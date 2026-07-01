Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 49): The Quasimodo (QM) Reversal Pattern

Introduction

Reversal trading often causes traders their worst losses. Entering early means fighting the prevailing move; waiting for confirmation often means missing the best price. The Quasimodo pattern offers a structured way to read a reversal, but spotting it by eye is subjective. Where exactly is the left shoulder? Is the new extreme a real head or just noise? Has the structure actually broken, or is the price merely pausing? And once the shape is there, where do you enter, where is the trade invalidated, and how far can it reasonably run? Without a rule-based framework, these answers shift from chart to chart, and the same pattern that looks clean in hindsight becomes guesswork in real time.

This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders who want to automate a price-action reversal approach with clear, repeatable rules. In our previous article (Part 48), we automated a smart money approach built on order blocks, inducement, and break of structure. In this article, we shift focus to a single reversal structure and build a program that detects the Quasimodo pattern from a sequence of confirmed swing pivots, validates it through a break of structure, waits for the price to retrace into the entry level, and manages the resulting position from entry to exit. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you will have an automated MQL5 program that detects Quasimodo reversals, arms a setup after confirmation, enters on a retrace to the QM line, and applies structural stops, risk-based sizing, and trade management. It will be ready for backtesting and customization.





Understanding the Quasimodo (QM) Reversal Pattern

The Quasimodo pattern, sometimes called the "over-and-under" pattern, is a reversal structure built from a recognizable sequence of swing points. It belongs to the same family as the head-and-shoulders formation, but it reframes the structure around a liquidity sweep and a confirmed break of market structure rather than a symmetrical neckline. Picture an uptrend topping out. Price prints a swing high (Left Shoulder), pulls back to a swing low (Leg), then pushes to a higher high (Head) that sweeps liquidity above the shoulder. Instead of continuing, price rolls over and drives down through the leg low, and that move is the break of structure signaling the prior uptrend has likely ended. The mirror image applies to a downtrend reversing upward: a Left Shoulder low, a Leg high, a lower Head, and a break of structure above the Leg. Have a look below at a general structure of the pattern.

Once the structure is confirmed, the pattern hands us three precise levels without guesswork. The entry sits at the left shoulder price, which becomes the QM line, on the expectation that price retraces back to that level before the reversal extends; the invalidation sits just beyond the head, since a close back through the head means the sweep was not the end of the trend; and the target is the structural level that price broke, giving a measured objective tied to real market structure. Reliable detection requires consistent swing reading. We confirm a pivot only after a fixed number of bars close on both sides, then connect confirmed pivots into an alternating zig-zag of highs and lows. When two highs or two lows appear in a row, we keep only the more extreme one, so the last four pivots always read cleanly as a candidate shape, and a prior-trend filter can verify the swings leading into the shoulder were genuinely trending before we accept the reversal.

In the market, treat the QM line as your entry reference and let the structure define your risk. For a bearish Quasimodo, wait for the Head to sweep above the Left Shoulder and for the price to break down through the Leg low, then sell the retrace back up into the QM line, with the stop above the Head and the target at the broken Leg level. For a bullish Quasimodo, the reverse applies: wait for the Head to sweep below the Left Shoulder, look for a break above the Leg high, and buy the retrace down to the QM line. Favor setups that follow a clear prior trend, since a reversal needs something to reverse, and skip setups whose reward-to-risk falls below your threshold. If you prefer confirmation over aggression, wait for the price to pierce the QM line and then close back through it before entering, which filters out retraces that run straight through your level. In a nutshell, have a look below at what we will be creating.





Implementation in MQL5

Setting Up Inputs, Enumerations, and Program State

Here, we lay out the program's configuration and the structures that carry its state. We define the version macro, pull in the trade library, expose the user inputs, and declare the enumerations and structures that hold the pattern and trade information.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #define EA_VERSION "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum LotSizingMode { LOTS_FIXED, LOTS_RISK_PERCENT }; enum TakeProfitMode { TP_REWARD_RISK, TP_STRUCTURE }; enum TrailingMode { TRAIL_OFF, TRAIL_ATR, TRAIL_POINTS }; enum TradeDirection { TRADE_BOTH, TRADE_BUYS_ONLY, TRADE_SELLS_ONLY }; input group "GENERAL" input long InpMagicNumber = 1107 ; input string InpOrderComment = "QM" ; input TradeDirection InpTradeDirection = TRADE_BOTH; input bool InpAllowMultipleTrades = false ; input bool InpShowLogs = true ; input string InpLogPrefix = "QM> " ; input group "RISK & POSITION SIZING" input LotSizingMode InpLotSizingMode = LOTS_RISK_PERCENT; input double InpFixedLots = 0.01 ; input double InpRiskPercent = 0.5 ; input group "SWING / PATTERN DETECTION" input int InpSwingLookback = 5 ; input int InpEntryBufferPoints = 0 ; input bool InpWaitForRejectionClose = false ; input int InpMaxWaitBars = 30 ; input double InpMinRewardRisk = 1.0 ; input bool InpSkipSharedShoulder = true ; input bool InpRequirePriorTrend = true ; input int InpTrendPivots = 2 ; input group "STOP LOSS" input int InpStopBufferPoints = 200 ; input bool InpUseAtrStopFloor = true ; input int InpAtrPeriod = 14 ; input double InpAtrStopMultiplier = 1.0 ; input group "TAKE PROFIT" input TakeProfitMode InpTakeProfitMode = TP_REWARD_RISK; input double InpRewardRiskRatio = 2.0 ; input group "TRADE MANAGEMENT" input bool InpUseBreakeven = true ; input double InpBreakevenAtRR = 1.0 ; input int InpBreakevenLockPoints = 50 ; input TrailingMode InpTrailingMode = TRAIL_OFF; input double InpTrailStartRR = 1.5 ; input double InpTrailAtrMultiplier = 2.0 ; input int InpTrailLockPoints = 1000 ; input int InpTrailDistancePoints = 300 ; input bool InpUsePartialClose = false ; input double InpPartialAtRR = 1.0 ; input double InpPartialPercent = 50.0 ; input group "CHART VISUALS" input bool InpDrawVisuals = true ; input bool InpShowSwingMarkers = true ; input color InpBullColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color InpBearColor = clrRed ; input color InpQmLineColor = clrDarkViolet ; input color InpSwingHighColor = clrDarkOrange ; input color InpSwingLowColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color InpTrendColor = clrGray ; struct SwingPivot { bool isHigh; double price; datetime time; }; struct ArmedSetup { bool isActive; bool isBull; double qmLinePrice; double headPrice; double targetPrice; double legPrice; datetime shoulderTime; datetime legTime; datetime headTime; datetime bosTime; double shoulderPrice; datetime armedTime; bool lineBroken; }; struct TradeRecord { ulong ticket; bool isBull; double entryPrice; double initialStop; double riskDistance; bool partialTaken; }; CTrade Trade; int SymDigits; double SymPoint; int AtrHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; datetime g_lastBarTime = 0 ; SwingPivot g_pivots[]; int g_maxPivots = 24 ; double g_lastLabeledHigh = 0.0 ; datetime g_lastLabeledHighTime = 0 ; double g_lastLabeledLow = 0.0 ; datetime g_lastLabeledLowTime = 0 ; ArmedSetup g_setup; datetime g_lastArmedBosTime = 0 ; datetime g_lastArmedShoulderTime = 0 ; TradeRecord g_trades[];

