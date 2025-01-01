文档部分
GridCircleRadius（获得方法）

返回网络节点中的点半径。

int  GridCircleRadius()

返回值

以像素为单位的点半径。

GridCircleRadius（设置方法）

设置网络节点中的点半径

void  GridCircleRadius(
   const int  r      // 半径
   )

参数

r

[in]  以像素为单位的点半径。