DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoSpreadFloat 

SpreadFloat

Erhält das Zeichen von variablen Spread.

bool  SpreadFloat() const

Rückgabewert

Das Zeichen von variablen Spread.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.