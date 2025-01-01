- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Price (Get 方法)
获取图形对象指定锚点的价格坐标。
|
double Price(
参数
point
[输入] 锚点号码。
返回值
已挂载到类实例中的图形对象的指定锚点的价格座标。如果没有挂载对象或没有指定锚点, 则返回 EMPTY_VALUE。
Price (Set 方法)
设置图形对象指定锚点的价格坐标。
|
bool Price(
参数
point
[输入] 锚点号码。
new_price
[输入] 指定锚点的新价格坐标。
返回值
true - 如果成功, false - 如果您未能改变价格坐标。
例如:
|
//--- 例程 CChartObject::Price