We begin by declaring the "EA_VERSION" macro and including the standard trade library, which gives us the CTrade class for sending and modifying orders. Next, we define four enumerations that turn mode switches into named choices. They cover lot sizing, the take-profit method, the trailing method, and the allowed trade direction, so each option reads clearly in the settings window.

Following that, we expose the inputs in labeled groups so we can configure the program by concern rather than scanning a flat list. The groups run from general settings and risk sizing to swing detection, stops, take-profit, and trade management. With the inputs in place, we define three structures for the working data: the "SwingPivot" structure records a confirmed turning point, the "ArmedSetup" structure holds a detected pattern waiting for entry along with its key levels and times, and the "TradeRecord" structure stores the per-ticket details we need after a fill.

Finally, we declare the global variables that tie everything together. The trade object, cached symbol metrics, and ATR handle drive execution and indicator reads. The zig-zag array stores the confirmed pivots, while the armed setup and the trade-record array hold the live pattern and the positions we manage. We can now define some helper functions we will use to wire everything together.

Utility Functions: Logging, Sizing, and Trade-Record Bookkeeping

A handful of support functions do the quiet work the rest of the program depends on: writing logs, deciding when to draw, sizing trades, and tracking what we already have open.

void Log( string message) { if (InpShowLogs) Print (InpLogPrefix + message); } bool VisualsAllowed() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) && ! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE )) return false ; return true ; } bool IsNewBar() { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime != g_lastBarTime) { g_lastBarTime = currentBarTime; return true ; } return false ; } double IndicatorValue( int handle, int buffer, int shift) { double values[]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, buffer, shift, 1 , values) < 1 ) return EMPTY_VALUE ; return values[ 0 ]; } bool IsDirectionAllowed( bool isBull) { if (InpTradeDirection == TRADE_BOTH) return true ; if (InpTradeDirection == TRADE_BUYS_ONLY) return isBull; return !isBull; } double CalcLotsByRisk( double entry, double stop) { double riskMoney = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ) * InpRiskPercent / 100.0 ; double stopPoints = MathAbs (entry - stop) / SymPoint; if (stopPoints <= 0 ) return 0 ; double tickValue = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); if (tickValue <= 0 || tickSize <= 0 ) return 0 ; double valuePerPoint = tickValue / tickSize * SymPoint; if (valuePerPoint <= 0 ) return 0 ; double lots = riskMoney / (stopPoints * valuePerPoint); double volMin = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double volMax = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double volStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (volStep > 0 ) lots = MathFloor (lots / volStep) * volStep; return NormalizeDouble ( MathMax (volMin, MathMin (volMax, lots)), 2 ); } int FindTradeRecord( ulong ticket) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (g_trades); i++) if (g_trades[i].ticket == ticket) return i; return - 1 ; } int CountOurPositions() { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 || ! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; count++; } return count; } void AddTradeRecord( ulong ticket, bool isBull, double entry, double stop) { if (ticket == 0 || FindTradeRecord(ticket) >= 0 ) return ; int n = ArraySize (g_trades); ArrayResize (g_trades, n + 1 ); g_trades[n].ticket = ticket; g_trades[n].isBull = isBull; g_trades[n].entryPrice = entry; g_trades[n].initialStop = stop; g_trades[n].riskDistance = MathAbs (entry - stop); g_trades[n].partialTaken = false ; } void PruneTradeRecords() { for ( int i = ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (g_trades[i].ticket)) { for ( int j = i; j < ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ; j++) g_trades[j] = g_trades[j + 1 ]; ArrayResize (g_trades, ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ); } } } void SyncTradeRecords() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 || ! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; if (FindTradeRecord(ticket) >= 0 ) continue ; int n = ArraySize (g_trades); ArrayResize (g_trades, n + 1 ); g_trades[n].ticket = ticket; g_trades[n].isBull = ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); g_trades[n].entryPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); g_trades[n].initialStop = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); g_trades[n].riskDistance = MathAbs (g_trades[n].entryPrice - g_trades[n].initialStop); g_trades[n].partialTaken = true ; } }

We start with the smallest helpers. To keep the Journal readable, we define the "Log" function to print a prefixed message, but only when logging is enabled. Alongside it, we create the "VisualsAllowed" function to return false during a non-visual backtest, so we never waste cycles drawing objects the tester will not show. To ensure our per-bar logic fires at the right moment, we add the "IsNewBar" function, which reads the current bar's open time using the iTime function and returns true whenever a new bar appears. And to pull a single number out of an indicator, we write the "IndicatorValue" function to copy one buffer value at a given shift using the CopyBuffer function, returning EMPTY_VALUE if nothing comes back.

