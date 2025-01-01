ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトCChartObjectChartId 

ChartId

グラフィックオブジェクトが属するチャートの識別子を取得します。

long  ChartId() const

戻り値

グラフィックオブジェクトが属するチャートの識別子（オブジェクトが存在しない場合は -1 ）

例:

//--- CChartObject::ChartId の例
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CChartObject object;
  //--- チャートオブジェクトのチャート識別子を取得する 
  long chart_id=object.ChartId();
 }