * InpRiskRewardRatio; } else { takeProfit = entryPrice - riskDistance * InpRiskRewardRatio; } if (stopLoss - entryPrice < minStopDistance) stopLoss = entryPrice + minStopDistance; if (entryPrice - takeProfit < minStopDistance) takeProfit = entryPrice - minStopDistance; stopLoss = NormalizeDouble (stopLoss, priceDigits); takeProfit = NormalizeDouble (takeProfit, priceDigits); if (!g_trade.Sell(InpLotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Turtle Soup Sell" )) { Print ( "Sell failed: " , g_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return false ; } if (g_trade.ResultRetcode() != TRADE_RETCODE_DONE ) return false ; Print ( "SELL (Turtle Soup): swept " , DoubleToString (InpLookbackBars), "-bar high " , DoubleToString (sweptLevel, priceDigits), " by " , DoubleToString (sweepDepth / pointSize, 0 ), " pts (" , DoubleToString (sweepDepth / lookbackRange * 100.0 , 1 ), "% of range). High was " , extremeAgeBars, " bars old. Entry " , DoubleToString (entryPrice, priceDigits), " SL " , DoubleToString (stopLoss, priceDigits), " TP " , DoubleToString (takeProfit, priceDigits)); } if (InpShowVisuals) DrawTradeSetupVisuals(isBuy, sweptLevel, sweepExtreme, entryPrice, stopLoss, takeProfit, signalBarTime); return true ; }

We define the "OpenTurtleSoupTrade" function to size the stop and target, send the order, and report the result. We pass it the direction, the swept level and sweep extreme, the opposite-range level, and the context values used in the log. We read the current ask and bid and the broker's minimum stop distance with the SymbolInfoDouble and SymbolInfoInteger functions, since every level we set has to respect that minimum.

For a buy, we enter at the ask and place the stop below the sweep extreme. In the dynamic method, the stop sits a buffer beyond the swept low, where a push back through the sweep would prove the fade wrong; in the static method, it sits a fixed number of points below entry. We then measure the risk distance and, if it is tighter than the broker's minimum, widen it to that floor so the order is not rejected.

The target depends on the take-profit mode. In opposite-range mode, we aim for the far side of the lookback range, falling back to the reward-to-risk projection if that level sits too close to entry. In reward-to-risk mode, we project the target as a fixed multiple of the risk beyond entry. Before sending, we enforce the broker's minimum on both the stop and the target and round them with the NormalizeDouble function.

With the levels ready, we send the market order with the trade object's Buy method and bail out on a failed send or an unconfirmed fill. On success, we log the swept level, the sweep depth in points and as a share of the range, and the resulting prices. The sell branch mirrors all of this in reverse, entering at the bid with the stop above the sweep high and the Sell method. Either way, we finish by drawing the annotation with the "DrawTradeSetupVisuals" function. We can compute the signal scan and open trades on confirmed setups using this logic now.

Scanning for the Sweep Setup

This is the detection engine. On each new bar we locate the N-bar high and low, check whether price swept and rejected either one, and fire the matching trade when every condition lines up.