Next, we move to direction and sizing. We define the "IsDirectionAllowed" function to take a flag for whether a setup is bullish and check it against the allowed-direction input, permitting the trade only when that direction is enabled. To turn a risk percentage into a position size, we create the "CalcLotsByRisk" function. We pass in the entry and stop prices, compute the money-to-risk from the account balance, and measure the stop distance in points. To convert that distance into lots, we read the tick value and tick size to find the monetary value of one point per lot, then divide the risk money by the stop distance multiplied by that point value. We then floor the result to the broker's volume step and clamp it between the minimum and maximum allowed volume.

To keep the program honest about its own trades, we add a few record helpers. We define the "FindTradeRecord" function to return the array index of a record matching a given ticket, or minus one when none exists. For counting, we create the "CountOurPositions" function, which loops through the open positions with the PositionsTotal function, fetches each one with the PositionGetTicket function, and counts only those carrying our magic number on the current symbol. After a fill, we use the "AddTradeRecord" function to append a new record with the entry, initial stop, and risk distance, and we define the "PruneTradeRecords" function to drop any record whose position has closed.

Finally, we handle one special case: a restart. If the program reloads on a chart that already holds trades, we rely on the "SyncTradeRecords" function to adopt any of our open positions that are not yet tracked. It rebuilds each record straight from the live position and marks the partial as already banked, so an adopted trade never fires an unintended partial close. Next, we will define two extra utility functions to build the zig-zag and confirm the previous trend.

Building the Zig-Zag and Confirming the Prior Trend

These two functions turn a stream of raw pivots into a clean alternating structure and verify that a real trend led into the pattern before we accept it.

void AddPivotToZigZag( bool isHigh, double price, datetime time) { int count = ArraySize (g_pivots); if (count == 0 ) { ArrayResize (g_pivots, 1 ); g_pivots[ 0 ].isHigh = isHigh; g_pivots[ 0 ].price = price; g_pivots[ 0 ].time = time; return ; } if (g_pivots[count - 1 ].isHigh == isHigh) { bool moreExtreme = isHigh ? (price > g_pivots[count - 1 ].price) : (price < g_pivots[count - 1 ].price); if (moreExtreme) { g_pivots[count - 1 ].price = price; g_pivots[count - 1 ].time = time; } return ; } ArrayResize (g_pivots, count + 1 ); g_pivots[count].isHigh = isHigh; g_pivots[count].price = price; g_pivots[count].time = time; if ( ArraySize (g_pivots) > g_maxPivots) { int drop = ArraySize (g_pivots) - g_maxPivots; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (g_pivots) - drop; i++) g_pivots[i] = g_pivots[i + drop]; ArrayResize (g_pivots, g_maxPivots); } } bool IsPriorTrendConfirmed( bool isBull, int shoulderIndex) { if (!InpRequirePriorTrend) return true ; if (InpTrendPivots < 2 ) return true ; int oldestIndex = shoulderIndex - InpTrendPivots; if (oldestIndex < 0 ) return false ; for ( int i = oldestIndex; i + 2 <= shoulderIndex; i++) { double earlier = g_pivots[i].price; double later = g_pivots[i + 2 ].price; if (!isBull) { if (!(later > earlier)) return false ; } else { if (!(later < earlier)) return false ; } } return true ; }

To detect the Quasimodo shape reliably, we need the swing history to read as a clean alternation of highs and lows, never two highs or two lows in a row. We build that with the "AddPivotToZigZag" function, passing it a flag for whether the pivot is a high, its price, and its bar time. The very first pivot is simply seeded into the array with the ArrayResize function. After that, the logic splits on whether the new pivot repeats the type of the last stored one.

When the new pivot is the same type as the last — another high after a high, or another low after a low — we do not append it. Instead, we keep only the more extreme of the two: a higher high replaces the previous high, and a lower low replaces the previous low. This merging is what keeps the zig-zag honest, collapsing a cluster of same-direction pivots into the single point that matters for structure. Only when the type actually alternates do we append a new pivot, and to stop the array from growing without bound, we cap it at a maximum count and shift the surviving pivots to the front once that cap is exceeded.

A Quasimodo is a reversal, so it should follow a real trend. To enforce that, we define the "IsPriorTrendConfirmed" function, passing it the setup direction and the index of the left shoulder in the pivot array. It passes immediately when the trend filter is off or fewer than two confirming pivots are requested. Otherwise, it walks back a set number of pivots behind the shoulder and compares each same-type pair two positions apart.

The reason we compare pivots two apart is that, in an alternating zig-zag, same-type pivots sit two indices away from each other — high to high, low to low. For a bearish setup, which reverses a prior uptrend, we require each later pivot to sit above its earlier counterpart, confirming ascending structure. For a bullish setup, we require the opposite, a descending structure. If any pair fails to stair-step in the right direction, the function rejects the setup; only when every compared pair lines up does it confirm the trend. For the visualization, we will define helper functions too.

Drawing Helpers: Lines, Levels, Labels, and Swing Markers

To put the pattern on the chart, we add a small set of drawing helpers that create the objects we need the first time and simply reposition them afterward.

void DrawTrendline( string name, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, color clr, ENUM_LINE_STYLE style, int width, bool ray = false ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2); else { ObjectMove ( 0 , name, 0 , time1, price1); ObjectMove ( 0 , name, 1 , time2, price2); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , ray); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); } void DrawHLevel( string name, datetime time1, datetime time2, double price, color clr, ENUM_LINE_STYLE style, int width) { DrawTrendline(name, time1, price, time2, price, clr, style, width, false ); } void DrawText( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color clr, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectMove ( 0 , name, 0 , time, price); } void DrawSwingMarker( bool isHigh, datetime time, double price, string label, color clr) { string tag = (isHigh ? "QM_SWH_" : "QM_SWL_" ) + IntegerToString (( int )time); string iconName = tag + "_i" ; string textName = tag + "_t" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , iconName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , iconName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Wingdings" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_TEXT , CharToString ( 174 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isHigh ? ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER : ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , iconName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , textName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , textName, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_TEXT , label); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isHigh ? ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER : ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , textName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We begin with the workhorse of the visuals, the "DrawTrendline" function, which we use to create or move a single trend-line segment. We pass it an object name, the two anchor points, and its visual properties, including an optional ray flag. When no object by that name exists yet, we create it with the ObjectCreate function; otherwise, we reposition both of its anchors with the ObjectMove function. Once it is placed, we apply the color, style, and width, then hide it from selection so we cannot drag it by accident.

