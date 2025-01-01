ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectNumPoints 

NumPoints

グラフィックオブジェクトのアンカーポイントの数を取得します。

int  NumPoints() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに結合されているグラフィックオブジェクトをリンクするポイントの数（結合されたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は 0 ）

例:

//--- CChartObject::NumPoints の例
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CChartObject object;
  //--- チャートオブジェクトのポイント数を取得する
  int points=object.NumPoints();
 }