void ScanForTurtleSoupSetups() { int sweepWindow = MathMax (InpSweepWindowBars, 1 ); int confirmBars = MathMax (InpConfirmCloseBars, 1 ); int minBarsNeeded = InpLookbackBars + sweepWindow + 2 ; if ( Bars ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe) < minBarsNeeded) return ; int refWindowStartShift = 1 + sweepWindow; int refHighBarShift = iHighest ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, MODE_HIGH , InpLookbackBars, refWindowStartShift); int refLowBarShift = iLowest ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, MODE_LOW , InpLookbackBars, refWindowStartShift); if (refHighBarShift < 0 || refLowBarShift < 0 ) return ; double refHighPrice = iHigh ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, refHighBarShift); double refLowPrice = iLow ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, refLowBarShift); double lookbackRange = refHighPrice - refLowPrice; if (lookbackRange <= 0.0 ) return ; g_cachedRefHigh = refHighPrice; g_cachedRefLow = refLowPrice; if (InpShowVisuals) { RenderHorizontalLevel(OBJ_PREFIX + "HighLevel" , refHighPrice, InpNBarHighColor, "N-Bar High (BSL - buy-side liquidity)" ); RenderHorizontalLevel(OBJ_PREFIX + "LowLevel" , refLowPrice, InpNBarLowColor, "N-Bar Low (SSL - sell-side liquidity)" ); datetime currentTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 0 ); RenderPriceLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "HighTxt" , currentTime, refHighPrice, IntegerToString (InpLookbackBars) + "-Bar High (BSL)" , InpNBarHighColor, ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER ); RenderPriceLabel(OBJ_PREFIX + "LowTxt" , currentTime, refLowPrice, IntegerToString (InpLookbackBars) + "-Bar Low (SSL)" , InpNBarLowColor, ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); } int sweepHighBarShift = iHighest ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, MODE_HIGH , sweepWindow, 1 ); int sweepLowBarShift = iLowest ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, MODE_LOW , sweepWindow, 1 ); double sweepWindowHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, sweepHighBarShift); double sweepWindowLow = iLow ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, sweepLowBarShift); int refHighAgeBars = refHighBarShift - 1 ; int refLowAgeBars = refLowBarShift - 1 ; datetime signalBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 ); bool sellHighSwept = (sweepWindowHigh > refHighPrice); bool sellClosedBelow = AllConfirmClosesInsideLevel( true , refHighPrice, confirmBars); bool sellBearishBody = (!InpRequireBearBullBody) || ( iClose ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 ) < iOpen ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 )); bool sellExtremeOldEnough = (refHighAgeBars >= InpMinExtremeAgeBars); double sellSweepDepth = sweepWindowHigh - refHighPrice; bool sellDepthPasses = (!InpUseSweepDepthFilter) || (sellSweepDepth >= InpMinSweepDepthPoints * _Point && (sellSweepDepth / lookbackRange * 100.0 ) >= InpMinSweepDepthPctRange); if (sellHighSwept && sellClosedBelow && sellBearishBody && sellExtremeOldEnough && sellDepthPasses && g_lastSellSignalTime != signalBarTime && CountActivePositions( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) < InpMaxPositionsPerDirection) { if (OpenTurtleSoupTrade( false , refHighPrice, sweepWindowHigh, refLowPrice, lookbackRange, refHighAgeBars, sellSweepDepth, signalBarTime)) g_lastSellSignalTime = signalBarTime; } bool buyLowSwept = (sweepWindowLow < refLowPrice); bool buyClosedAbove = AllConfirmClosesInsideLevel( false , refLowPrice, confirmBars); bool buyBullishBody = (!InpRequireBearBullBody) || ( iClose ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 ) > iOpen ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 1 )); bool buyExtremeOldEnough = (refLowAgeBars >= InpMinExtremeAgeBars); double buySweepDepth = refLowPrice - sweepWindowLow; bool buyDepthPasses = (!InpUseSweepDepthFilter) || (buySweepDepth >= InpMinSweepDepthPoints * _Point && (buySweepDepth / lookbackRange * 100.0 ) >= InpMinSweepDepthPctRange); if (buyLowSwept && buyClosedAbove && buyBullishBody && buyExtremeOldEnough && buyDepthPasses && g_lastBuySignalTime != signalBarTime && CountActivePositions( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) < InpMaxPositionsPerDirection) { if (OpenTurtleSoupTrade( true , refLowPrice, sweepWindowLow, refHighPrice, lookbackRange, refLowAgeBars, buySweepDepth, signalBarTime)) g_lastBuySignalTime = signalBarTime; } }

We define the "ScanForTurtleSoupSetups" function to run the whole detection on the most recently closed bar. We first clamp the windowing inputs and bail out with the Bars function until enough history exists. We then locate the reference extreme, which is the highest high and lowest low over the lookback window that ends just before the sweep window. We find their bar indices with the iHighest and iLowest functions, read the prices, and compute the lookback range, aborting if that range is not positive.