On top of that, we define the "DrawHLevel" function to draw a flat horizontal segment between two points. Rather than repeat all the object code, we just call the trend-line helper with the same price at both anchors, which gives us a clean level line with no extra work.

For the labels, we create the "DrawText" function. We pass it a name, a chart position, the text to show, and its color and anchor. On the first call for a given name, we build the text object and set its font once; on later calls, we only refresh the text, color, and anchor and move it back into place.

Finally, we add the "DrawSwingMarker" function to place a labeled marker at a confirmed pivot. We build two unique object names from the pivot time, then create a small, round Wingdings icon and a text label, such as H, HH, or LH, beside it. We anchor the high markers above the bar and the low markers below, color them by type, and once both objects exist, we repaint the chart with the ChartRedraw function. These are the utility functions we will use to visualize the pattern for visual confirmation. We can use them to create functions we will call for the setup painting.

Drawing the QM Structure, Prior Trend, and Entry Levels

With the low-level helpers in hand, we compose them into three functions that draw the complete picture: the pattern itself, the trend behind it, and the trade once it fires.

void DrawQMStructure() { if (!(InpDrawVisuals && VisualsAllowed())) return ; color clr = g_setup.isBull ? InpBullColor : InpBearColor; string id = IntegerToString (( int )g_setup.bosTime); string base = "QM_STRUCT_" + id; DrawTrendline(base + "_l1" , g_setup.shoulderTime, g_setup.shoulderPrice, g_setup.legTime, g_setup.legPrice, clr, STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); DrawTrendline(base + "_l2" , g_setup.legTime, g_setup.legPrice, g_setup.headTime, g_setup.headPrice, clr, STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); DrawTrendline(base + "_l3" , g_setup.headTime, g_setup.headPrice, g_setup.bosTime, g_setup.targetPrice, clr, STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); DrawHLevel(base + "_bosln" , g_setup.legTime, g_setup.bosTime, g_setup.legPrice, clr, STYLE_DOT , 1 ); DrawText(base + "_ls" , g_setup.shoulderTime, g_setup.shoulderPrice, "Left Shoulder" , clr, g_setup.isBull ? ANCHOR_UPPER : ANCHOR_LOWER ); DrawText(base + "_head" , g_setup.headTime, g_setup.headPrice, "Head" , clr, g_setup.isBull ? ANCHOR_LOWER : ANCHOR_UPPER ); DrawText(base + "_leg" , g_setup.legTime, g_setup.legPrice, g_setup.isBull ? "Leg high" : "Leg low" , clr, g_setup.isBull ? ANCHOR_LOWER : ANCHOR_UPPER ); DrawText(base + "_bos" , g_setup.bosTime, g_setup.legPrice, " BOS" , clr, g_setup.isBull ? ANCHOR_LOWER : ANCHOR_UPPER ); datetime lineEnd = g_setup.bosTime + ( datetime )( PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * (InpMaxWaitBars + 5 )); DrawHLevel(base + "_qml" , g_setup.shoulderTime, lineEnd, g_setup.qmLinePrice, InpQmLineColor, STYLE_DASH , 1 ); DrawText(base + "_qmltxt" , lineEnd, g_setup.qmLinePrice, " QM line (entry)" , InpQmLineColor, ANCHOR_LEFT ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawPriorTrend( int shoulderIndex, bool isBull, string baseName, color clr) { int startIndex = shoulderIndex - InpTrendPivots; if (startIndex < 0 ) return ; for ( int i = startIndex; i < shoulderIndex; i++) { string segName = baseName + "_trend" + IntegerToString (i); DrawTrendline(segName, g_pivots[i].time, g_pivots[i].price, g_pivots[i + 1 ].time, g_pivots[i + 1 ].price, clr, STYLE_DOT , 1 ); } ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT labelAnchor = g_pivots[startIndex].isHigh ? ANCHOR_LOWER : ANCHOR_UPPER ; DrawText(baseName + "_trendlbl" , g_pivots[startIndex].time, g_pivots[startIndex].price, isBull ? "Downtrend" : "Uptrend" , clr, labelAnchor); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawEntryLevels( bool isBull, datetime time, double entry, double stop, double takeProfit) { string id = "QM_ENT_" + IntegerToString (( int )time); datetime endTime = time + ( datetime )( PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * 30 ); DrawHLevel(id + "_e" , time, endTime, entry, clrDodgerBlue , STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); DrawHLevel(id + "_sl" , time, endTime, stop, C'220,60,60' , STYLE_DASH , 1 ); DrawHLevel(id + "_tp" , time, endTime, takeProfit, C'0,200,80' , STYLE_DASH , 1 ); string arrowName = id + "_a" ; double barHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double barLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , arrowName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , arrowName, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , time, isBull ? barLow : barHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , isBull ? 233 : 234 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_COLOR , isBull ? InpBullColor : InpBearColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , isBull ? ANCHOR_TOP : ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , arrowName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we define the "DrawQMStructure" function to lay out the whole pattern once a setup is armed. We first pick the direction, color, and build a base object name from the break-of-structure time, so every piece of this drawing shares a unique prefix. From there, we draw the three zig-zag legs with the "DrawTrendline" function: shoulder to leg, leg to head, and head to the break of structure. We also mark the broken leg level as a dotted line with the "DrawHLevel" function, then label each point — Left Shoulder, Head, Leg, and the break of structure — using the "DrawText" function.

To show where the trade will trigger, we extend the QM line from the shoulder out to the right edge of the wait window, which we compute from the period length and the maximum wait bars using the PeriodSeconds function. We draw that level as a dashed line at the shoulder price, label it as the entry line, and repaint the chart with the ChartRedraw function.

Next, we add the "DrawPriorTrend" function to draw the connector behind the shoulder that shows the trend the pattern is reversing. We pass it the shoulder index, the setup direction, a base name, and a color. We start a set number of pivots behind the shoulder, link each pivot to the next with a dotted segment, and label the whole connector as an uptrend or a downtrend depending on the setup.

