DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoSessionClose 

SessionClose

Erhält den Schlusspreis der aktuellen Sitzuntg.

double  SessionClose() const

Rückgabewert

Der Schlusspreis der aktuellen Sitzung.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.