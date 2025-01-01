文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库图形对象CChartObjectPrice 

Price (Get 方法)

获取图形对象指定锚点的价格坐标。

double  Price(
   int  point      // 锚点号码
   ) const

参数

point

[输入]  锚点号码。

返回值

已挂载到类实例中的图形对象的指定锚点的价格座标。如果没有挂载对象或没有指定锚点, 则返回 EMPTY_VALUE。

Price (Set 方法)

设置图形对象指定锚点的价格坐标。

bool  Price(
   int     point,         // 锚点号码
   double  new_price      // 价格
   )

参数

point

[输入]  锚点号码。

new_price

[输入]  指定锚点的新价格坐标。

返回值

true - 如果成功, false - 如果您未能改变价格坐标。

例如:

//--- 例程 CChartObject::Price  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   double       price;  
   //---  
   for(int i=0;i<object.NumPoints();i++)  
     {  
      //--- 获取图表对象锚点价格   
      double point_price=object.Price(i);  
      if(point_price!=price)  
        {  
         //--- 设置图表对象锚点价格  
         object.Price(i,price);  
        }  
     }  
  }  