Finally, we create the "DrawEntryLevels" function to draw the trade itself once it fills. We pass it the direction and the entry time, along with the entry, stop, and target prices. We draw the entry, stop, and target as three horizontal lines. We then place a direction arrow at the just-closed bar's extreme, below the bar for a buy and above it for a sell, reading the extreme with the iHigh and iLow functions. As before, we repaint the chart at the end. We will now define the logic to detect the setup.

Detecting the QM Shape and Arming the Setup

This is where the pattern actually gets recognized. We test the most recent pivots for the Quasimodo shape and, when it holds, store the setup and draw it on the chart.

void ArmSetup( bool isBull, const SwingPivot &shoulder, const SwingPivot &leg, const SwingPivot &head, const SwingPivot &bos, int shoulderIndex) { if (!InpAllowMultipleTrades && CountOurPositions() > 0 ) return ; g_setup.isActive = true ; g_setup.isBull = isBull; g_setup.qmLinePrice = shoulder.price; g_setup.shoulderPrice = shoulder.price; g_setup.headPrice = head.price; g_setup.targetPrice = bos.price; g_setup.legPrice = leg.price; g_setup.shoulderTime = shoulder.time; g_setup.legTime = leg.time; g_setup.headTime = head.time; g_setup.bosTime = bos.time; g_setup.armedTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); g_setup.lineBroken = false ; g_lastArmedBosTime = bos.time; g_lastArmedShoulderTime = shoulder.time; DrawQMStructure(); if (InpRequirePriorTrend && InpDrawVisuals && VisualsAllowed()) DrawPriorTrend(shoulderIndex, isBull, "QM_STRUCT_" + IntegerToString (( int )bos.time), InpTrendColor); Log((isBull ? "BULLISH" : "BEARISH" ) + " QM armed | QM line=" + DoubleToString (g_setup.qmLinePrice, SymDigits) + " Head=" + DoubleToString (g_setup.headPrice, SymDigits) + " Target=" + DoubleToString (g_setup.targetPrice, SymDigits) + " -> waiting for the retrace to the QM line." ); } void CheckForQMPattern() { int count = ArraySize (g_pivots); if (count < 4 ) return ; SwingPivot shoulder = g_pivots[count - 4 ]; SwingPivot leg = g_pivots[count - 3 ]; SwingPivot head = g_pivots[count - 2 ]; SwingPivot bos = g_pivots[count - 1 ]; if (shoulder.isHigh && !leg.isHigh && head.isHigh && !bos.isHigh) { if (head.price > shoulder.price && leg.price < shoulder.price && bos.price < leg.price) { if (bos.time != g_lastArmedBosTime && IsDirectionAllowed( false ) && (!InpSkipSharedShoulder || shoulder.time != g_lastArmedShoulderTime) && IsPriorTrendConfirmed( false , count - 4 )) ArmSetup( false , shoulder, leg, head, bos, count - 4 ); } return ; } if (!shoulder.isHigh && leg.isHigh && !head.isHigh && bos.isHigh) { if (head.price < shoulder.price && leg.price > shoulder.price && bos.price > leg.price) { if (bos.time != g_lastArmedBosTime && IsDirectionAllowed( true ) && (!InpSkipSharedShoulder || shoulder.time != g_lastArmedShoulderTime) && IsPriorTrendConfirmed( true , count - 4 )) ArmSetup( true , shoulder, leg, head, bos, count - 4 ); } } }

First, we define the "ArmSetup" function, which we call the moment a valid pattern is found. We pass it the direction and the four pivots that make up the shape — shoulder, leg, head, and break of structure — along with the shoulder's index. Before doing anything else, we respect the one-at-a-time rule by bailing out if multiple trades are disabled and we already hold a position, which we check with the "CountOurPositions" function.

With that clear, we activate the setup and record everything we will need later. We store the shoulder price as both the QM line and the entry level, keep the head as the invalidation anchor, take the break-of-structure extreme as the target, and remember the leg level for the drawing. We also stamp the bar time the setup was armed, which starts the wait-window clock, and reset the line-broken flag used by the rejection-entry mode. To avoid re-arming the same pattern, we remember the break-of-structure time and the shoulder time. Finally, we draw the structure with the "DrawQMStructure" function, add the prior-trend connector with the "DrawPriorTrend" function when it is required, and log the armed setup.

The detection that decides when to arm lives in the "CheckForQMPattern" function, which we run each time a new pivot lands in the zig-zag. We read the last four pivots — shoulder, leg, head, and break of structure — then test them against the two QM shapes.

A bearish Quasimodo reads as high, low, high, low. For it to qualify, the head must print above the shoulder, which is the liquidity sweep. The leg must sit below the shoulder, and the break of the structure must close below the leg. A bullish Quasimodo is the mirror image: low, high, low, high. Here, the head sits below the shoulder, the leg above it, and the break of structure above the leg. When the prices line up, we still do not arm blindly. We check four things: the pattern is fresh, the direction is allowed, the shoulder is not reused, and the prior trend confirms. The direction and trend checks call the "IsDirectionAllowed" and "IsPriorTrendConfirmed" functions, and only when all four pass do we arm the setup. We can proceed to visualize this, but first, let us define a function to detect the swing points for trend price action.