With the levels known, we cache them and, when visuals are on, draw them as the N-bar high and low. We render each as a dotted line with the "RenderHorizontalLevel" function and label them as buy-side and sell-side liquidity with the "RenderPriceLabel" function, so the liquidity pools the strategy fades stay visible on the chart.

Next, we measure the sweep itself. We find the highest high and lowest low inside the sweep window, the bars where price may have pushed beyond a level, and compute how old each reference extreme is by its distance back from the most recent closed bar. We also record the signal bar's time so we can guard against acting on it twice.

From there, we evaluate the sell setup, which fades a false breakout above the N-bar high. It requires five conditions:

The sweep window high pushed above the reference high.

Every confirmation close returned below it, checked with the "AllConfirmClosesInsideLevel" function.

The confirmation bar closed with a bearish body.

The swept high was old enough.

The sweep was deep enough in both points and percentage of range.

When all five hold, the signal is not a duplicate, and the "CountActivePositions" function shows room under the per-direction limit, we open the trade with the "OpenTurtleSoupTrade" function and stamp the signal bar as processed. The buy setup mirrors this below the N-bar low. We can now bring all this together and call the functions in the respective event handlers for the initialization, scanning for setups, and trading the validated setups.

New-Bar Detection and the Event Handlers

We add a small new-bar helper and then wire the logic into the three standard event handlers: validating the inputs at startup, cleaning up at shutdown, and scanning once per new bar.

bool IsNewSignalBarOpen() { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , InpSignalTimeframe, 0 ); if (currentBarTime == 0 ) return false ; if (currentBarTime != g_lastBarTime) { g_lastBarTime = currentBarTime; return true ; } return false ; } int OnInit () { if (InpLookbackBars < 2 ) { Print ( "ERROR: InpLookbackBars must be >= 2" ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } if (InpSweepWindowBars < 1 ) { Print ( "ERROR: InpSweepWindowBars must be >= 1" ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } if (InpConfirmCloseBars < 1 ) { Print ( "ERROR: InpConfirmCloseBars must be >= 1" ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } if (InpRiskRewardRatio <= 0.0 || InpLotSize <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: InpRiskRewardRatio and InpLotSize must be > 0" ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } g_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); g_trade.SetMarginMode(); g_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( _Symbol ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( ChartID (), OBJ_PREFIX); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); } void OnTick () { if (!IsNewSignalBarOpen()) return ; ScanForTurtleSoupSetups(); }

First, we define the "IsNewSignalBarOpen" function to fire our logic once per bar rather than on every tick. We read the open time of the forming bar with the iTime function and compare it against the last time we stored. When the time has advanced, we record the new time and report a fresh bar; otherwise, we report that the same bar is still forming.

In the OnInit event handler, we validate the inputs before the program runs. We reject initialization with INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT if the lookback is too short to form a range, the sweep or confirmation windows are below one, or the reward-to-risk ratio or lot size would produce invalid orders. Once the inputs pass, we configure the trade object with our magic number, margin mode, and fill type before returning INIT_SUCCEEDED.

