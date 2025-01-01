DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoContractSize 

ContractSize

Erhält die Größe des Handelskontrakts.

double  ContractSize() const

Rückgabewert

Die Größe des Handelskontrakts.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.