void DetectSwingPivot() { int lookback = InpSwingLookback; if (lookback < 1 ) lookback = 1 ; if ( iBars ( _Symbol , _Period ) < lookback * 2 + 2 ) return ; int pivotShift = lookback + 1 ; datetime pivotTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift); double pivotHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift); double pivotLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift); bool isHigh = true , isLow = true ; for ( int j = 1 ; j <= lookback; j++) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift - j) >= pivotHigh || iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift + j) >= pivotHigh) isHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift - j) <= pivotLow || iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , pivotShift + j) <= pivotLow) isLow = false ; } if (isHigh && pivotTime != g_lastLabeledHighTime) { string label; color clr = InpSwingHighColor; if (g_lastLabeledHigh <= 0 ) label = "H" ; else if (pivotHigh > g_lastLabeledHigh) label = "HH" ; else { label = "LH" ; clr = InpSwingLowColor; } if (InpShowSwingMarkers && InpDrawVisuals && VisualsAllowed()) DrawSwingMarker( true , pivotTime, pivotHigh, label, clr); g_lastLabeledHigh = pivotHigh; g_lastLabeledHighTime = pivotTime; AddPivotToZigZag( true , pivotHigh, pivotTime); CheckForQMPattern(); } if (isLow && pivotTime != g_lastLabeledLowTime) { string label; color clr = InpSwingLowColor; if (g_lastLabeledLow <= 0 ) label = "L" ; else if (pivotLow < g_lastLabeledLow) label = "LL" ; else { label = "HL" ; clr = InpSwingHighColor; } if (InpShowSwingMarkers && InpDrawVisuals && VisualsAllowed()) DrawSwingMarker( false , pivotTime, pivotLow, label, clr); g_lastLabeledLow = pivotLow; g_lastLabeledLowTime = pivotTime; AddPivotToZigZag( false , pivotLow, pivotTime); CheckForQMPattern(); } }

Here, we define the "DetectSwingPivot" function to find a confirmed turning point and feed it into the zig-zag. The idea behind a confirmed pivot is simple: a bar is a swing high only if no bar within a fixed window on either side reaches as high, and a swing low only if none reaches as low. Because we need bars on both sides of the candidate, we cannot judge the most recent bar; instead, we step back so the candidate has a full lookback of closed bars to its right. We clamp the lookback to at least one bar and bail out early when the chart does not yet hold enough history, which we check with the iBars function.

To test the candidate, we read its high and low with the iHigh and "iLow" functions and assume it is both a high and a low until proven otherwise. We then walk outward one bar at a time, comparing each neighbor on the left and right against the candidate. The moment a neighbor reaches as high, we drop the swing-high claim; the moment one reaches as low, we drop the swing-low claim. Whatever survives the loop is a confirmed pivot.

When a swing high is confirmed, and we have not already labeled this bar, we choose its label by comparing it to the last high we recorded. The first high is simply an H, a higher high becomes an HH, and a lower high becomes an LH, which we recolor to keep the structure readable. We draw the marker with the "DrawSwingMarker" function when visuals are on, remember this height as the latest, and push it into the structure with the "AddPivotToZigZag" function. Right after, we re-test the pattern with the "CheckForQMPattern" function so a fresh pivot can complete a setup immediately.

The swing low follows the same path in reverse. The first low is an L, a lower low becomes an LL, and a higher low becomes an HL. We draw it, store it as the latest low, push it into the zig-zag, and run the pattern test again. We can call these functions now to detect and arm the pattern.

Wiring the Logic into the Event Handlers

With every piece built, we add our logic to the three standard event handlers the terminal calls for us — once at startup, once at shutdown, and on each incoming tick.

int OnInit () { SymDigits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); SymPoint = _Point ; Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); Trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 20 ); AtrHandle = iATR ( _Symbol , _Period , InpAtrPeriod); if (AtrHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Log( "ERROR: failed to create the ATR handle." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } ArrayResize (g_pivots, 0 ); ArrayResize (g_trades, 0 ); g_setup.isActive = false ; SyncTradeRecords(); g_lastBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); Log( "Quasimodo Pattern EA v" + EA_VERSION + " ready on " + _Symbol + " (" + EnumToString (( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) _Period ) + ") | Magic " + IntegerToString (InpMagicNumber)); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (AtrHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (AtrHandle); if (reason == REASON_REMOVE || reason == REASON_CHARTCLOSE || reason == REASON_CLOSE ) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "QM_" ); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { if (IsNewBar()) { DetectSwingPivot(); CheckForQMPattern(); } }

In the OnInit event handler, we prepare the program for the chart it is running on. We cache the symbol digits and point size for later price normalization, configure the trade object with our magic number and a small deviation tolerance, and create the ATR handle with the iATR function. If that handle comes back as "INVALID_HANDLE", we log the problem and return INIT_FAILED so the program never runs half-ready. Otherwise, we reset the pivot and trade arrays and clear any armed setup. We then adopt any positions already open with the "SyncTradeRecords" function, seed the last-bar time, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED.

In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up after ourselves. We release the ATR handle with the IndicatorRelease function, and we delete our chart objects with the ObjectsDeleteAll function only on a real removal or chart close, so a simple recompile or timeframe switch leaves the drawings in place. We also clear any chart comments.

In the OnTick event handler, we keep the per-bar work cheap by running it only once a fresh bar opens, which we detect with the "IsNewBar" function. On each new bar, we detect a swing pivot with the "DetectSwingPivot" function and then test the latest pivots with the "CheckForQMPattern" function. Running this on closed bars rather than on every tick keeps the pivots stable and avoids reacting to noise inside a forming candle. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see the setups are confirmed and armed. Next is triggering entries on retraces to the entry lines. In our case, we require a reversal confirmation; alternatively, you can require price to enter the reversal zone by a defined percentage instead of touching the line exactly.

Confirming the Entry and Opening the Trade

Now we turn an armed setup into a live trade. We build the stop and target, validate the reward, size the position, and confirm the entry on the closed bar before sending anything.

