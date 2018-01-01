//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTimer_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Example of using the timer for calculating the trading server time"

#property description "It is recommended to run the EA at the end of a trading week before the weekend"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 创建一个1秒周期的计时器

EventSetTimer(1);



//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易去初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 完成工作后销毁计时器

EventKillTimer();



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA报价函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- OnTimer()首次调用的时间

static datetime start_time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 第一次调用OnTimer()期间交易服务器的时间

static datetime start_tradeserver_time=0;

//--- 计算交易服务器时间

static datetime calculated_server_time=0;

//--- 本地PC时间

datetime local_time=TimeLocal();

//--- 目前估计的交易服务器时间

datetime trade_server_time=TimeTradeServer();

//--- 如果由于某种原因而未知服务器时间，则提前退出

if(trade_server_time==0)

return;

//--- 如果尚未设置初始交易服务器的值

if(start_tradeserver_time==0)

{

start_tradeserver_time=trade_server_time;

//--- 设置交易服务器的计算值

Print(trade_server_time);

calculated_server_time=trade_server_time;

}

else

{

//--- 增加OnTimer()第一次调用的时间

if(start_tradeserver_time!=0)

calculated_server_time=calculated_server_time+1;;

}

//---

string com=StringFormat(" Start time: %s\r

",TimeToString(start_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat(" Local time: %s\r

",TimeToString(local_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat("TimeTradeServer time: %s\r

",TimeToString(trade_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat(" EstimatedServer time: %s\r

",TimeToString(calculated_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

//--- 显示图表上所有计数器的值

Comment(com);

}