In the OnDeinit event handler, we remove every chart object we created by its shared prefix with the ObjectsDeleteAll function and repaint the chart. In the OnTick event handler, we keep the work to once per bar: we return early unless the new-bar helper reports a fresh bar, and only then run the detection with the "ScanForTurtleSoupSetups" function. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see that we scan, validate, visualize, and trade the setups. What remains is a wiring trailing stop mechanism for optional trade management. We use the following logic to achieve that.

void ApplyPointsBasedTrailingStop() { double pointSize = _Point ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; double currentSL = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentTP = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double currentBid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double newTrailingSL = NormalizeDouble (currentBid - InpTrailingStopPoints * pointSize, _Digits ); if (newTrailingSL > currentSL && (currentBid - openPrice) > InpMinProfitToActivateTrail * pointSize) g_trade.PositionModify(ticket, newTrailingSL, currentTP); } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double currentAsk = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double newTrailingSL = NormalizeDouble (currentAsk + InpTrailingStopPoints * pointSize, _Digits ); if ((newTrailingSL < currentSL || currentSL == 0.0 ) && (openPrice - currentAsk) > InpMinProfitToActivateTrail * pointSize) g_trade.PositionModify(ticket, newTrailingSL, currentTP); } } } void OnTick () { if (InpTrailingType == Trail_Points && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) ApplyPointsBasedTrailingStop(); if (!IsNewSignalBarOpen()) return ; ScanForTurtleSoupSetups(); }

First, we define the "ApplyPointsBasedTrailingStop" function to pull the stop along behind a winning position. We loop through the open positions with the PositionsTotal function and skip anything that is not ours by symbol or magic number. For each remaining position, we read its current stop, target, and open price. For a buy, we propose a new stop one trailing distance below the current bid; for a sell, one trailing distance above the current ask. We move the stop only when two things hold: the new level improves on the current stop, and the open profit has cleared the minimum needed to start trailing. When both are true, we apply it with the trade object's PositionModify method.

With the trail in place, we add it to the OnTick event handler. On every tick, when trailing is enabled and we hold positions, we run the trail first so a winning stop keeps pace with the price. We then proceed to the once-per-bar gate, returning early unless the new-bar helper reports a fresh bar and only then running the detection with the "ScanForTurtleSoupSetups" function. This split keeps management responsive on every tick while the heavier detection still runs just once per closed bar. Upon activating the trailing stop, we get the following outcome.

We can see that the trailing stop is activated and active when needed. What remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We compile the program and run it in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester in visual mode, which lets us watch the setups bar by bar. The result is captured below as a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

During testing, the program marked the N-bar high and low as buy-side and sell-side liquidity and updated them as the lookback range shifted. Setups were taken only after price swept beyond a level and closed back inside, with the sweep-depth and reversal-body filters rejecting shallow pokes that did not push far enough past the level. Each confirmed setup drew its sweep zone and its filled risk and reward boxes. A signal arrow and the entry, stop, and target labels marked the trade. On the trades that ran in our favor, the points trailing stop advanced behind the price once profit cleared the activation threshold.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we translated the Turtle Soup concept into a reproducible MQL5 program and a clear rule set. The program:

Identifies N-bar highs and lows as buy-side and sell-side liquidity

Detects sweeps beyond those levels inside a configurable sweep window

Confirms rejection via consecutive closes back inside and an optional reversal-body requirement

Applies depth and age filters to reject shallow or too-recent extremes

It converts confirmed signals into orders with dynamic or static stops placed beyond the sweep extreme, two take-profit modes (fixed reward-to-risk or the opposite side of the lookback range), broker-safe enforcement of minimum stop distances, per-direction position limits, duplicate-signal guards, visual annotations, and an optional points-based trailing stop. All key parameters are exposed for testing: lookback, sweep window, confirmation closes, sweep depth in points and percent, minimum extreme age, stop and take-profit modes, lot size, and trailing settings.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and past performance during backtesting does not guarantee future results. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are essential before deploying this program in live markets.

After reading this article, you will be able to:

Mark the N-bar high and low as buy-side and sell-side liquidity, and watch for sweeps on either side directly on your chart.

Fade a false breakout only after price sweeps a level by a meaningful depth and closes back inside with a confirming reversal body.

Place stops beyond the sweep extreme, target a fixed reward-to-risk multiple or the opposite side of the range, and trail the position by points as it moves in your favor.