void OpenTrade( bool isBull, double entryLevel) { if (!InpAllowMultipleTrades && CountOurPositions() > 0 ) return ; double stopBuffer = InpStopBufferPoints * SymPoint; double atr = (InpUseAtrStopFloor ? IndicatorValue(AtrHandle, 0 , 1 ) : 0.0 ); if (atr == EMPTY_VALUE ) atr = 0.0 ; double entry, stop, takeProfit; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE posType; if (isBull) { entry = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), SymDigits); double structStop = g_setup.headPrice - stopBuffer; double atrStop = (atr > 0 ) ? entry - InpAtrStopMultiplier * atr : structStop; stop = MathMin (structStop, atrStop); orderType = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; posType = POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; } else { entry = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ), SymDigits); double structStop = g_setup.headPrice + stopBuffer; double atrStop = (atr > 0 ) ? entry + InpAtrStopMultiplier * atr : structStop; stop = MathMax (structStop, atrStop); orderType = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; posType = POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; } stop = NormalizeDouble (stop, SymDigits); double riskDistance = MathAbs (entry - stop); if (riskDistance <= 0 ) { CancelArmedSetup( "invalid risk distance" ); return ; } if (InpTakeProfitMode == TP_REWARD_RISK) takeProfit = isBull ? entry + InpRewardRiskRatio * riskDistance : entry - InpRewardRiskRatio * riskDistance; else takeProfit = g_setup.targetPrice; takeProfit = NormalizeDouble (takeProfit, SymDigits); double rewardDistance = MathAbs (takeProfit - entry); if (riskDistance > 0 && (rewardDistance / riskDistance) < InpMinRewardRisk) { CancelArmedSetup( "R:R " + DoubleToString (rewardDistance / riskDistance, 2 ) + " below minimum " + DoubleToString (InpMinRewardRisk, 2 )); return ; } double lots = (InpLotSizingMode == LOTS_FIXED) ? InpFixedLots : CalcLotsByRisk(entry, stop); double volMin = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double volMax = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); double volStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); if (volStep > 0 ) lots = MathFloor (lots / volStep) * volStep; lots = MathMax (volMin, MathMin (volMax, lots)); lots = NormalizeDouble (lots, 2 ); if (lots <= 0 ) { CancelArmedSetup( "lot calc error" ); return ; } if (Trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , orderType, lots, entry, stop, takeProfit, InpOrderComment)) { ulong ticket = Trade.ResultOrder(); AddTradeRecord(ticket, isBull, entry, stop); datetime now = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (InpDrawVisuals && VisualsAllowed()) { color clr = isBull ? InpBullColor : InpBearColor; string retraceName = "QM_STRUCT_" + IntegerToString (( int )g_setup.bosTime) + "_retr" ; DrawTrendline(retraceName, g_setup.bosTime, g_setup.targetPrice, now, entry, clr, STYLE_DOT , 1 ); DrawEntryLevels(isBull, now, entry, stop, takeProfit); } Log((isBull ? "BUY" : "SELL" ) + " filled @ " + DoubleToString (entry, SymDigits) + " SL=" + DoubleToString (stop, SymDigits) + " TP=" + DoubleToString (takeProfit, SymDigits) + " lots=" + DoubleToString (lots, 2 ) + " (R:R " + DoubleToString (rewardDistance / riskDistance, 2 ) + ")" ); } else Log( "Open failed: " + Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); g_setup.isActive = false ; } void CheckArmedSetupForEntry() { double priorClose = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double buffer = InpEntryBufferPoints * SymPoint; int barsElapsed = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , g_setup.armedTime); if (barsElapsed > InpMaxWaitBars) { CancelArmedSetup( "expired (no retrace in time)" ); return ; } if (!InpAllowMultipleTrades && CountOurPositions() > 0 ) return ; if (g_setup.isBull) { if (priorClose < g_setup.headPrice) { CancelArmedSetup( "invalidated (Head broken on close)" ); return ; } if (!InpWaitForRejectionClose) { if (priorClose <= g_setup.qmLinePrice - buffer) OpenTrade( true , g_setup.qmLinePrice); } else { if (!g_setup.lineBroken) { if (priorClose <= g_setup.qmLinePrice) g_setup.lineBroken = true ; } else if (priorClose >= g_setup.qmLinePrice + buffer) OpenTrade( true , g_setup.qmLinePrice); } } else { if (priorClose > g_setup.headPrice) { CancelArmedSetup( "invalidated (Head broken on close)" ); return ; } if (!InpWaitForRejectionClose) { if (priorClose >= g_setup.qmLinePrice + buffer) OpenTrade( false , g_setup.qmLinePrice); } else { if (!g_setup.lineBroken) { if (priorClose >= g_setup.qmLinePrice) g_setup.lineBroken = true ; } else if (priorClose <= g_setup.qmLinePrice - buffer) OpenTrade( false , g_setup.qmLinePrice); } } }

Here, we define the "OpenTrade" function to size, validate, and send the order once an entry is confirmed. We pass it the direction and the entry level, then immediately honor the one-at-a-time rule. We price a buy at the ask and a sell at the bid, normalizing the price with the NormalizeDouble function.

The stop is built from two candidates, and we keep whichever one sits further from the entry. The structural stop sits as a buffer beyond the head, since a close back through the head invalidates the pattern. The ATR-floor stop sits a multiple of the ATR away from entry, which we read with the "IndicatorValue" function. For a buy, we take the lower of the two, and for a sell, the higher, so a tight structural stop is always widened to at least the volatility floor. This keeps us from placing a stop so close to entry that ordinary noise knocks us out.

With the risk distance measured, we build the take-profit. In reward-to-risk mode, we project the target a fixed multiple of the risk beyond entry; in structural mode, we use the broken-swing extreme stored on the setup. We then measure the reward distance and reject the setup outright if its reward-to-risk falls below the minimum, calling the "CancelArmedSetup" function with the shortfall.

Sizing follows the chosen mode: a fixed lot, or a risk-based lot from the "CalcLotsByRisk" function. We floor it to the broker's volume step and clamp it to the allowed range, canceling if the result is not positive. We then send the market order with the trade object's "PositionOpen" method. On success, we record the trade with the "AddTradeRecord" function, draw the retracement and the entry levels, and log the fill. On failure, we log the reason instead. Either way, we mark the setup inactive while leaving its drawing on the chart.

To decide when to call all of that, we define the "CheckArmedSetupForEntry" function, which we run on each new bar while a setup is armed. We read the just-closed bar's close with the iClose function and convert the entry buffer to price. If too many bars have passed since arming, measured with the iBarShift function, we cancel the setup as expired. We also cancel a bullish setup the moment a close breaks below the head, or a bearish setup the moment a close breaks above it, since that closes the door on the pattern.

How we enter depends on the rejection toggle. In the direct mode, we buy as soon as a close reaches the QM line or below it by the buffer, and we sell on a close at or above it. In the rejection mode, we wait for two stages: first, we mark the line as broken once the price closes through it, then we enter only when a later close returns back through the line in our favor. The rejection path filters out retraces that run straight through the level without showing any reaction. When we call the function in the tick event handler, we get the following outcome.

