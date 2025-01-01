DokumentationKategorien
CurrencyProfit

Erhält den Namen der Profit-Währung.

string  CurrencyProfit() const

Rückgabewert

Der Name der Profit-Währung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.