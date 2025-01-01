DocumentationSections
GridCircleRadius (Get method)

Returns radius of dots in the grid nodes.

int  GridCircleRadius()

Return Value

Dot radius in pixels.

GridCircleRadius (Set method)

Sets the dot radius in the grid nodes

void  GridCircleRadius(
   const int  r      // radius
   )

Parameters

r

[in]  Dot radius in pixels.