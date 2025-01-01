DocumentationSections
GridCircleRadius (méthode Get)

Retourne le rayon du des points des noeuds de la grille.

int  GridCircleRadius()

Valeur de Retour

Rayon des points en pixels.

GridCircleRadius (méthode Set)

Définit le rayon des points des noeuds de la grille

void  GridCircleRadius(
   const int  r      // rayon
   )

Paramètres

r

[in]  Rayon des points en pixels.