DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoPath 

Path

Erhält den Pfad im Symbol-Baum.

string  Path() const

Rückgabewert

Der Pfad im Symbol-Baum.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.