We can see that the confirmed setups get trades opened with the respective trade levels. What remains is managing those trades, and to achieve that, we use the following logic.

Managing the Open Trade: Partial, Breakeven, and Trailing

Once a trade is live, we manage it on every tick. We bank an optional partial at the first target, move the stop to breakeven, and trail the runner as price extends.

void ManageOneTrade( ulong ticket) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) return ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) return ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE posType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); bool isBull = (posType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); double entry = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentStop = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentTP = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); int recIdx = FindTradeRecord(ticket); double riskDistance = (recIdx >= 0 && g_trades[recIdx].riskDistance > 0 ) ? g_trades[recIdx].riskDistance : MathAbs (entry - currentStop); if (riskDistance <= 0 ) return ; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double profitR = isBull ? (bid - entry) / riskDistance : (entry - ask) / riskDistance; double atr = IndicatorValue(AtrHandle, 0 , 1 ); if (atr == EMPTY_VALUE ) atr = 0.0 ; if (InpUsePartialClose && recIdx >= 0 && !g_trades[recIdx].partialTaken && profitR >= InpPartialAtRR) { double volMin = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double volStep = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double closeVol = MathFloor ((volume * InpPartialPercent / 100.0 ) / volStep) * volStep; closeVol = NormalizeDouble (closeVol, 2 ); if (closeVol >= volMin && (volume - closeVol) >= volMin) { if (Trade.PositionClosePartial(ticket, closeVol)) Log( "Partial close " + DoubleToString (closeVol, 2 ) + " @ " + DoubleToString (profitR, 2 ) + "R" ); } g_trades[recIdx].partialTaken = true ; } if (InpUseBreakeven && profitR >= InpBreakevenAtRR) { double lockDistance = InpBreakevenLockPoints * SymPoint; double breakevenStop = NormalizeDouble (isBull ? entry + lockDistance : entry - lockDistance, SymDigits); bool improves = isBull ? (currentStop < breakevenStop) : (currentStop == 0 || currentStop > breakevenStop); if (improves) { if (Trade.PositionModify(ticket, breakevenStop, currentTP)) currentStop = breakevenStop; } } if (InpTrailingMode != TRAIL_OFF) { double newStop = 0 ; if (InpTrailingMode == TRAIL_POINTS) { double profitPoints = isBull ? (bid - entry) / SymPoint : (entry - ask) / SymPoint; if (profitPoints >= InpTrailLockPoints + InpTrailDistancePoints) newStop = isBull ? bid - InpTrailDistancePoints * SymPoint : ask + InpTrailDistancePoints * SymPoint; } else if (InpTrailingMode == TRAIL_ATR && profitR >= InpTrailStartRR && atr > 0 ) newStop = isBull ? bid - InpTrailAtrMultiplier * atr : ask + InpTrailAtrMultiplier * atr; if (newStop > 0 ) { newStop = NormalizeDouble (newStop, SymDigits); bool improves = isBull ? (newStop > currentStop) : (currentStop == 0 || newStop < currentStop); if (improves) Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newStop, currentTP); } } } void ManageOpenTrades() { for ( int i = ArraySize (g_trades) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) ManageOneTrade(g_trades[i].ticket); }

Here, we define the "ManageOneTrade" function to handle a single position from one tick to the next. We pass it a ticket, select it with the PositionSelectByTicket function, and skip anything that is not ours by magic number or symbol. We then read the direction, entry, current stop, and volume. We resolve the trade's initial risk distance from the value stored at the fill, falling back to the live entry-to-stop distance if no record exists. With that, we express the open profit as a multiple of risk, which we call profit in R, so every threshold below reads in the same units as our stop.

The first management step is the optional partial. When partials are enabled, and profit reaches the partial threshold, we compute the slice of volume to close, floor it to the broker's step, and verify both the closed and remaining sides clear the minimum volume. If they do, we close that slice with the trade object's PositionClosePartial method and mark the partial as taken so it fires only once.

Next comes breakeven. Once profit clears the breakeven threshold, we compute a stop loss a few points beyond entry, in profit rather than exactly at the open price. We apply it only when it improves on the current stop — never loosening a stop that is already tighter — and we adopt the new level with the trade object's PositionModify method.

Last is the trailing stop, which has two modes. The points trail engages once open profit clears a locked amount plus the trail distance, then follows the price a fixed number of points behind. The ATR trail instead waits for a profit-in-R threshold, then trails a multiple of the ATR behind price, so the distance breathes with volatility. In both modes, we compute a candidate stop and apply the same rule as breakeven: we move it only when it tightens in our favor, never against us.

Finally, we wrap this in the "ManageOpenTrades" function, which walks our tracked tickets and runs the single-trade manager on each one. We call it on every tick, so management keeps pace with price even between bars. When we call this, we get the following outcome.

We can see that the setup is confirmed, armed, and when validated, we enter trades and manage them as per the objectives. What remains is backtesting the program, and we handle that in the next section.





Backtesting

We compile the program and run it in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester in visual mode, which lets us watch the structure build bar by bar. The result is captured below as a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF).

During testing, the program labeled swing points as they confirmed and threaded them into the zig-zag, keeping the running structure readable. Setups were armed only after a head swept the shoulder and price broke the leg, and each armed setup drew its full structure with the dashed QM entry line. Some setups expired without a trade when the price never returned to the line, while others filled on the retrace, with the stop placed beyond the head and the target at the reward-to-risk projection. On the trades that ran in our favor, the stop advanced to breakeven once profit reached the threshold and trailed behind the price as the move extended.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have built an automated trading program in MQL5 that detects the Quasimodo reversal pattern from a zig-zag of confirmed swing pivots, validates it through a break of structure and a prior-trend filter, and trades the retrace back to the QM line with structure-based risk. We covered centered swing-pivot detection feeding an alternating zig-zag, the Quasimodo shape rules for both directions, and the entry logic on the retrace to the QM line. We also added structural stops with an ATR floor and a trade-management layer with breakeven, trailing, and an optional partial close.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and past performance during backtesting does not guarantee future results. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are essential before deploying this program in live markets.

After reading this article, you will be able to: