MQL5参考标准程序库图形对象CChartObjectWidth 

Width (Get 方法)

获取图形对象的宽度。

int  Width() const

返回值

已挂载到类实例中的图形对象的线宽。如果没有已挂载对象, 则返回 -1。

Width (Set 方法)

设置图形对象线条的线宽。

bool  Width(
   int  new_width      // 粗细
   )

参数

new_width

[输入]  新的线宽值。

返回值

true - 如果成功, false - 如果您未能改变宽度。

例如:

//--- 例程 CChartObject::Width  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- 获取图表对象宽度   
   int width=object.Width();  
   if(width!=1)  
     {  
      //--- 设置图表对象宽度  
      object.Width(1);  
     }  
  }  