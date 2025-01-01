DokumentationKategorien
GridCircleRadius (Get-Methode)

Liefert das Halbmesser der Punkte in den Gitterpunkten.

int  GridCircleRadius()

Rückgabewert

Halbmesser der Punkte in Pixel.

GridCircleRadius (Set-Methode)

Setzt das Halbmesser der Punkte in den Gitterpunkten

void  GridCircleRadius(
   const int  r      // Halbmesser
   )

Parameter

r

[in]  Halbmesser der Punkte in Pixel.